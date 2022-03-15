How to Gamble on March Madness in IN | Indiana Sports Betting Sites

Indiana University finds itself in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament, which means that Hoosiers fans can cash in big before the first round of March Madness even gets started. Indiana sports betting has been a red hot industry since becoming state-regulated in 2019 and the best sportsbooks in the state are offering exclusive betting offers for March Madness. In this article, we will explore how to gamble on March Madness in Indiana, including the free bets and the sportsbook promotions available for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

The Best Indiana Sports Betting Sites for March Madness in 2022

Below, we’ll go over some of the best Indiana sports betting sites for March Madness and the offers available for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness XBet – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

How to Gamble on March Madness in Indiana

Below, we’ll walk new users through how to gamble on March Madness in Indiana and claim free college basketball bets at the best sports betting sites.

Pick an IN betting site from this page Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament Sign up to get your Indiana sports betting bonus for March Madness Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in IN

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Indiana

Indiana plays in the First Four on Tuesday night. The Hoosiers first game against No. 12 seed Wyoming will be televised on TruTV. Residents in Indiana can watch March Madness games and stream the NCAA Tournament with CBS, TBS, TNT, and TruTv.

Below, we’ll break down the March Madness schedule and some key NCAA Tournament dates.

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

NCAA Tournament 2022 ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga Bulldogs

Gonzaga Bulldogs 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: Round 1, March 17th, 2022

Round 1, March 17th, 2022 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022

April 2nd, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4th, 2022

April 4th, 2022 📺 TV Channel: TruTV, CBS, TNT, and TBS

TruTV, CBS, TNT, and TBS 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +350, Kentucky +600, Arizona +650

NCAA Tournament Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness

Last year’s NCAA tournament runner-up, the Gonzaga Bulldogs, come in once again as the betting favorite to win the NCAA tournament this year. The Bulldogs are lined at odds of +350, after failing to win the big dance in the finals of two of the last four NCAA tournaments. Outside of the number 1 seeds, No. 2 seeds Kentucky and Duke find themselves with the best odds to win March Madness.

Below, we’ll break down the NCAA Tournament odds from BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting sites.

How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament

Historically speaking, the majority of the biggest upsets to occur in the NCAA tournament happen in the opening rounds of March Madness. However, in recent times the most shocking upsets have occurred in the later rounds of the tournament, specifically in the fourth round. Over the last three tournaments, dating back to 2018, the betting underdog has won outright in six of the last twelve match-ups in the round of the elite eight. For a complete breakdown of the March Madness upsets by round since the tournament moved to 64 teams in 1985, scroll down below.

Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round Most March Madness Upsets by Round First Round 6.2 2 10 Second Round 3.7 0 (four times) 8 Sweet 16 1.7 0 (five times) 4 Elite Eight 0.5 0 (10 times) 2 Final Four 0.2 0 (25 times) 2 Total 12.4 4 19



Dating back to 2019, over the last two NCAA tournament events, the betting underdog has covered the spread at a 61% rate, going 39-25 ATS since the start of the 2019 NCAA tournament. To learn more about how lower seeds have performed during the first round of March Madness, scroll down below.

NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets Frequency of March Madness Upsets Percentage of March Madness Upsets No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed 57 39.5% No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed 54 37.5% No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed 51 35.4% No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed 31 21.5% No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed 22 15.3% No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed 9 6.3% No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed 1 0.7%

The Best Indiana March Madness Betting Websites | IN Sportsbooks for the NCAA Tournament

Unlike in the conference tournaments, the NCAA tournament format sets up a number of match-ups that should see large betting favorites pitted against long-shot underdogs. If betting on the outright winner on the moneyline isn’t your thing, don’t worry, there are plenty of other Indiana sports betting options. Indiana sportsbooks offer a number of alternative betting markets on every game in March Madness 2022, including in-game props such as margin of victory, first and second half team totals, and even live odds to bet on each game as it’s happening.

To learn more about how to bet on the NCAA tournament in Indiana with the very best sportsbooks available. Continue reading as we review the top Indiana sports betting sites.

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Bets for March Madness in Indiana 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetOnline is the top Indiana sports betting app, especially for gambling who wish to place wagers on March Madness 2022 with Bitcoin or other crypto coins. Indiana sports betting fans who sign-up with BetOnline today will receive a 50% sign-up bonus of up to $1,000, as well as a free bet on March Madness of up to $50 when placing their very first bet from a mobile device. Terms and conditions apply, continue reading for more information.



BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Get in on the action with BetOnline by clicking the link below now.

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NCAA Tournament Betting in Indiana 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Bet on college basketball in Indiana with XBet, one of the most easy-to-use and simplified Indiana sports betting apps available for March Madness 2022. XBet makes betting on March Madness as simple as it should be, with a ton of great Indiana sports betting promotions for March Madness and the entire NCAA post-season. Right now, IN residents who sign-up with XBet will receive a special matched deposit bonus of up to $500, as well as a free entry into their ten thousand dollar Xbracket contest. Terms and conditions apply, continue reading for more details.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Indiana Sports Betting Bonus of $500

IN Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To get started with one of the most user-friendly Indiana sports betting apps, click the link below now.

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best March Madness Odds In Indiana 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

If you’re looking for NCAA tournament betting bonuses, MyBookie is the best place to start your search. After almost twenty years in the Indiana sports betting industry, MyBookie has become widely known as being one of the most customer-pleasing online gambling apps, with a ton of great March Madness betting bonuses, free bets, and loyalty rewards for the entire NCAA tournament. Indiana residents who sign-up with MyBookie to place bets on March Madness 2022 will receive a 100% registration bonus. Terms and conditions apply.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Indiana Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

IN Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Bet on college basketball in Indiana with MyBookie today for a chance to turn $10 into 1 BTC. Get started with MyBookie by clicking the link below now.

March Madness Picks | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022

The classic zig-zag theory in basketball betting first became popular in the NBA post-season, as momentum would shift from one team to another, depending on where the game was taking place and which team was facing a must-win situation. While it’s not exactly the same type of reasoning, there is a similar theory of the ‘zig-zag’ pattern when it comes to betting on the NCAA tournament that has emerged over the last few years.

Typical, the betting underdog tends to cover at a high rate in the first round of the NCAA tournament, while the betting favorite tends to cover at almost an identical rate in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Since the start of the 2019 NCAA Tournament, a bettor who has backed all ATS underdogs in the first round of March Madness, followed by all ATS favorites in the second round, over the last two years, has turned a profit of over +14 units, with a 60% ATS record of 58-38.

This year, try your luck at the college basketball zig-zag pattern and see if the trend continues into 2022. Remember to gamble responsibly and as always, enjoy the games.

To place your free March Madness bets with BetOnline now, click the link below.

