How to Gamble on March Madness in MA | Massachusetts Sports Betting Sites

The NCAA Tournament has arrived and sports fans in Massachusetts are gearing up for a wild ride. It’s time for thrilling buzzer-beaters, upsets, and Cinderella stories. Fans can enjoy the experience with the best March Madness betting sites in the Bay State. Legislation has yet to officially be approved for sports betting in Massachusetts however, fans can use reliable offshore betting sites. Continue reading to learn how to gamble on March Madness in Massachusetts and how to claim $6,375 in bonus cash.

The Best Massachusetts Sports Betting Sites for March Madness in 2022

The online betting industry continues to grow and there is plenty of competition as a result. Users have a ton of choices and it can be challenging to find the best sites. Rest assured, we take an in-depth look at the best March Madness sportsbooks in Massachusetts.

Below, we’ll go over some of the best March Madness betting websites and the sports betting bonuses available for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

BetOnline – $1000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness XBet – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament MyBookie – $1000 Sportsbooks Bonus to Bet on March Madness BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the NCAA Tournament

How to Gamble on March Madness in Massachusetts

Below, we’ll walk new users through how to gamble on March Madness in Massachusetts and claim free college basketball bets.

Pick a MA betting site from this page Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament Sign up to get your Massachusetts sports betting bonus for March Madness Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in MA

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Massachusetts

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022 ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: March 17, 2022 🔒 Final Four: April 2, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4, 2022 📺 TV Channel: TBS, TNT, Tru Tv, CBS 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +350 | Kentucky + 600



How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament

The beauty of March Madness is the stunning upsets we see every year. There are always going to be a few top seeds losing in the opening weekend. For a complete breakdown of the March Madness upsets by round since the tournament moved to 64 teams in 1985, scroll down below.

Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round Most March Madness Upsets by Round First Round 6.2 2 10 Second Round 3.7 0 (four times) 8 Sweet 16 1.7 0 (five times) 4 Elite Eight 0.5 0 (10 times) 2 Final Four 0.2 0 (25 times) 2 Total 12.4 4 19

It is rare to see #1-3 seeds lose in the first round. Most of the upsets occur with the #10 seeds. To learn more about how lower seeds have performed during the first round of March Madness, scroll down below.

NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets Frequency of March Madness Upsets Percentage of March Madness Upsets No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed 57 39.5% No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed 54 37.5% No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed 51 35.4% No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed 31 21.5% No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed 22 15.3% No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed 9 6.3% No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed 1 0.7%

The Best Massachusetts March Madness Betting Websites | MA Sportsbooks for the NCAA Tournament

When choosing a March Madness betting site, there are several factors to consider from deposit options to payouts, we have researched the best online sportsbooks in Massachusetts. Continue reading to learn more about the best sportsbooks in Massachusetts.

BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Bets for March Madness in Massachusetts 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Users will enjoy the best of the betting world with BetOnline. The welcome bonus is remarkable, awarding a 50% welcome bonus up to $1000 along with two free bets via player props and live betting. Bettors can find an NCAA March Madness bracket with $250,000 prizes. BetOnline excels with the best odds in the industry. Users can browse several betting markets including props. Users can fund accounts via crypto.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

To receive your $1000 in bonus cash, select the link below.

Get Free NCAAB Bets in MA at BetOnline

XBet — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NCAA Tournament Betting In Massachusetts 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Another great March Madness betting site is XBET. The welcome bonus is worthwhile, rewarding new users with a welcome bonus up to $500 and a $10 casino chip. The site has plenty of NCAA Tournament promos including a stellar 10K bracket contest and a Survivor battle. XBET also features reload bonuses and excels in live betting.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Massachusetts Sports Betting Bonus of $500

MA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To receive your $1000 in bonus cash click the link below.

Claim Your XBet Bonus

MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best March Madness Odds In Massachusetts 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Finally, we have MyBookie. This site offers everything a better needs to succeed when betting on March Madness. The welcome bonus is among the best in the industry, crediting new users with a 100% deposit bonus of up to $1000. They feature a march Madness Bitcoin Bracket. Bettors have several NCAA Tournament betting markets available including props. MyBookie accepts several crypto assets.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Massachusetts Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

MA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To receive $1000 in bonus cash now, click the link below.

Join MyBookie Now

March Madness Picks | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022

The Kentucky Wildcats were dominant most of the season. The squad is one of the best defensive teams in DI. They rank 4th in DI in adjusted defensive efficiency according to Ken Pomeroy’s ratings and are well coached by John Calipari. The Wildcats are also one of the top rebounding teams and have the ability to win the rebounding battle against any opponent. Select the Kentucky Wildcats to qualify for the Sweet 16.

Get Free NCAAB Bets in MA at BetOnline

