Residents in South Carolina can boost their bankroll and bet on March Madness all month long with some of the top sports betting sites. The First Four tips off in Dayton Ohio on Tuesday, March 15th. Meanwhile, the first round of the NCAA tournament officially gets started on Thursday, March 17th with all 64 teams getting in on the action between Thursday and Friday. South Carolina sports betting is still not state-authorized, despite multiple attempts to pass it as state law. Despite this, there are still numerous ways to bet on the NCAA tournament in South Carolina, which we will explore in this article. To learn more about how to gamble on the NCAA tournament in South Carolina, while collecting some of the best sportsbook bonuses and free bets for March Madness 2022, continue reading now.

The Best South Carolina Sports Betting Sites for March Madness in 2022

Below, we’ll go over some of the best March Madness betting websites and the sports betting bonuses available for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness XBet – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

How to Gamble on March Madness in South Carolina

Below, we’ll walk new users through how to gamble on March Madness in South Carolina and claim free college basketball bets.

Pick an SC betting site from this page Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament Sign up to get your South Carolina sports betting bonus for March Madness Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in SC

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in South Carolina

In South Carolina, residents can watch March Madness and stream NCAA Tournament games with TruTV, CBS, TNT, and TBS.

Below, we’ll break down the March Madness schedule, NCAA Tournament odds, and some key March Madness dates.

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

NCAA Tournament 2022 ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga Bulldogs

Gonzaga Bulldogs 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: Round 1, March 17th, 2022

Round 1, March 17th, 2022 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022

April 2nd, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4th, 2022

April 4th, 2022 📺 TV Channel: TruTV, CBS, TNT, and TBS

TruTV, CBS, TNT, and TBS 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +350, Kentucky +600, Arizona +650

NCAA Tournament Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness

Last year’s runner-up, the Gonzaga Bulldogs, are once again the betting favorites to win the NCAA tournament this year. The Bulldogs have failed to win the national championship on two different occasions over the last four NCAA tournaments, losing in the finals in both 2017 and 2021. While Arizona, Baylor, and Kansas round out the number 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament, Kentucky and Duke also find themselves with the best odds to win March Madness.

Below, we’ll break down the NCAA Tournament odds from BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting sites.

How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament

The betting underdog has historically pulled off the biggest upsets in the opening rounds of the tournament, but there is recent data that shows the more shocking upsets tend to be occuring in the later rounds. Over the last five tournament events combined, the underdog has cashed at a 63% rate across the final seven games of the competition, going 22-12-1 ATS in that stretch. Further, since 2018, the betting underdog has won outright in six of the last twelve match-ups in the round of the elite eight.

For a complete breakdown of the March Madness upsets by round since the tournament moved to 64 teams in 1985, scroll down below.

Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round Most March Madness Upsets by Round First Round 6.2 2 10 Second Round 3.7 0 (four times) 8 Sweet 16 1.7 0 (five times) 4 Elite Eight 0.5 0 (10 times) 2 Final Four 0.2 0 (25 times) 2 Total 12.4 4 19

Since 2019, the underdog has cashed at a 60.9% rate against the spread in the first round of the NCAA tournament, going 39-25 ATS in that stretch.

To find out more about how underdogs have faired historically in the opening round of the NCAA tournament, check out the table below.

NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets Frequency of March Madness Upsets Percentage of March Madness Upsets No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed 57 39.5% No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed 54 37.5% No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed 51 35.4% No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed 31 21.5% No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed 22 15.3% No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed 9 6.3% No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed 1 0.7%

The Best South Carolina March Madness Betting Websites | SC Sportsbooks for the NCAA Tournament

South Carolina sports betting fans looking to bet on March Madness 2022 can do so with some of the very best South Carolina sportsbooks offers at their disposal. If you’re not into picking the outright winner. South Carolina sports betting sites offer a number of alternative college basketball betting markets for March Madness 2022. Bet on the margin of victory, in-game team totals, or even live betting odds on each and every game in the NCAA post-season.

To learn more about how to bet on the NCAA Tournament in South Carolina, continue reading as we explore the very best South Carolina sportsbook offers for March Madness 2022.

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Bets for March Madness in South Carolina 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

College basketball fans can bet on March Madness in South Carolina with BetOnline and cash in on some of the best offers available for the NCAA Tournament. BetOnline is the first sportsbook to check out when searching for South Carolina sports betting apps that take wagers in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. For March Madness 2022, South Carolina residents who register with BetOnline now will receive a 50% sign-up bonus of up to $1,000, as well as a free March Madness bet when placing their first wager from a mobile device. BetOnline also offers exclusive March Madness betting bonuses, including overtime insurance and bracket buster insurance for the Big Dance. Terms and conditions apply, read below for more details.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Cash in on great offers for betting on college basketball in South Carolina with BetOnline today by clicking the link below now.

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NCAA Tournament Betting in South Carolina 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

XBet brings betting on college basketball in South Carolina back to the days of simplicity. After almost ten years in the South Carolina sports betting industry, XBet has been known for offering customers a simple and easy-to-use betting interface, which makes it perfect for residents that are betting online for the first time. Customers that get started with XBet can enjoy one of the most user-friendly South Carolina online gambling sites available for March Madness 2022. New XBet customers in South Carolina who register to bet on the NCAA tournament will receive a 100% sign-up bonus of up to $500, as well as a free entry into their $10,000 XBracket contest.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum South Carolina Sports Betting Bonus of $500

IN Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Get into the action with XBet today by clicking the link below now.

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best March Madness Odds in South Carolina 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie is easily the most accommodating and generous South Carolina sports betting platform when it comes to offering its customers great promotions and betting offers on the NCAA tournament. SC residents who sign-up with MyBookie now will receive a special matched deposit bonus of up to $1,000, as well as a chance to turn $10 into 1 BTC with their annual MyBracket contest. MyBookie also offers South Carolina sports betting fans a number of great loyalty rewards and free betting offers on March Madness 2022, and all year long. With some of the best March Madness odds and more college basketball prop bets than most top sportsbooks, MyBookie has established itself as of the top March Madness betting sites.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum South Carolina Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

IN Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Bet on College Baksetball in South Carolina with MyBookie today by clicking the link below.

March Madness Picks | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022

Since the start of the 2019 NCAA tournament, a bettor who has backed all ATS underdogs in the first round of March Madness, followed by all ATS favorites in the second round, has cashed at a 60.4% rate in that stretch, turning a profit of just over 14 units along the way. This year, try betting the zig-zag pattern across the opening rounds of March Madness 2022. Be sure to bet responsibly, and above all else, enjoy the games.

To place your free March Madness bets with BetOnline today, click the link below now.

