How to Gamble on March Madness in WI | Wisconsin Sports Betting Sites

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Wisconsin
- 🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022
- ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga Bulldogs
- 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: Round 1, March 17th, 2022
- 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022
- 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4th, 2022
- 📺 TV Channel: TruTV, CBS, TNT, and TBS
- 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +350, Kentucky +600, Arizona +650
NCAA Tournament Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness
|NCAA Basketball Teams
|Odds to Win NCAA Tournament
|Play
|Gonzaga
|+350
|Kentucky
|+600
|Arizona
|+650
|Duke
|+1000
|Kansas
|+1200
|Baylor
|+1200
|Auburn
|+1600
|Purdue
|+2000
|Tennessee
|+2000
|Villanova
|+2200
How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament
Over the last two NCAA tournaments, the betting underdog has covered the spread at a 61% rate, going 39-25 ATS since the start of the 2019 NCAA tournament. For a complete breakdown of the March Madness upsets by round since the tournament moved to 64 teams in 1985, scroll down below.
|Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round
|Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round
|Most March Madness Upsets by Round
|First Round
|6.2
|2
|10
|Second Round
|3.7
|0 (four times)
|8
|Sweet 16
|1.7
|0 (five times)
|4
|Elite Eight
|0.5
|0 (10 times)
|2
|Final Four
|0.2
|0 (25 times)
|2
|Total
|12.4
|4
|19
|NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets
|Frequency of March Madness Upsets
|Percentage of March Madness Upsets
|No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed
|57
|39.5%
|No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed
|54
|37.5%
|No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed
|51
|35.4%
|No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed
|31
|21.5%
|No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed
|22
|15.3%
|No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed
|9
|6.3%
|No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed
|1
|0.7%
