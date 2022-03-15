How to Gamble on March Madness in WI | Wisconsin Sports Betting Sites

March Madness 2022 will mark the first NCAA touranment since Wisconsin has legalized sports betting, and while the Wisconsin sports betting industry has still not officially launched, WI residents can still get in on the March Madness action. The NCAA tournament kicks off with the play-in-round games on Tuesday and Wednesday, while the first round officially kicks off on March 17th. Wisconsin sports betting fans can get in on the action with some of the very best Wisconsin sportsbooks available while cashing in on great March Madness promotions and free betting offers on the entire NCAA post-season. Continue reading to learn more about how to gamble on March Madness in Wisconsin this week and throughout all of March Madness.

The Best Wisconsin Sports Betting Sites for March Madness in 2022

Below, we’ll go over some of the best March Madness betting websites and the sports betting bonuses available for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness XBet – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

How to Gamble on March Madness in Wisconsin

Below, we’ll walk new users through how to gamble on March Madness in Wisconsin and claim free college basketball bets.

Pick a WI betting site from this page Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament Sign up to get your Wisconsin sports betting bonus for March Madness Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in WI

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Wisconsin

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

NCAA Tournament 2022 ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga Bulldogs

Gonzaga Bulldogs 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: Round 1, March 17th, 2022

Round 1, March 17th, 2022 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022

April 2nd, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4th, 2022

April 4th, 2022 📺 TV Channel: TruTV, CBS, TNT, and TBS

TruTV, CBS, TNT, and TBS 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +350, Kentucky +600, Arizona +650

NCAA Tournament Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness

After failing to win the NCAA title game in two of the last four NCAA tournaments, the Gonzaga Bulldogs are once the betting favorites to win March Madness 2022. Below, we’ll break down the NCAA Tournament odds from BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting sites.

How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament

Over the last two NCAA tournaments, the betting underdog has covered the spread at a 61% rate, going 39-25 ATS since the start of the 2019 NCAA tournament. For a complete breakdown of the March Madness upsets by round since the tournament moved to 64 teams in 1985, scroll down below.

Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round Most March Madness Upsets by Round First Round 6.2 2 10 Second Round 3.7 0 (four times) 8 Sweet 16 1.7 0 (five times) 4 Elite Eight 0.5 0 (10 times) 2 Final Four 0.2 0 (25 times) 2 Total 12.4 4 19

NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets Frequency of March Madness Upsets Percentage of March Madness Upsets No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed 57 39.5% No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed 54 37.5% No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed 51 35.4% No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed 31 21.5% No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed 22 15.3% No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed 9 6.3% No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed 1 0.7%

The Best Wisconsin March Madness Betting Websites | WI Sportsbooks for the NCAA Tournament

March Madness betting sites in Wisconsin are currently offering a ton of great promotional offers geared towards Wisconsin sports betting fans. If picking the outright winner isn’t your thing, there are a number of alternative betting markets for college basketball betting in Wisconsin. Bet on March Madness in Wisconsin by predicting the margin of victory, first and second half team totals, or even in-game live betting odds for each and every game throughout March Madness 2022. To learn more about how to gamble on March Madness while cashing in on Wisconsin sports betting offers. Continue reading our reviews of the best Winsconsin gambling apps available now.

BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness





🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Bets for March Madness in Wisconsin 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetOnline is the best Wisconsin sportsbook available for bettors who wish to wager on the NCAA tournament using bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies. BetOnline is currently offering Wisconsin residents a special 50% sign-up bonus of up to $1,000 when they sign-up to bet on the NCAA tournament now. Terms and conditions apply, continue reading for more details.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Get started with BetOnline today to bet on college basketball in Wisconsin now.

Get Free NCAAB Bets in WI at BetOnline

XBet — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament





🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NCAA Tournament Betting in Wisconsin 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

XBet makes college basketball betting in Wisconsin as simple and easy as it should be. Get into the action with one of the most user-friendly Wisconsin sports betting apps available for March Madness 2022. WI residents who register with XBet will receive a matched deposit bonus of up to $500, as well as an entry into their special XBracket March Madness contest for a chance to win $10,000. Conditions apply, continue reading more information.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Wisconsin Sports Betting Bonus of $500

WI Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Bet on college basketball in Wisconsin with XBet today by clicking the link below now.

Claim Your XBet Bonus

MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness





🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best March Madness Odds in Wisconsin 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie has become one of the most popular gambling apps after almost twenty years of operation in the Wisconsin sports betting market. Bet on college basketball in Wisconsin with MyBookie this March Madness and take advantage of a number of great betting offers. New MyBookie customers who live in Wisconsin will receive a special 100% sign-up bonus of up to $1,000 when they register to bet on the NCAA tournament.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Wisconsin Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

WI Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

MyBookie is giving customers a chance to turn $10 into 1 BTC by betting on the NCAA tournament in Wisconsin. Get started by clicking the link below now.

Join MyBookie Now

March Madness Picks | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022

The first weekend of March Madness is when the most betting action tends to take place. Over the last two NCAA tournaments, the betting underdog has covered the spread in the first round at a 61% rate, while the betting favorite in the second round has covered the spread at a 59% rate. A bettor who has backed all ATS dogs in round one, and all ATS favorites in round two, since 2019, has turned a profit of over 14 units, winning 60% of wagers made. This year, try your luck with this betting strategy. Be sure to always gamble responsibly, and above all else, enjoy watching the games. To place your free March Madness bets with BetOnline today, click the link below now.

Get Free NCAAB Bets in WI at BetOnline

About Al Odds Al is a Canadian odds writer, researcher, and contributor for TheSportsDaily. Follow on Twitter @CombatOddsHQ View all posts by Al Odds

Read next