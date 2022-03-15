Mississippi Sports Betting Offers for First Round March Madness 2022

March Madness 2022 has finally arrived. The first round of the NCAA tournament officially tips off on Thursday, March 17th, and continues on for the remainder of March. Mississippi sports betting fans can get in on all the action with some of the very sports Mississippi sports betting offers available, which we will explore in this article. To learn more about how to bet on the NCAA tournament in Mississippi continue reading now.

The Best Mississippi Sports Betting Offers for March Madness in 2022

Below, we’ll go over some of the best March Madness betting websites and the sports betting bonuses available for the 2022 NCAA Tournament..

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness XBet – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

How to Claim Mississippi Sports Betting Offers for March Madness 2022

Below, we’ll walk new users through how to bet on March Madness in Mississippi and claim free college basketball bets.

Pick an MS betting site from this page Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament Sign up to get your Mississippi sports betting bonus for March Madness Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in MS

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Wisconsin

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

NCAA Tournament 2022 ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga Bulldogs

Gonzaga Bulldogs 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: Round 1, March 17th, 2022

Round 1, March 17th, 2022 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022

April 2nd, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4th, 2022

April 4th, 2022 📺 TV Channel: TruTV, CBS, TNT, and TBS

TruTV, CBS, TNT, and TBS 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +350, Kentucky +600, Arizona +650

NCAA Tournament Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness

Gonzaga comes in as the betting favorites once again to win the NCAA tournament. The Bulldogs have been favored prior to March Madness 2022, and have failed to come through in the national title game twice in the last five years. Below, we’ll break down the NCAA Tournament odds from BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting sites.

How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament

Historically, the most shocking upsets in March Madness have come in the opening rounds, but recent history tends to suggest otherwise. Over the last three NCAA tournaments, the betting underdog has won outright in six of the last twelve match-ups in the round of the elite eight. To learn more about how underdogs fair in the NCAA tournament, check out the table below for historical NCAA data.

Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round Most March Madness Upsets by Round First Round 6.2 2 10 Second Round 3.7 0 (four times) 8 Sweet 16 1.7 0 (five times) 4 Elite Eight 0.5 0 (10 times) 2 Final Four 0.2 0 (25 times) 2 Total 12.4 4 19

NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets Frequency of March Madness Upsets Percentage of March Madness Upsets No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed 57 39.5% No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed 54 37.5% No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed 51 35.4% No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed 31 21.5% No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed 22 15.3% No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed 9 6.3% No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed 1 0.7%

The Best Mississippi Sports Betting Bonuses for the NCAA Tournament | MS March Madness Betting Websites

Unlike in conference tournaments, the NCAA tournament sets up a number of match-ups with significantly sized favorites over long-shot underdogs. If betting on the outright winner of the games isn’t up your alley, there are a number of alternative betting markets for Mississippi sports betting fans. Bet on college basketball in Mississippi by betting on margin of victory props, team totals for both the first and second half, as well as in-game live betting odds for each game in the NCAA post-season. To learn more about betting on the NCAA tournament in Mississippi, continue reading to find out the best Mississippi sportsbook offers for March Madness 2022

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Bets for March Madness in Mississippi 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetOnline is one of the very best Mississippi sports betting sites available for March Madness 2022. Mississippi residents who register with BetOnline now will receive a 50% sign-up bonus of up to $1,000, as well as a free NCAA tournament bet of up to $50 when placing their first bet from a mobile device.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Bet on college basketball in Mississippi with BetOnline now.

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NCAA Tournament Betting In Mississippi 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

XBet is the most user-friendly Mississippi sports betting app available for March Madness bettors both new and old. Get into the action with XBet now and get a free entry into their special XBracket NCAA tournament prediction contest. For March Madness 2022, new XBet customers in Mississippi will receive a special matched sign-up bonus of up to $500.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Mississippi Sports Betting Bonus of $500

MS Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Register with XBet and bet on college basketball in Mississippi now.

MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best College Basketball Odds In Mississippi 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

College basketball betting in Mississippi has expierienced a massive spike in popularity since Mississippi sports betting became legal in 2018. MyBookie has been a part of that rise in popularity since day one and has made a name for themselves as one of the most generous and offering Mississippi sportsbooks every year during March Madness. New MyBookie customers in Mississippi who sign-up now will receive a 100% registration bonus of up to $1,000, as well as a chance to turn $10 into 1 BTC in their special MyBracket prediction contest.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Mississippi Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

MS Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Bet on college basketball in Mississippi with MyBookie today.

March Madness Picks | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022

While the basic ‘dog or pass’ betting strategy is sound advice to give to any novice sports bettor, there is a case to be made for betting favorites at times in the NCAA tournament. Over the last two years, while the betting underdog has covered the spread at a 61% rate in the first round, the betting favorite has covered the spread at a 59% rate in the following round two. A bettor who has implemented the strategy of betting all ATS dogs in round one, and all ATS favorites in round two, has cashed at over a 60% rate since 2019, profiting over 14 units along the way. This year, try your hand at this betting strategy. As always, please bet responsibly and above all else, enjoy watching the games. To place your free March Madness bets with BetOnline now, click the link below.

