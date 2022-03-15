Mississippi Sports Betting Offers for First Round March Madness 2022

The Best Mississippi Sports Betting Offers for March Madness in 2022
Below, we’ll go over some of the best March Madness betting websites and the sports betting bonuses available for the 2022 NCAA Tournament..
- BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness
- XBet – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament
- MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness
- BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games
- Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament
How to Claim Mississippi Sports Betting Offers for March Madness 2022
Below, we’ll walk new users through how to bet on March Madness in Mississippi and claim free college basketball bets.
- Pick an MS betting site from this page
- Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament
- Sign up to get your Mississippi sports betting bonus for March Madness
- Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in MS
March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Wisconsin
- 🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022
- ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga Bulldogs
- 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: Round 1, March 17th, 2022
- 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022
- 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4th, 2022
- 📺 TV Channel: TruTV, CBS, TNT, and TBS
- 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +350, Kentucky +600, Arizona +650
NCAA Tournament Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness
Gonzaga comes in as the betting favorites once again to win the NCAA tournament. The Bulldogs have been favored prior to March Madness 2022, and have failed to come through in the national title game twice in the last five years. Below, we’ll break down the NCAA Tournament odds from BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting sites.
|NCAA Basketball Teams
|Odds to Win NCAA Tournament
|Play
|Gonzaga
|+350
|Kentucky
|+600
|Arizona
|+650
|Duke
|+1000
|Kansas
|+1200
|Baylor
|+1200
|Auburn
|+1600
|Purdue
|+2000
|Tennessee
|+2000
|Villanova
|+2200
How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament
|Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round
|Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round
|Most March Madness Upsets by Round
|First Round
|6.2
|2
|10
|Second Round
|3.7
|0 (four times)
|8
|Sweet 16
|1.7
|0 (five times)
|4
|Elite Eight
|0.5
|0 (10 times)
|2
|Final Four
|0.2
|0 (25 times)
|2
|Total
|12.4
|4
|19
|NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets
|Frequency of March Madness Upsets
|Percentage of March Madness Upsets
|No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed
|57
|39.5%
|No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed
|54
|37.5%
|No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed
|51
|35.4%
|No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed
|31
|21.5%
|No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed
|22
|15.3%
|No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed
|9
|6.3%
|No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed
|1
|0.7%
The Best Mississippi Sports Betting Bonuses for the NCAA Tournament | MS March Madness Betting Websites
BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness
|🏆 Founded
|2004
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#1 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|Free Bets for March Madness in Mississippi
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Panama
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Free Bets expire in 30 days
Bet on college basketball in Mississippi with BetOnline now by clicking the link below.
XBet — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament
|🏆 Founded
|2013
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#2 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
|✅ Recommended For
|Live NCAA Tournament Betting In Mississippi
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50
- Minimum Deposit of $45
- 7x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Mississippi Sports Betting Bonus of $500
- MS Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Click the link below to register with XBet and bet on college basketball in Mississippi now.
MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness
|🏆 Founded
|2003
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#3 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|The Best College Basketball Odds In Mississippi
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Mississippi Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- MS Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Bet on college basketball in Mississippi with MyBookie today by clicking the link below now.
March Madness Picks | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022
To place your free March Madness bets with BetOnline now, click the link below.
Read next
Top 5 Wyoming Sports Betting Bonuses for March Madness
The best time of the year is finally here as the March Madness Tournament is set to get underway on Thursday. This is going to...