Suns vs Pelicans Prediction, Free NBA Picks, Preview and Odds

For Tuesday night’s Western Conference rematch, the Phoenix Suns are preparing to defeat the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center; free NBA picks are available here. This is the fourth head-to-head matchup for these teams during this regular season. Continue scrolling for Suns vs Pelicans preview content.

Will Devin Booker and the Suns pick up their third win over the Pelicans this season? Booker ranks 10th in the NBA in scoring, averaging 25.6 points per game. New Orleans is 1-4 in its past five games played in March. In addition to the injury report, prediction and odds, free NBA picks are featured below.

Suns vs Pelicans — Game Information

🏀 Teams: Phoenix Suns | New Orleans Pelicans

Phoenix Suns 📊 Record: Suns (54-14, 36-32 ATS) | Pelicans (28-40, 33-34-1 ATS)

Suns (54-14, 36-32 ATS) | Pelicans (28-40, 33-34-1 ATS) 📅 Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 🕛 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports New Orleans, NBA League Pass & NBA TV

Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports New Orleans, NBA League Pass & NBA TV 🏟 Venue: Smoothie King Center; New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center; New Orleans, Louisiana 🎲 NBA Odds: Suns -6 (-110) | Pelicans +6 (-110)

Suns vs Pelicans Odds | NBA Picks

In tonight’s intraconference battle, the Suns are six-point favorites on the road. Phoenix is 50-10 as a favorite, 4-4 as an underdog and 19-12 ATS on the road. To add to that, the Suns’ over/under record away is 13-18. The total has gone over in their past five road matchups versus the Pelicans.

On the other side, New Orleans is 13-5 as a favorite, 15-35 as an underdog and 18-16-1 ATS at home. Furthermore, the Pelicans’ over/under record at home is 16-19. The team is 6-12 in its last 18 games when playing as the underdog. BetOnline odds are posted below.

Suns vs Pelicans Injuries | Free NBA Picks

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

PG Chris Paul (out indefinitely) | PF Frank Kaminsky (out indefinitely) | PF Dario Saric (out indefinitely) | SG Cameron Johnson (out)

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

SG CJ McCollum (questionable) | PF Larry Nance Jr. (out indefinitely) | SF Brandon Ingram (out indefinitely) | PF Zion Williamson (out indefinitely) | PG Kira Lewis Jr. (out for the season)

Suns vs Pelicans Preview

The Suns sit at the top of the Western Conference. They are ahead of the second-place Grizzlies by 7.5 games. Their conference record is 31-9 as well. Phoenix is the most dominant team in intraconference matchups. As for the Pelicans, they rank 10th in the standings. New Orleans’ conference record is 19-22.

Additionally, in the last three head-to-head meetings, the Suns are 2-1 against the Pelicans. On Feb. 25, New Orleans defeated them 117-102 at Footprint Center. Phoenix won 123-110 away on Jan. 4. While the Suns are 7-3 versus the Pelicans in their past 10 matchups, nothing is a given.

Deandre Ayton’s ability to punish small-ball lineups on offense & contain guard/wing players on defense is what makes him special. He can’t be schemed out of a game. https://t.co/8YKcuzwa71 — Suns Nation (@SunsNationNBA) March 14, 2022

Suns continue to shine versus Western Conference opponents

The Suns are 6-4 in their last 10 contests. They lost 117-112 against the Raptors on Friday, but the Suns bounced back versus the Lakers on Sunday. Phoenix defeated Los Angeles 140-111 at home. In their double-digit victory, guard Devin Booker finished with another double-double. He amassed 30 points, 2.0 rebounds and 10 assists in 32 minutes of action.

Center Deandre Ayton also closed out his outing with a double-double, accumulating 23 points, 16 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 27 minutes played. Phoenix outscored Los Angeles 76-36 in the paint. The score was never really close. The Suns put up at least 40 points in the first and third quarters. And, Phoenix shot an impressive 58-for-102 (56.9%) from the field.

Pelicans are fighting for a playoff spot

Moreover, the Pelicans are 5-5 in their previous 10 games played. Sometimes the Pelicans show up ready to play, and then there are moments when they fail to come to play. Their inconsistency might lead to another season without a playoffs appearance. In their 130-105 home win over the dreadful Rockets, center Jonas Valanciunas ended his performance with a double-double.

The center had 32 points, 10 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 27 minutes played. Forward Jaxon Hayes contributed 21 points and 6.0 rebounds in 27 minutes on the court. The Pelicans are now 5-2 ATS in their past seven matchups versus Western Conference opponents. Though, they are unpredictable.

NBA Betting Trends – Suns vs Pelicans | NBA Picks

Phoenix Suns

Phoenix is 4-8 ATS in its previous 12 contests.

The Suns are 13-4 SU in their last 17 games played.

Next, the total has gone over in 11 of the Suns’ past 16 contests.

New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans is 1-4 ATS in the team’s last five games played.

Also, the Pelicans are 1-4 SU in their past five contests.

Lastly, the total has gone over in four of the Pelicans’ previous five games.

Free NBA Picks — Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans Picks & Prediction

According to the point spread consensus, 63% of bettors are putting their faith in the Suns to cover the spread at Smoothie King Center. After studying the point total consensus, 79% of gamblers are pondering the possibility of the total gong over 227. Phoenix is 14-2 in its previous 16 road games, and the team is 5-2 ATS in its last seven matchups versus New Orleans.

Referring to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Suns have a 51.2% probability of winning.

For one more noteworthy betting statistic, the Pelicans are a perfect 5-0 ATS in their past five meetings against Pacific Division teams. In summary, contemplate taking the Suns to win and the Pelicans to cover the spread. The total will go over 227. Other NBA picks are on the main page.

Place Your Free Bets at BetOnline

About James Foglio View all posts by James Foglio

Read next