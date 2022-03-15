Top 5 New Hampshire Sports Betting Bonuses for March Madness

With the March Madness Tournament getting underway on Thursday, the most exciting time of the year is here. Although sports betting is permitted in New Hampshire, there are limited possibilities for both in-state and out-of-state residents. Anyone betting on the NCAA Tournament in New Hampshire can get better odds and sports betting deals at the best March Madness betting sites we’ll look at below. The sportsbooks we’ll be analyzing in New Hampshire will be giving away bonuses, free bets, and a range of other prizes throughout March Madness.
We’ll go over the top five New Hampshire sports betting offerings for March Madness down below.
The Top 5 New Hampshire Sports Betting Offers for March Madness
Because of the chaos that occurs throughout the tournament, March Madness is one of the best times of the year to wager on your favorite team. Bettors have a chance to win a lot of money with absurd odds thanks to all of the upsets. Residents of New Hampshire, unlike residents of other states in the US, will be able to wager on March Madness games while still rooting for their favorite teams. The leading sports betting sites in New Hampshire offer free college basketball bets and March Madness betting bonuses to college basketball lovers.
We’ve produced a list of the best March Madness betting sites and sports betting choices accessible in New Hampshire for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
- BetOnline – $1000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness
- XBET – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament
- MyBookie – $1000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness
- BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games.
- Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament
How to Gamble on March Madness in New Hampshire
The best New Hampshire sports betting apps make it quick and easy to sign up. Members can get in on the action by following a few simple steps.
Below, we’ll walk new users through how to gamble on March Madness in New Hampshire and claim free college basketball bets.
- Pick an NH betting site from this page
- Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament
- Sign up to get your New Hampshire sports betting bonus for March Madness
- Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in NH
March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in New Hampshire
The March Madness schedule, how to watch March Madness, and other key NCAA Tournament dates will be covered below.
- 🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022
- ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga
- 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: March 15th “round of four” and official tournament March 17th
- 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022
- 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4th, 2022
- 📺 TV Channel: TBS, TNT, Tru TV, CBS
- 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +350 | Kentucky +600 | Arizona +650
NCAA Tournament Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness
The Gonzaga Bulldogs have the best chance of winning March Madness, with +350 odds. Kentucky and Duke are also contenders for the National Championship, according to the latest NCAA Tournament odds.
Below, we’ll break down the NCAA Tournament odds from BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting sites.
|NCAA Basketball Teams
|Odds to Win NCAA Tournament
|Play
|Gonzaga
|+350
|Kentucky
|+600
|Arizona
|+650
|Duke
|+1000
|Kansas
|+1200
|Baylor
|+1200
|Auburn
|+1600
|Purdue
|+2000
|Tennessee
|+2000
|Villanova
|+2200
*March Madness odds from BetOnline
How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament
Because it is March, bettors can never just go with the favorites to win games. There are going to be crazy upsets in every single round, meaning, don’t just put all your money on the favorites each game.
|Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round
|Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round
|Most March Madness Upsets by Round
|First Round
|6.2
|2
|10
|Second Round
|3.7
|0 (four times)
|8
|Sweet 16
|1.7
|0 (five times)
|4
|Elite Eight
|0.5
|0 (10 times)
|2
|Final Four
|0.2
|0 (25 times)
|2
|Total
|12.4
|4
|19
It is very rare for #1-4 seeds to be eliminated in a first-round upset. However, the potential for upsets increases dramatically for later seeds, especially seeds 5-12.
To learn more about how lower seeds have performed during the first round of March Madness, scroll down below.
|NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets
|Frequency of March Madness Upsets
|Percentage of March Madness Upsets
|No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed
|57
|39.5%
|No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed
|54
|37.5%
|No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed
|51
|35.4%
|No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed
|31
|21.5%
|No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed
|22
|15.3%
|No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed
|9
|6.3%
|No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed
|1
|0.7%
The Best New Hampshire March Madness Betting Websites | RI Sportsbooks for the NCAA Tournament
Free bets and bonuses, as well as the best odds and odds boosts, are available at all of New Hampshire’s top sportsbooks. While some sportsbooks provide competitive NCAA Tournament odds, the best sports betting sites in New Hampshire also offer exclusive March Madness incentives and promotions, such as bracket challenges with cash prizes totaling over $250,000.
Continue reading to learn about the best New Hampshire sports betting offers to bet on the NCAA Tournament.
1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness
|🏆 Founded
|2004
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#1 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|Free Bets for March Madness in NH
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Panama
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
Residents of North Dakota can use BetOnline, one of the most reputable sports betting companies accessible. As a welcome bonus, new customers can obtain a 50% deposit bonus up to $1,000. Users will also receive two free NCAA tournament bets when they sign up, as well as a matched free mobile betting offer worth up to $50 when they bet on their smartphone or tablet. BetOnline, one of the leading March Madness betting sites, also has an NCAA bracket challenge with prizes worth up to $250,000 and a top cash reward of $75,000.
BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Free Bets expire in 30 days
Click the link below to receive up to $1000 in bonus cash for March Madness betting.
2. XBet — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament
|🏆 Founded
|2013
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#2 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
|✅ Recommended For
|Live NCAA Tournament Betting In NH
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
XBet is another fantastic March Madness sportsbook that will provide new clients a 100% deposit bonus up to $500 plus $10 in casino credit when they make their first deposit. XBet has a fantastic tool that allows users to look at March Madness predictions, which might help clients better comprehend what they’re betting on. XBet members can also enter a $10,000 March Madness Bracket Contest and take advantage of exclusive sports betting promos in North Dakota.
XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50
- Minimum Deposit of $45
- 7x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum New Hampshire Sports Betting Bonus of $500
- New Hampshire Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Select the link below to receive $500 in bonus cash at XBet, one of the best New Hampshire sports betting sites.
