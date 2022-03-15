Top 5 North Dakota Sports Betting Bonuses for March Madness

The most exciting time of the year has arrived, with the March Madness Tournament kicking off on Thursday. Sports betting is legal in North Dakota, but there aren’t many options for people, both in-state and out-of-state. The best March Madness betting sites that we will examine below offer higher odds and sports betting deals to anyone in North Dakota who is betting on the NCAA Tournament. During March Madness, the sportsbooks that we will be reviewing in North Dakota will be giving away bonuses, free bets, and a variety of other prizes.

Below, we’ll break down the top five North Dakota sports betting offers available for March Madness.

The Top 5 North Dakota Sports Betting Offers for March Madness

March Madness is one of the best times of the year to bet on your favorite team because of the madness that occurs throughout the tournament. Because of all of the upsets, bettors have a chance to win a lot of money with ridiculous odds. Unlike other states in the United States, residents of North Dakota will be able to wager on March Madness games while still rooting for their favorite teams. College basketball fans can get free college basketball bets and March Madness betting bonuses at the best sports betting sites in North Dakota.

For the 2022 NCAA Tournament, we’ve compiled a list of the best March Madness betting sites and sports betting options available in North Dakota.

BetOnline – $1000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness XBET – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament MyBookie – $1000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games. Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

How to Gamble on March Madness in North Dakota

Signing up for the best North Dakota sports betting apps is simple and quick. By following a few simple steps, members can join in on the fun.

Below, we’ll walk new users through how to gamble on March Madness in North Dakota and claim free college basketball bets.

Pick an ND betting site from this page Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament Sign up to get your North Dakota sports betting bonus for March Madness Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in ND

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in North Dakota

Next, we’ll break down the March Madness schedule, how to watch March Madness, and some key NCAA Tournament dates.

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

NCAA Tournament 2022 ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga

Gonzaga 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: March 15th “round of four” and official tournament March 17th

March 15th “round of four” and official tournament March 17th 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022

April 2nd, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4th, 2022

April 4th, 2022 📺 TV Channel: TBS, TNT, Tru TV, CBS

TBS, TNT, Tru TV, CBS 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +350 | Kentucky +600 | Arizona +650

NCAA Tournament Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness

At +350, the Gonzaga Bulldogs have the highest chance of winning March Madness. According to the latest NCAA Tournament odds, Kentucky and Duke are also candidates for the National Championship.

Below, we’ll break down the NCAA Tournament odds from BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting sites.

*March Madness odds from BetOnline

How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament

Because it is March, bettors can never just go with the favorites to win games. There are going to be crazy upsets in every single round, meaning, don’t just put all your money on the favorites each game.

Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round Most March Madness Upsets by Round First Round 6.2 2 10 Second Round 3.7 0 (four times) 8 Sweet 16 1.7 0 (five times) 4 Elite Eight 0.5 0 (10 times) 2 Final Four 0.2 0 (25 times) 2 Total 12.4 4 19

It is very rare for #1-4 seeds to be eliminated in a first-round upset. However, the potential for upsets increases dramatically for later seeds, especially seeds 5-12.

To learn more about how lower seeds have performed during the first round of March Madness, scroll down below.

NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets Frequency of March Madness Upsets Percentage of March Madness Upsets No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed 57 39.5% No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed 54 37.5% No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed 51 35.4% No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed 31 21.5% No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed 22 15.3% No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed 9 6.3% No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed 1 0.7%

The Best North Dakota March Madness Betting Websites | RI Sportsbooks for the NCAA Tournament

All of the best sportsbooks in North Dakota will offer free bets and bonuses, as well as the best odds and odds boosts. While some sportsbooks provide competitive NCAA Tournament odds, the best sports betting sites in North Dakota offer exclusive March Madness incentives and promotions, including bracket challenges with over $250,000 in cash prizes.

Continue reading to learn about the best North Dakota sports betting offers to bet on the NCAA Tournament.

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Bets for March Madness in ND 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

North Dakota residents can use BetOnline, which is one of the most trustworthy sports betting sites available. New customers can get a 50% deposit bonus up to $1,000 as a welcome offer. When users sign up, they will also receive two free NCAA tournament bets, as well as a matched free mobile betting offer worth up to $50 when they place a wager on their smartphone or tablet. One of the best March Madness betting sites, BetOnline, also offers an NCAA bracket challenge with up to $250,000 in prizes and a top cash award of $75,000.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the link below to receive up to $1000 in bonus cash for March Madness betting.

Get Free NCAAB Bets in North Dakota at BetOnline

2. XBet — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NCAA Tournament Betting In ND 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

XBet is another terrific March Madness sportsbook that will provide new customers a 100% deposit bonus up to $500 plus $10 in casino credit. XBet has a wonderful tool where users can look at predictions for March Madness games, which can assist customers to have a better understanding of what they’re betting on. Members of XBet can also participate in a $10,000 March Madness Bracket Contest and take advantage of special North Dakota sports betting promotions.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum North Dakota Sports Betting Bonus of $500

Sports Betting Bonus of $500 North Dakota Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Select the link below to receive $500 in bonus cash at XBet, one of the best North Dakota sports betting sites.

Claim Your XBet Bonus

3. MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best March Madness Odds In ND 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie’s promotion is identical to BetOnline’s in that new users will receive a 100% deposit match up to $1,000. MyBookie also has player props, which is a fantastic addition for the NCAA Tournament. They also have a $10 MyBracket promotion in which you could win up to 1 Bitcoin.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum North Dakota Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000 North Dakota Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click below to receive $1000 in free bets at MyBookie, one of the top North Dakota online gambling sites.

Best March Madness Bets | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022

In this year’s March Madness Tournament, I’m picking the Tennessee Volunteers to win it all. Tennessee, as a number three seed, is one of the favorites to win this tournament.

They defeated Mississippi State by 15 points in the SEC Championship game and had been impressive throughout the season. Tennessee finished the season with a record of 26-7 overall and 14-4 in the SEC.

Click the link below to receive $1000 in bonus cash at BetOnline plus free college basketball bets for the NCAA tournament.

