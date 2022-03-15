Top 5 Rhode Island Sports Betting Offers for March Madness

The greatest month of the year is finally here, as the March Madness Tournament is set to begin on Tuesday. Whether it be the crazy buzzer-beaters, wild upsets, and much more, March Madness is going to be as wild as ever in 2022. Rhode Island sports betting is legal but there is just one legal retail and online sportsbook. Instead, residents in Rhode Island that are betting on the NCAA Tournament can find better odds and sports betting offers at the best March Madness betting sites. Many sportsbooks that are accessible in Rhode Island are going to be giving away bonuses, free bets, and many other rewards during March Madness.

Below, we’ll break down the top five Rhode Island sports betting offers available for March Madness.

The Top 5 Rhode Island Sports Betting Offers for March Madness

March Madness is undoubtedly one of the best sporting events of the year. Unlike most US states, Rhode Island citizens are going to be able to wager on March Madness games and root for their favorite teams at the same time. College basketball fans can get free college basketball bets and March Madness betting bonuses at the best sports betting sites in Rhode Island.

Below we list the best March Madness betting sites and sports betting offers available in Rhode Island for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

BetOnline – $1000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness XBET – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament MyBookie – $1000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games. Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

How to Gamble on March Madness in Rhode Island

The best Rhode Island sports betting apps make it quick and easy to sign up. Members can get in on the action by following a few simple steps.

Below, we’ll walk new users through how to gamble on March Madness in Rhode Island and claim free college basketball bets.

Pick an RI betting site from this page Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament Sign up to get your Rhode Island sports betting bonus for March Madness Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in RI

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Rhode Island

Next, we’ll break down the March Madness schedule, how to watch March Madness, and some key NCAA Tournament dates.

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

NCAA Tournament 2022 ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga

Gonzaga 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: March 15th “round of four” and official tournament March 17th

March 15th “round of four” and official tournament March 17th 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022

April 2nd, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4th, 2022

April 4th, 2022 📺 TV Channel: TBS, TNT, Tru TV, CBS

TBS, TNT, Tru TV, CBS 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +350 | Kentucky +600 | Arizona +650

NCAA Tournament Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have the best odds to win March Madness at +350. Kentucky and Duke also find themselves as contenders for the National Championship, according to the latest NCAA Tournament odds.

Below, we’ll break down the NCAA Tournament odds from BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting sites.

*March Madness odds from BetOnline

How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament

Because it is March, bettors can never just go with the favorites to win games. There are going to be crazy upsets in every single round, meaning don’t go putting all your money on just the favorites each game.

Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round Most March Madness Upsets by Round First Round 6.2 2 10 Second Round 3.7 0 (four times) 8 Sweet 16 1.7 0 (five times) 4 Elite Eight 0.5 0 (10 times) 2 Final Four 0.2 0 (25 times) 2 Total 12.4 4 19

It is very rare for #1-4 seeds to be eliminated in a first-round upset. However, the potential for upsets increases dramatically for later seeds, especially seeds 5-12.

To learn more about how lower seeds have performed during the first round of March Madness, scroll down below.

NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets Frequency of March Madness Upsets Percentage of March Madness Upsets No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed 57 39.5% No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed 54 37.5% No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed 51 35.4% No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed 31 21.5% No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed 22 15.3% No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed 9 6.3% No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed 1 0.7%

The Best Rhode Island March Madness Betting Websites | RI Sportsbooks for the NCAA Tournament

All of the top Rhode Island sportsbooks are going to have free bets and bonuses, the best odds, and free bets. While some sportsbooks offer competitive NCAA Tournament odds, the best Rhode Island sports betting sites have exclusive bonuses and promotions for March Madness, including bracket contests with over $250,000 in cash prizes.

Continue reading to learn about the best Rhode Island sports betting offers to bet on the NCAA Tournament.

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Bets for March Madness in Rhode Island 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetOnline is one of the most reputable sports betting sites that citizens of Rhode Island can use. The welcome bonus for new users is a 50% deposit bonus of up to $1,000. Users will also receive two free NCAA tournament bets when they first sign up, along with a matched free mobile betting offer worth up to $50 when placing a wager using their smartphone or tablet. BetOnline also features an NCAA bracket contest with up to $250,000 in prizes and a top cash prize of $75,000, making it one of the best March Madness betting sites.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the link below to receive up to $1000 in bonus cash for March Madness betting.

Get Free Bets in Rhode Island at BetOnline

2. XBet — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NCAA Tournament Betting In Rhode Island 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

XBet is another great March Madness sportsbook that is going to be offering new users a 100% $500 deposit bonus, plus $10 in casino credit. XBet has a great feature where users can take a look at predictions for March Madness games, which can help users have a better awareness of what they’re going to put their money on. Members at XBet can also cash in on a 10k Bracket Contest for March Madness and exclusive Rhode Island sports betting offers.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Rhode Island Sports Betting Bonus of $500

RI Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Select the link below to receive $500 in bonus cash at XBet, one of the best Rhode Island sports betting sites.

Claim Your XBet Bonus

3. MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best March Madness Odds In Rhode Island 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie is similar to the BetOnline bonus, as new users will be getting a 100% deposit match up to $1,000. There are also player props in MyBookie, which is awesome addition to have for the NCAA Tournament. They also have a MyBracket promo which you can enter for only $10 and win up to 1 Bitcoin.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Rhode Island Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

RI Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click below to receive $1000 in free bets at MyBookie, one of the top Rhode Island online gambling sites.

Best March Madness Bets | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022

The top teams in college basketball will be facing off in the March Madness Tournament starting on Tuesday. We will see the first four games on Tuesday and Wednesday and then those two teams who win will make it to the actual rounds of the NCAA tournament.

It is going to be a highly competitive tournament, but I’m going to go with the Gonzaga Bulldogs to take home the crown. They have been one of the best teams in the country all season long and it just seems likely that this team is finally going to get that March Madness Championship that they are so desperately waiting for.

Click the link below to receive $1000 in bonus cash at BetOnline plus free college basketball bets for the NCAA tournament.

Bet on March Madness in RI at BetOnline

About Jon Conahan View all posts by Jon Conahan

Read next