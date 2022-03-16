Brewers sign former NL MVP Andrew McCutchen

The Milwaukee Brewers tried to improve their outfield depth on Tuesday by signing 2013 National League Most Valuable Player Andrew McCutchen of Fort Meade, Florida, to a one-year contract. The financial terms have not yet been disclosed. How McCutchen became a free agent is rather interesting however. That is because according to R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports, the Phillies declined a $15 million club option on McCutchen.

In 144 games this past season, McCutchen batted .222 with 27 home runs and 80 runs batted in with the Phillies. During 482 at bats, he scored 78 runs and had 107 hits, 24 doubles, one triple, six stolen bases, 81 walks, a .334 on base percentage, .444 slugging percentage, 214 total bases, and seven sacrifice flies. When he was named the 2013 NL MVP with the Pittsburgh Pirates, McCutchen batted .317 with 21 home runs and 84 runs batted in.

The Brewers will be the fifth team McCutchen has played for. In addition to the Pirates and Phillies, he has played for the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants. However, one must realize the Brewers outfield is very crowded. It also consists of Christian Yelich, Lorenzo Cain, Hunter Renfroe, Jace Peterson, and Tyrone Taylor.

There were five other intriguing MLB free agent signings on Tuesday. The Atlanta Braves signed pitcher Collin McHugh to a two-year contract worth $10 million. Last season with the Tampa Bay Rays, McHugh pitched in 37 games, and had a record of six wins and one loss with an excellent earned run average or 1.55. McHugh only gave up 11 earned runs in 64 innings.

Meanwhile, the Boston Red Sox have signed reliever Jake Diekman of Wymore, Nebraska to a two-year deal worth $8 million. Last year with the Oakland Athletics, he pitched in 67 games, and had a record of three wins and three losses, and seven saves, with an earned run average of 3.86. The Chicago Cubs have also signed another reliever in Chris Martin of Arlington, Texas. Last year with the Atlanta Braves, Martin pitched in 46 games, had a record of two wins and four losses, with an earned run average of 3.95.

The Colorado Rockies have signed infielder Jose Iglesias of La Habana, Cuba to a one-year contract worth $5 million. Last season with the Los Angeles Angels and Boston Red Sox, he batted .271 with nine home runs and 48 runs batted in. Finally, the Pittsburgh Pirates have signed first baseman Daniel Vogelbach to a one year deal worth $1 million. Last season with the Brewers, Vogelbach batted .219 with nine home runs and 24 runs batted in.

