How to Gamble on March Madness in NE | Nebraska Sports Betting Sites

Nebraska sports betting is expected to become legal for in-person betting some time in 2022. While the state has yet to accept its first wager, college basketball fans don’t have to miss out on March Madness betting. With the first round tipping off on Thursday, the best March Madness betting sites are welcoming Nebraska residents with better NCAA Tournament odds and bigger sports betting bonuses. In this article, we’ll go over how to gamble on March Madness in Nebraska and claim up to $6,375 in free NCAAB bets.

The Best Nebraska Sports Betting Sites for March Madness in 2022

With the first round tipping off on Thursday, the top March Madness betting sites are handing out big Nebraska sports betting bonuses to college basketball fans.

Below, we’ll go over some of the best March Madness betting websites and the sports betting bonuses available for the 2022 NCAA Tournament..

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness XBet – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

How to Gamble on March Madness in Nebraska

College basketball fans just have to wait a little long for the Nebraska sports betting laws to open up. In the meantime, Nebraska residents are offered better sports betting bonuses and free NCAAB bets for March Madness at regulated offshore sportsbooks.

Below, we’ll walk new users through how to gamble on March Madness in Nebraska and claim free college basketball bets.

Pick a NE betting site from this page Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament Sign up to get your Nebraska sports betting bonus for March Madness Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in NE

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Nebraska

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

NCAA Tournament 2022 ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga

Gonzaga 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022

April 2nd, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4, 2022

April 4, 2022 📺 TV Channel: CBS | TBS | TNT | TruTv

CBS | TBS | TNT | TruTv 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +285 | Arizona +700 | Kentucky +800

NCAA Tournament Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness

Despite losing in the Championship match last year, Gonzaga is picking up where they left off. The Bulldogs enter as NCAA Tournament favorites at +315. However the Bulldogs will be challenged from the get go facing a red-hot Georgia State team. Meanwhile other top contenders like Kansas, Duke, Baylor, Arizona have pretty easy paths to the Sweet 16.

Below, we’ll break down the NCAA Tournament odds from BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting sites.

*all March Madness odds as of March 16, 2022

How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament

Cinderella stories begin with upsets in the first round. Unsurprisingly, more upsets happen in the first round of March Madness than any other other round. On average, there are 19 upsets in the Big Dance every year, including more than six upsets in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

For a complete breakdown of the March Madness upsets by round since the tournament moved to 64 teams in 1985, scroll down below.

Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round Most March Madness Upsets by Round First Round 6.2 2 10 Second Round 3.7 0 (four times) 8 Sweet 16 1.7 0 (five times) 4 Elite Eight 0.5 0 (10 times) 2 Final Four 0.2 0 (25 times) 2 Total 12.4 4 19

The No. 12 vs No. 5 seed matchup has traditionally been a favorite for bettors that want to pick bracket-busting March Madness upsets. Since 1985, the winning percentage drops off considerably for No. 12 and No. 13 seeds.

To learn more about how lower seeds have performed during the first round of March Madness, scroll down below.

NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets Frequency of March Madness Upsets Percentage of March Madness Upsets No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed 57 39.5% No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed 54 37.5% No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed 51 35.4% No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed 31 21.5% No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed 22 15.3% No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed 9 6.3% No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed 1 0.7%

The Best Nebraska March Madness Betting Websites | NE Sportsbooks for the NCAA Tournament

While a regulatory bill was signed into law in November, the bill doesn’t allow college basketball fans to bet on Nebraska college teams that play in the state. Residents can still bet on in-state teams and cash in on the best March Madness odds by signing up to the best Nebraska sportsbooks.

Below, we’ll break down the best March Madness betting sites in Nebraska and the sports betting offers available for the NCAA Tournament.

March Madness Picks | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022

After winning the ACC Tournament and receiving an automatic bid to March Madness, Virginia Tech is on fire heading into the first round. With a convincing win over Duke, Virginia Tech is a Cinderella story in the making. The Hokies secured the No. 11 seed and have a first round matchup against No. 6 Texas. Look for Virginia Tech to upset Texas in the first round, take the Hokies on the moneyline.

Click on the button below to place your free NCAA Tournament bets at BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting sites.

