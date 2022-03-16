Illinois Sports Betting Offers for First Round March Madness 2022

The 2022 NCAA Tournament tipped off on Tuesday night with the First Four but the first round of March Madness officially begins on Thursday. The top Illinois sports betting sites are giving away free bets, bracket contest entries, and exclusive betting offers for the Big Dance. Illinois sports betting launched just before the 2020 NCAA Tournament, which ended up getting canceled, so this will be just the second year that residents can legally bet on March Madness games. In this article, we’ll break down the best Illinois sports betting offers for March Madness and how to claim up to $6,375 in bonus cash.

The Best Illinois Sports Betting Offers for March Madness in 2022

With March Madness around the corner, college basketball fans can get their hands on the best Illinois sports betting offers for the first round. The best Illinois sportsbooks are boosting bankrolls and handing out free bets to residents ahead of Thursday’s tip off.

Below, we’ll go over some of the best March Madness betting websites and the top Illinois sports betting offers available for the 2022 NCAA Tournament..

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness XBet – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

How to Claim Illinois Sports Betting Offers for March Madness 2022

College basketball fans that want to skip the registration process can gamble online in Illinois at the best March Madness betting sites.

Below, we’ll walk new users through how to bet on March Madness in Illinois and claim free college basketball bets.

Pick a IL betting site from this page Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament Sign up to get your Illinois sports betting bonus for March Madness Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in IL

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Illinois

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

NCAA Tournament 2022 ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga

Gonzaga 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022

April 2nd, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4, 2022

April 4, 2022 📺 TV Channel: CBS | TBS | TNT | TruTv

CBS | TBS | TNT | TruTv 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +315 | Arizona +625 | Kentucky +700

NCAA Tournament Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness

Gonzaga comes in as the NCAA Tournament favorite at +315 odds. After making it to the Championship game last year, look for the Bulldogs to finish unfinished business. Meanwhile Illinois secured a No. 4 seed in the South and have . With a matchup against No. 13 seed Chattanooga, Illinois should have no problem making it to the Round of 32.

Below, we’ll break down the NCAA Tournament odds from BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting sites.

How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament

March Madness upsets happen seemingly every year but there have been a few occasions where the top seeds have come out unscathed. In fact, there have been no upsets in the second round of the NCAA Tournament four times. When filling out their March Madness bracket, college basketball fans can use March Madness stats from previous tournaments to make more accurate picks.

For a complete breakdown of the March Madness upsets by round since the tournament moved to 64 teams in 1985, scroll down below.

Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round Most March Madness Upsets by Round First Round 6.2 2 10 Second Round 3.7 0 (four times) 8 Sweet 16 1.7 0 (five times) 4 Elite Eight 0.5 0 (10 times) 2 Final Four 0.2 0 (25 times) 2 Total 12.4 4 19

The No. 12 vs No. 5 seed matchup in the first round of March Madness is often targeted by bettors but other low seeds have also performed well in the round of 64.

To learn more about how lower seeds have performed during the first round of March Madness, scroll down below.

NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets Frequency of March Madness Upsets Percentage of March Madness Upsets No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed 57 39.5% No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed 54 37.5% No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed 51 35.4% No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed 31 21.5% No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed 22 15.3% No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed 9 6.3% No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed 1 0.7%

The Best Illinois Sports Betting Bonuses for the NCAA Tournament | IL March Madness Betting Websites

Illinois enters as a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament, which means residents can cash in on the Fighting Illini as they advance through the March Madness bracket. While Illinois sports betting sites are taking bets on the NCAA Tournament games, the best offshore sportsbooks are offering free college basketball bets, March Madness betting bonuses, NCAA bracket contests, and more to the Prairie State.

For more information on the best Illinois sports betting bonuses available at the top March Madness betting sites, scroll down below.

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Bets for March Madness in Illinois 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Making a splash on the Illinois sports betting market, BetOnline is offering college basketball fans three (3) free NCAAB bets and $1,000 in March Madness betting bonuses for the first round of the NCAA Tournament. First-time customers receive $1,000 in free Illinois sports betting offers when they sign up to BetOnline. Illinois residents can also take advantage of three free NCAAB bets including a players prop, live bet and matched mobile bet for Thursday’s tipoff. BetOnline is also offering one of the best March Madness bracket contests with $250,000 in cash prizes. College basketball fans in Illinois can enter their bracket for a chance to carry home a $75,000 grand prize.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

To claim your free Illinois sports betting bonuses for March Madness at BetOnline, click on the button below.

2. XBet — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NCAA Tournament Betting In Illinois 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

For college basketball fans that want to enter their bracket, XBet is offering one free bracket entry for a shot at $10,000 in a March Madness contest. One of the best Illinois sports betting apps, XBet features the best live NCAA Tournament odds in the Prairie State. New members receive $500 in free March Madness bets on their initial deposit at XBet. With free-to-enter contests, March Madness betting bonuses and competitive NCAAB betting odds, Illinois sports bettors never miss at XBet.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Illinois Sports Betting Bonus of $500

IL Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click on the button below to claim your free NCAAB bets at XBet, one of the best March Madness betting sites

3. MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best College Basketball Odds In Illinois 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

College basketball fans that want more March Madness betting action should sign up to MyBookie. One of the best Illinois online gambling sites, MyBookie offers the best college basketball odds on the US sports betting market. By offering reduced juice, Illinois college basketball fans can maximize their value online during March Madness. For first-time customers, MyBookie is handing out $1,000 in free Illinois sports betting offers for the first round of March Madness. MyBookie is also offering one of the best March Madness contests with cryptocurrency prizes like Bitcoin and NFTs. Illinois bettors can buy-in at $10 to enter their bracket for a shot at one Bitcoin. MyBookie gives one complimentary entry for every two bracket entries.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Illinois Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

IL Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click on the button below to place your free college basketball bets at MyBookie, one of the best March Madness betting sites.

March Madness Picks | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022

Illinois enters the 2022 NCAA Tournament as the No. 4 seed in the South. According to KenPom, Illinois has the No. 2 ranked defense in the Big Ten Conference. After losing their first game as the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Conference Tournament, look for the Fighting Illini to bounce back in a big way in the first weekend. Take Illinois to advance to the Sweet 16.

Click on the button below to place your free March Madness bets at BetOnline, one of the best Illinois sports betting sites.

