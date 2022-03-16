Minnesota Sports Betting Offers for First Round March Madness 2022

The best college basketball teams in 2022 will be competing for the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, March 17. With the March Madness bracket released, bettors have a better idea of the upcoming matchups and which teams have the toughest road to the Championship.

The Best Minnesota Sports Betting Offers for March Madness in 2022

College basketball fans have access to the best Minnesota sports betting offers at best the March Madness betting sites.

Below, we’ll go over some of the best March Madness betting websites and the sports betting bonuses available for the 2022 NCAA Tournament..

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness XBet – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

How to Claim Minnesota Sports Betting Offers for March Madness 2022

Since Minnesota sports betting isn’t legal yet, college basketball fans can head over to regulated offshore sportsbooks to place their bets on March Madness.

Below, we’ll walk new users through how to bet on March Madness in Minnesota and claim free college basketball bets.

Pick a MN betting site from this page Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament Sign up to get your Minnesota sports betting bonus for March Madness Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in MN

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Minnesota

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga

📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022

🏆 National Championship Game: April 4, 2022

📺 TV Channel: CBS | TBS | TNT | TruTv

🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +315 | Arizona +625 | Kentucky +700

NCAA Tournament Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness

Gonzaga remains the favorite heading into the NCAA Tournament with +315. After winning the West Coast Conference Tournament, look for the Bulldogs to pick off where they left off last year and have another deep run in the NCAA Tournament. Kentucky, Duke, Arizona and Kansas are all top contenders this year and should all be in the Elite Eight.

Below, we’ll break down the NCAA Tournament odds from BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting sites.

*March Madness odds from BetOnline

How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament

It’s hard for lower-seeded teams to advance past the Sweet 16, but that doesn’t mean that college basketball fans should count them out for a deep NCAA Tournament run. While the NCAA Tournament is known for Cinderella stories, it is usually easier for bettors to target March Madness upsets that occur in the first two rounds.

Below, we’ll break down the March Madness upsets by round since the tournament moved to 64 teams in 1985.

Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round Most March Madness Upsets by Round First Round 6.2 2 10 Second Round 3.7 0 (four times) 8 Sweet 16 1.7 0 (five times) 4 Elite Eight 0.5 0 (10 times) 2 Final Four 0.2 0 (25 times) 2 Total 12.4 4 19

Teams that come in as a No. 12 seed have historically done well in the first round, winning 35.4 percent of their games since 1985. Meanwhile, for No. 13 seeds, that number drops all of the way down to just 21.5 percent.

To learn more about how lower seeds have performed during the first round of March Madness, scroll down below.

NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets Frequency of March Madness Upsets Percentage of March Madness Upsets No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed 57 39.5% No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed 54 37.5% No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed 51 35.4% No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed 31 21.5% No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed 22 15.3% No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed 9 6.3% No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed 1 0.7%

The Best Minnesota Sports Betting Bonuses for the NCAA Tournament | MN March Madness Betting Websites

The best Minnesota sportsbooks are welcoming college basketball fans with big welcome bonuses, free NCAA Tournament bets and March Madness contests. Minnesota residents can boost their bankroll before placing their bets on March Madness.

To learn more about the best Minnesota sports betting bonuses available at the best March Madness betting sites, scroll down below.

March Madness Picks | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022

After a disappointing Round of 32 exit last season by Kansas, Bill Self and the Jayhawks sit as the No. 1 seed in the Midwest. Looking for a deeper run this year, the Jayhawks have one of the easiest paths during March Madness with no real challenges until a potential Elite Eight matchup with Auburn. Take Kansas to make the Final Four.

Click on the button below to place your free NCAAB bets at BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting sites on the Minnesota betting market.

