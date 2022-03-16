Oklahoma Sports Betting Offers for First Round March Madness 2022

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Oklahoma

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

NCAA Tournament 2022 ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga

Gonzaga 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022

April 2nd, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4, 2022

April 4, 2022 📺 TV Channel: CBS | TBS | TNT | TruTv

CBS | TBS | TNT | TruTv 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +315 | Arizona +625 | Kentucky +700

NCAA Tournament Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness

After failing to win the National Championship last season, Gonzaga is set up for another deep March Madness run at +315 odds. Meanwhile Kentucky, Arizona and Duke all come in as top contenders for the NCAA Tournament with +600 odds or higher. Arizona and the Blue Blood Kentucky and Duke have an uncontested schedule and should cruise to the Sweet 16.

Below, we’ll break down the NCAA Tournament odds from BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting sites.

How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament

With 64 teams putting their respective seasons on the line, the first round of March Madness generates the most excitement. Coincidentally, it also features more upsets on average than any other round. Whether you are betting on March Madness or simply filling out an NCAA Tournament bracket, you can use March Madness stats from previous tournaments to your advantage.

For a complete breakdown of the March Madness upsets by round since the tournament moved to 64 teams in 1985, scroll down below.

Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round Most March Madness Upsets by Round First Round 6.2 2 10 Second Round 3.7 0 (four times) 8 Sweet 16 1.7 0 (five times) 4 Elite Eight 0.5 0 (10 times) 2 Final Four 0.2 0 (25 times) 2 Total 12.4 4 19

With the first round tipping off on Thursday, we’ll take a look at how each of the lower seeds has performed in the Round of 64.

To learn more about how often upsets occur for each seed during the first round of March Madness, scroll down below.

NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets Frequency of March Madness Upsets Percentage of March Madness Upsets No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed 57 39.5% No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed 54 37.5% No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed 51 35.4% No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed 31 21.5% No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed 22 15.3% No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed 9 6.3% No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed 1 0.7%

March Madness Picks | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022

The Miami Hurricanes finished their season strong putting together a 23-10 record. The Hurricanes sit as the No. 10 seed in the NCAA Tournament. After a devastating loss to the Duke Blue Devils in the ACC Tournament in the semifinals, look for the Hurricanes to bounce back during the first round. With the No. 2 ranked offense in the ACC according to KenPom, the Hurricanes are an underrated team. Take Miami to upset the No.7 seed USC in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

