Pennsylvania Sports Betting Offers for First Round March Madness 2022

With the First Four tipping off on Tuesday, March Madness is officially underway. All 64 teams will take the court in the first round on Thursday and Friday, which gives college basketball fans a chance to get in on the March Madness betting action. Pennsylvania sports betting has been legal since 2018 and it launched mobile betting a year later, making it one of the most mature online gambling markets in the country. Below, we’ll break down the top Pennsylvania sports betting offers for the first round of March Madness, along with how to get free bets and bracket contest entries for the NCAA Tournament.

The Best Pennsylvania Sports Betting Offers for March Madness in 2022

The best Pennsylvania sports betting sites are handing out free NCAAB bets, big sports betting bonuses and free entries to the best March Madness contests on the US sports betting market. College basketball fans that want to turn their sports knowledge into hard cold cash, signing up to the best March Madness betting sites is their best bet.

Below, we’ll go over some of the best March Madness betting websites and the sports betting bonuses available for the 2022 NCAA Tournament..

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness XBet – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

How to Claim Pennsylvania Sports Betting Offers for March Madness 2022

Now that the Pennsylvania sports betting market is open, college basketball fans have access to better NCAA Tournament odds and bigger sports betting bonuses at regulated offshore sportsbooks.

Below, we’ll walk new users through how to bet on March Madness in Pennsylvania and claim free college basketball bets.

Pick a PA betting site from this page Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament Sign up to get your Pennsylvania sports betting bonus for March Madness Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in PA

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Pennsylvania

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

NCAA Tournament 2022 ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga

Gonzaga 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022

April 2nd, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4, 2022

April 4, 2022 📺 TV Channel: CBS | TBS | TNT | TruTv

CBS | TBS | TNT | TruTv 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +315 | Arizona +625 | Kentucky +700

NCAA Tournament Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness

Villinova enters the NCAA Tournament as the No. 2 seed in the South. They are priced very attractively at +2200 odds for being top contenders for the title. With a pretty easy road to the Sweet 16, look for the Wildcats to have a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. While Gonzaga is the NCAA Tournament favorite at +315 odds. After making it to the Championship last year, it would be a major upset if they do not advance to the Final Four this year.

Below, we’ll break down the NCAA Tournament odds from BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting sites.

How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament

There is no magic formula for picking March Madness upsets. However, college basketball fans can use information from past NCAA Tournaments to get a glimpse of how often upsets occur in every round. While the first round of March Madness generates the most upsets, the Round of 32 and Sweet 16 have also featured some Cinderella stories in recent seasons.

For a complete breakdown of the March Madness upsets by round since the tournament moved to 64 teams in 1985, scroll down below.

Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round Most March Madness Upsets by Round First Round 6.2 2 10 Second Round 3.7 0 (four times) 8 Sweet 16 1.7 0 (five times) 4 Elite Eight 0.5 0 (10 times) 2 Final Four 0.2 0 (25 times) 2 Total 12.4 4 19

When looking to add a few upset picks to your NCAA bracket, it might be wise to target seeds 10 through 12, which seem to have a much higher winning percentage in the first round.

To learn more about how lower seeds have performed during the first round of March Madness, scroll down below.

NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets Frequency of March Madness Upsets Percentage of March Madness Upsets No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed 57 39.5% No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed 54 37.5% No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed 51 35.4% No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed 31 21.5% No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed 22 15.3% No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed 9 6.3% No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed 1 0.7%

The Best Pennsylvania Sports Betting Bonuses for the NCAA Tournament | PA March Madness Betting Websites

For college basketball fans looking to capitalize on the 2022 NCAA Tournament, the best Pennsylvania sportsbooks are offering a wide variety of March Madness props including which seeds to advance the furthest, regional winners, number of buzzer beaters in the first round, and more. College basketball fans can also boost their bankroll with the best Pennsylvania sports betting offers at the best March Madness betting sites.

For more information on the best Pennsylvania sports betting offers available at top March Madness betting sites, scroll down below.

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Bets for March Madness in Pennsylvania 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

College basketball fans can slam dunk their way to the best Pennsylvania sports betting offers at BetOnline. New customers can receive $1,000 in free March Madness betting bonuses on their first deposit. BetOnline is also giving away three free NCAAB bets including a players prop, in-play and free matched mobile bet. Like the top March Madness betting sites, BetOnline is featuring one of the best March Madness contests with $250,000 in cash prizes. Pennsylvania residents can enter their bracket for a chance at $75,000.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

To claim your free March Madness bets at BetOnline, click on the button below.

2. XBet — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NCAA Tournament Betting In Pennsylvania 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

One of the best March Madness betting sites on the Pennsylvania sports betting market, XBet offers competitive live NCAA Tournament odds and great March Madness betting bonuses. Unlike other top Pennsylvania online gambling sites, XBet offers reduced juice on the college basketball betting odds, allowing bettors to win more money during March Madness. XBet is also featuring a March Madness bracket contest with $10,000 in cash prizes. Pennsylvania bettors can claim one free bracket entry when they sign up to XBet before Thursday’s tip off.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Pennsylvania Sports Betting Bonus of $500

PA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click on the button below to claim your free college basketball betting bonuses at XBet, one of the best March Madness betting sites.

3. MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best College Basketball Odds In Pennsylvania 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

One of the best March Madness betting sites on the Pennsylvania sports betting market, MyBookie offers competitive NCAA Tournament odds, free college basketball bets and a great March Madness bracket contest. For first-time customers, MyBookie will add $1,000 in Pennsylvania sports betting bonuses to their bankroll ahead of March Madness. MyBookie is also offering one of the best March Madness contests with Bitcoin and NFT top prizes. College basketball fans can buy bracket entries at $10 for a shot at cryptocurrency prizes. MyBookie is also giving out one free bracket entry for every two entries bought at their March Madness bracket contest in Pennsylvania.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Pennsylvania Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

PA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bet

Click on the button below to sign to claim your free March Madness bets at MyBookie, one of the best Pennsylvania sports betting apps.

March Madness Picks | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022

After winning the Big East Conference Tournament, Villinova enters the NCAA Tournament as the No. 2 seed in the South. With the No. 1 ranked offense and No. 2 ranked defense in Big East play, the Wildcats are on pace for a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. Take Villanova to make it to the Sweet 16.

Click on the button below to place your free NCAAB bets on the first round at BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting sites.

