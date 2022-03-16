Suns vs Rockets Preview, Free NBA Picks, Prediction and Odds

For Wednesday night’s Western Conference mismatch, the Phoneix Suns are preparing to defeat the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center; free NBA picks are viewable here. Phoenix is averaging 114.28 points per game and shooting 48.35% from the field. Continue reading for Suns vs Rockets preview content.

Can Christian Wood and the Rockets upset the Suns at home? Wood is averaging 17.7 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. Houston has not bested Phoenix since Dec. 21, 2019. Along with the injury report, prediction and odds, free NBA picks are featured below.

Suns vs Rockets — Game Information

Teams: Phoenix Suns | Houston Rockets

Record: Suns (55-14, 37-32 ATS) | Rockets (17-51, 27-40-1 ATS)

Date: Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Arizona & NBA League Pass

Venue: Toyota Center; Houston, Texas

NBA Odds: Suns -11 (-113) | Rockets +11 (-107)

Suns vs Rockets Odds | NBA Picks

Heading into tonight’s intraconference rematch, the Suns are overwhelming 11-point favorites on the road. Phoenix is 51-10 as a favorite, 4-4 as an underdog and 20-12 ATS on the road. Not to mention, the Suns’ over/under away record is 14-18. The team is 4-8 ATS in its previous 12 matchups versus Southwest Division opponents.

As for the Rockets, Houston is 4-1 as a favorite, 13-50 as an underdog and 12-20 ATS at home. To add to the betting data above, the Rockets’ over/under record at home is 19-13. They are 6-13 ATS in their last 19 games played in March. BetOnline odds are available below.

Suns vs Rockets Injuries | Free NBA Picks

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

PG Chris Paul (out indefinitely) | PF Frank Kaminsky (out indefinitely) | PF Dario Saric (out indefinitely) | SG Cameron Johnson (questionable)

Houston Rockets Injury Report

SG Eric Gordon (questionable) | PG John Wall (out indefinitely) | PG Dennis Schroder (probable) | PF Usman Garuba (out indefinitely)

Suns vs Rockets Preview

Thus far, the Suns remain on top of the Western Conference. The Grizzlies trail them by 7.5 games. Phoenix currently has a league-best 32-9 conference record. Meanwhile, the Rockets rank dead last in the standings. They’ve had a couple of upsets this season, but the team is still arguably the weakest in the NBA. Their conference record is 17-51.

Additionally, in the previous seven head-to-head meetings, the Suns are a dominant 7-0 against the Rockets. On Feb. 16, Phoenix beat them 124-121 at Footprint Center. Houston has not defeated Phoenix since Dec. 21, 2019, when the team won 139-125 away. The Rockets winning at home over the Suns would be the biggest upset so far this season.

Suns are shooting for a third consecutive victory

The Suns are 6-4 in their last 10 games played. However, the team has won back-to-back contests. On Tuesday, in their 131-115 road win over the Pelicans, guard Devin Booker led his team in scoring with 27 points in 30 minutes spent on the court.

Forward Mikal Bridges contributed 20 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 36 minutes played as well. Although the Pelicans outscored them 56-48 in the paint, the Suns shot 18-for-34 (52.9%) from downtown. The team is now 14-4 in its past 18 contests.

Rockets have a low chance of an unprecedented upset at home

Moreover, the Rockets are 2-8 in their previous 10 contests. They are trying to avoid three straight losses. In their 130-105 road loss versus the Pelicans on Sunday, rookie guard Jalen Green scored a team-high 17 points in 27 minutes played. Davis Nwaba put up 15 points in 14 minutes of action, too.

So, can Houston pull off one of the biggest upsets ever? The team has lost seven consecutive games against Phoenix. And, the Rockets are 5-12 ATS in their last 17 matchups against Western Conference opponents. More importantly, Houston is 3-17 in its past 20 home games.

NBA Betting Trends – Suns vs Rockets | NBA Picks

Phoenix Suns

Phoenix is 4-1 SU in its last five contests.

The Suns are 7-0 SU in their past seven matchups versus the Rockets.

Next, the total has gone over in five of the Suns’ previous seven games played.

Houston Rockets

Houston is 5-12 ATS in the team’s past 17 contests.

Also, the Rockets are 2-15 SU in their previous 17 games played.

The total has gone over in four of the Rockets’ last five matchups against the Suns.

Free NBA Picks — Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets Picks & Prediction

Referencing the point spread consensus, 78% of bettors are trusting the Suns to cover the spread at Toyota Center. With respect to the point total consensus, 57% of gamblers are expecting the total to go over 235.5. The total has gone under in six of the Suns’ past eight road matchups versus the Rockets.

Regarding ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Suns have a 72% probability of winning.

Nonetheless, the total has gone over in five of the Rockets’ last six games played on a Wednesday. Since Houston has failed to defeat Phoenix since 2019, it is the best bet to pick the Suns to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go under 235.5. Other NBA picks are on the main page.

