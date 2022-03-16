Top 5 Alaska Sports Betting Bonuses for March Madness

The most exciting time of the year has arrived, with the March Madness Tournament kicking off on Thursday. Although sports betting is illegal in New Alaska, College Basketball fans can still bet on the March Madness tournament with offshore sportsbooks. The best March Madness betting sites we’ll examine below can help anyone betting on the NCAA Tournament in Alaska obtain better odds and sports betting specials. Throughout March Madness, the sportsbooks we’ll be looking at in Alaska will be giving away bonuses, free bets, and a variety of other prizes.
Below, we’ll look through the top five March Madness sports betting options in Alaska.
The Top 5 Alaska Sports Betting Offers for March Madness
March Madness is one of the best times of the year to bet on your favorite team because of the turmoil that occurs during the tournament. Due to all of the upsets, bettors have an opportunity to win a lot of money with ridiculous odds. Unlike residents of other states in the US, Alaska citizens will be able to bet on March Madness games while still rooting for their favorite teams. College basketball fans in Alaska can take advantage of free college basketball bets and March Madness betting bonuses from the top sports betting sites in the state.
For the 2022 NCAA Tournament, we’ve compiled a list of the best March Madness betting sites and sports betting options available in Alaska.
- BetOnline – $1000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness
- XBET – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament
- MyBookie – $1000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness
- BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games.
- Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament
How to Gamble on March Madness in Alaska
Signing up for the best Alaska sports betting apps is simple and quick. By following a few simple steps, members can join in on the fun.
We’ll show new customers how to wager on March Madness in Alaska and claim free March Madness bets in the sections below.
- Pick an AK betting site from this page
- Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament
- Sign up to get your Alaska sports betting bonus for March Madness
- Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in AK
March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Alaska
The March Madness schedule, how to watch March Madness, and other key NCAA Tournament dates will be covered below.
- 🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022
- ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga
- 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: March 15th “round of four” and official tournament March 17th
- 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022
- 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4th, 2022
- 📺 TV Channel: TBS, TNT, Tru TV, CBS
- 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +350 | Kentucky +600 | Arizona +650
NCAA Tournament Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness
With +350 odds, the Gonzaga Bulldogs have the highest chance of winning March Madness. According to the latest NCAA Tournament odds, Kentucky and Duke are also candidates for the National Championship.
The NCAA Tournament odds from BetOnline, one of the premier March Madness betting services, are detailed here.
|NCAA Basketball Teams
|Odds to Win NCAA Tournament
|Play
|Gonzaga
|+350
|Kentucky
|+600
|Arizona
|+650
|Duke
|+1000
|Kansas
|+1200
|Baylor
|+1200
|Auburn
|+1600
|Purdue
|+2000
|Tennessee
|+2000
|Villanova
|+2200
*March Madness odds from BetOnline
How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament
Because it’s March, gamblers can’t always rely on favorites to win games. There will be shocking upsets in every round, so don’t bet all of your money on the favorites in each game.
|Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round
|Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round
|Most March Madness Upsets by Round
|First Round
|6.2
|2
|10
|Second Round
|3.7
|0 (four times)
|8
|Sweet 16
|1.7
|0 (five times)
|4
|Elite Eight
|0.5
|0 (10 times)
|2
|Final Four
|0.2
|0 (25 times)
|2
|Total
|12.4
|4
|19
It is very rare for #1-4 seeds to be eliminated in a first-round upset. However, the potential for upsets increases dramatically for later seeds, especially seeds 5-12.
To learn more about how lower seeds have performed during the first round of March Madness, scroll down below.
|NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets
|Frequency of March Madness Upsets
|Percentage of March Madness Upsets
|No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed
|57
|39.5%
|No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed
|54
|37.5%
|No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed
|51
|35.4%
|No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed
|31
|21.5%
|No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed
|22
|15.3%
|No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed
|9
|6.3%
|No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed
|1
|0.7%
The Best Alaska March Madness Betting Websites | RI Sportsbooks for the NCAA Tournament
All of Alaska’s major sportsbooks offer free bets and incentives, as well as the best odds and odds boosts. While some sportsbooks provide competitive NCAA Tournament odds, the best sports betting sites in Alaska also give exclusive March Madness incentives and promotions, such as bracket challenges with cash prizes worth more than $250,000.
Continue reading to learn about the best Alaska sports betting offers to bet on the NCAA Tournament.
1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness
|🏆 Founded
|2004
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#1 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|Free Bets for March Madness in AK
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Panama
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
Alaska residents can use BetOnline, one of the most reliable sports betting sites available. New customers can get a 50% deposit bonus up to $1,000 as a welcome incentive. When users sign up, they’ll also get two free NCAA tournament bets, as well as a matched free mobile betting offer worth up to $50 when they bet on their phone or tablet. One of the most popular March Madness betting companies, BetOnline, also has an NCAA bracket challenge with prizes worth up to $250,000 and a top cash award of $75,000.
BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Free Bets expire in 30 days
Click the link below to receive up to $1000 in bonus cash for March Madness betting.
2. XBet — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament
|🏆 Founded
|2013
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#2 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
|✅ Recommended For
|Live NCAA Tournament Betting In AK
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
XBet is another excellent March Madness sportsbook, offering new customers a 100% deposit bonus up to $500 plus $10 in casino credit when they make their first deposit. XBet has a great tool that lets users check March Madness predictions, which may assist customers in better understanding what they’re betting on. In addition, XBet users in Alaska can enter a $10,000 March Madness Bracket Contest and take advantage of exclusive sports betting promotions.
XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50
- Minimum Deposit of $45
- 7x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Alaska Sports Betting Bonus of $500
- Alaska Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Select the link below to receive $500 in bonus cash at XBet, one of the best Alaska sports betting sites.
Top 5 Colorado Sports Betting Bonuses for March Madness
