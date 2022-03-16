Top 5 Alaska Sports Betting Bonuses for March Madness

The most exciting time of the year has arrived, with the March Madness Tournament kicking off on Thursday. Although sports betting is illegal in New Alaska, College Basketball fans can still bet on the March Madness tournament with offshore sportsbooks. The best March Madness betting sites we’ll examine below can help anyone betting on the NCAA Tournament in Alaska obtain better odds and sports betting specials. Throughout March Madness, the sportsbooks we’ll be looking at in Alaska will be giving away bonuses, free bets, and a variety of other prizes.

Below, we’ll look through the top five March Madness sports betting options in Alaska.

The Top 5 Alaska Sports Betting Offers for March Madness

March Madness is one of the best times of the year to bet on your favorite team because of the turmoil that occurs during the tournament. Due to all of the upsets, bettors have an opportunity to win a lot of money with ridiculous odds. Unlike residents of other states in the US, Alaska citizens will be able to bet on March Madness games while still rooting for their favorite teams. College basketball fans in Alaska can take advantage of free college basketball bets and March Madness betting bonuses from the top sports betting sites in the state.

For the 2022 NCAA Tournament, we’ve compiled a list of the best March Madness betting sites and sports betting options available in Alaska.

BetOnline – $1000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness XBET – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament MyBookie – $1000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games. Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

How to Gamble on March Madness in Alaska

Signing up for the best Alaska sports betting apps is simple and quick. By following a few simple steps, members can join in on the fun.

We’ll show new customers how to wager on March Madness in Alaska and claim free March Madness bets in the sections below.

Pick an AK betting site from this page Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament Sign up to get your Alaska sports betting bonus for March Madness Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in AK

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Alaska

The March Madness schedule, how to watch March Madness, and other key NCAA Tournament dates will be covered below.

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

NCAA Tournament 2022 ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga

Gonzaga 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: March 15th “round of four” and official tournament March 17th

March 15th “round of four” and official tournament March 17th 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022

April 2nd, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4th, 2022

April 4th, 2022 📺 TV Channel: TBS, TNT, Tru TV, CBS

TBS, TNT, Tru TV, CBS 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +350 | Kentucky +600 | Arizona +650

NCAA Tournament Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness

With +350 odds, the Gonzaga Bulldogs have the highest chance of winning March Madness. According to the latest NCAA Tournament odds, Kentucky and Duke are also candidates for the National Championship.

The NCAA Tournament odds from BetOnline, one of the premier March Madness betting services, are detailed here.

NCAA Basketball Teams Odds to Win NCAA Tournament Play Gonzaga +350 Kentucky +600 Arizona +650 Duke +1000 Kansas +1200 Baylor +1200 Auburn +1600 Purdue +2000 Tennessee +2000 Villanova +2200 *March Madness odds from BetOnline How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament Because it’s March, gamblers can’t always rely on favorites to win games. There will be shocking upsets in every round, so don’t bet all of your money on the favorites in each game. Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round Most March Madness Upsets by Round First Round 6.2 2 10 Second Round 3.7 0 (four times) 8 Sweet 16 1.7 0 (five times) 4 Elite Eight 0.5 0 (10 times) 2 Final Four 0.2 0 (25 times) 2 Total 12.4 4 19 It is very rare for #1-4 seeds to be eliminated in a first-round upset. However, the potential for upsets increases dramatically for later seeds, especially seeds 5-12.

To learn more about how lower seeds have performed during the first round of March Madness, scroll down below. NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets Frequency of March Madness Upsets Percentage of March Madness Upsets No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed 57 39.5% No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed 54 37.5% No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed 51 35.4% No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed 31 21.5% No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed 22 15.3% No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed 9 6.3% No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed 1 0.7% The Best Alaska March Madness Betting Websites | RI Sportsbooks for the NCAA Tournament All of Alaska’s major sportsbooks offer free bets and incentives, as well as the best odds and odds boosts. While some sportsbooks provide competitive NCAA Tournament odds, the best sports betting sites in Alaska also give exclusive March Madness incentives and promotions, such as bracket challenges with cash prizes worth more than $250,000. Continue reading to learn about the best Alaska sports betting offers to bet on the NCAA Tournament. 1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness 🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Bets for March Madness in AK 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes Alaska residents can use BetOnline, one of the most reliable sports betting sites available. New customers can get a 50% deposit bonus up to $1,000 as a welcome incentive. When users sign up, they’ll also get two free NCAA tournament bets, as well as a matched free mobile betting offer worth up to $50 when they bet on their phone or tablet. One of the most popular March Madness betting companies, BetOnline, also has an NCAA bracket challenge with prizes worth up to $250,000 and a top cash award of $75,000. BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days Click the link below to receive up to $1000 in bonus cash for March Madness betting. Get Free NCAAB Bets in Alaska at BetOnline 2. XBet — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament 🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NCAA Tournament Betting In AK 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes XBet is another excellent March Madness sportsbook, offering new customers a 100% deposit bonus up to $500 plus $10 in casino credit when they make their first deposit. XBet has a great tool that lets users check March Madness predictions, which may assist customers in better understanding what they’re betting on. In addition, XBet users in Alaska can enter a $10,000 March Madness Bracket Contest and take advantage of exclusive sports betting promotions. XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Alaska Sports Betting Bonus of $500

Sports Betting Bonus of $500 Alaska Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets Select the link below to receive $500 in bonus cash at XBet, one of the best Alaska sports betting sites. Claim Your XBet Bonus 3. MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness 🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best March Madness Odds In AK 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes MyBookie is offering a 100% deposit match up to $1,000 to new players, comparable to BetOnline’s offer. MyBookie also has player props, which is a nice addition for the NCAA Tournament. In addition, you can enter a $10 MyBracket contest for a chance to win up to 1 Bitcoin. MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Alaska Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000 Alaska Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets Click below to receive $1000 in free bets at MyBookie, one of the top Alaska online gambling sites. Join MyBookie Now Best March Madness Bets | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022 I’m choosing the Tennessee Volunteers to win the March Madness Tournament this year. Tennessee is one of the favorites to win the tournament as the third seed. They were impressive throughout the season, defeating Mississippi State by 15 points in the SEC Championship game. Tennessee finished the season with a 26-7 overall record and a 14-4 SEC record. Click the link below to receive $1000 in bonus cash at BetOnline plus free college basketball bets for the NCAA tournament. Get Free NCAAB Bets in Alaska at BetOnline

