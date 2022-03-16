Top 5 Colorado Sports Betting Bonuses for March Madness

With the March Madness Tournament beginning on Thursday, the most exciting time of the year has here. Because sports betting is allowed in Colorado, citizens can bet on the NCAA tournament at the best betting sites. The finest March Madness betting sites, which we’ll review below, can help Colorado residents get better odds and sports betting bonuses while wagering on the NCAA Tournament. The Colorado sportsbooks we’ll be looking at will be giving out bonuses, free bets, and a variety of other prizes throughout March Madness.

We’ll go over the top five March Madness sports betting choices in Colorado in the section below.

The Top 5 Colorado Sports Betting Offers for March Madness

Because of the unpredictable nature of the tournament, March Madness is one of the best times of the year to wager on your favorite team. Bettors have a chance to win a lot of money with absurd odds thanks to all of the upsets. Colorado residents will be able to wager on March Madness games while still rooting for their favorite teams, unlike residents of other states in the US. Colorado college basketball enthusiasts may take advantage of free college basketball bets and March Madness betting bonuses from the state’s best sports betting businesses.

For the 2022 NCAA Tournament, we’ve compiled a list of the best March Madness betting sites and sports betting options available in Colorado.

BetOnline – $1000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness XBET – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament MyBookie – $1000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games. Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

How to Gamble on March Madness in Colorado

Signing up for the best Colorado sports betting apps is simple and quick. By following a few simple steps, members can join in on the fun.

We’ll show new customers how to wager on March Madness in Colorado and claim free March Madness bets in the sections below.

Pick a CO betting site from this page Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament Sign up to get your Colorado sports betting bonus for March Madness Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in CO

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Colorado

The March Madness schedule, how to watch March Madness, and other key NCAA Tournament dates will be covered below.

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

NCAA Tournament 2022 ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga

Gonzaga 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: March 15th “round of four” and official tournament March 17th

March 15th “round of four” and official tournament March 17th 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022

April 2nd, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4th, 2022

April 4th, 2022 📺 TV Channel: TBS, TNT, Tru TV, CBS

TBS, TNT, Tru TV, CBS 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +350 | Kentucky +600 | Arizona +650

NCAA Tournament Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have the best chance of winning March Madness, at +350 odds. Kentucky and Duke are also contenders for the National Championship, according to the latest NCAA Tournament odds.

The NCAA Tournament odds from BetOnline, one of the premier March Madness betting services, are detailed here.

NCAA Basketball Teams Odds to Win NCAA Tournament Play Gonzaga +350 Kentucky +600 Arizona +650 Duke +1000 Kansas +1200 Baylor +1200 Auburn +1600 Purdue +2000 Tennessee +2000 Villanova +2200 *March Madness odds from BetOnline How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament Because it’s March, gamblers can’t always count on favorites to win games. Unexpected upsets will occur in every round, so don’t put all your money on the favorites in each game. Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round Most March Madness Upsets by Round First Round 6.2 2 10 Second Round 3.7 0 (four times) 8 Sweet 16 1.7 0 (five times) 4 Elite Eight 0.5 0 (10 times) 2 Final Four 0.2 0 (25 times) 2 Total 12.4 4 19 It is very rare for #1-4 seeds to be eliminated in a first-round upset. However, the potential for upsets increases dramatically for later seeds, especially seeds 5-12.

To learn more about how lower seeds have performed during the first round of March Madness, scroll down below. NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets Frequency of March Madness Upsets Percentage of March Madness Upsets No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed 57 39.5% No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed 54 37.5% No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed 51 35.4% No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed 31 21.5% No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed 22 15.3% No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed 9 6.3% No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed 1 0.7% The Best Colorado March Madness Betting Websites | RI Sportsbooks for the NCAA Tournament All of Colorado’s leading sportsbooks offer free bets and incentives, as well as the best odds and odds improvements. While some sportsbooks provide competitive NCAA Tournament odds, the leading Colorado sports betting sites also offer special March Madness incentives and promotions, such as bracket challenges with cash prizes worth more than $250,000. Continue reading to find out about the finest Colorado sports betting offers for NCAA Tournament betting. 1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness 🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Bets for March Madness in CO 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes Colorado residents can use BetOnline, one of the most reputable sports betting companies in the state. As a welcome offer, new customers can receive a 50% deposit bonus up to $1,000. Users will receive two free NCAA tournament bets as well as a matched free mobile betting offer worth up to $50 when betting on their phone or tablet when they sign up. BetOnline, one of the most well-known March Madness betting companies, also features an NCAA bracket challenge with cash prizes of up to $250,000 and a top prize of $75,000 available. BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days Click the link below to receive up to $1000 in bonus cash for March Madness betting. Get Free NCAAB Bets in Colorado at BetOnline 2. XBet — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament 🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NCAA Tournament Betting In CO 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes XBet is another great March Madness sportsbook, offering new users a 100% deposit bonus up to $500 plus $10 in casino credit when they sign up. Customers can browse March Madness predictions at XBet, which may help them comprehend what they’re betting on. XBet players in Colorado can also participate in a $10,000 March Madness Bracket Contest and receive unique sports betting bonuses. XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Colorado Sports Betting Bonus of $500

Colorado Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets Select the link below to receive $500 in bonus cash at XBet, one of the best Colorado sports betting sites. Claim Your XBet Bonus 3. MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness 🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best March Madness Odds In CO 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes New players at MyBookie can get a 100% deposit match up to $1,000, which is comparable to BetOnline’s offer. Player props are also available on MyBookie, which is a nice addition for the NCAA Tournament. You can also participate in a $10 MyBracket contest for a chance to win up to 1 Bitcoin. MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Colorado Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Colorado Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets Click below to receive $1000 in free bets at MyBookie, one of the top Colorado online gambling sites. Join MyBookie Now Best March Madness Bets | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022 The Colorado Volunteers are my choice to win the March Madness Tournament this year. Colorado is one of the favorites to win the tournament as the third seed. They were dominant throughout the season, defeating Mississippi State by 15 points in the SEC Championship game. Colorado finished the regular season with a 26-7 overall record and a 14-4 SEC record. Click the link below to receive $1000 in bonus cash at BetOnline plus free college basketball bets for the NCAA tournament. Get Free NCAAB Bets in Colorado at BetOnline

