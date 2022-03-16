Top 5 Tennessee Sports Betting Bonuses for March Madness

The most exciting time of the year is finally here, with the March Madness Tournament starting on Thursday. Tennessee residents can wager on the NCAA tournament at the best betting sites because sports betting is legal in the state. The best March Madness betting sites we’ll look at below can assist Tennessee residents to obtain better odds and sports betting bonuses while betting on the NCAA Tournament. Throughout March Madness, the Tennessee sportsbooks we’ll be looking at will be handing away bonuses, free bets, and a number of other rewards.

In the section below, we’ll go over the top five March Madness sports betting options in Tennessee.

The Top 5 Tennessee Sports Betting Offers for March Madness

March Madness is one of the best times of the year to bet on your favorite team because of the unpredictability that occurs during the tournament. Due to all of the upsets, bettors have an opportunity to win a lot of money with ridiculous odds. Unlike residents of other states in the US, Tennessee residents will be able to wager on March Madness games while still rooting for their favorite teams. Free college basketball bets and March Madness betting incentives are available from the state’s finest sports betting companies for Tennessee college basketball fans.

We’ve produced a list of the best March Madness betting sites and sports betting choices accessible in Tennessee for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

BetOnline – $1000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness XBET – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament MyBookie – $1000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games. Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

How to Gamble on March Madness in Tennessee

Signing up for the best Tennessee sports betting apps is simple and quick. By following a few simple steps, members can join in on the fun.

We’ll show new customers how to wager on March Madness in Tennessee and claim free March Madness bets in the sections below.

Pick a TN betting site from this page Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament Sign up to get your Tennessee sports betting bonus for March Madness Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in TN

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Tennessee

The March Madness schedule, how to watch March Madness, and other key NCAA Tournament dates will be covered below.

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

NCAA Tournament 2022 ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga

Gonzaga 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: March 15th “round of four” and official tournament March 17th

March 15th “round of four” and official tournament March 17th 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022

April 2nd, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4th, 2022

April 4th, 2022 📺 TV Channel: TBS, TNT, Tru TV, CBS

TBS, TNT, Tru TV, CBS 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +350 | Kentucky +600 | Arizona +650

NCAA Tournament Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have the best chance of winning March Madness, at +350 odds. Kentucky and Duke are also contenders for the National Championship, according to the latest NCAA Tournament odds.

The NCAA Tournament odds from BetOnline, one of the premier March Madness betting services, are detailed here.

NCAA Basketball Teams Odds to Win NCAA Tournament Play Gonzaga +350 Kentucky +600 Arizona +650 Duke +1000 Kansas +1200 Baylor +1200 Auburn +1600 Purdue +2000 Tennessee +2000 Villanova +2200 *March Madness odds from BetOnline How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament Gamblers can’t always rely on favorites to win games because it’s March. Every round will feature unexpected upsets, so don’t put all your money on the favorites in each game. Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round Most March Madness Upsets by Round First Round 6.2 2 10 Second Round 3.7 0 (four times) 8 Sweet 16 1.7 0 (five times) 4 Elite Eight 0.5 0 (10 times) 2 Final Four 0.2 0 (25 times) 2 Total 12.4 4 19 It is very rare for #1-4 seeds to be eliminated in a first-round upset. However, the potential for upsets increases dramatically for later seeds, especially seeds 5-12.

To learn more about how lower seeds have performed during the first round of March Madness, scroll down below. NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets Frequency of March Madness Upsets Percentage of March Madness Upsets No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed 57 39.5% No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed 54 37.5% No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed 51 35.4% No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed 31 21.5% No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed 22 15.3% No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed 9 6.3% No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed 1 0.7% The Best Tennessee March Madness Betting Websites | RI Sportsbooks for the NCAA Tournament All of Tennessee’s leading sportsbooks offer free bets and incentives, as well as the best odds and odds improvements. While some sportsbooks provide competitive NCAA Tournament odds, the leading Tennessee sports betting sites also offer special March Madness incentives and promotions, such as bracket challenges with cash prizes worth more than $250,000. Continue reading to find out about the finest Tennessee sports betting offers for NCAA Tournament betting. 1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness 🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Bets for March Madness in TN 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes Residents of Tennessee can visit BetOnline, one of the most trusted Tennessee sports betting sites available. New customers can get a 50% deposit bonus up to $1,000 as a welcome incentive. When users sign up, they’ll also get two free NCAA tournament bets, as well as a matched free mobile betting offer worth up to $50 when betting on their phone or tablet. One of the most well-known March Madness betting sites, BetOnline, also has an NCAA bracket challenge with cash prizes of up to $250,000 and a top prize of $75,000. BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days Click the link below to receive up to $1000 in bonus cash for March Madness betting. Get Free NCAAB Bets in Tennessee at BetOnline 2. XBet — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament 🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NCAA Tournament Betting In TN 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes XBet is another excellent March Madness sportsbook, with new customers receiving a 100% deposit bonus up to $500 plus $10 in casino credit upon registration. XBet offers a terrific feature that allows customers to look over March Madness predictions, which might assist them to understand what they’re betting on. In addition, XBet users in Tennessee can enter a $10,000 March Madness Bracket Contest and take advantage of special sports betting bonuses. XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Tennessee Sports Betting Bonus of $500

Sports Betting Bonus of $500 Tennessee Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets Select the link below to receive $500 in bonus cash at XBet, one of the best Tennessee sports betting sites. Claim Your XBet Bonus 3. MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness 🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best March Madness Odds In TN 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes MyBookie offers a 100% deposit match up to $1,000 to new players, which is comparable to BetOnline’s offer. MyBookie also offers player props, which is a great addition for the NCAA Tournament. In addition, you can enter a $10 MyBracket contest for a chance to win up to 1 Bitcoin. MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Tennessee Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000 Tennessee Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets Click below to receive $1000 in free bets at MyBookie, one of the top Tennessee online gambling sites. Join MyBookie Now Best March Madness Bets | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022 This year, I’m picking the Tennessee Volunteers to win the March Madness Tournament. As the third seed, Tennessee is one of the favorites to win the tournament. They were dominant throughout the season, winning the SEC Championship game by 15 points over Mississippi State. Tennessee had a 26-7 overall record and a 14-4 SEC record at the end of the regular season. Click the link below to receive $1000 in bonus cash at BetOnline plus free college basketball bets for the NCAA tournament. Get Free NCAAB Bets in Tennessee at BetOnline

