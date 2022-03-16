Trail Blazers vs Knicks Prediction, Free NBA Picks, Preview and Odds

In tonight’s non-conference clash, the Portland Trail Blazers are playing the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden; free NBA picks are posted here. Portland is averaging 107.25 points per game offensively and 43.73 rebounds per game. Keep scrolling for Trail Blazers vs Knicks preview content.

Will Julius Randle and the Knicks obtain their first win over the Trail Blazers this season? Randle is averaging 20.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. Portland is 0-5 in its last five road games. Including the injury report, prediction and odds, free NBA picks are available below.

Trail Blazers vs Knicks — Game Information

Teams: Portland Trail Blazers | New York Knicks

Record: Trail Blazers (26-41, 27-40 ATS) | Knicks (28-40, 32-36 ATS)

Date: Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MSG Network, NBA League Pass & Root Sports Northwest

Venue: Madison Square Garden; New York, New York

NBA Odds: Trail Blazers +11.5 (-110) | Knicks -11.5 (-110)

Trail Blazers vs Knicks Odds | NBA Picks

Leading into Wednesday night’s interconference rematch, the Trail Blazers are heavy 11.5-point underdogs on the road. Portland is 14-11 as a favorite, 12-30 as an underdog and 11-21 ATS away. Also, the Trail Blazers’ over/under record on the road is 17-15. They are 4-1 ATS in their previous five matchups against Eastern Conference opponents.

Meanwhile, New York is 18-14 as a favorite, 10-26 as an underdog and 13-19 ATS at home. Plus, the Knicks’ over/under record at home is 16-15-1. The team is 0-6 in its past six meetings versus Northwest Division opponents. BetOnline odds are featured below.

Trail Blazers vs Knicks Injuries | Free NBA Picks

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

PG Eric Bledsoe (out) | PG Damian Lillard (out indefinitely) | SG Joe Ingles (out for the season) | C Jusuf Nurkic (out indefinitely) | PF Justice Winslow (questionable) | SG Anfernee Simons (out indefinitely) | SF Nassir Little (out for the season) | SF Didi Louzada Silva (out indefinitely)

New York Knicks Injury Report

PG Derrick Rose (out indefinitely) | PG Kemba Walker (out for the season) | C Nerlens Noel (out) | SG Cam Reddish (out for the season) | SG Quentin Grimes (out)

Trail Blazers vs Knicks Preview

As of yet, the Trail Blazers rank 11th in the Western Conference. They trail the Pelicans, Lakers and Clippers for a top-eight playoff spot. Their conference record is 11-30. On the other side, the Knicks rank 12th in the Eastern Conference standings. New York is 14-26 against its conference competitors. And, the team is behind the Wizards, Hornets, Hawks and Nets.

Furthermore, in the past three head-to-head matchups, the Trail Blazers are 2-1 versus the Knicks. On Feb. 12, Portland defeated New York 112-103 at Moda Center. Though, the Knicks won 110-99 at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 6, 2021. These two struggling teams are almost evenly matched.

Injuries have taken a toll on the Trail Blazers’ roster

The Trail Blazers are 3-7 in their past 10 contests. The team’s 118-117 win over the Wizards on Saturday put an end to their six-game losing streak. However, besides the Wizards, they defeated only the Grizzlies and Bucks over their last 10 games. Portland needs Anfernee Simons and Damian Lillard back. In their 122-113 road loss versus the Hawks on Monday, guard Josh Hart scored a team-high 31 points in 38 minutes played.

Center Drew Eubanks closed out his outing with a double-double, amassing 16 points, 10 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 30 minutes of action. Portland outrebounded Atlanta 56-49, and the team outscored the Hawks 62-52 in the free throw lane. So, what lost the Trail Blazers the game? They finished their performance with a total of 20 turnovers. Portland is now 1-4 in its previous five contests. Eric Bledsoe was downgraded to out tonight, too.

Knicks need all the help they can receive

Additionally, similar to the Trail Blazers, the Knicks are also 3-7 in their last 10 games played. New York’s three-game win streak came to an end after losing 118-114 to Memphis on Friday. They are aiming to recover from back-to-back losses. On Sunday, in the Knicks’ 110-107 road loss against the Nets, forward Julius Randle led his team in scoring with 26 points in 37 minutes on the court.

Guard Evan Fournier contributed 25 points, 2.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 34 minutes played as well. The Knicks kept the score close throughout the course of the contest, but their inability to cover Kevin Durant was their ultimate downfall in this matchup. Durant put up 53 points. They are 6-0 ATS in their last five games. New York has to execute better during crunch time.

NBA Betting Trends – Trail Blazers vs Knicks | NBA Picks

Portland Trail Blazers

Portland is 2-6 ATS in the team’s past eight games played.

The Trail Blazers are 1-7 SU in their last eight contests.

Also, the total has gone under in five of the Trail Blazers’ previous six road matchups versus the Knicks.

New York Knicks

New York is 4-13 SU in its last 17 games played.

And, the total has gone over in eight of the Knicks’ past 11 contests.

Next, the total has gone over in the Knicks’ previous five home games.

Free NBA Picks — Portland Trail Blazers vs New York Knicks Picks & Prediction

Upon further review of the point spread consensus, 89% of gamblers are expecting the Knicks to cover the spread at Madison Square Garden. Pertaining to the point total consensus, 61% of bettors are hoping the total will go over 221.5. For a reminder, the Trail Blazers are 0-5 in their last five road games, and they are 4-1 ATS in their past five matchups versus Atlantic Division teams.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Knicks have a 84.3% chance of winning.

To add to the information above, the Knicks are 3-6 in their previous nine games played in March. New York has a number of players injured, but the team is still in better shape than Portland. The Trail Blazers are 1-4 in games decided by three points or fewer. Therefore, pick the Knicks to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 221.5. More NBA picks are on the main page.

