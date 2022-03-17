Arkansas Sports Betting Offers for First Round March Madness 2022

Arkansas sports betting has been legal and regulated since 2018, making betting on the NCAA tournament in the Natural State as easy as ever before. March Madness 2022 kicks off on Tuesday, March 15th with the First Four, while the first round officially tips off this Thursday afternoon.

The Best Arkansas Sports Betting Offers for March Madness in 2022

The best sports betting sites in Arkansas are giving away free bets, sportsbook bonuses, and huge cash prizes for March Madness.

Below, we’ll go over some of the best March Madness betting websites and the Arkansas sports betting bonuses available for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

BetOnline – $1000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness XBet – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament MyBookie – $1000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games. Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Arkansas

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga Bulldogs

Gonzaga Bulldogs 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: Round 1, March 17th, 2022

Round 1, March 17th, 2022 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022

April 2nd, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4th, 2022

April 4th, 2022 📺 TV Channel: TruTV, CBS, TNT, and TBS

TruTV, CBS, TNT, and TBS 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +350, Kentucky +600, Arizona +650

NCAA Tournament Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness

Despite opening with the best odds to win March Madness, Gonzaga has been one of the most popular picks to win the NCAA Tournament in 2022. As a result, the Bulldogs have moved from +350 to +285 odds to win March Madness. Meanwhile, Duke has fallen down the board from a +1000 to a +1600 at BetOnline, which offers overtime insurance and money back bracket buster insurance during the NCAA Tournament.

For a complete breakdown of the latest March Madness odds, check out the odds to win the NCAA Tournament for the top 10 teams below.

March Madness Betting Trends

During the NCAA Tournament, certain trends emerge that can help college basketball bettors earn a profit during March Madness. With the first round of March Madness expected to generate plenty of upsets, we’ll break down some of the hottest March Madness betting trends over the last five years.

For a complete breakdown of the best March Madness betting trends, check out the chart below.

Timeframe Bet Winning Percentage Win Loss Push ROI % Since 2021 Under 62.5% 20 12 0 19.38% Since 2021 Underdogs ATS 59.4% 19 13 0 13.41% Since 2019 Underdogs ATS 60.9% 39 25 0 16.39% Since 2019 Under 54.7% 35 28 1 6.02% Since 2018 Underdogs ATS 57.3% 55 40 1 10.47% Since 2018 Underdogs ATS 55.2% 53 42 1 6.49% Since 2017 Underdogs ATS 54.7% 70 56 2 6.02% Since 2016 Underdogs ATS 53.8% 86 72 2 3.91% Since 2016 Over 53.1% 85 74 1 2.09%

March Madness Betting | Odds, Lines, and Point Spread for First Round March Madness 2022

College basketball fans can find the best March Madness odds by visiting some of the top Arkansas sportsbooks. The first round of the NCAA Tournament tips off on Thursday afternoon. All 64 teams will compete on Thursday and Friday in hopes of keeping their seasons alive. For a glimpse of potential first round upsets, we’ll break down the March Madness odds for every game in the first round of the NCAA Tournament below.

All odds are taken from BetOnline, one of the best Arkansas sports betting sites for March Madness.

Michigan vs Colorado State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Providence vs South Dakota State Odds Point Spread, and Total

Boise State vs Memphis Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Baylor vs Norfolk State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Tennessee vs Longwood Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Iowa vs Richmond Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Gonzaga vs Georgia St Odds, Point Spread, and Total

North Carolina vs Marquette Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Connecticut vs New Mexico State

Kentucky vs St. Peter’s Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Saint Mary’s vs Indiana Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Creighton vs San Diego St Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Arkansas vs Vermont Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Murray State vs San Francisco Odds, Point Spread, and Total

UCLA vs Akron Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Kansas vs Texas Southern Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Ohio State vs Loyola Chicago Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Auburn vs Jacksonville State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Texas Tech vs Montana State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Purdue vs Yale Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Villanova vs Delaware Odds, Point Spread, and Total

USC vs Miami Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Texas vs Virginia Tech Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Chattanooga vs Illinois Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Duke vs Cal State Fullerton Odds, Point Spread, and Total

LSU vs Iowa State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Houston vs UAB Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Michigan State vs Davidson Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Wisconsin vs Colgate Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Seton Hall vs TCU Odds, Point Spread, and Total

*all March Madness odds as of March 17, 2022

How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament

The underdog in the NCAA tournament has covered the spread at a 61% rate over the last two years of the March Madness tournament combined.

For a complete breakdown of the March Madness upsets by round since the tournament moved to a 64 team former in 1985, check out the table below.

Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round Most March Madness Upsets by Round First Round 6.2 2 10 Second Round 3.7 0 (four times) 8 Sweet 16 1.7 0 (five times) 4 Elite Eight 0.5 0 (10 times) 2 Final Four 0.2 0 (25 times) 2 Total 12.4 4 19

Bettors can also find first round March Madness upsets by seed below.

NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets Frequency of March Madness Upsets Percentage of March Madness Upsets No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed 57 39.5% No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed 54 37.5% No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed 51 35.4% No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed 31 21.5% No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed 22 15.3% No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed 9 6.3% No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed 1 0.7%

The Best Arkansas Sports Betting Bonuses for the NCAA Tournament | AR Sportsbooks for March Madness

Arkansas sports betting fans have a ton of options when it comes to betting on the NCAA tournament. Residents can bet on college basketball in Arkansas all month long during March Madness 2022 with some of the very best Arkansas sports betting sites.

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness



🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Bets for March Madness in Arkansas 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetOnline is the standout sportsbook when it comes to betting on college basketball in Arkansas. Not only does BetOnline offer exclusive in-game betting odds for the NCAA tournament, but they are also offering Arkansas residents a 50% sign-up bonus of up to $1,000, and a free bet worth $50 when placing a bet from a mobile device for the NCAA tournament.

2. XBet — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NCAA Tournament Betting in Arkansas 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

After almost ten years in the Arkansas sports betting industry, XBet has become known for offering users a great alternative to the sometimes over-complicated Arkansas gambling apps. XBet is an easy-to-use and basic Arkansas sports betting platform with a ton of great March Madness betting promotions available for Arkansas residents. Sign-up with XBet to bet on the NCAA tournament in Arkansas this month and receive a 100% sign-up bonus of up to $500, as well as a ten-dollar online casino gaming chip completely complimentary.

3. MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness





🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best College Basketball Odds in Arkansas 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Bet on college basketball in Arkansas with MyBookie in the month of March and get access to some of the very best live betting odds for the NCAA tournament. MyBookie makes betting on March Madness 2022 as easy as ever before, especially for those who wish to bet on the NCAA tournament with Bitcoin and other crypto coins. MyBookie is offering Arkansas residents a 100% sign-up bonus of up to $1,000, as well as a chance to turn $10 into 1 BTC with their annual MyBracket contest. Terms and conditions apply, read below.

March Madness Picks | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022

The zig-zag pattern has been a long-time friend of ATS sports bettors over the years, and there is no exception when it comes to March Madness 2022. Since 2019, a bettor who has backed the betting underdog on the spread in the first round, and the betting favorite on the spread in the second round, has cashed at a 61% rate, turning a profit of over +14 units along the way. Use the zig-zag pattern across the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament this year, gamble responsibly and enjoy the games.

