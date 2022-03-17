Arkansas Sports Betting Offers for First Round March Madness 2022

Arkansas sports betting has been legal and regulated since 2018, making betting on the NCAA tournament in the Natural State as easy as ever before. March Madness 2022 kicks off on Tuesday, March 15th with the First Four, while the first round officially tips off this Thursday afternoon. In this article, we will explore how to bet on the NCAA tournament in Arkansas while cashing in on some of the very best Arkansas sportsbook bonus offers and free bets.
Continue reading to learn how to bet on March Madness in Arkansas now.
The Best Arkansas Sports Betting Offers for March Madness in 2022
The best sports betting sites in Arkansas are giving away free bets, sportsbook bonuses, and huge cash prizes for March Madness.
Below, we’ll go over some of the best March Madness betting websites and the Arkansas sports betting bonuses available for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
- BetOnline – $1000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness
- XBet – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament
- MyBookie – $1000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness
- BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games.
- Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament
How to Claim Arkansas Sports Betting Offers for March Madness 2022
Next, we’ll walk new users through how to bet on March Madness in Arkansas and claim free college basketball bets.
- Pick an AR betting site from this page
- Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament
- Sign up to get your Arkansas sports betting bonus for March Madness
- Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in AR
March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Arkansas
- 🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022
- ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga Bulldogs
- 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: Round 1, March 17th, 2022
- 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022
- 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4th, 2022
- 📺 TV Channel: TruTV, CBS, TNT, and TBS
- 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +350, Kentucky +600, Arizona +650
NCAA Tournament Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness
Despite opening with the best odds to win March Madness, Gonzaga has been one of the most popular picks to win the NCAA Tournament in 2022. As a result, the Bulldogs have moved from +350 to +285 odds to win March Madness. Meanwhile, Duke has fallen down the board from a +1000 to a +1600 at BetOnline, which offers overtime insurance and money back bracket buster insurance during the NCAA Tournament.
For a complete breakdown of the latest March Madness odds, check out the odds to win the NCAA Tournament for the top 10 teams below.
|NCAA Basketball Teams
|Odds to Win NCAA Tournament
|Play
|Gonzaga
|+285
|Arizona
|+700
|Kentucky
|+800
|Kansas
|+1100
|Auburn
|+1200
|Baylor
|+1400
|Duke
|+1600
|Tennessee
|+1600
|Houston
|+1800
|Texas Tech
|+2000
March Madness Betting Trends
During the NCAA Tournament, certain trends emerge that can help college basketball bettors earn a profit during March Madness. With the first round of March Madness expected to generate plenty of upsets, we’ll break down some of the hottest March Madness betting trends over the last five years.
For a complete breakdown of the best March Madness betting trends, check out the chart below.
|Timeframe
|Bet
|Winning Percentage
|Win
|Loss
|Push
|ROI %
|Since 2021
|Under
|62.5%
|20
|12
|0
|19.38%
|Since 2021
|Underdogs ATS
|59.4%
|19
|13
|0
|13.41%
|Since 2019
|Underdogs ATS
|60.9%
|39
|25
|0
|16.39%
|Since 2019
|Under
|54.7%
|35
|28
|1
|6.02%
|Since 2018
|Underdogs ATS
|57.3%
|55
|40
|1
|10.47%
|Since 2018
|Underdogs ATS
|55.2%
|53
|42
|1
|6.49%
|Since 2017
|Underdogs ATS
|54.7%
|70
|56
|2
|6.02%
|Since 2016
|Underdogs ATS
|53.8%
|86
|72
|2
|3.91%
|Since 2016
|Over
|53.1%
|85
|74
|1
|2.09%
March Madness Betting | Odds, Lines, and Point Spread for First Round March Madness 2022
College basketball fans can find the best March Madness odds by visiting some of the top Arkansas sportsbooks. The first round of the NCAA Tournament tips off on Thursday afternoon. All 64 teams will compete on Thursday and Friday in hopes of keeping their seasons alive. For a glimpse of potential first round upsets, we’ll break down the March Madness odds for every game in the first round of the NCAA Tournament below.
All odds are taken from BetOnline, one of the best Arkansas sports betting sites for March Madness.
Michigan vs Colorado State Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Colorado State
|Michigan
|Play
|Moneyline
|-133
|+113
|Point Spread
|-2 (-110)
|+2 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 139 (-110)
|Under 139 (-110)
Providence vs South Dakota State Odds Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|South Dakota St
|Providence
|Play
|Moneyline
|+115
|-135
|Point Spread
|+2.5 (-112)
|-2.5 (-108)
|Total Points
|Over 149.5 (-105)
|Under 149.5 (-115)
Boise State vs Memphis Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Boise St
|Memphis
|Play
|Moneyline
|-149
|+129
|Point Spread
|-2.5 (-115)
|+2.5 (+115)
|Total Points
|Over 133.5 (-110)
|Under 133.5 (-110)
Baylor vs Norfolk State Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Norfolk State
|Baylor
|Play
|Moneyline
|+1800
|-5000
|Point Spread
|+21 (-105)
|-21 (-115)
|Total Points
|Over 138 (-110)
|Under 138 (-110)
Tennessee vs Longwood Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Longwood
|Tennessee
|Play
|Moneyline
|+1150
|-2500
|Point Spread
|+17 (-112)
|-17 (-108)
|Total Points
|Over 132 (-110)
|Under 132 (-110)
Iowa vs Richmond Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Richmond
|Iowa
|Play
|Moneyline
|+470
|-600
|Point Spread
|+10.5 (-110)
|-10.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 150.5 (-110)
|Under 150.5 (-110)
Gonzaga vs Georgia St Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Georgia St
|Gonzaga
|Play
|Moneyline
|+2000
|-8000
|Point Spread
|+23 (-110)
|-23 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 149 (-115)
|Under 149 (-105)
North Carolina vs Marquette Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Marquette
|North Carolina
|Play
|Moneyline
|+150
|-170
|Point Spread
|+4 (-115)
|-4 (-105)
|Total Points
|Over 152.5 (-110)
|Under 152.5 (-110)
Connecticut vs New Mexico State
|Bet
|Home_Team
|Away_Team
|Play
|Moneyline
|+235
|-280
|Point Spread
|+6.5 (-110)
|-6.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 132 (-110)
|Under 132 (-110)
Kentucky vs St. Peter’s Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|St. Peter’s
|Kentucky
|Play
|Moneyline
|+1500
|-4000
|Point Spread
|+17.5 (-105)
|-17.5 (-115)
|Total Points
|Over 132 (-110)
|Under 132 (-110)
Saint Mary’s vs Indiana Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Indiana
|Saint Mary’s
|Play
|Moneyline
|+125
|-145
|Point Spread
|+2.5 (-110)
|-2.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 127 (-105)
|Under 127 (-115)
Creighton vs San Diego St Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Creighton
|San Diego State
|Play
|Moneyline
|+120
|-140
|Point Spread
|+2.5 (-110)
|-2.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 120.5 (-110)
|Under 120.5 (-110)
Arkansas vs Vermont Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Vermont
|Arkansas
|Play
|Moneyline
|+190
|-220
|Point Spread
|+5.5 (-115)
|-5.5 (-105)
|Total Points
|Over 139 (-115)
|Under 139 (-105)
Murray State vs San Francisco Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|San Francisco
|Murray State
|Play
|Moneyline
|-105
|-115
|Point Spread
|PK (-105)
|PK (-115)
|Total Points
|Over 137 (-105)
|Under 137 (-115)
UCLA vs Akron Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Akron
|UCLA
|Play
|Moneyline
|+825
|-1400
|Point Spread
|+13.5 (-105)
|-13.5 (-115)
|Total Points
|Over 128 (-110)
|Under 128 (-110)
Kansas vs Texas Southern Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Texas Southern
|Kansas
|Play
|Moneyline
|Not Available
|Not Available
|Point Spread
|+21.5 (-110)
|-21.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 144 (-115)
|Under 144 (-105)
Ohio State vs Loyola Chicago Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Loyola Chicago
|Ohio State
|Play
|Moneyline
|-110
|-110
|Point Spread
|PK (-110)
|PK (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 132.5 (-108)
|Under 132.5 (-112)
Auburn vs Jacksonville State Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Jacksonville State
|Auburn
|Play
|Moneyline
|+870
|-1600
|Point Spread
|+15.5 (-110)
|-15.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 138.5 (-115)
|Under 138.5 (-105)
Texas Tech vs Montana State Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Montana State
|Texas Tech
|Play
|Moneyline
|+870
|-1500
|Point Spread
|+15 (-112)
|-15 (+108)
|Total Points
|Over 132.5 (-105)
|Under 132.5 (-115)
Purdue vs Yale Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Yale
|Purdue
|Play
|Moneyline
|+950
|-1800
|Point Spread
|+16 (+100)
|-16 (-120)
|Total Points
|Over 142.5 (-110)
|Under 142.5 (-110)
Villanova vs Delaware Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Delaware
|Villanova
|Play
|Moneyline
|+870
|-1500
|Point Spread
|+15 (-110)
|-15 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 133.5 (-115)
|Under 133.5 (-105)
USC vs Miami Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Miami Florida
|USC
|Play
|Moneyline
|+105
|-125
|Point Spread
|+1.5 (-105)
|-1.5 (-115)
|Total Points
|Over 140 (-110)
|Under 140 (-110)
Texas vs Virginia Tech Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Virginia Tech
|Texas
|Play
|Moneyline
|PK (-113)
|PK (-107)
|Point Spread
|PK (-113)
|PK (-107)
|Total Points
|Over 123.5 (-112)
|Under 123.5 (-108)
Chattanooga vs Illinois Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Chattanooga
|Illinois
|Play
|Moneyline
|+275
|-330
|Point Spread
|+8 (-105)
|-8 (-115)
|Total Points
|Over 136 (-110)
|Under 136 (-110)
Duke vs Cal State Fullerton Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|CS Fullerton
|Duke
|Play
|Moneyline
|+1250
|-3000
|Point Spread
|+18.5 (-105)
|-18.5 (-115)
|Total Points
|Over 145.5 (-110)
|Under 145.5 (-110)
LSU vs Iowa State Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Iowa State
|LSU
|Play
|Moneyline
|+155
|-175
|Point Spread
|+4 (-110)
|-4 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 127.5 (-115)
|Under 127.5 (-105)
Houston vs UAB Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|UAB
|Houston
|Play
|Moneyline
|+305
|-375
|Point Spread
|+8 (-109)
|-8 (-111)
|Total Points
|Over 136 (-110)
|Under 136 (-110)
Michigan State vs Davidson Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Davidson
|Michigan State
|Play
|Moneyline
|-108
|-112
|Point Spread
|+1 (-112)
|-1 (-108)
|Total Points
|Over 140.5 (-110)
|Under 140.5 (-110)
Wisconsin vs Colgate Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Colgate
|Wisconsin
|Play
|Moneyline
|+275
|-330
|Point Spread
|+7.5 (-110)
|-7.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 139 (-105)
|Under 139 (-115)
Seton Hall vs TCU Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|TCU
|Seton Hall
|Play
|Moneyline
|-102
|-118
|Point Spread
|+1 (-115)
|-1 (-105)
|Total Points
|Over 129.5 (-115)
|Under 129.5 (-105)
*all March Madness odds as of March 17, 2022
How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament
The underdog in the NCAA tournament has covered the spread at a 61% rate over the last two years of the March Madness tournament combined.
For a complete breakdown of the March Madness upsets by round since the tournament moved to a 64 team former in 1985, check out the table below.
|Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round
|Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round
|Most March Madness Upsets by Round
|First Round
|6.2
|2
|10
|Second Round
|3.7
|0 (four times)
|8
|Sweet 16
|1.7
|0 (five times)
|4
|Elite Eight
|0.5
|0 (10 times)
|2
|Final Four
|0.2
|0 (25 times)
|2
|Total
|12.4
|4
|19
Bettors can also find first round March Madness upsets by seed below.
|NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets
|Frequency of March Madness Upsets
|Percentage of March Madness Upsets
|No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed
|57
|39.5%
|No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed
|54
|37.5%
|No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed
|51
|35.4%
|No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed
|31
|21.5%
|No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed
|22
|15.3%
|No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed
|9
|6.3%
|No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed
|1
|0.7%
The Best Arkansas Sports Betting Bonuses for the NCAA Tournament | AR Sportsbooks for March Madness
Arkansas sports betting fans have a ton of options when it comes to betting on the NCAA tournament. Residents can bet on college basketball in Arkansas all month long during March Madness 2022 with some of the very best Arkansas sports betting sites.
Continue reading to learn more about the very best Arkansas sports betting apps and the best offers available for the NCAA tournament.
1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness
|🏆 Founded
|2004
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#1 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|Free Bets for March Madness in Arkansas
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Panama
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
BetOnline is the standout sportsbook when it comes to betting on college basketball in Arkansas. Not only does BetOnline offer exclusive in-game betting odds for the NCAA tournament, but they are also offering Arkansas residents a 50% sign-up bonus of up to $1,000, and a free bet worth $50 when placing a bet from a mobile device for the NCAA tournament.
BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Free Bets expire in 30 days
Take advantage of these great Arkansas sports betting offers from BetOnline by clicking the link below.
2. XBet — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament
|🏆 Founded
|2013
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#2 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
|✅ Recommended For
|Live NCAA Tournament Betting in Arkansas
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
After almost ten years in the Arkansas sports betting industry, XBet has become known for offering users a great alternative to the sometimes over-complicated Arkansas gambling apps. XBet is an easy-to-use and basic Arkansas sports betting platform with a ton of great March Madness betting promotions available for Arkansas residents. Sign-up with XBet to bet on the NCAA tournament in Arkansas this month and receive a 100% sign-up bonus of up to $500, as well as a ten-dollar online casino gaming chip completely complimentary.
XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50
- Minimum Deposit of $45
- 7x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Arkansas Sports Betting Bonus of $500
- AR Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Sign-up with one of the most user-friendly Arkansas sportsbooks today by clicking the link below now.
3. MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness
|🏆 Founded
|2003
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#3 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|The Best College Basketball Odds in Arkansas
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
Bet on college basketball in Arkansas with MyBookie in the month of March and get access to some of the very best live betting odds for the NCAA tournament. MyBookie makes betting on March Madness 2022 as easy as ever before, especially for those who wish to bet on the NCAA tournament with Bitcoin and other crypto coins. MyBookie is offering Arkansas residents a 100% sign-up bonus of up to $1,000, as well as a chance to turn $10 into 1 BTC with their annual MyBracket contest. Terms and conditions apply, read below.
MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Arkansas Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- AR Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Bet on college basketball in Arkansas with MyBookie today by clicking the link below now.
March Madness Picks | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022
The zig-zag pattern has been a long-time friend of ATS sports bettors over the years, and there is no exception when it comes to March Madness 2022. Since 2019, a bettor who has backed the betting underdog on the spread in the first round, and the betting favorite on the spread in the second round, has cashed at a 61% rate, turning a profit of over +14 units along the way. Use the zig-zag pattern across the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament this year, gamble responsibly and enjoy the games.
To place your free bets with BetOnline for March Madness 2022 now, click the link below.
Read next
Minnesota Sports Betting Offers for First Round March Madness 2022
The best college basketball teams in 2022 will be competing for the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, March 17. With the March...