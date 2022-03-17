Florida Sports Betting Offers for March Madness | FL Sports Betting Sites

Now that the brackets have closed, Florida residents can get in on the real madness by betting on their favorite college basketball teams. While sports betting is still not legal in Florida, the top offshore sportsbooks are welcoming college basketball fans in the Sunshine State with free March Madness bets, sports betting bonuses and exclusive promotions. In this article we’ll go over the best Florida sports betting offers for March Madness available at the best online sportsbooks.

The Best Florida Sports Betting Offers for March Madness in 2022

Some of the best March Madness betting sites are offering big Florida sports betting bonuses to college basketball fans in the Sunshine State. Now that bracket entries are closed, bettors can get in on the real action at the best Florida sports betting sites.

Below, we’ll go over some of the best March Madness betting websites and the sports betting bonuses available for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness XBet – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

How to Claim Florida Sports Betting Offers for March Madness 2022

While Florida sports betting still isn’t legal, college basketball fans can bet on March Madness at regulated offshore sportsbooks.

Below, we’ll walk new users through how to bet on March Madness in Florida and claim free college basketball bets.

Pick a FL betting site from this page Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament Sign up to get your Florida sports betting offers for March Madness Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in FL

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Florida

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

NCAA Tournament 2022 ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga

Gonzaga 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022

April 2nd, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4, 2022

April 4, 2022 📺 TV Channel: CBS | TBS | TNT | TruTv

CBS | TBS | TNT | TruTv 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +285 | Arizona +700 | Kentucky +800

NCAA Tournament Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness

Despite opening with the best odds to win March Madness, Gonzaga has been one of the most popular picks to win the NCAA Tournament in 2022. As a result, the Bulldogs have moved from +350 to +285 odds to win March Madness. Meanwhile, Duke has fallen down the board from a +1000 to a +1600 at BetOnline, which offers overtime insurance and money back bracket buster insurance during the NCAA Tournament.

For a complete breakdown of the latest March Madness odds, check out the odds to win the NCAA Tournament for the top 10 teams below.

March Madness Betting Trends

During the NCAA Tournament, certain trends emerge that can help college basketball bettors earn a profit during March Madness. With the first round of March Madness expected to generate plenty of upsets, we’ll break down some of the hottest March Madness betting trends over the last five years.

For a complete breakdown of the best March Madness betting trends, check out the chart below.

Timeframe Bet Winning Percentage Win Loss Push ROI % Since 2021 Under 62.5% 20 12 0 19.38% Since 2021 Underdogs ATS 59.4% 19 13 0 13.41% Since 2019 Underdogs ATS 60.9% 39 25 0 16.39% Since 2019 Under 54.7% 35 28 1 6.02% Since 2018 Underdogs ATS 57.3% 55 40 1 10.47% Since 2018 Underdogs ATS 55.2% 53 42 1 6.49% Since 2017 Underdogs ATS 54.7% 70 56 2 6.02% Since 2016 Underdogs ATS 53.8% 86 72 2 3.91% Since 2016 Over 53.1% 85 74 1 2.09%

March Madness Betting | Odds, Lines, and Point Spread for First Round March Madness 2022

The first round of the NCAA Tournament tips off on Thursday afternoon. All 64 teams will compete on Thursday and Friday in hopes of keeping their seasons alive. For a glimpse of potential first round upsets, we’ll break down the March Madness odds for every game in the first round of the NCAA Tournament below.

All odds are taken from BetOnline, which has some of the best Florida sports betting offers for March Madness 2022.

Michigan vs Colorado State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Michigan comes in as a No. 11 seed. Despite being the lower seed, the Wolverines come in favored over the No. 6-seeded Colorado State Rams. Check out the NCAA Tournament game lines from BetOnline below.

Providence vs South Dakota State Odds Point Spread, and Total

Providence enters March Madness as a No. 4 seed but finds itself only favored by 2.5 points over No. 13-seed South Dakota St. For a complete breakdown of the March Madness odds and lines for this game, check the chart from BetOnline below.

Boise State vs Memphis Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Memphis is coming off of an impressive AAC Tournament win and enters the Big Dance as a No. 8 seed. Meanwhile, the Boise State Broncos come in as a No. 8 seed but finds itself as underdogs in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Baylor vs Norfolk State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Baylor enters the No. 1 seed in the East Region and enters as a heavy favorite in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against No. 16-Norfolk State. Check out the latest March Madness odds from BetOnline, one of the top Florida sports betting sites.

Tennessee vs Longwood Odds, Point Spread, and Total

The Volunteers will enter March Madness as a No. 3 seed and will be among the heaviest favorites in the first round of March Madness. Tennessee comes in favored by 17 points against No. 14-seed Longwood. For the latest NCAA Tournament lines, check out the March Madness odds from BetOnline below.

Iowa vs Richmond Odds, Point Spread, and Total

After a stunning Big Ten Tournament win, Iowa enters March Madness in a dangerous position and will draw a tough first-round matchup versus Richmond. The Hawkeyes come in as the No. 5 seed in the Midwest Region while the Spiders enter as a No. 12 seed. For the latest NCAA Tournament First Round odds, check out the chart from BetOnline below.

Gonzaga vs Georgia St Odds, Point Spread, and Total

No. 1-overall seed Gonzaga somehow ended up with a tough matchup in the first round against a red-hot Georgia State team. Despite that, the Bulldogs are still favored by 23 points in the opening round against the No. 16-seed Panthers. For the latest March Madness odds, lines, and point spreads, check out the chart from BetOnline, one of the top March Madness betting sites..

North Carolina vs Marquette Odds, Point Spread, and Total

No. 8-seed North Carolina will try to continue its strong finish to the regular season when it takes on No. 9 Marquette in the first round of March Madness. The Tar Heels come in as slight favorites in the No. 8 vs No. 9 matchup.

Connecticut vs New Mexico State Odds, Points Spread, and Total

Kentucky vs St. Peter’s Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Favored by 17.5-points, No. 2 seed Kentucky comes into the NCAA Tournament First Round as heavy favorites against No. 15-seed Saint Peter’s. For a complete breakdown of the latest March Madness first round odds, check out the table from BetOnline below.

Saint Mary’s vs Indiana Odds, Point Spread, and Total

After winning its First Four matchup, Indiana has a chance to deliver a major No. 5 vs No. 12 upset in the first round against Saint Mary’s. Despite being the higher seed, the Gaels are only slight favorites to advance to the second round. Check out the latest March Madness odds from BetOnline using the chart below.

Creighton vs San Diego St Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Creighton comes in as a No. 9 seed while San Diego St enters as a No. 8 seed in the Midwest Region. For the latest Creighton vs San Diego St odds, check out the chart from BetOnline below.

Arkansas vs Vermont Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Arkansas comes in as a No. 4 seed in the West region but finds itself as just 5.5-point favorites against No. 13 seed Vermont. Check out the latest Arkansas vs Vermont odds by checking out the chart below.

Murray State vs San Francisco Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Murray State comes into March Madness with one of the longest winning streaks in the country. While the Racers enter as the No. 7 seed in the East Region, they will draw a tough first round matchup against No. 10 seed San Francisco

in the opening round. BetOnline has the game set as a pick’em, so college basketball bettors won’t have to worry about covering the spread in this game.

UCLA vs Akron Odds, Point Spread, and Total

After last year’s Final Four run, UCLA will need to escape a tough first round matchup against Akron. The No. 4 Bruins are 13.5-point favorites against No. 13 seed Akron, which cruised to a MAC Conference Tournament win to earn an automatic bid.

Kansas vs Texas Southern Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Kansas was one of the more controversial No. 1 seeds but it was hard to deny the Jayhawks after their impressive Big 12 Tournament win. The No. 1 seeded Jayhawks enter the first round of the NCAA Tournament as 21.5 point favorites against No. 16-seed Texas Southern. For the latest Kansas vs Texas Southern odds and the best March Madness lines, check out the chart from BetOnline below.

Ohio State vs Loyola Chicago Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Ohio State comes into the Big Dance as a No. 7 seed but will have a difficult first round matchup against No. 10 Loyola Chicago. The Ramblers have made deep runs in the NCAA Tournament before and could be another potential underdog that could do some damage in the opening round. For the latest Ohio St vs Loyola Chicago odds, check out the NCAA Tournament lines from BetOnline below.

Auburn vs Jacksonville State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Auburn comes into the opening round of March Madness as the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region. The Tigers are favored by 15.5 points over Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and should be able to cruise to an easy win here. Can Auburn take care of business in the Round of 64 versus Jacksonville St?

Texas Tech vs Montana State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Texas Tech is another team that will be heavily favored to win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Red Raiders enter March Madness as a No. 3 seed in the West Region and will be favored by 15 points against No. 14 seed Montana St. For the latest Texas Tech vs Montana odds, check out the chart from BetOnline below.

Purdue vs Yale Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Purdue suffered a disappointing loss in the Big Ten Tournament but still enters March Madness as the No. 3 seed in the East Regoin. The Boilermakers enter the first round of the NCAA Tournament as 16 point favorites over Yale. For the latest Purdue vs Yale odds, check out the March Madness lines from BetOnline below.

Villanova vs Delaware Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Villanova enters the first round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 2 seed in the South Region and will be heavy favorites over No. 15-seed Delaware. The Wildcats come in as 15-point favorites over the Blue Hens in the first round of March Madness. For the latest NCAA Tournament odds, check out the chart from BetOnline below.

USC vs Miami Odds, Point Spread, and Total

The ACC didn’t get a lot of respect from the Selection Sunday committee. Despite playing well during ACC play, Miami enters the opening round as a No. 10 seed. While Miami is a No. 10 seed, it finds itself as only 1.5-point underdogs against No. 7 seed USC in the first round. For the latest USC vs Miami odds, check out the NCAA Tournament lines from BetOnline below.

Texas vs Virginia Tech Odds, Point Spread, and Total

While Texas was rewarded with a No. 6 seed, the Longhorns drew one of the toughest first round matchup against ACC Tournament Champion Virginia Tech. The Hokies impressed by beating Duke to win the ACC Tournament title and should be able to put up a fight against the Longhorns. The best March Madness betting sites seem to think so too, as BetOnline has Virginia Tech vs Texas odds as a pick’em.

Chattanooga vs Illinois Odds, Point Spread, and Total

The Fighting Illini enter as a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Illinois comes into the first round against No. 13 seed Chattanooga as eight-point favorites in the first round of March Madness. For the latest Illinois vs Chattanooga odds, check out the NCAA Tournament lines from BetOnline below.

Duke vs Cal State Fullerton Odds, Point Spread, and Total

The No. 2 seeded Duke Blue Devils come into this matchup as 18.5 point favorites in the first round versus No. 15-seed Cal St Fullerton. Duke’s odds to win March Madness have been slipping since being placed in the same region as No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga. For the latest March Madness odds, check out the chart from BetOnline below.

LSU vs Iowa State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

The Tigers fired head coach Will Wade before the NCAA Tournament but will still try to make a deep March Madness run. LSU enters the Big Dance as a No. 6 seed while Iowa State comes in as a No. 11 seed in the first round. The Cyclones come in as four-point underdogs versus LSU at BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting websites.

Houston vs UAB Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Despite being a No. 5 seed, Houston has been one of the most popular dark horses to win March Madness in 2022. The Cougars come in as eight-point favorites in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against UAB. For the latest Houston vs UAB odds, check out the March Madness lines from BetOnline.

Michigan State vs Davidson Odds, Point Spread, and Total

After a strong finish to the Big Ten season, Michigan State was rewarded with a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Spartans come into the first round as slim one-point favorites against No. 10-seed Davidson. Check out the latest Michigan St vs Davidson odds from BetOnline below.

Wisconsin vs Colgate Odds, Point Spread, and Total

No. 3 seed Wisconsin comes into the opening round as only 7.5-point favorites over Colgate, which enters as a No. 14 seed. If they can advance, the Badgers will play the winner of LSU vs Iowa State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Seton Hall vs TCU Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Seton Hall comes in as the No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Pirates are slim one-point favorites in the first round against No. 9 seed TCU. For the latest Seton Hall vs TCU odds, check out the March Madness lines from BetOnline, which has some of the best Florida sports betting offers for the NCAA Tournament.

How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament

Historically speaking, the majority of the biggest upsets to occur in the NCAA tournament happen in the opening rounds of March Madness. However, in recent times the most shocking upsets have occurred in the later rounds of the tournament, specifically in the fourth round. Over the last three tournaments, dating back to 2018, the betting underdog has won outright in six of the last twelve match-ups in the round of the elite eight.

For a complete breakdown of the March Madness upsets by round since the tournament moved to 64 teams in 1985, scroll down below.

Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round Most March Madness Upsets by Round First Round 6.2 2 10 Second Round 3.7 0 (four times) 8 Sweet 16 1.7 0 (five times) 4 Elite Eight 0.5 0 (10 times) 2 Final Four 0.2 0 (25 times) 2 Total 12.4 4 19

Number 5 seeds have typically have struggled to fend off No. 12 seeds in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The No. 12 seed has pulled off a first round March Madness upset 35.4 percent of the time since 1985. However, that winning percentage drops to just 21.5 percent for No. 13 seeds.

For a better glimpse at how the lower seeds have performed in the first round of March Madness, scroll down below.

NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets Frequency of March Madness Upsets Percentage of March Madness Upsets No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed 57 39.5% No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed 54 37.5% No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed 51 35.4% No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed 31 21.5% No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed 22 15.3% No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed 9 6.3% No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed 1 0.7%

The Best Florida Sports Betting Offers for the NCAA Tournament | FL March Madness Betting Websites

The best Florida sportsbooks are giving college basketball fans free March Madness bets during the first weekend. Along with Florida sports betting bonuses, the best online sportsbooks are giving more value by offering March Madness insurance on the bracket busting upsets.

Below, we’ll go over some of the best Florida sports betting offers available during March Madness.

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Bets for March Madness in Florida 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

When it comes to March Madness betting, BetOnline is tough to beat. While the NCAA Tournament has already tipped off, BetOnline is offering bracket busting insurance to the Sunshine State. Florida residents can take advantage of bracket busting and overtime insurance during the first round of March Madness. At BetOnline, first-time customers in the Sunshine State receive $1,000 in free Florida sports betting bonuses on their first deposit. In addition, BetOnline also features three free NCAAB bets including player’s prop, in-play bet, and matched mobile bet.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

To claim your free Florida sports betting bonuses at BetOnline, click on the button below.

2. XBet — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NCAA Tournament Betting In Florida 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

XBet is one of the best Florida sports betting apps for March Madness betting. With the first round beginning on Thursday, XBet is handing out $500 in free college basketball bets to Florida residents. The online sportsbook also provides Florida residents with the best live NCAA Tournament odds, allowing every member to profit on momentum swings during the game. At XBet, members have access to the best Florida sports betting bonuses including weekly reloads, rebates, contests, and more.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Florida Sports Betting Bonus of $500

FL Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click on the button below to claim your free March Madness betting bonuses at XBet, one of the best Florida sports betting sites.

3. MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best College Basketball Odds In Florida 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Now that the brackets have closed, the best Florida online gambling sites like MyBookie are offering March Madness betting bonuses for the bracket busters. At MyBookie, new members can cash Florida sports betting bonuses worth up to $1,000 on their first deposit. MyBookie features the best NCAA Tournament odds by offering reduced juice on NCAAB betting lines. The online sportsbook also offers a wide variety of March Madness props including regional winner, player and game props. With competitive NCAAB odds, big sports betting bonuses and a large selection of NCAA Tournament props, BetOnline is one of the best March Madness betting sites in the Sunshine State.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Florida Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

FL Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim your free March Madness bets at MyBookie, click on the button below.

March Madness Picks | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022

Miami is the only team representing the Sunshine State in the NCAA Tournament this year. While March Madness regulars like Florida State were snubbed during Selection Sunday, the Hurricanes are poised for a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. After finishing the regular season hot, Miami pulled together a 23-10 record with a 14-6 mark in ACC play. With a tough loss to Duke in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament, look for the Hurricanes to bounce back in a big way during the first weekend. Take the Miami Hurricanes to pull an upset against USC on Friday.

Click on the button below to place your free March Madness bets at BetOnline, one of the best Florida sports betting sites.

