Freddie Freeman, Kris Bryant sign massive MLB contracts

Two Major League Baseball players signed gigantic contracts on Wednesday, and both are heading to the National League West. The Los Angeles Dodgers signed first baseman Freddie Freeman of Fountain Valley, California to a six-year contract worth $162 million, and the Colorado Rockies signed third baseman Kris Bryant of Las Vegas, Nevada to a seven-year contract worth $182 million. Freeman will be making $27 million per year, and Bryant will be making $26 million per year.

Freeman was a National League All-Star for the fifth time in his Major League career in 2021. However this past season was extremely special for him, as the won a World Series with the Atlanta Braves. He batted .300 with 31 home runs and 83 runs batted in, and leading the National League with 120 runs scored. The fact the Braves did not re-sign Freeman was not a surprise after the franchise signed Matt Olson from the Oakland Athletics.

Bryant shared his time last year with the Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants. He batted .265 with 25 home runs and 73 runs batted in,

The Toronto Blue Jays acquired third baseman Matt Chapman in a trade with the Oakland Athletics. He is going to Canada for four prospects. Chapman, a native of Victorville, California, batted .210 with 27 home runs and 72 runs batted in 2021. The Phillies made another big free agent splash as they acquired outfielder Kyle Schwarber to a four-year deal worth $79 million. Last season with the Washington Nationals and Boston Red Sox, Schwarber batted .266 with 32 home runs and 71 runs batted in.

Meanwhile, there were seven more interesting free agent signings. The Braves signed outfielder Alex Dickerson to a one-year contract worth $1 million. Last year with the Giants, Dickerson batted .233 with 13 home runs and 38 runs batted in. The Cubs signed relief pitcher David Robertson to a one-year contract worth $3.5 million. Last year with the Tampa Bay Rays, Robertson pitched 12 innings and had an earned run average of 4.50. The Reds signed second baseman Donovan Solano to a one-year contract worth $4.5 million. Last year with the Giants, Solano batted .280 with seven home runs and 31 runs batted in. The Detroit Tigers signed relief pitcher Andrew Chafin to a two-year deal worth $13 million. Last year with the Athletics, Chafin pitched 71 games, had a record of two wins, four losses, five saves, and an earned run average of 1.83. The Kansas City Royals signed starting pitcher Zack Greinke to a one-year deal worth $13 million. Last year with the Houston Astros, Greinke had a record of 11 wins, six losses, 120 strikeouts, and an earned run average of 4.16. The Los Angeles Angels signed infielder Matt Duffy to a one-year deal worth $1.5 million. Last year with the Chicago Cubs, Duffy batted .287 with five home runs and 30 runs batted in. Finally, the Giants signed outfielder Joe Pederson to a one-year deal worth $6 million. Last season with the Cubs and Braves, he batted .238, with 18 home runs and 61 runs batted in.

About Jeremy Freeborn I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines. View all posts by Jeremy Freeborn

Read next