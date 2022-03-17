How to Bet on March Madness in KY | Kentucky Sports Betting Sites

Kentucky has one of the easier paths on the road to the NCAA Championship. The Wildcats enter as a No. 2 seed and won’t be challenged until the Sweet 16. For college basketball fans trying to get more value ahead of March Madness, regulated offshore sportsbooks are handing out free NCCAB bets and big sports betting bonuses. While Kentucky sports betting is not legal, residents can still bet on the NCAA Tournament at the best March Madness betting websites. In this article, we’ll go over how to bet on March Madness in Kentucky and benefit from $6,375 in free bets for the NCAA Tournament

The Best Kentucky Sports Betting Sites for March Madness in 2022

With Kentucky and Murray State in the NCAA Tournament, the best Kentucky sportsbooks are giving away free college basketball bets and sports betting offers.

Below, we’ll go over some of the best March Madness betting websites and the sports betting bonuses available for the 2022 NCAA Tournament..

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness XBet – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

How to Bet on March Madness in Kentucky

While college basketball fans wait on the Kentucky sports betting market, residents can place their NCAA Tournament bets at the best March Madness betting sites.

Below, we’ll walk new users through how to bet on March Madness in Kentucky and claim free college basketball bets.

Pick a KY betting site from this page Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament Sign up to get your Kentucky sports betting bonus for March Madness Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in KY

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Kentucky

Want to watch the NCAA Tournament in Kentucky? Residents in Kentucky can stream March Madness games from their mobile device or catch the TV coverage from CBS, TNT, TBS, and TruTV.

Check out the list below for March Madness odds, key NCAA Tournament dates, and TV channels.

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

NCAA Tournament 2022 ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga

Gonzaga 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022

April 2nd, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4, 2022

April 4, 2022 📺 TV Channel: CBS | TBS | TNT | TruTv

CBS | TBS | TNT | TruTv 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +285 | Arizona +700 | Kentucky +800

March Madness Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness 2022

Despite opening with the best odds to win March Madness, Gonzaga has been one of the most popular picks to win the NCAA Tournament in 2022. As a result, the Bulldogs have moved from +350 to +285 odds to win March Madness. Meanwhile, Duke has fallen down the board from a +1000 to a +1600 at BetOnline, which offers overtime insurance and money back bracket buster insurance during the NCAA Tournament.

For a complete breakdown of the latest March Madness odds, check out the odds to win the NCAA Tournament for the top 10 teams below.

March Madness Betting Trends

During the NCAA Tournament, certain trends emerge that can help college basketball bettors earn a profit during March Madness. With the first round of March Madness expected to generate plenty of upsets, we’ll break down some of the hottest March Madness betting trends over the last five years.

For a complete breakdown of the best March Madness betting trends, check out the chart below.

Timeframe Bet Winning Percentage Win Loss Push ROI % Since 2021 Under 62.5% 20 12 0 19.38% Since 2021 Underdogs ATS 59.4% 19 13 0 13.41% Since 2019 Underdogs ATS 60.9% 39 25 0 16.39% Since 2019 Under 54.7% 35 28 1 6.02% Since 2018 Underdogs ATS 57.3% 55 40 1 10.47% Since 2018 Underdogs ATS 55.2% 53 42 1 6.49% Since 2017 Underdogs ATS 54.7% 70 56 2 6.02% Since 2016 Underdogs ATS 53.8% 86 72 2 3.91% Since 2016 Over 53.1% 85 74 1 2.09%

March Madness Betting | Odds, Lines, and Point Spread for First Round March Madness 2022

The first round of the NCAA Tournament tips off on Thursday afternoon. All 64 teams will compete on Thursday and Friday in hopes of keeping their seasons alive. For a glimpse of potential first round upsets, we’ll break down the March Madness odds for every game in the first round of the NCAA Tournament below.

All odds are taken from BetOnline, one of the best Kentucky sports betting sites for March Madness 2022.

Michigan vs Colorado State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Providence vs South Dakota State Odds Point Spread, and Total

Boise State vs Memphis Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Baylor vs Norfolk State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Tennessee vs Longwood Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Iowa vs Richmond Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Gonzaga vs Georgia St Odds, Point Spread, and Total

North Carolina vs Marquette Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Connecticut vs New Mexico State

Kentucky vs St. Peter’s Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Saint Mary’s vs Indiana Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Creighton vs San Diego St Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Arkansas vs Vermont Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Murray State vs San Francisco Odds, Point Spread, and Total

UCLA vs Akron Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Kansas vs Texas Southern Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Ohio State vs Loyola Chicago Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Auburn vs Jacksonville State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Texas Tech vs Montana State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Purdue vs Yale Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Villanova vs Delaware Odds, Point Spread, and Total

USC vs Miami Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Texas vs Virginia Tech Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Chattanooga vs Illinois Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Duke vs Cal State Fullerton Odds, Point Spread, and Total

LSU vs Iowa State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Houston vs UAB Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Michigan State vs Davidson Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Wisconsin vs Colgate Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Seton Hall vs TCU Odds, Point Spread, and Total

*all March Madness odds as of March 17, 2022

NCAA Tournament Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness

Gonzaga, Baylor, Arizona, and Kansas come into March Madness as the Number 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament. How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament

The NCAA Tournament is full of bracket busting upsets. Most March Madness upsets happen in the first round with an average of 6.2 upsets.

For a complete breakdown of the March Madness upsets by round since the tournament moved to 64 teams in 1985, scroll down below.

Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round Most March Madness Upsets by Round First Round 6.2 2 10 Second Round 3.7 0 (four times) 8 Sweet 16 1.7 0 (five times) 4 Elite Eight 0.5 0 (10 times) 2 Final Four 0.2 0 (25 times) 2 Total 12.4 4 19

In the NCAA Tournament, the most likely upsets happen between the No. 10 seed and No. 7 seed. While experience is just as valuable as star power, anything can happen on a given day with the whole season on the line.

To learn more about how lower seeds have performed during the first round of March Madness, scroll down below.

NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets Frequency of March Madness Upsets Percentage of March Madness Upsets No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed 57 39.5% No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed 54 37.5% No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed 51 35.4% No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed 31 21.5% No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed 22 15.3% No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed 9 6.3% No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed 1 0.7%

The Best Kentucky March Madness Betting Websites | KY Sportsbooks for the NCAA Tournament

With March Madness bracket contests, excellent NCAAB odds and big sports betting bonuses, Kentucky residents can find more value at top offshore sportsbooks.

For more information on the best Kentucky sports betting bonuses available for March Madness, click on the button below.

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Bets for March Madness in Kentucky 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

College basketball fans can get their hands on free March Madness bets at BetOnline, one of the best Ketucky sports betting sites. BetOnline is offering three free March Madness bets to the Bluegrass State including a free NCAAB players prop, in-play bet and a free matched mobile bet. New members can also take advantage of $1,000 in March Madness betting bonuses on their first deposit. The Kentucky sports betting site also features one of the best March Madness contests with $250,000 in cash prizes. With only a $25 buy-in, college basketball fans can enter their brackets for a shot at a grand prize of $75,000.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

To claim your free March Madness bets at BetOnline, click on the button below.

2. XBet — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NCAA Tournament Betting In Kentucky 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

College basketball fans trying to turn their intuition into cold hard cash should visit top Kentucky sports betting apps like XBet. For Kentucky residents, XBet is giving away $500 in March Madness betting bonuses for the NCAA Tournament. The online sportsbook also is giving away one free bracket entry in their March Madness contest. With $10,000 in cash prizes, it’s one of the easiest ways to make money on March Madness.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Kentucky Sports Betting Bonus of $500

KY Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim your free March Madness betting bonuses and free bracket entry at XBet, click on the button below.

3. MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best March Madness Odds In Kentucky 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie is one of the best March Madness sportsbooks on the Kentucky sports betting market. New members can receive up to $1,000 in March Madness betting bonuses on their first deposit. For the 2022 NCAA Tournament, MyBookie is offering a March Madness bracket contest with cryptocurrency prizes like NFTs, Bitcoin and more. With only a $10 entry fee, bettors can enter their bracket for a shot at one Bitcoin. Kentucky residents that buy two entries will receive a third entry for free.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Kentucky Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

KY Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click on the button below to claim your free March Madness betting bonuses at MyBookie, one of the best Kentucky online gambling sites.

March Madness Picks | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022

Murray State comes in as a No. 7 seed after winning 20 straight games, including the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament. While the Racers have a tough road to victory, they should be able to continue their streak through the First Round. However, in the Round of 32 they’ll meet blue blood Kentucky, which could end their season. On the other hand, the Wildcats should be able to get by the Racers and a potential Sweet 16 matchup versus Purdue. Take Kentucky to make it to the Elite Eight with confidence.

Click on the button below to place your free March Madness bets on BetOnline, one of the best Kentucky sports betting apps.

