How to Gamble on March Madness in FL | Florida Sports Betting Sites

The NCAA Tournament tips off on Tuesday March 15 with the First Four in Dayton, Ohio. With Miami sitting at the No. 10 seed, college basketball fans can bet on their state team at the best online sportsbooks. While Florida sports betting is not legal, safe and regulated offshore sportsbooks are welcoming the Sunshine State with better March Madness odds, bigger sports betting bonuses and contests. In this article, we’ll go over how to gamble on March Madness in Florida and cash $6,375 in free NCAA Tournament bets.

The Best Florida Sports Betting Sites for March Madness in 2022

Now that the bracket is released, the best Florida sportsbooks are giving away big sports betting bonuses and exclusive contests for March Madness.

Below, we’ll go over some of the best March Madness betting websites and the sports betting bonuses available for the 2022 NCAA Tournament..

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness XBet – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

How to Gamble on March Madness in Florida

While sports betting isn’t legal in Florida, college basketball fans still bet on the NCAA Tournament at top March Madness betting sites. Florida sports betting sites make signing up quick and easy. New users can claim free college basketball bets and sports betting bonuses by signing up and making a qualifying deposit.

Below, we’ll walk new users through how to gamble on March Madness in Florida and claim free bets for the NCAA Tournament

Pick a FL betting site from this page Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament Sign up to get your Florida sports betting bonus for March Madness Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in FL

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Florida

Want to watch the NCAA Tournament in Florida? Residents can watch TV coverage at CBS, TBS, TNT, and TruTV or stream March Madness games right from their mobile device.

Check out the list below for key March Madness details including start date, NCAA Tournament odds, and more.

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

NCAA Tournament 2022 ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga

Gonzaga 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022

April 2nd, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4, 2022

April 4, 2022 📺 TV Channel: CBS | TBS | TNT | TruTv

CBS | TBS | TNT | TruTv 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +315 | Arizona +625 | Kentucky +700

NCAA Tournament Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness

Despite opening with the best odds to win March Madness, Gonzaga has been one of the most popular picks to win the NCAA Tournament in 2022. As a result, the Bulldogs have moved from +350 to +285 odds to win March Madness. Meanwhile, Duke has fallen down the board from a +1000 to a +1600 at BetOnline, which offers overtime insurance and money back bracket buster insurance during the NCAA Tournament.

For a complete breakdown of the latest March Madness odds, check out the odds to win the NCAA Tournament for the top 10 teams below.

March Madness Betting Trends

During the NCAA Tournament, certain trends emerge that can help college basketball bettors earn a profit during March Madness. With the first round of March Madness expected to generate plenty of upsets, we’ll break down some of the hottest March Madness betting trends over the last five years.

For a complete breakdown of the best March Madness betting trends, check out the chart below.

Timeframe Bet Winning Percentage Win Loss Push ROI % Since 2021 Under 62.5% 20 12 0 19.38% Since 2021 Underdogs ATS 59.4% 19 13 0 13.41% Since 2019 Underdogs ATS 60.9% 39 25 0 16.39% Since 2019 Under 54.7% 35 28 1 6.02% Since 2018 Underdogs ATS 57.3% 55 40 1 10.47% Since 2018 Underdogs ATS 55.2% 53 42 1 6.49% Since 2017 Underdogs ATS 54.7% 70 56 2 6.02% Since 2016 Underdogs ATS 53.8% 86 72 2 3.91% Since 2016 Over 53.1% 85 74 1 2.09%

March Madness Betting | Odds, Lines, and Point Spread for First Round March Madness 2022

The first round of the NCAA Tournament tips off on Thursday afternoon. All 64 teams will compete on Thursday and Friday in hopes of keeping their seasons alive. For a glimpse of potential first round upsets, we’ll break down the March Madness odds for every game in the first round of the NCAA Tournament below.

All odds are taken from BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting sites.

Michigan vs Colorado State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Providence vs South Dakota State Odds Point Spread, and Total

Boise State vs Memphis Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Baylor vs Norfolk State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Tennessee vs Longwood Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Iowa vs Richmond Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Gonzaga vs Georgia St Odds, Point Spread, and Total

North Carolina vs Marquette Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Connecticut vs New Mexico State

Kentucky vs St. Peter’s Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Saint Mary’s vs Indiana Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Creighton vs San Diego St Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Arkansas vs Vermont Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Murray State vs San Francisco Odds, Point Spread, and Total

UCLA vs Akron Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Kansas vs Texas Southern Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Ohio State vs Loyola Chicago Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Auburn vs Jacksonville State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Texas Tech vs Montana State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Purdue vs Yale Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Villanova vs Delaware Odds, Point Spread, and Total

USC vs Miami Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Texas vs Virginia Tech Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Chattanooga vs Illinois Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Duke vs Cal State Fullerton Odds, Point Spread, and Total

LSU vs Iowa State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Houston vs UAB Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Michigan State vs Davidson Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Wisconsin vs Colgate Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Seton Hall vs TCU Odds, Point Spread, and Total

How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament

Some of the most unselfish basketball will be seen on the court this week during the NCAA Tournament. College basketball players will be putting it all on the line in a win-or-go-home format. With one goal in mind and a chance to extend their season, lower seeded college basketball seeds will also have the chance to pull off major upsets in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

For a complete breakdown of the March Madness upsets by round since the tournament moved to 64 teams in 1985, scroll down below.

Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round Most March Madness Upsets by Round First Round 6.2 2 10 Second Round 3.7 0 (four times) 8 Sweet 16 1.7 0 (five times) 4 Elite Eight 0.5 0 (10 times) 2 Final Four 0.2 0 (25 times) 2 Total 12.4 4 19

According to NCAA Tournament history, the No. 10 seed has a track record of pulling off the most upsets in the first round. With an underrated Miami team entering as the No. 10 seed in the Midwest, look for the Hurricanes to bust a few March Madness brackets this weekend.

To learn more about how the lower seeds have performed during the first round of March Madness, scroll down below.

NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets Frequency of March Madness Upsets Percentage of March Madness Upsets No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed 57 39.5% No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed 54 37.5% No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed 51 35.4% No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed 31 21.5% No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed 22 15.3% No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed 9 6.3% No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed 1 0.7%

The Best Florida March Madness Betting Websites | FL Sportsbooks for the NCAA Tournament

Miami has a lot of potential heading into the NCAA Tournament. College basketball fans looking to cash in can find better value at top offshore sportsbooks. Florida bettors can have access to better March Madness odds, sports betting bonuses and contests.

For more information about the best Florida sports betting bonuses available at top online sportsbooks, scroll down below.

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Bets for March Madness in Florida 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

For college basketball fans that want to maximize their March Madness betting experience, BetOnline is the best place to start. One of the best Florida sports betting sites, BetOnline is handing out three free March Madness bets to college basketball fans. Bettors can cash in on a free NCAAB players prop, in-play bet and a free matched mobile bet. BetOnline is also giving away $1,000 in March Madness betting bonuses in the Sunshine State. For March Madness 2022, BetOnline features the best NCAA Tournament bracket contest with $250,000 in cash prizes.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

To sign up to Betonline and claim your free March Madness betting bonuses, click on the button below.

2. XBet — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NCAA Tournament Betting In Florida 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

One of the best Florida sports betting sites, XBet makes it simple for college basketball fans to gamble on March Madness. With some of the best live NCAA Tournament betting odds, college basketball fans can cash in on higher odds in-play. Ahead of March Madness, XBet is giving away $500 in free NCAA Tournament bets to Florida residents on their initial deposit. The online sportsbook also features a March Madness bracket contest with $10,000 in cash prizes. College basketball fans that want to win big from their bracket can enter for free for a shot at $10,000.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Florida Sports Betting Bonus of $500

FL Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click on the button below to receive your free March Madness bets at XBet, one of the best Florida sports betting apps.

3. MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best March Madness Odds In Florida 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

When it comes to March Madness odds, MyBookie is tough to beat. One of the best Florida online gambling sites, MyBookie takes less vig on all college basketball betting lines. The online sportsbook is also giving out $1,000 in free March Madness bets all month. Florida residents can boost their bankroll at MyBookie on their initial deposit before gambling on March Madness. Since it’s bracket season, Florida residents have access to better prizes at MyBookie’s March Madness contest. Bettors can walk away with Bitcoin, NFTs and crypto currency prizes by filling out their bracket at MyBookie, making it one of the best Florida sports betting sites for March Madness in 2022.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Florida Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

FL Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click on the button below to get your free March Madness betting bonuses at MyBookie, one of the best Florida sportsbooks.

March Madness Picks | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022

Miami was great during the regular season and has over a ton of experience in close games. The Hurricanes pulled together a 23-10 finish with a 14-6 conference record with five losses being decided within five points or less. With the No.2 ranked offense and highest steal percentage in the ACC conference, Miami is a will be a force to be reckoned as a No.10 seed. In March Madness history, the No.10 seed has upset the No.7 seed 39.5 percent of the time. After a close loss to Duke in the ACC Tournament semifinals, look for the Hurricanes to bounce back during the first weekend. Take Miami to advance to the Sweet 16.

Click on the button below to gamble your free March Madness bets at BetOnline, one of the best Florida sports betting apps.

