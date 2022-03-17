eToro: Buy Shares with 0% Commission

Your capital is at risk

How to Gamble on March Madness in FL | Florida Sports Betting Sites

Gia Nguyen
Last updated

How to gamble on March Madness in Florida

The NCAA Tournament tips off on Tuesday March 15 with the First Four in Dayton, Ohio. With Miami sitting at the No. 10 seed, college basketball fans can bet on their state team at the best online sportsbooks. While Florida sports betting is not legal, safe and regulated offshore sportsbooks are welcoming the Sunshine State with better March Madness odds, bigger sports betting bonuses and contests. In this article, we’ll go over how to gamble on March Madness in Florida and cash $6,375 in free NCAA Tournament bets.

The Best Florida Sports Betting Sites for March Madness in 2022

Now that the bracket is released, the best Florida sportsbooks are giving away big sports betting bonuses and exclusive contests for March Madness.

Below, we’ll go over some of the best March Madness betting websites and the sports betting bonuses available for the 2022 NCAA Tournament..

  1. BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness
  2. XBet – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament
  3. MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness
  4. BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games
  5. Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

How to Gamble on March Madness in Florida

While sports betting isn’t legal in Florida, college basketball fans still bet on the NCAA Tournament at top March Madness betting sites. Florida sports betting sites make signing up quick and easy. New users can claim free college basketball bets and sports  betting bonuses by signing up and making a qualifying deposit.

Below, we’ll walk new users through how to gamble on March Madness in Florida and claim free bets for the NCAA Tournament

  1. Pick a FL betting site from this page
  2. Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament
  3. Sign up to get your Florida sports betting bonus for March Madness
  4. Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in FL

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Florida

Want to watch the NCAA Tournament in Florida? Residents can watch TV coverage at CBS, TBS, TNT, and TruTV or stream March Madness games right from their mobile device.

Check out the list below for key March Madness details including start date, NCAA Tournament odds, and more.

  • 🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022
  • March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga
  • 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022
  • 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022
  • 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4, 2022
  • 📺 TV Channel: CBS | TBS | TNT  | TruTv
  • 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +315 | Arizona +625 | Kentucky +700

NCAA Tournament Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness

Despite opening with the best odds to win March Madness, Gonzaga has been one of the most popular picks to win the NCAA Tournament in 2022. As a result, the Bulldogs have moved from +350 to +285 odds to win March Madness. Meanwhile, Duke has fallen down the board from a +1000 to a +1600 at BetOnline, which offers overtime insurance and money back bracket buster insurance during the NCAA Tournament.

For a complete breakdown of the latest March Madness odds, check out the odds to win the NCAA Tournament for the top 10 teams below.

NCAA Basketball Teams Odds to Win NCAA Tournament Play
Gonzaga +285 BetOnline logo
Arizona +700 BetOnline logo
Kentucky +800 BetOnline logo
Kansas +1100 BetOnline logo
Auburn +1200 BetOnline logo
Baylor +1400 BetOnline logo
Duke +1600 BetOnline logo
Tennessee +1600 BetOnline logo
Houston +1800 BetOnline logo
Texas Tech +2000 BetOnline logo

 

March Madness Betting Trends

During the NCAA Tournament, certain trends emerge that can help college basketball bettors earn a profit during March Madness. With the first round of March Madness expected to generate plenty of upsets, we’ll break down some of the hottest March Madness betting trends over the last five years.

For a complete breakdown of the best March Madness betting trends, check out the chart below.

Timeframe Bet Winning Percentage Win Loss Push ROI %
Since 2021 Under 62.5% 20 12 0 19.38%
Since 2021 Underdogs ATS 59.4% 19 13 0 13.41%
Since 2019 Underdogs ATS 60.9% 39 25 0 16.39%
Since 2019 Under 54.7% 35 28 1 6.02%
Since 2018 Underdogs ATS 57.3% 55 40 1 10.47%
Since 2018 Underdogs ATS 55.2% 53 42 1 6.49%
Since 2017 Underdogs ATS 54.7% 70 56 2 6.02%
Since 2016 Underdogs ATS 53.8% 86 72 2 3.91%
Since 2016 Over 53.1% 85 74 1 2.09%

March Madness Betting | Odds, Lines, and Point Spread for First Round March Madness 2022

The first round of the NCAA Tournament tips off on Thursday afternoon. All 64 teams will compete on Thursday and Friday in hopes of keeping their seasons alive. For a glimpse of potential first round upsets, we’ll break down the March Madness odds for every game in the first round of the NCAA Tournament below.

All odds are taken from BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting sites.

Michigan vs Colorado State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Colorado State Michigan Play
Moneyline -133 +113 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 139 (-110) Under 139 (-110) BetOnline logo

Providence vs South Dakota State Odds Point Spread, and Total

Bet South Dakota St Providence Play
Moneyline +115 -135 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +2.5 (-112) -2.5 (-108) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 149.5 (-105) Under 149.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

Boise State vs Memphis Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Boise St Memphis Play
Moneyline -149 +129 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -2.5 (-115) +2.5 (+115) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 133.5 (-110) Under 133.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Baylor vs Norfolk State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Norfolk State Baylor Play
Moneyline +1800 -5000 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +21 (-105) -21 (-115) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 138 (-110) Under 138 (-110) BetOnline logo

Tennessee vs Longwood Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Longwood Tennessee Play
Moneyline +1150 -2500 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +17 (-112) -17 (-108) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 132 (-110) Under 132 (-110) BetOnline logo

Iowa vs Richmond Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Richmond Iowa Play
Moneyline +470 -600 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +10.5 (-110) -10.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 150.5 (-110) Under 150.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Gonzaga vs Georgia St Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Georgia St Gonzaga Play
Moneyline +2000 -8000 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +23 (-110) -23 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 149 (-115) Under 149 (-105) BetOnline logo

North Carolina vs Marquette Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Marquette North Carolina Play
Moneyline +150 -170 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +4 (-115) -4 (-105) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 152.5 (-110) Under 152.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Connecticut vs New Mexico State

Bet Home_Team Away_Team Play
Moneyline +235 -280 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +6.5 (-110) -6.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 132 (-110) Under 132 (-110) BetOnline logo

Kentucky vs St. Peter’s Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet St. Peter’s Kentucky Play
Moneyline +1500 -4000 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +17.5 (-105) -17.5 (-115) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 132 (-110) Under 132 (-110) BetOnline logo

Saint Mary’s vs Indiana Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Indiana Saint Mary’s Play
Moneyline +125 -145 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +2.5 (-110) -2.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 127 (-105) Under 127 (-115) BetOnline logo

Creighton vs San Diego St Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Creighton San Diego State Play
Moneyline +120 -140 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +2.5 (-110) -2.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 120.5 (-110) Under 120.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Arkansas vs Vermont Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Vermont Arkansas Play
Moneyline +190 -220 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +5.5 (-115) -5.5 (-105) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 139 (-115) Under 139 (-105) BetOnline logo

Murray State vs San Francisco Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet San Francisco Murray State Play
Moneyline -105 -115 BetOnline logo
Point Spread PK (-105) PK (-115) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 137 (-105) Under 137 (-115) BetOnline logo

UCLA vs Akron Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Akron UCLA Play
Moneyline +825 -1400 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +13.5 (-105) -13.5 (-115) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 128 (-110) Under 128 (-110) BetOnline logo

Kansas vs Texas Southern Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Texas Southern Kansas Play
Moneyline Not Available Not Available BetOnline logo
Point Spread +21.5 (-110) -21.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 144 (-115) Under 144 (-105) BetOnline logo

Ohio State vs Loyola Chicago Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Loyola Chicago Ohio State Play
Moneyline -110 -110 BetOnline logo
Point Spread PK (-110) PK (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 132.5 (-108) Under 132.5 (-112) BetOnline logo

Auburn vs Jacksonville State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Jacksonville State Auburn Play
Moneyline +870 -1600 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +15.5 (-110) -15.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 138.5 (-115) Under 138.5 (-105) BetOnline logo

Texas Tech vs Montana State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Montana State Texas Tech Play
Moneyline +870 -1500 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +15 (-112) -15 (+108) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 132.5 (-105) Under 132.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

Purdue vs Yale Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Yale Purdue Play
Moneyline +950 -1800 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +16 (+100) -16 (-120) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 142.5 (-110) Under 142.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Villanova vs Delaware Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Delaware Villanova Play
Moneyline +870 -1500 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +15 (-110) -15 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 133.5 (-115) Under 133.5 (-105) BetOnline logo

USC vs Miami Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Miami Florida USC Play
Moneyline +105 -125 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +1.5 (-105) -1.5 (-115) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 140 (-110) Under 140 (-110) BetOnline logo

Texas vs Virginia Tech Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Virginia Tech Texas Play
Moneyline PK (-113) PK (-107) BetOnline logo
Point Spread PK (-113) PK (-107) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 123.5 (-112) Under 123.5 (-108) BetOnline logo

Chattanooga vs Illinois Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Chattanooga Illinois Play
Moneyline +275 -330 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +8 (-105) -8 (-115) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 136 (-110) Under 136 (-110) BetOnline logo

Duke vs Cal State Fullerton Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet CS Fullerton Duke Play
Moneyline +1250 -3000 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +18.5 (-105) -18.5 (-115) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 145.5 (-110) Under 145.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

LSU vs Iowa State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Iowa State LSU Play
Moneyline +155 -175 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +4 (-110) -4 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 127.5 (-115) Under 127.5 (-105) BetOnline logo

Houston vs UAB Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet UAB Houston Play
Moneyline +305 -375 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +8 (-109) -8 (-111) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 136 (-110) Under 136 (-110) BetOnline logo

Michigan State vs Davidson Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Davidson Michigan State Play
Moneyline -108 -112 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +1 (-112) -1 (-108) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 140.5 (-110) Under 140.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Wisconsin vs Colgate Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Colgate Wisconsin Play
Moneyline +275 -330 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +7.5 (-110) -7.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 139 (-105) Under 139 (-115) BetOnline logo

Seton Hall vs TCU Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet TCU Seton Hall Play
Moneyline -102 -118 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +1 (-115) -1 (-105) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 129.5 (-115) Under 129.5 (-105) BetOnline logo

How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament

Some of the most unselfish basketball will be seen on the court this week during the NCAA Tournament. College basketball players will be putting it all on the line in a win-or-go-home format. With one goal in mind and a chance to extend their season, lower seeded college basketball seeds will also have the chance to pull off major upsets in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

For a complete breakdown of the March Madness upsets by round since the tournament moved to 64 teams in 1985, scroll down below.

Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round Most March Madness Upsets by Round
First Round 6.2 2 10
Second Round 3.7 0 (four times) 8
Sweet 16 1.7 0 (five times) 4
Elite Eight 0.5 0 (10 times) 2
Final Four 0.2 0 (25 times) 2
Total 12.4 4 19

 

According to NCAA Tournament history, the No. 10 seed has a track record of pulling off the most upsets in the first round. With an underrated Miami team entering as  the No. 10 seed in the Midwest, look for the Hurricanes to bust a few March Madness brackets this weekend.

To learn more about how the lower seeds have performed during the first round of March Madness, scroll down below.

NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets Frequency of March Madness Upsets Percentage of March Madness Upsets
No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed 57 39.5%
No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed 54 37.5%
No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed 51 35.4%
No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed 31 21.5%
No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed 22 15.3%
No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed 9 6.3%
No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed 1 0.7%

 

The Best Florida March Madness Betting Websites | FL Sportsbooks for the NCAA Tournament

Miami has a lot of potential heading into the NCAA Tournament. College basketball fans looking to cash in can find better value at top offshore sportsbooks. Florida bettors can have access to better March Madness odds, sports betting bonuses and contests.

For more information about the best Florida sports betting bonuses available at top online sportsbooks, scroll down below.

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness

BetOnline is one of the best online sportsbooks to learn how to gamble on march madness in Florida

🏆 Founded 2004
Expert Ranking #1 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For Free Bets for March Madness in Florida
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Panama
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

 

For college basketball fans that want to maximize their March Madness betting experience, BetOnline is the best place to start. One of the best Florida sports betting sites, BetOnline is handing out three free March Madness bets to college basketball fans. Bettors can cash in on a free NCAAB players prop, in-play bet and a free matched mobile bet. BetOnline is also giving away $1,000 in March Madness betting bonuses in the Sunshine State. For March Madness 2022, BetOnline features the best NCAA Tournament bracket contest with $250,000 in cash prizes.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100
  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Free Bets expire in 30 days

To sign up to Betonline and claim your free March Madness betting bonuses, click on the button below.

Get Free NCAAB Bets in FL at BetOnline

2. XBet — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament

With the best live college basketball odds, XBet makes it easy to learn how to gamble on March Madness in Florida

🏆 Founded 2013
Expert Ranking #2 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
Recommended For Live NCAA Tournament Betting In Florida
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

 

One of the best Florida sports betting sites, XBet makes it simple for college basketball fans to gamble on March Madness. With some of the best live NCAA Tournament betting odds, college basketball fans can cash in on higher odds in-play. Ahead of March Madness, XBet is giving away $500 in free NCAA Tournament bets to Florida residents on their initial deposit. The online sportsbook also features a March Madness bracket contest with $10,000 in cash prizes. College basketball fans that want to win big from their bracket can enter for free for a shot at $10,000.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50
  • Minimum Deposit of $45
  • 7x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Florida Sports Betting Bonus of $500
  • FL Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click on the button below to receive your free March Madness bets at XBet, one of the best Florida sports betting apps.

Claim Your XBet Bonus

3. MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness

One of the best Florida sportsbooks MyBookie is featuring the best March Madness betting contest this week for college basketball fans in Florida

🏆 Founded 2003
Expert Ranking #3 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For The Best March Madness Odds In Florida
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

 

When it comes to March Madness odds, MyBookie is tough to beat. One of the best Florida online gambling sites, MyBookie takes less vig on all college basketball betting lines. The online sportsbook is also giving out $1,000 in free March Madness bets all month. Florida residents can boost their bankroll at MyBookie on their initial deposit before gambling on March Madness. Since it’s bracket season, Florida residents have access to better prizes at MyBookie’s March Madness contest. Bettors can walk away with Bitcoin, NFTs and crypto currency prizes by filling out their bracket at MyBookie, making it one of the best Florida sports betting sites for March Madness in 2022.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50
  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Florida Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • FL Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click on the button below to get your free March Madness betting bonuses at MyBookie, one of the best Florida sportsbooks.

Join MyBookie Now

March Madness Picks | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022

Miami was great during the regular season and has over a ton of experience in close games. The Hurricanes pulled together a 23-10 finish with a 14-6 conference record with five losses being decided within five points or less. With the No.2 ranked offense and highest steal percentage in the ACC conference, Miami is a will be a force to be reckoned as a No.10 seed. In March Madness history, the No.10 seed has upset the No.7 seed 39.5 percent of the time. After a close loss to Duke in the ACC Tournament semifinals, look for the Hurricanes to bounce back during the first weekend. Take Miami to advance to the Sweet 16.

Click on the button below to gamble your free March Madness bets at BetOnline, one of the best Florida sports betting apps.

Get Free NCAAB Bets in FL at BetOnline
About Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.

Read next
How to Gamble on March Madness in TX | Texas Sports Betting Sites

How to Gamble on March Madness in TX | Texas Sports Betting Sites
Gia Nguyen Gia Nguyen March 17th, 2022

Some of the best basketball narratives happen at March Madness. From Cinderella stories to hometown heroes, March Madness is the best time of year to...

Related news