How to Gamble on March Madness in GA | Georgia Sports Betting Sites

Gia Nguyen
Last updated

how to gamble on march madness in georgia

It’s the best time of year to bet on college basketball. With the best March Madness betting sites giving away so much value through competitive NCAAB betting odds, free college basketball bets, cash and cryptocurrency prizes. While there has been no action on the Georgia sports betting market, college basketball fans can still bet on March Madness at safe and regulated online sportsbooks. In this article we’ll go over how to gamble on March Madness in Georgia and claim $6,375 in college basketball betting bonuses.

The Best Georgia Sports Betting Sites for March Madness in 2022

When it comes to March Madness, the best Georgia sportsbooks feature competitive odds, early access to college basketball betting lines and March Madness bracket contests. Georgia residents have a chance at grand cash and cryptocurrency prizes at top offshore sportsbooks with entry fees as low as $10.

Below, we’ll go over some of the best March Madness betting sites and the sports betting bonuses available for the 2022 NCAA Tournament..

  1. BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness
  2. XBet – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament
  3. MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness
  4. BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games
  5. Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

How to Gamble on March Madness in Georgia

While college basketball fans have to wait a little longer on the Georgia sports betting market, residents can still place their March Madness bets online at top offshore sportsbooks.

Below, we’ll walk new users through how to gamble on March Madness in Georgia and claim free college basketball bets.

  1. Pick a GA betting site from this page
  2. Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament
  3. Sign up to get your Georgia sports betting bonus for March Madness
  4. Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in GA

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Georgia

Want to know how to stream March Madness?

Check out the list below for important NCAA Tournament details including start date, coverage, March Madness odds and more.

  • 🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022
  • March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga
  • 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022
  • 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022
  • 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4, 2022
  • 📺 TV Channel: CBS | TBS | TNT  | Trutv
  • 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +350 | Kentucky +600 | Arizona +650

March Madness Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness 2022

Despite opening with the best odds to win March Madness, Gonzaga has been one of the most popular picks to win the NCAA Tournament in 2022. As a result, the Bulldogs have moved from +350 to +285 odds to win March Madness. Meanwhile, Duke has fallen down the board from a +1000 to a +1600 at BetOnline, which offers overtime insurance and money back bracket buster insurance during the NCAA Tournament.

For a complete breakdown of the latest March Madness odds, check out the odds to win the NCAA Tournament for the top 10 teams below.

NCAA Basketball Teams Odds to Win NCAA Tournament Play
Gonzaga +285 BetOnline logo
Arizona +700 BetOnline logo
Kentucky +800 BetOnline logo
Kansas +1100 BetOnline logo
Auburn +1200 BetOnline logo
Baylor +1400 BetOnline logo
Duke +1600 BetOnline logo
Tennessee +1600 BetOnline logo
Houston +1800 BetOnline logo
Texas Tech +2000 BetOnline logo

How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament

Historically speaking, the majority of the biggest upsets to occur in the NCAA tournament happen in the opening rounds of March Madness. However, in recent times the most shocking upsets have occurred in the later rounds of the tournament, specifically in the fourth round. Over the last three tournaments, dating back to 2018, the betting underdog has won outright in six of the last twelve match-ups in the round of the elite eight.

For a complete breakdown of the March Madness upsets by round since the tournament moved to 64 teams in 1985, scroll down below.

Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round Most March Madness Upsets by Round
First Round 6.2 2 10
Second Round 3.7 0 (four times) 8
Sweet 16 1.7 0 (five times) 4
Elite Eight 0.5 0 (10 times) 2
Final Four 0.2 0 (25 times) 2
Total 12.4 4 19

 

Next, we’ll break down which NCAA Tournament seeds produce the most March Madness upsets in the first round.

To learn more about how lower seeds have performed during the first round of March Madness, scroll down below.

NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets Frequency of March Madness Upsets Percentage of March Madness Upsets 
No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed 57 39.5%
No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed 54 37.5%
No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed 51 35.4%
No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed 31 21.5%
No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed 22 15.3%
No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed 9 6.3%
No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed 1 0.7%

March Madness Betting Trends

During the NCAA Tournament, certain trends emerge that can help college basketball bettors earn a profit during March Madness. With the first round of March Madness expected to generate plenty of upsets, we’ll break down some of the hottest March Madness betting trends over the last five years.

For a complete breakdown of the best March Madness betting trends, check out the chart below.

Timeframe Bet Winning Percentage Win Loss Push ROI %
Since 2021 Under 62.5% 20 12 0 19.38%
Since 2021 Underdogs ATS 59.4% 19 13 0 13.41%
Since 2019 Underdogs ATS 60.9% 39 25 0 16.39%
Since 2019 Under 54.7% 35 28 1 6.02%
Since 2018 Underdogs ATS 57.3% 55 40 1 10.47%
Since 2018 Underdogs ATS 55.2% 53 42 1 6.49%
Since 2017 Underdogs ATS 54.7% 70 56 2 6.02%
Since 2016 Underdogs ATS 53.8% 86 72 2 3.91%
Since 2016 Over 53.1% 85 74 1 2.09%

March Madness Betting | Odds, Lines, and Point Spread for First Round March Madness 2022

The first round of the NCAA Tournament tips off on Thursday afternoon. All 64 teams will compete on Thursday and Friday in hopes of keeping their seasons alive. For a glimpse of potential first round upsets, we’ll break down the March Madness odds for every game in the first round of the NCAA Tournament below.

All odds are taken from BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting sites in Georgia.

Michigan vs Colorado State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Colorado State Michigan Play
Moneyline -133 +113 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 139 (-110) Under 139 (-110) BetOnline logo

Providence vs South Dakota State Odds Point Spread, and Total

Bet South Dakota St Providence Play
Moneyline +115 -135 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +2.5 (-112) -2.5 (-108) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 149.5 (-105) Under 149.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

Boise State vs Memphis Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Boise St Memphis Play
Moneyline -149 +129 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -2.5 (-115) +2.5 (+115) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 133.5 (-110) Under 133.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Baylor vs Norfolk State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Norfolk State Baylor Play
Moneyline +1800 -5000 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +21 (-105) -21 (-115) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 138 (-110) Under 138 (-110) BetOnline logo

Tennessee vs Longwood Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Longwood Tennessee Play
Moneyline +1150 -2500 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +17 (-112) -17 (-108) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 132 (-110) Under 132 (-110) BetOnline logo

Iowa vs Richmond Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Richmond Iowa Play
Moneyline +470 -600 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +10.5 (-110) -10.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 150.5 (-110) Under 150.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Gonzaga vs Georgia St Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Georgia St Gonzaga Play
Moneyline +2000 -8000 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +23 (-110) -23 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 149 (-115) Under 149 (-105) BetOnline logo

North Carolina vs Marquette Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Marquette North Carolina Play
Moneyline +150 -170 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +4 (-115) -4 (-105) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 152.5 (-110) Under 152.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Connecticut vs New Mexico State

Bet Home_Team Away_Team Play
Moneyline +235 -280 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +6.5 (-110) -6.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 132 (-110) Under 132 (-110) BetOnline logo

Kentucky vs St. Peter’s Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet St. Peter’s Kentucky Play
Moneyline +1500 -4000 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +17.5 (-105) -17.5 (-115) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 132 (-110) Under 132 (-110) BetOnline logo

Saint Mary’s vs Indiana Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Indiana Saint Mary’s Play
Moneyline +125 -145 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +2.5 (-110) -2.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 127 (-105) Under 127 (-115) BetOnline logo

Creighton vs San Diego St Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Creighton San Diego State Play
Moneyline +120 -140 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +2.5 (-110) -2.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 120.5 (-110) Under 120.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Arkansas vs Vermont Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Vermont Arkansas Play
Moneyline +190 -220 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +5.5 (-115) -5.5 (-105) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 139 (-115) Under 139 (-105) BetOnline logo

Murray State vs San Francisco Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet San Francisco Murray State Play
Moneyline -105 -115 BetOnline logo
Point Spread PK (-105) PK (-115) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 137 (-105) Under 137 (-115) BetOnline logo

UCLA vs Akron Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Akron UCLA Play
Moneyline +825 -1400 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +13.5 (-105) -13.5 (-115) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 128 (-110) Under 128 (-110) BetOnline logo

Kansas vs Texas Southern Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Texas Southern Kansas Play
Moneyline Not Available Not Available BetOnline logo
Point Spread +21.5 (-110) -21.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 144 (-115) Under 144 (-105) BetOnline logo

Ohio State vs Loyola Chicago Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Loyola Chicago Ohio State Play
Moneyline -110 -110 BetOnline logo
Point Spread PK (-110) PK (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 132.5 (-108) Under 132.5 (-112) BetOnline logo

Auburn vs Jacksonville State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Jacksonville State Auburn Play
Moneyline +870 -1600 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +15.5 (-110) -15.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 138.5 (-115) Under 138.5 (-105) BetOnline logo

Texas Tech vs Montana State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Montana State Texas Tech Play
Moneyline +870 -1500 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +15 (-112) -15 (+108) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 132.5 (-105) Under 132.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

Purdue vs Yale Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Yale Purdue Play
Moneyline +950 -1800 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +16 (+100) -16 (-120) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 142.5 (-110) Under 142.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Villanova vs Delaware Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Delaware Villanova Play
Moneyline +870 -1500 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +15 (-110) -15 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 133.5 (-115) Under 133.5 (-105) BetOnline logo

USC vs Miami Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Miami Florida USC Play
Moneyline +105 -125 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +1.5 (-105) -1.5 (-115) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 140 (-110) Under 140 (-110) BetOnline logo

Texas vs Virginia Tech Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Virginia Tech Texas Play
Moneyline PK (-113) PK (-107) BetOnline logo
Point Spread PK (-113) PK (-107) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 123.5 (-112) Under 123.5 (-108) BetOnline logo

Chattanooga vs Illinois Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Chattanooga Illinois Play
Moneyline +275 -330 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +8 (-105) -8 (-115) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 136 (-110) Under 136 (-110) BetOnline logo

Duke vs Cal State Fullerton Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet CS Fullerton Duke Play
Moneyline +1250 -3000 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +18.5 (-105) -18.5 (-115) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 145.5 (-110) Under 145.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

LSU vs Iowa State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Iowa State LSU Play
Moneyline +155 -175 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +4 (-110) -4 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 127.5 (-115) Under 127.5 (-105) BetOnline logo

Houston vs UAB Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet UAB Houston Play
Moneyline +305 -375 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +8 (-109) -8 (-111) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 136 (-110) Under 136 (-110) BetOnline logo

Michigan State vs Davidson Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Davidson Michigan State Play
Moneyline -108 -112 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +1 (-112) -1 (-108) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 140.5 (-110) Under 140.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Wisconsin vs Colgate Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Colgate Wisconsin Play
Moneyline +275 -330 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +7.5 (-110) -7.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 139 (-105) Under 139 (-115) BetOnline logo

Seton Hall vs TCU Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet TCU Seton Hall Play
Moneyline -102 -118 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +1 (-115) -1 (-105) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 129.5 (-115) Under 129.5 (-105) BetOnline logo

 

The Best Georgia March Madness Betting Websites | GA Sportsbooks for the NCAA Basketball Tournament

While college basketball fans wait for Selection Sunday to see all 68 schools competing in March Madness, the top Georgia sports betting sites are offering free NCAAB bets, better college basketball odds, and betting bonuses. For college basketball fans looking to fill out their March Madness bracket, Georgia sportsbooks are offering bigger cash prizes and better rewards including $75,000 grand prize, bitcoin, NFTs, and more.

To learn more about the best Georgia sports betting bonuses available for March Madness, scroll down below.

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness

One of the easiest Georgia sportsbooks to learn how to gamble on March Madness, BetOnline offers the most variety of free NCAAB bets

🏆 Founded 2004
Expert Ranking #1 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For Free Bets for March Madness in Georgia
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Panama
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

 

One of the best Georgia sportsbooks for March Madness betting, BetOnline is giving away free college basketball bets, sports betting bonuses and big cash prizes for the NCAA Tournament. At BetOnline, Georgia residents can take advantage of two free college basketball bets including a free NCAA player’s prop and in-play bet for March Madness. BetOnline also offers new members $1,000 in free NCAAB bets on their initial deposit. Now that it’s bracket season, BetOnline features a March Madness bracket contest with $250,000 in cash prizes.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100
  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to claim your free March Madness bets at BetOnline, one of the best Georgia sports betting sites.

Get Free NCAAB Bets in GA at BetOnline

2. XBet — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament

With some of the best NCAA Tournament odds in Georgia XBet makes it easy for college basketball fans to gamble on March Madness in Georgia

🏆 Founded 2013
Expert Ranking #2 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
Recommended For Live NCAA Tournament Betting In Georgia
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

 

For college basketball fans trying to maximize their profits during March Madness, XBet is the best place to start. Georgia residents can receive a 50 percent deposit bonus worth up to $500 in college basketball betting bonuses for the NCAA Tournament. As one of the best Georgia sports betting apps, XBet provides college basketball fans with the best live NCAAB betting odds. Unlike other Georgia sportsbooks, XBet offers reduced juice on all March Madness betting odds allowing bettors to win more money online. XBet also features a March Madness Bracket contest with $10,000 in cash prizes.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50
  • Minimum Deposit of $45
  • 7x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Georgia Sports Betting Bonus of $500
  • GA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Claim your free March Madness betting bonuses at XBet, one of the top Georgia sportsbooks.

Claim Your XBet Bonus

3. MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness

One of the best March Madness betting sites on the Georgia sports betting market MyBookie offers the most competitive NCAA Tournament odds and best college basketball betting bonuses in the state

🏆 Founded 2003
Expert Ranking #3 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For The Best March Madness Odds In Georgia
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

 

When it comes to March Madness betting, MyBookie is hard to beat. One of the best Georgia online gambling sites, MyBookie features the best March Madness betting lines. While MyBookie doesn’t offer a wide variety of Georgia sport betting bonuses, the online sportsbook makes up in value by featuring one of the best March Madness bracket contests. For the March Madness 2022 bracket contest, MyBookie is giving away cryptocurrency prizes like Bitcoin, NFTs, and more. At MyBookie Georgia residents can sign up and claim a $1,000 college basketball betting bonus ahead of March Madness.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50
  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Georgia Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • GA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To sign up to MyBookie and receive your Georgia sports betting bonuses for March Madness, click the button below.

Join MyBookie Now

March Madness Picks | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022

Georgia State ended the season hot, winning 10 straight games in a row including the Sun Belt Tournament. The Panthers earned an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament and will have the potential to pull off one of the bigger March Madness upsets in the first round. The Panthers were the best defensive team in the Sun Belt and they also excel at generating second chance opportunities on the offensive glass. Take Georiga State to make the sweet 16.

Click the button below to place your free March Madness bets at BetOnline, one of the best Georgia sports betting apps.

Get Free NCAAB Bets in GA at BetOnline

 

About Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.

