How to Gamble on March Madness in ME | Maine Sports Betting Sites

It’s time for March Madness in Maine. The Tournament has arrived and basketball fans in the state are eager to bet on the madness. While Maine has yet to officially legalize online sports betting, fans can use safe offshore betting sites to bet on March Madness 2022. The best March Madness betting sites feature several attractive promos including bonus cash giveaways. Continue reading to learn how to gamble on March Madness in Maine and how to claim up to $6,375 in bonus cash in the Pine Tree State.

The Best Maine Sports Betting Sites for March Madness in 2022

The sports betting industry continues to blossom and the end consumer benefits greatly from safe and reliable sportsbooks with competitive odds. Below we describe the top March Madness betting sites in Maine and explain how to earn bonus cash.

BetOnline – $1000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness XBET – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament MyBookie – $1000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games. Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

How to Gamble on March Madness in Maine

Gambling on the NCAA Tournament is easy to do. Below we’ll walk you through the steps required to bet on March Madness in Maine and how to claim free college basketball bets.

Pick a ME betting site from this page Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament Sign up to get your Maine sports betting bonus for March Madness Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in ME

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Maine

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga

Gonzaga 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: March 17th

March 17th 🔒 Final Four: April 2, 2022

April 2, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4, 2022

April 4, 2022 📺 TV Channel: TBS, TNT, Trutv, CBS

TBS, TNT, Trutv, CBS 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +285 | Arizona +700 | Kentucky +800

March Madness Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness 2022

Despite opening with the best odds to win March Madness, Gonzaga has been one of the most popular picks to win the NCAA Tournament in 2022. As a result, the Bulldogs have moved from +350 to +285 odds to win March Madness. Meanwhile, Duke has fallen down the board from a +1000 to a +1600 at BetOnline, which offers overtime insurance and money back bracket buster insurance during the NCAA Tournament.

For a complete breakdown of the latest March Madness odds, check out the odds to win the NCAA Tournament for the top 10 teams below.

March Madness Betting Trends

During the NCAA Tournament, certain trends emerge that can help college basketball bettors earn a profit during March Madness. With the first round of March Madness expected to generate plenty of upsets, we’ll break down some of the hottest March Madness betting trends over the last five years.

For a complete breakdown of the best March Madness betting trends, check out the chart below.

Timeframe Bet Winning Percentage Win Loss Push ROI % Since 2021 Under 62.5% 20 12 0 19.38% Since 2021 Underdogs ATS 59.4% 19 13 0 13.41% Since 2019 Underdogs ATS 60.9% 39 25 0 16.39% Since 2019 Under 54.7% 35 28 1 6.02% Since 2018 Underdogs ATS 57.3% 55 40 1 10.47% Since 2018 Underdogs ATS 55.2% 53 42 1 6.49% Since 2017 Underdogs ATS 54.7% 70 56 2 6.02% Since 2016 Underdogs ATS 53.8% 86 72 2 3.91% Since 2016 Over 53.1% 85 74 1 2.09%

March Madness Betting | Odds, Lines, and Point Spread for First Round March Madness 2022

The first round of the NCAA Tournament tips off on Thursday afternoon. All 64 teams will compete on Thursday and Friday in hopes of keeping their seasons alive. For a glimpse of potential first round upsets, we’ll break down the March Madness odds for every game in the first round of the NCAA Tournament below.

All odds are taken from BetOnline, one of the best Maine sports betting sites for March Madness.

Michigan vs Colorado State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Providence vs South Dakota State Odds Point Spread, and Total

Boise State vs Memphis Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Baylor vs Norfolk State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Tennessee vs Longwood Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Iowa vs Richmond Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Gonzaga vs Georgia St Odds, Point Spread, and Total

North Carolina vs Marquette Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Connecticut vs New Mexico State

Kentucky vs St. Peter’s Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Saint Mary’s vs Indiana Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Creighton vs San Diego St Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Arkansas vs Vermont Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Murray State vs San Francisco Odds, Point Spread, and Total

UCLA vs Akron Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Kansas vs Texas Southern Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Ohio State vs Loyola Chicago Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Auburn vs Jacksonville State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Texas Tech vs Montana State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Purdue vs Yale Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Villanova vs Delaware Odds, Point Spread, and Total

USC vs Miami Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Texas vs Virginia Tech Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Chattanooga vs Illinois Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Duke vs Cal State Fullerton Odds, Point Spread, and Total

LSU vs Iowa State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Houston vs UAB Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Michigan State vs Davidson Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Wisconsin vs Colgate Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Seton Hall vs TCU Odds, Point Spread, and Total

*all March Madness odds as of March 17, 2022

How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament

NCAA Fans are treated to several wild upsets every single year, especially in the opening week, We have identified trends to help you spot potential upset games. For a complete breakdown of the March Madness upsets by round since the tournament moved to 64 teams in 1985, scroll down below.

Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round Most March Madness Upsets by Round First Round 6.2 2 10 Second Round 3.7 0 (four times) 8 Sweet 16 1.7 0 (five times) 4 Elite Eight 0.5 0 (10 times) 2 Final Four 0.2 0 (25 times) 2 Total 12.4 4 19

Lower seeds often consist of mid-major teams. Many of these teams are overmatched, however, every year “Cinderella Story” teams surface and stun power conference teams. To learn more about how lower seeds have performed during the first round of March Madness, scroll down below.

NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets Frequency of March Madness Upsets Percentage of March Madness Upsets No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed 57 39.5% No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed 54 37.5% No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed 51 35.4% No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed 31 21.5% No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed 22 15.3% No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed 9 6.3% No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed 1 0.7%

The Best Maine March Madness Betting Websites | ME Sportsbooks for the NCAA Basketball Tournament

The best March Madness betting websites have attractive welcome bonuses, competitive odds, reliable and fast payouts among others. We have done the research and compiled the best March Madness betting websites in Maine.

Continue reading to discover the best March Madness betting sites in Maine.

BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Bets for March Madness in Maine 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

We recommend BetOnline for many reasons. The welcome bonus is strong, awarding new users with a 50% bonus up to $1000 along with two free bets to be used on the NCAA Tournament. Moreover, the site offers several March Madness promo including an NCAA Bracket Contest with up to $250,000 in prizes. Bettors can also choose from a wide variety of props, plus BetOnline is also a great site for parlays and also features live betting.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Select the link below to receive up to $1000 in bonus cash.

Get Free NCAAB Bets in ME at BetOnline

XBet — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NCAA Tournament Betting In Maine 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Bettors in Maine have another great sportsbook in XBET. New users will be credited with a $500 welcome bonus in addition to a $10 casino chip. Users can also participate in a 10k Bracket Contest for March Madness. The site also has a dedicated portion of the site that offers predictions and previews on NCAA games. XBET allows users to fund their accounts via cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin and Ethereum.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Maine Sports Betting Bonus of $500

ME Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click the link below to be credited with up to $500 in welcome bonuses.

Claim Your XBet Bonus

MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best March Madness Odds In Maine 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie is a strong March Madness betting site that thrives in all areas. First deposits are 100% matched up to $1000. This site has no shortage of NCAA Tournament promos including brackets and insurance if top seeds lose their opening game. If you like props, MyBookie is the site for you propelled by the props building feature.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Maine Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

ME Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To receive $1000 in bonus cash, click the link below.

Join MyBookie Now

March Madness Picks | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022

The Loyola Chicago Ramblers are a mid-major squad to keep an eye on. They won MVC Conference Tournament last week and have the ability to make some noise. They are sporting a 38.8% efficiency from three-point land, ranking them 8th in DI. The Ramblers have made several improbably runs in March Madness in past years and appear ready to do so again. Take the Loyola Chicago Ramblers to win their first-round game.

Click the link below to receive $1000 in bonus cash.

Get Free NCAAB Bets in ME at BetOnline

