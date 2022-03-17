Mike Krzyzweski will be making his final NCAA Tournament appearance on Thursday as head coach of the Duke Blue Devils. The greatest coach of all time has amassed five NCAA Championships over a 42 year span and is looking to add a sixth one in 2022. While the North Carolina sports betting market is restricted to in-person sportsbooks, college basketball fans can gamble online on their favorite teams at top North Carolina sportsbooks. In this article, we’ll go over how to gamble on March Madness in North Carolina and claim $6,375 in free NCAAB bets.
The Best North Carolina Sports Betting Sites for March Madness in 2022
March Madness bracket contests are one of the easiest ways to cash in on the 2022 NCAA Tournament. For college basketball fans that want more March Madness betting action, the top North Carolina sportsbooks are handing out better cash prizes, bigger sports betting bonuses and free NCAAB bets.
Below, we’ll go over some of the best March Madness betting websites and the sports betting bonuses available for the 2022 NCAA Tournament..
- BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness
- XBet – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament
- MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness
- BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games
- Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament
How to Gamble on March Madness in North Carolina
Now that in-person sports betting is legal in North Carolina, college basketball fans can bet on their favorite Universities. For North Carolina residents wanting to skip the lines, the best North Carolina sports betting bonuses are available online.
Below, we’ll walk new users through how to gamble on March Madness in North Carolina and claim free college basketball bets.
- Pick a NC betting site from this page
- Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament
- Sign up to get your North Carolina sports betting bonus for March Madness
- Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in NC
March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in North Carolina
Want to gamble on March Madness in North Carolina? CBS, TNT, TNT, and TruTV are providing TV coverage for the NCAA Tournament in 2022. College basketball fans can also stream March Madness games straight from their mobile device.
Check out the list below for important NCAA Tournament details including NCAA Tournament odds, tip off, and the March Madness TV Channels.
- 🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022
- ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga
- 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022
- 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022
- 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4, 2022
- 📺 TV Channel: CBS | TBS | TNT | TruTv
- 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +285 | Arizona +700 | Kentucky +800
NCAA Tournament Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness
With Mike Krzyzweski’s last appearance in the NCAA Tournament, watch out for the Duke Devils at +1200. Although the Blue Devils lost in the ACC Tournament Championship, they enter as the No. 2 seed and have an easy path to the Sweet 16.
Meanwhile the North Carolina Tar Heels are the No. 8 seed with +10,000 odds and one of the toughest roads in March Madness. The Tar Heels have a first round matchup against a gritty Marquette team then will potentially face defending NCAA Champions Baylor in the Round of 32.
Despite opening with the best odds to win March Madness, Gonzaga has been one of the most popular picks to win the NCAA Tournament in 2022. As a result, the Bulldogs have moved from +350 to +285 odds to win March Madness. Meanwhile, Duke has fallen down the board from a +1000 to a +1600 at BetOnline, which offers overtime insurance and money back bracket buster insurance during the NCAA Tournament.
Below, we’ll break down the NCAA Tournament odds from BetOnline, one of the best North Carolina sports betting sites.
|NCAA Basketball Teams
|Odds to Win NCAA Tournament
|Play
|Gonzaga
|+285
|Arizona
|+700
|Kentucky
|+800
|Kansas
|+1100
|Auburn
|+1200
|Baylor
|+1400
|Duke
|+1600
|Tennessee
|+1600
|Houston
|+1800
|Texas Tech
|+2000
How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament
Historically speaking, the majority of the biggest upsets to occur in the NCAA tournament happen in the opening rounds of March Madness. However, in recent times the most shocking upsets have occurred in the later rounds of the tournament, specifically in the fourth round. Over the last three tournaments, dating back to 2018, the betting underdog has won outright in six of the last twelve match-ups in the round of the elite eight.
For a complete breakdown of the March Madness upsets by round since the tournament moved to 64 teams in 1985, scroll down below.
March Madness Betting Trends
During the NCAA Tournament, certain trends emerge that can help college basketball bettors earn a profit during March Madness. With the first round of March Madness expected to generate plenty of upsets, we’ll break down some of the hottest March Madness betting trends over the last five years.
For a complete breakdown of the best March Madness betting trends, check out the chart below.
|Timeframe
|Bet
|Winning Percentage
|Win
|Loss
|Push
|ROI %
|Since 2021
|Under
|62.5%
|20
|12
|0
|19.38%
|Since 2021
|Underdogs ATS
|59.4%
|19
|13
|0
|13.41%
|Since 2019
|Underdogs ATS
|60.9%
|39
|25
|0
|16.39%
|Since 2019
|Under
|54.7%
|35
|28
|1
|6.02%
|Since 2018
|Underdogs ATS
|57.3%
|55
|40
|1
|10.47%
|Since 2018
|Underdogs ATS
|55.2%
|53
|42
|1
|6.49%
|Since 2017
|Underdogs ATS
|54.7%
|70
|56
|2
|6.02%
|Since 2016
|Underdogs ATS
|53.8%
|86
|72
|2
|3.91%
|Since 2016
|Over
|53.1%
|85
|74
|1
|2.09%
March Madness Betting | Odds, Lines, and Point Spread for First Round March Madness 2022
The first round of the NCAA Tournament tips off on Thursday afternoon. All 64 teams will compete on Thursday and Friday in hopes of keeping their seasons alive. For a glimpse of potential first round upsets, we’ll break down the March Madness odds for every game in the first round of the NCAA Tournament below.
All odds are taken from BetOnline, one of the best North Carolina sports betting sites.
Michigan vs Colorado State Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Colorado State
|Michigan
|Play
|Moneyline
|-133
|+113
|Point Spread
|-2 (-110)
|+2 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 139 (-110)
|Under 139 (-110)
Providence vs South Dakota State Odds Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|South Dakota St
|Providence
|Play
|Moneyline
|+115
|-135
|Point Spread
|+2.5 (-112)
|-2.5 (-108)
|Total Points
|Over 149.5 (-105)
|Under 149.5 (-115)
Boise State vs Memphis Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Boise St
|Memphis
|Play
|Moneyline
|-149
|+129
|Point Spread
|-2.5 (-115)
|+2.5 (+115)
|Total Points
|Over 133.5 (-110)
|Under 133.5 (-110)
Baylor vs Norfolk State Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Norfolk State
|Baylor
|Play
|Moneyline
|+1800
|-5000
|Point Spread
|+21 (-105)
|-21 (-115)
|Total Points
|Over 138 (-110)
|Under 138 (-110)
Tennessee vs Longwood Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Longwood
|Tennessee
|Play
|Moneyline
|+1150
|-2500
|Point Spread
|+17 (-112)
|-17 (-108)
|Total Points
|Over 132 (-110)
|Under 132 (-110)
Iowa vs Richmond Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Richmond
|Iowa
|Play
|Moneyline
|+470
|-600
|Point Spread
|+10.5 (-110)
|-10.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 150.5 (-110)
|Under 150.5 (-110)
Gonzaga vs Georgia St Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Georgia St
|Gonzaga
|Play
|Moneyline
|+2000
|-8000
|Point Spread
|+23 (-110)
|-23 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 149 (-115)
|Under 149 (-105)
North Carolina vs Marquette Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Marquette
|North Carolina
|Play
|Moneyline
|+150
|-170
|Point Spread
|+4 (-115)
|-4 (-105)
|Total Points
|Over 152.5 (-110)
|Under 152.5 (-110)
Connecticut vs New Mexico State
|Bet
|Home_Team
|Away_Team
|Play
|Moneyline
|+235
|-280
|Point Spread
|+6.5 (-110)
|-6.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 132 (-110)
|Under 132 (-110)
Kentucky vs St. Peter’s Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|St. Peter’s
|Kentucky
|Play
|Moneyline
|+1500
|-4000
|Point Spread
|+17.5 (-105)
|-17.5 (-115)
|Total Points
|Over 132 (-110)
|Under 132 (-110)
Saint Mary’s vs Indiana Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Indiana
|Saint Mary’s
|Play
|Moneyline
|+125
|-145
|Point Spread
|+2.5 (-110)
|-2.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 127 (-105)
|Under 127 (-115)
Creighton vs San Diego St Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Creighton
|San Diego State
|Play
|Moneyline
|+120
|-140
|Point Spread
|+2.5 (-110)
|-2.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 120.5 (-110)
|Under 120.5 (-110)
Arkansas vs Vermont Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Vermont
|Arkansas
|Play
|Moneyline
|+190
|-220
|Point Spread
|+5.5 (-115)
|-5.5 (-105)
|Total Points
|Over 139 (-115)
|Under 139 (-105)
Murray State vs San Francisco Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|San Francisco
|Murray State
|Play
|Moneyline
|-105
|-115
|Point Spread
|PK (-105)
|PK (-115)
|Total Points
|Over 137 (-105)
|Under 137 (-115)
UCLA vs Akron Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Akron
|UCLA
|Play
|Moneyline
|+825
|-1400
|Point Spread
|+13.5 (-105)
|-13.5 (-115)
|Total Points
|Over 128 (-110)
|Under 128 (-110)
Kansas vs Texas Southern Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Texas Southern
|Kansas
|Play
|Moneyline
|Not Available
|Not Available
|Point Spread
|+21.5 (-110)
|-21.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 144 (-115)
|Under 144 (-105)
Ohio State vs Loyola Chicago Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Loyola Chicago
|Ohio State
|Play
|Moneyline
|-110
|-110
|Point Spread
|PK (-110)
|PK (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 132.5 (-108)
|Under 132.5 (-112)
Auburn vs Jacksonville State Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Jacksonville State
|Auburn
|Play
|Moneyline
|+870
|-1600
|Point Spread
|+15.5 (-110)
|-15.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 138.5 (-115)
|Under 138.5 (-105)
Texas Tech vs Montana State Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Montana State
|Texas Tech
|Play
|Moneyline
|+870
|-1500
|Point Spread
|+15 (-112)
|-15 (+108)
|Total Points
|Over 132.5 (-105)
|Under 132.5 (-115)
Purdue vs Yale Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Yale
|Purdue
|Play
|Moneyline
|+950
|-1800
|Point Spread
|+16 (+100)
|-16 (-120)
|Total Points
|Over 142.5 (-110)
|Under 142.5 (-110)
Villanova vs Delaware Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Delaware
|Villanova
|Play
|Moneyline
|+870
|-1500
|Point Spread
|+15 (-110)
|-15 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 133.5 (-115)
|Under 133.5 (-105)
USC vs Miami Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Miami Florida
|USC
|Play
|Moneyline
|+105
|-125
|Point Spread
|+1.5 (-105)
|-1.5 (-115)
|Total Points
|Over 140 (-110)
|Under 140 (-110)
Texas vs Virginia Tech Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Virginia Tech
|Texas
|Play
|Moneyline
|PK (-113)
|PK (-107)
|Point Spread
|PK (-113)
|PK (-107)
|Total Points
|Over 123.5 (-112)
|Under 123.5 (-108)
Chattanooga vs Illinois Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Chattanooga
|Illinois
|Play
|Moneyline
|+275
|-330
|Point Spread
|+8 (-105)
|-8 (-115)
|Total Points
|Over 136 (-110)
|Under 136 (-110)
Duke vs Cal State Fullerton Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|CS Fullerton
|Duke
|Play
|Moneyline
|+1250
|-3000
|Point Spread
|+18.5 (-105)
|-18.5 (-115)
|Total Points
|Over 145.5 (-110)
|Under 145.5 (-110)
LSU vs Iowa State Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Iowa State
|LSU
|Play
|Moneyline
|+155
|-175
|Point Spread
|+4 (-110)
|-4 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 127.5 (-115)
|Under 127.5 (-105)
Houston vs UAB Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|UAB
|Houston
|Play
|Moneyline
|+305
|-375
|Point Spread
|+8 (-109)
|-8 (-111)
|Total Points
|Over 136 (-110)
|Under 136 (-110)
Michigan State vs Davidson Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Davidson
|Michigan State
|Play
|Moneyline
|-108
|-112
|Point Spread
|+1 (-112)
|-1 (-108)
|Total Points
|Over 140.5 (-110)
|Under 140.5 (-110)
Wisconsin vs Colgate Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Colgate
|Wisconsin
|Play
|Moneyline
|+275
|-330
|Point Spread
|+7.5 (-110)
|-7.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 139 (-105)
|Under 139 (-115)
Seton Hall vs TCU Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|TCU
|Seton Hall
|Play
|Moneyline
|-102
|-118
|Point Spread
|+1 (-115)
|-1 (-105)
|Total Points
|Over 129.5 (-115)
|Under 129.5 (-105)
How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament
Anything can happen during March Madness. With the season on the line, in a one-and-done format, NCAA Tournament upsets are inevitable. While most upsets happen in the first round, the 2022 March Madness bracket is set up for Cinderella stories.
For a complete breakdown of the March Madness upsets by round since the tournament moved to 64 teams in 1985, scroll down below.
|Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round
|Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round
|Most March Madness Upsets by Round
|First Round
|6.2
|2
|10
|Second Round
|3.7
|0 (four times)
|8
|Sweet 16
|1.7
|0 (five times)
|4
|Elite Eight
|0.5
|0 (10 times)
|2
|Final Four
|0.2
|0 (25 times)
|2
|Total
|12.4
|4
|19
Cinderella stories are one of the biggest March Madness narratives, with mid-major teams competing amongst some of the nations best teams on the court. Among the lower seeds, No. 12 seeds have typically performed well during March Madness, upsetting the No. 5 seeded teams 35.4 percent of the time since 1985.
To learn more about how all of the lower seeds have performed during the first round of March Madness, scroll down below.
|NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets
|Frequency of March Madness Upsets
|Percentage of March Madness Upsets
|No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed
|57
|39.5%
|No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed
|54
|37.5%
|No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed
|51
|35.4%
|No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed
|31
|21.5%
|No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed
|22
|15.3%
|No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed
|9
|6.3%
|No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed
|1
|0.7%
The Best North Carolina March Madness Betting Websites | NC Sportsbooks for the NCAA Tournament
With Duke and North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament, the top offshore sportsbooks are offering free bets and sports betting bonuses ahead of March Madness. For college basketball fans looking for more value on heavily favored games, the best online sportsbooks offer the best March Madness odds for NCAA basketball props. Bettors can cash in on outright odds to win March Madness, NCAA Tournament point spreads, and player prop bets, along with a number of NCAA futures betting options.
To learn more about the best North Carolina sports betting bonuses available for March Madness, scroll down below.
1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for
March Madness
|🏆 Founded
|2004
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#1 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|Free Bets for March Madness in North Carolina
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Panama
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
BetOnline is making it rain in North Carolina with free college basketball bets for March Madness. One of the best North Carolina sports betting sites, BetOnline is offering residents two free NCAAB bets including a free players prop and in-play bet. Residents can also cash in $1,000 in free college basketball bets in the Tar Heel State. For the 2022 NCAA Tournament, BetOnline is featuring one of the best March Madness bracket contests with $250,000 in cash prizes and a grand prize of $75,000.
BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Free Bets expire in 30 days
Click the button below to place your free college basketball bets on March Madness 2022 at BetOnline, one of the best North Carolina online gambling sites.
2. XBet — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament
|🏆 Founded
|2013
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#2 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
|✅ Recommended For
|Live NCAA Tournament Betting In North Carolina
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
XBet is one of the best North Carolina sportsbooks available on the US betting markets. For the 2022 NCAA Tournament, XBet is boosting bankrolls in the Tar Heel State with $500 in free March Madness betting bonuses. XBet is also offering a March Madness bracket contest with $10,000 in cash prizes. With one free entry, it is the easiest way to cash in on the 2022 NCAA Tournament in North Carolina. In addition to excellent North Carolina sports betting bonuses, XBet features the most competitive live NCAA Tournament odds in the state. College basketball fans can bank on XBet for the best NCAAB live betting odds, sports betting bonuses and more.
XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50
- Minimum Deposit of $45
- 7x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum North Carolina Sports Betting Bonus of $500
- NC Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
To place your free North Carolina sports betting bonuses on the NCAA Tournament at XBet, click the button below.
3. MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Gamble on March Madness
|🏆 Founded
|2003
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#3 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|The Best March Madness Odds In North Carolina
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
North Carolina residents can slam dunk their way to exclusive crypto prizes like Bitcoin and NFTs at MyBookie for March Madness 2022. One of the best North Carolina sports betting apps, MyBookie offers the best NCAA Tournament odds. Unlike other North Carolina sportsbooks, MyBookie takes less vig on all college basketball betting lines allowing bettors to maximize their profits. At MyBookie, North Carolina residents receive $1,000 in free March Madness betting bonuses ahead of Tuesday’s tipoff. The online sportsbook is also offering one of the best March Madness bracket contests with cryptocurrency prizes.
MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum North Carolina Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- NC Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
To claim your free March Madness betting bonuses at MyBookie, click on the button below.
March Madness Picks | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022
Duke enters the NCAA Tournament as the No. 2 seed with +1000 odds. While the Blue Devils just lost to Virginia Tech in the Championship game of the ACC Tournament, they are top March Madness contenders. The Blue Devils have put together a 28-6 record with a 16-4 mark in ACC play. According to KenPom.com Duke has the No.1 ranked offense and defense in conference play. For legendary head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s last season, look for the Duke Blue Devils to bounce back a big way in the first weekend. Take the Duke Blue Devils to win the NCAA Tournament title one last time under Mike Krzyzewski.
Click on the button below to place your free March Madness bets at BetOnline, one of the best North Carolina sports betting sites.
Read next
How to Gamble on March Madness in TX | Texas Sports Betting Sites
Some of the best basketball narratives happen at March Madness. From Cinderella stories to hometown heroes, March Madness is the best time of year to...