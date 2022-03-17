How to Gamble on March Madness in NY | New York Sports Betting Sites

Some of the best March Madness betting websites are offering free college basketball bets and NCAA Tournament bracket betting contests for the Big Dance. This year, March Madness 2022 will mark the first NCAA tournament to take place in the state since New York sports betting has become legal and regulated. As a result, college basketball fans can cash in on free bets and bonus cash for signing up to some of the top New York sports betting sites. Continue reading to find out how to gamble on the NCAA tournament in New York while cashing in on free bets from March Madness betting promos and bonuses.

The Best New York Sports Betting Sites for March Madness in 2022

The NCAA Tournament first round will tipoff on Friday but there’s still plenty of time for college basketball fans to get in on the action. New York sports betting sites have offers for both new and existing customers, including free bracket contest entries, bonus cash, and more.

Below, we’ll break down some of the best New York sports betting sites for March Madness and what they have to offer for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness XBet – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

How to Gamble on March Madness in New York

Next, we’ll walk new users through how to gamble on March Madness in New York and claim free college basketball bets.

Pick a NY betting site from this page Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament Sign up to get your New York sports betting bonus for March Madness Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in NY

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in New York

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga Bulldogs

Gonzaga Bulldogs 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: First Four begins March 15

First Four begins March 15 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022

April 2nd, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4th, 2022

April 4th, 2022 📺 TV Channel: CBS | TBS | TNT | Tru TV

TBS | TNT | Tru TV 🎲 March Madness Odds: Check back after Selection Sunday

How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament

The majority of the major upsets that occur in the NCAA tournament often occur in the later rounds. Dating back to 2018, the betting underdog has won six of the last twelve match-ups in the fourth round of the NCAA tournament, commonly known as the elite eight. This has historically been true dating back even further than 2018, as the betting underdog from the elite eight on has covered at a 63% rate since 2016, going 22-12-1 ATS in each of the final seven games of the NCAA tournament, over the last five tournaments combined.

For a complete breakdown of the March Madness upsets by round since the tournament moved to 64 teams in 1985, scroll down below.

Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round Most March Madness Upsets by Round First Round 6.2 2 10 Second Round 3.7 0 (four times) 8 Sweet 16 1.7 0 (five times) 4 Elite Eight 0.5 0 (10 times) 2 Final Four 0.2 0 (25 times) 2 Total 12.4 4 19



The March Madness betting favorite has cashed at a 71% rate on the moneyline over the last five tournaments dating back to 2016. However, the most lucrative way to bet on the first round of the NCAA tournament as of late has been by betting on the underdog to cover the spread. Since 2019, the betting underdog has cashed at a 61% rate against the spread, going 39-25 ATS over the last two tournaments combined.

To learn more about how lower seeds have performed during the first round of March Madness, scroll down below.

NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets Frequency of March Madness Upsets Percentage of March Madness Upsets No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed 57 39.5% No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed 54 37.5% No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed 51 35.4% No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed 31 21.5% No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed 22 15.3% No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed 9 6.3% No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed 1 0.7%

March Madness Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness 2022

Despite opening with the best odds to win March Madness, Gonzaga has been one of the most popular picks to win the NCAA Tournament in 2022. As a result, the Bulldogs have moved from +350 to +285 odds to win March Madness. Meanwhile, Duke has fallen down the board from a +1000 to a +1600 at BetOnline, which offers overtime insurance and money back bracket buster insurance during the NCAA Tournament.

For a complete breakdown of the latest March Madness odds, check out the odds to win the NCAA Tournament for the top 10 teams from BetOnline, one of the top New York sports betting sites.

*all March Madness odds as of March 17,2022

March Madness Betting Trends

During the NCAA Tournament, certain trends emerge that can help college basketball bettors earn a profit during March Madness. With the first round of March Madness expected to generate plenty of upsets, we’ll break down some of the hottest March Madness betting trends over the last five years.

For a complete breakdown of the best March Madness betting trends, check out the chart below.

Timeframe Bet Winning Percentage Win Loss Push ROI % Since 2021 Under 62.5% 20 12 0 19.38% Since 2021 Underdogs ATS 59.4% 19 13 0 13.41% Since 2019 Underdogs ATS 60.9% 39 25 0 16.39% Since 2019 Under 54.7% 35 28 1 6.02% Since 2018 Underdogs ATS 57.3% 55 40 1 10.47% Since 2018 Underdogs ATS 55.2% 53 42 1 6.49% Since 2017 Underdogs ATS 54.7% 70 56 2 6.02% Since 2016 Underdogs ATS 53.8% 86 72 2 3.91% Since 2016 Over 53.1% 85 74 1 2.09%

March Madness Betting | Odds, Lines, and Point Spread for First Round March Madness 2022

The first round of the NCAA Tournament tips off on Thursday afternoon. All 64 teams will compete on Thursday and Friday in hopes of keeping their seasons alive. For a glimpse of potential first round upsets, we’ll break down the March Madness odds for every game in the first round of the NCAA Tournament below.

All odds are taken from BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting sites in New York.

Michigan vs Colorado State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Providence vs South Dakota State Odds Point Spread, and Total

Boise State vs Memphis Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Baylor vs Norfolk State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Tennessee vs Longwood Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Iowa vs Richmond Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Gonzaga vs Georgia St Odds, Point Spread, and Total

North Carolina vs Marquette Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Connecticut vs New Mexico State

Kentucky vs St. Peter’s Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Saint Mary’s vs Indiana Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Creighton vs San Diego St Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Arkansas vs Vermont Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Murray State vs San Francisco Odds, Point Spread, and Total

UCLA vs Akron Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Kansas vs Texas Southern Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Ohio State vs Loyola Chicago Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Auburn vs Jacksonville State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Texas Tech vs Montana State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Purdue vs Yale Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Villanova vs Delaware Odds, Point Spread, and Total

USC vs Miami Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Texas vs Virginia Tech Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Chattanooga vs Illinois Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Duke vs Cal State Fullerton Odds, Point Spread, and Total

LSU vs Iowa State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Houston vs UAB Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Michigan State vs Davidson Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Wisconsin vs Colgate Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Seton Hall vs TCU Odds, Point Spread, and Total

The Best New York March Madness Betting Websites | NY Sportsbooks for the NCAA Basketball Tournament

March Madness betting sites in New York offer a ton of alternative betting markets for New York sports betting fans who may not be familiar with everything related to gambling on the NCAA tournament. New York mobile betting apps offer live odds on all the March Madness games, as well as in-game props such as margin of victory props, or even whether or not the final score will land odd or even total.

Whether you’re new to New York sports betting, or consider yourself a seasoned expert, there are a number of New York gambling apps that will be suited to exactly what you’re looking for. To learn more about how to gamble on March Madness in New York while collecting some of the very best New York sportsbook bonuses for March Madness, scroll down below.

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Bets for March Madness in New York 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Bet on the NCAA tournament in New York this year with BetOnline, and receive a special 50% sign-up bonus for New York residents of up to $1,000, along with a risk free bet for March Madness of up to $50, when placing your first wager with your mobile device. BetOnline offers New York sports betting fans a ton of NCAA tournament futures odds where you can wager on your team to advance to the final four.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Step into the action with BetOnline today by clicking the link below now.

Get Free NCAAB Bets in NY at BetOnline

2. XBet — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NCAA Tournament Betting In New York 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

If March Madness 2022 is your first year betting on the NCAA tournament then XBet is the place to start your New York sports betting journey. XBet is one of the most user-friendly and easy-to-use sports betting apps in New York, and this year they are making betting on the NCAA tournament in New York easier than ever before.

New XBet customers who live in New York that register now will receive a special matched deposit bonus of up to $500, as well a complimentary online casino gaming chip worth ten dollars, just for signing up.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum New York Sports Betting Bonus of $500

NY Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Get started with XBet now by clicking the link below.

Claim Your XBet Bonus

3. MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best March Madness Odds In New York 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

If you’re on the hunt for some of the best New York sportsbook betting bonuses, MyBookie is a great place to start. MyBookie has established itself as one of the best New York online gambling sites due to their willingness to offer both new and existing customers great giveaways and loyalty rewards.

College basketball fans that sign up with MyBookie in New York will receive a 100% sports betting bonus of up to $1,000. If you decide to bet on the NCAA Tournament in New York with MyBookie, be sure to join one of their many MyBracket contests where they are giving customers a chance to turn $10 into 1 Bitcoin.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum New York Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

NY Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To get in on the action with MyBookie, sign-up now.

Join MyBookie Now

March Madness Picks | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022

Based on recent historical data, one of the more lucrative ways to bet on the NCAA tournament in the opening rounds is by betting on the underdogs in round one, and the favorites in round two. Since 2019, the round one underdog has cashed at a 61% rate against the spread in the last two NCAA tournaments combined, while the betting favorite has cashed at a 59% in the following round over the last two NCAA tournaments combined. A $100 bettor who has implemented this betting strategy over the last two tournaments has gone 58-38, for a profit of +$1478 along the way. Be sure to use this strategy when betting on the NCAA tournament in New York this March Madness 2022.

Bet on the NCAA tournament in New York with BetOnline by clicking the link below and place your free March Madness bets now.

Get Free NCAAB Bets in NY at BetOnline

About Al Odds Al is a Canadian odds writer, researcher, and contributor for TheSportsDaily. Follow on Twitter @CombatOddsHQ View all posts by Al Odds

Read next