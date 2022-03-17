eToro: Buy Shares with 0% Commission

Your capital is at risk

How to Gamble on March Madness in NY | New York Sports Betting Sites

Al Odds
Last updated

How to Gamble on March Madness in NY | New York Sports Betting Sites

Some of the best March Madness betting websites are offering free college basketball bets and NCAA Tournament bracket betting contests for the Big Dance. This year, March Madness 2022 will mark the first NCAA tournament to take place in the state since New York sports betting has become legal and regulated. As a result, college basketball fans can cash in on free bets and bonus cash for signing up to some of the top New York sports betting sites. Continue reading to find out how to gamble on the NCAA tournament in New York while cashing in on free bets from March Madness betting promos and bonuses.

The Best New York Sports Betting Sites for March Madness in 2022

The NCAA Tournament first round will tipoff on Friday but there’s still plenty of time for college basketball fans to get in on the action. New York sports betting sites have offers for both new and existing customers, including free bracket contest entries, bonus cash, and more.

Below, we’ll break down some of the best New York sports betting sites for March Madness and what they have to offer for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

  1. BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness
  2. XBet – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament
  3. MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness
  4. BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games
  5. Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

How to Gamble on March Madness in New York

Next, we’ll walk new users through how to gamble on March Madness in New York and claim free college basketball bets.

  1. Pick a NY betting site from this page
  2. Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament
  3. Sign up to get your New York sports betting bonus for March Madness
  4. Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in NY

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in New York  

  • 🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022 
  • ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga Bulldogs
  • 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: First Four begins March 15
  • 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022
  • 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4th, 2022
  • 📺 TV Channel: CBS | TBS | TNT | Tru TV
  • 🎲 March Madness Odds: Check back after Selection Sunday

How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament

The majority of the major upsets that occur in the NCAA tournament often occur in the later rounds. Dating back to 2018, the betting underdog has won six of the last twelve match-ups in the fourth round of the NCAA tournament, commonly known as the elite eight. This has historically been true dating back even further than 2018, as the betting underdog from the elite eight on has covered at a 63% rate since 2016, going 22-12-1 ATS in each of the final seven games of the NCAA tournament, over the last five tournaments combined.

For a complete breakdown of the March Madness upsets by round since the tournament moved to 64 teams in 1985, scroll down below.

Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round Most March Madness Upsets by Round
First Round 6.2 2 10
Second Round 3.7 0 (four times) 8
Sweet 16 1.7 0 (five times) 4
Elite Eight 0.5 0 (10 times) 2
Final Four 0.2 0 (25 times) 2
Total 12.4 4 19


The March Madness betting favorite has cashed at a 71% rate on the moneyline over the last five tournaments dating back to 2016. However, the most lucrative way to bet on the first round of the NCAA tournament as of late has been by betting on the underdog to cover the spread. Since 2019, the betting underdog has cashed at a 61% rate against the spread, going 39-25 ATS over the last two tournaments combined.

To learn more about how lower seeds have performed during the first round of March Madness, scroll down below.

NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets Frequency of March Madness Upsets Percentage of March Madness Upsets 
No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed 57 39.5%
No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed 54 37.5%
No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed 51 35.4%
No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed 31 21.5%
No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed 22 15.3%
No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed 9 6.3%
No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed 1 0.7%

March Madness Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness 2022

Despite opening with the best odds to win March Madness, Gonzaga has been one of the most popular picks to win the NCAA Tournament in 2022. As a result, the Bulldogs have moved from +350 to +285 odds to win March Madness. Meanwhile, Duke has fallen down the board from a +1000 to a +1600 at BetOnline, which offers overtime insurance and money back bracket buster insurance during the NCAA Tournament.

For a complete breakdown of the latest March Madness odds, check out the odds to win the NCAA Tournament for the top 10 teams from BetOnline, one of the top New York sports betting sites.

NCAA Basketball Teams Odds to Win NCAA Tournament Play
Gonzaga +285 BetOnline logo
Arizona +700 BetOnline logo
Kentucky +800 BetOnline logo
Kansas +1100 BetOnline logo
Auburn +1200 BetOnline logo
Baylor +1400 BetOnline logo
Duke +1600 BetOnline logo
Tennessee +1600 BetOnline logo
Houston +1800 BetOnline logo
Texas Tech +2000 BetOnline logo

*all March Madness odds as of March 17,2022

March Madness Betting Trends

During the NCAA Tournament, certain trends emerge that can help college basketball bettors earn a profit during March Madness. With the first round of March Madness expected to generate plenty of upsets, we’ll break down some of the hottest March Madness betting trends over the last five years.

For a complete breakdown of the best March Madness betting trends, check out the chart below.

Timeframe Bet Winning Percentage Win Loss Push ROI %
Since 2021 Under 62.5% 20 12 0 19.38%
Since 2021 Underdogs ATS 59.4% 19 13 0 13.41%
Since 2019 Underdogs ATS 60.9% 39 25 0 16.39%
Since 2019 Under 54.7% 35 28 1 6.02%
Since 2018 Underdogs ATS 57.3% 55 40 1 10.47%
Since 2018 Underdogs ATS 55.2% 53 42 1 6.49%
Since 2017 Underdogs ATS 54.7% 70 56 2 6.02%
Since 2016 Underdogs ATS 53.8% 86 72 2 3.91%
Since 2016 Over 53.1% 85 74 1 2.09%

March Madness Betting | Odds, Lines, and Point Spread for First Round March Madness 2022

The first round of the NCAA Tournament tips off on Thursday afternoon. All 64 teams will compete on Thursday and Friday in hopes of keeping their seasons alive. For a glimpse of potential first round upsets, we’ll break down the March Madness odds for every game in the first round of the NCAA Tournament below.

All odds are taken from BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting sites in New York.

Michigan vs Colorado State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Colorado State Michigan Play
Moneyline -133 +113 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 139 (-110) Under 139 (-110) BetOnline logo

Providence vs South Dakota State Odds Point Spread, and Total

Bet South Dakota St Providence Play
Moneyline +115 -135 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +2.5 (-112) -2.5 (-108) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 149.5 (-105) Under 149.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

Boise State vs Memphis Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Boise St Memphis Play
Moneyline -149 +129 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -2.5 (-115) +2.5 (+115) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 133.5 (-110) Under 133.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Baylor vs Norfolk State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Norfolk State Baylor Play
Moneyline +1800 -5000 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +21 (-105) -21 (-115) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 138 (-110) Under 138 (-110) BetOnline logo

Tennessee vs Longwood Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Longwood Tennessee Play
Moneyline +1150 -2500 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +17 (-112) -17 (-108) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 132 (-110) Under 132 (-110) BetOnline logo

Iowa vs Richmond Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Richmond Iowa Play
Moneyline +470 -600 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +10.5 (-110) -10.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 150.5 (-110) Under 150.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Gonzaga vs Georgia St Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Georgia St Gonzaga Play
Moneyline +2000 -8000 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +23 (-110) -23 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 149 (-115) Under 149 (-105) BetOnline logo

North Carolina vs Marquette Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Marquette North Carolina Play
Moneyline +150 -170 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +4 (-115) -4 (-105) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 152.5 (-110) Under 152.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Connecticut vs New Mexico State

Bet Home_Team Away_Team Play
Moneyline +235 -280 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +6.5 (-110) -6.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 132 (-110) Under 132 (-110) BetOnline logo

Kentucky vs St. Peter’s Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet St. Peter’s Kentucky Play
Moneyline +1500 -4000 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +17.5 (-105) -17.5 (-115) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 132 (-110) Under 132 (-110) BetOnline logo

Saint Mary’s vs Indiana Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Indiana Saint Mary’s Play
Moneyline +125 -145 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +2.5 (-110) -2.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 127 (-105) Under 127 (-115) BetOnline logo

Creighton vs San Diego St Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Creighton San Diego State Play
Moneyline +120 -140 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +2.5 (-110) -2.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 120.5 (-110) Under 120.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Arkansas vs Vermont Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Vermont Arkansas Play
Moneyline +190 -220 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +5.5 (-115) -5.5 (-105) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 139 (-115) Under 139 (-105) BetOnline logo

Murray State vs San Francisco Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet San Francisco Murray State Play
Moneyline -105 -115 BetOnline logo
Point Spread PK (-105) PK (-115) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 137 (-105) Under 137 (-115) BetOnline logo

UCLA vs Akron Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Akron UCLA Play
Moneyline +825 -1400 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +13.5 (-105) -13.5 (-115) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 128 (-110) Under 128 (-110) BetOnline logo

Kansas vs Texas Southern Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Texas Southern Kansas Play
Moneyline Not Available Not Available BetOnline logo
Point Spread +21.5 (-110) -21.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 144 (-115) Under 144 (-105) BetOnline logo

Ohio State vs Loyola Chicago Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Loyola Chicago Ohio State Play
Moneyline -110 -110 BetOnline logo
Point Spread PK (-110) PK (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 132.5 (-108) Under 132.5 (-112) BetOnline logo

Auburn vs Jacksonville State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Jacksonville State Auburn Play
Moneyline +870 -1600 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +15.5 (-110) -15.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 138.5 (-115) Under 138.5 (-105) BetOnline logo

Texas Tech vs Montana State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Montana State Texas Tech Play
Moneyline +870 -1500 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +15 (-112) -15 (+108) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 132.5 (-105) Under 132.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

Purdue vs Yale Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Yale Purdue Play
Moneyline +950 -1800 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +16 (+100) -16 (-120) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 142.5 (-110) Under 142.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Villanova vs Delaware Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Delaware Villanova Play
Moneyline +870 -1500 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +15 (-110) -15 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 133.5 (-115) Under 133.5 (-105) BetOnline logo

USC vs Miami Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Miami Florida USC Play
Moneyline +105 -125 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +1.5 (-105) -1.5 (-115) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 140 (-110) Under 140 (-110) BetOnline logo

Texas vs Virginia Tech Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Virginia Tech Texas Play
Moneyline PK (-113) PK (-107) BetOnline logo
Point Spread PK (-113) PK (-107) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 123.5 (-112) Under 123.5 (-108) BetOnline logo

Chattanooga vs Illinois Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Chattanooga Illinois Play
Moneyline +275 -330 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +8 (-105) -8 (-115) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 136 (-110) Under 136 (-110) BetOnline logo

Duke vs Cal State Fullerton Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet CS Fullerton Duke Play
Moneyline +1250 -3000 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +18.5 (-105) -18.5 (-115) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 145.5 (-110) Under 145.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

LSU vs Iowa State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Iowa State LSU Play
Moneyline +155 -175 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +4 (-110) -4 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 127.5 (-115) Under 127.5 (-105) BetOnline logo

Houston vs UAB Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet UAB Houston Play
Moneyline +305 -375 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +8 (-109) -8 (-111) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 136 (-110) Under 136 (-110) BetOnline logo

Michigan State vs Davidson Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Davidson Michigan State Play
Moneyline -108 -112 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +1 (-112) -1 (-108) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 140.5 (-110) Under 140.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Wisconsin vs Colgate Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet Colgate Wisconsin Play
Moneyline +275 -330 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +7.5 (-110) -7.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 139 (-105) Under 139 (-115) BetOnline logo

Seton Hall vs TCU Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Bet TCU Seton Hall Play
Moneyline -102 -118 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +1 (-115) -1 (-105) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 129.5 (-115) Under 129.5 (-105) BetOnline logo

 

The Best New York March Madness Betting Websites | NY Sportsbooks for the NCAA Basketball Tournament 

March Madness betting sites in New York offer a ton of alternative betting markets for New York sports betting fans who may not be familiar with everything related to gambling on the NCAA tournament. New York mobile betting apps offer live odds on all the March Madness games, as well as in-game props such as margin of victory props, or even whether or not the final score will land odd or even total.

Whether you’re new to New York sports betting, or consider yourself a seasoned expert, there are a number of New York gambling apps that will be suited to exactly what you’re looking for. To learn more about how to gamble on March Madness in New York while collecting some of the very best New York sportsbook bonuses for March Madness, scroll down below.

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness

BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness in New York

🏆 Founded 2004
⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For Free Bets for March Madness in New York
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Panama
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Bet on the NCAA tournament in New York this year with BetOnline, and receive a special 50% sign-up bonus for New York residents of up to $1,000, along with a risk free bet for March Madness of up to $50, when placing your first wager with your mobile device. BetOnline offers New York sports betting fans a ton of NCAA tournament futures odds where you can wager on your team to advance to the final four.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100 
  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Free Bets expire in 30 days

Step into the action with BetOnline today by clicking the link below now.

Get Free NCAAB Bets in NY at BetOnline

2. XBet — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament

XBet — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament in New York

🏆 Founded 2013
⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
Recommended For Live NCAA Tournament Betting In New York
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

If March Madness 2022 is your first year betting on the NCAA tournament then XBet is the place to start your New York sports betting journey. XBet is one of the most user-friendly and easy-to-use sports betting apps in New York, and this year they are making betting on the NCAA tournament in New York easier than ever before.

New XBet customers who live in New York that register now will receive a special matched deposit bonus of up to $500, as well a complimentary online casino gaming chip worth ten dollars, just for signing up.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50
  • Minimum Deposit of $45
  • 7x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum New York Sports Betting Bonus of $500
  • NY Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Get started with XBet now by clicking the link below.

Claim Your XBet Bonus

3. MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness

MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness in New York

🏆 Founded 2003
⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For The Best March Madness Odds In New York
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

If you’re on the hunt for some of the best New York sportsbook betting bonuses, MyBookie is a great place to start. MyBookie has established itself as one of the best New York online gambling sites due to their willingness to offer both new and existing customers great giveaways and loyalty rewards.

College basketball fans that sign up with MyBookie in New York will receive a 100% sports betting bonus of up to $1,000. If you decide to bet on the NCAA Tournament in New York with MyBookie, be sure to join one of their many MyBracket contests where they are giving customers a chance to turn $10 into 1 Bitcoin.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50
  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum New York Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • NY Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To get in on the action with MyBookie, sign-up now.

Join MyBookie Now

March Madness Picks | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022

Based on recent historical data, one of the more lucrative ways to bet on the NCAA tournament in the opening rounds is by betting on the underdogs in round one, and the favorites in round two. Since 2019, the round one underdog has cashed at a 61% rate against the spread in the last two NCAA tournaments combined, while the betting favorite has cashed at a 59% in the following round over the last two NCAA tournaments combined. A $100 bettor who has implemented this betting strategy over the last two tournaments has gone 58-38, for a profit of +$1478 along the way. Be sure to use this strategy when betting on the NCAA tournament in New York this March Madness 2022.

Bet on the NCAA tournament in New York with BetOnline by clicking the link below and place your free March Madness bets now.

Get Free NCAAB Bets in NY at BetOnline

About Al Odds

Al is a Canadian odds writer, researcher, and contributor for TheSportsDaily. Follow on Twitter @CombatOddsHQ

Read next
How to Gamble on March Madness in CA | California Sports Betting Sites

How to Gamble on March Madness in CA | California Sports Betting Sites
Gia Nguyen Gia Nguyen March 17th, 2022

With Cinderella stories already brewing from the NCAA conference tournaments, some of California’s best college basketball teams will be representing the Golden State this week...

Related news