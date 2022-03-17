How to Gamble on March Madness in OH | Ohio Sports Betting Sites

March Madness is tipping off with the First Four on Tuesday and will continue on to the Final Four and the NCAA National Championship Game. With Ohio sports betting expected to launch soon, fans can get in on all of the college basketball action with some of the very best Ohio sportsbooks available. To learn more about how to gamble on the NCAA tournament in Ohio while collecting free bets for college basketball and Ohio sportsbook bonuses, read on below.
The Best Ohio Sports Betting Sites for March Madness in 2022
Next, we’ll explore the best Ohio sports betting options for March Madness.
Below, you’ll find some of the best March Madness betting websites and sports betting bonuses available in Ohio for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
- BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness
- XBet – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament
- MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness
- BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games
- Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament
How to Gamble on March Madness in Ohio
Below, we’ll walk new users through how to gamble on March Madness in Ohio and claim free college basketball bets for the Big Dance.
- Pick an OH betting site from this page
- Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament
- Sign up to get your Ohio sports betting bonus for March Madness
- Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in OH
March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Ohio
- 🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022
- ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga Bulldogs
- 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: First Four begins March 15
- 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022
- 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4th, 2022
- 📺 TV Channel: CBS | TBS | TNT | Tru TV
- 🎲 March Madness Odds: Check back after Selection Sunday
How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament
While the opening rounds of the NCAA tournament tend to bring a number of surprising upsets, the biggest upsets of the tournament as of late have come in the later rounds. Since 2016, the betting underdog has covered the spread at a 63% rate in games played from the elite eight on.
For a complete breakdown of the March Madness upsets by round since the tournament moved to 64 teams in 1985, scroll down below.
|Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round
|Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round
|Most March Madness Upsets by Round
|First Round
|6.2
|2
|10
|Second Round
|3.7
|0 (four times)
|8
|Sweet 16
|1.7
|0 (five times)
|4
|Elite Eight
|0.5
|0 (10 times)
|2
|Final Four
|0.2
|0 (25 times)
|2
|Total
|12.4
|4
|19
The betting favorite has won outright at a 71% rate over the last five tournaments dating back to 2016. However, the betting underdog has covered the spread at a far better rate than the favorite over the last few years. Since the 2019 NCAA tournament, the betting underdog has covered the spread at a 61% rate, going 39-25 ATS in that stretch.
To learn more about how lower seeds have performed during the first round of March Madness, scroll down below.
|NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets
|Frequency of March Madness Upsets
|Percentage of March Madness Upsets
|No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed
|57
|39.5%
|No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed
|54
|37.5%
|No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed
|51
|35.4%
|No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed
|31
|21.5%
|No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed
|22
|15.3%
|No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed
|9
|6.3%
|No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed
|1
|0.7%
March Madness Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness 2022
Despite opening with the best odds to win March Madness, Gonzaga has been one of the most popular picks to win the NCAA Tournament in 2022. As a result, the Bulldogs have moved from +350 to +285 odds to win March Madness. Meanwhile, Duke has fallen down the board from a +1000 to a +1600 at BetOnline, which offers overtime insurance and money back bracket buster insurance during the NCAA Tournament.
For a complete breakdown of the latest March Madness odds, check out the odds to win the NCAA Tournament for the top 10 teams below.
|NCAA Basketball Teams
|Odds to Win NCAA Tournament
|Play
|Gonzaga
|+285
|Arizona
|+700
|Kentucky
|+800
|Kansas
|+1100
|Auburn
|+1200
|Baylor
|+1400
|Duke
|+1600
|Tennessee
|+1600
|Houston
|+1800
|Texas Tech
|+2000
March Madness Betting Trends
During the NCAA Tournament, certain trends emerge that can help college basketball bettors earn a profit during March Madness. With the first round of March Madness expected to generate plenty of upsets, we’ll break down some of the hottest March Madness betting trends over the last five years.
For a complete breakdown of the best March Madness betting trends, check out the chart below.
|Timeframe
|Bet
|Winning Percentage
|Win
|Loss
|Push
|ROI %
|Since 2021
|Under
|62.5%
|20
|12
|0
|19.38%
|Since 2021
|Underdogs ATS
|59.4%
|19
|13
|0
|13.41%
|Since 2019
|Underdogs ATS
|60.9%
|39
|25
|0
|16.39%
|Since 2019
|Under
|54.7%
|35
|28
|1
|6.02%
|Since 2018
|Underdogs ATS
|57.3%
|55
|40
|1
|10.47%
|Since 2018
|Underdogs ATS
|55.2%
|53
|42
|1
|6.49%
|Since 2017
|Underdogs ATS
|54.7%
|70
|56
|2
|6.02%
|Since 2016
|Underdogs ATS
|53.8%
|86
|72
|2
|3.91%
|Since 2016
|Over
|53.1%
|85
|74
|1
|2.09%
March Madness Betting | Odds, Lines, and Point Spread for First Round March Madness 2022
The first round of the NCAA Tournament tips off on Thursday afternoon. All 64 teams will compete on Thursday and Friday in hopes of keeping their seasons alive. For a glimpse of potential first round upsets, we’ll break down the March Madness odds for every game in the first round of the NCAA Tournament below.
All odds are taken from BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting sites.
Michigan vs Colorado State Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Colorado State
|Michigan
|Play
|Moneyline
|-133
|+113
|Point Spread
|-2 (-110)
|+2 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 139 (-110)
|Under 139 (-110)
Providence vs South Dakota State Odds Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|South Dakota St
|Providence
|Play
|Moneyline
|+115
|-135
|Point Spread
|+2.5 (-112)
|-2.5 (-108)
|Total Points
|Over 149.5 (-105)
|Under 149.5 (-115)
Boise State vs Memphis Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Boise St
|Memphis
|Play
|Moneyline
|-149
|+129
|Point Spread
|-2.5 (-115)
|+2.5 (+115)
|Total Points
|Over 133.5 (-110)
|Under 133.5 (-110)
Baylor vs Norfolk State Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Norfolk State
|Baylor
|Play
|Moneyline
|+1800
|-5000
|Point Spread
|+21 (-105)
|-21 (-115)
|Total Points
|Over 138 (-110)
|Under 138 (-110)
Tennessee vs Longwood Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Longwood
|Tennessee
|Play
|Moneyline
|+1150
|-2500
|Point Spread
|+17 (-112)
|-17 (-108)
|Total Points
|Over 132 (-110)
|Under 132 (-110)
Iowa vs Richmond Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Richmond
|Iowa
|Play
|Moneyline
|+470
|-600
|Point Spread
|+10.5 (-110)
|-10.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 150.5 (-110)
|Under 150.5 (-110)
Gonzaga vs Georgia St Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Georgia St
|Gonzaga
|Play
|Moneyline
|+2000
|-8000
|Point Spread
|+23 (-110)
|-23 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 149 (-115)
|Under 149 (-105)
North Carolina vs Marquette Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Marquette
|North Carolina
|Play
|Moneyline
|+150
|-170
|Point Spread
|+4 (-115)
|-4 (-105)
|Total Points
|Over 152.5 (-110)
|Under 152.5 (-110)
Connecticut vs New Mexico State
|Bet
|Home_Team
|Away_Team
|Play
|Moneyline
|+235
|-280
|Point Spread
|+6.5 (-110)
|-6.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 132 (-110)
|Under 132 (-110)
Kentucky vs St. Peter’s Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|St. Peter’s
|Kentucky
|Play
|Moneyline
|+1500
|-4000
|Point Spread
|+17.5 (-105)
|-17.5 (-115)
|Total Points
|Over 132 (-110)
|Under 132 (-110)
Saint Mary’s vs Indiana Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Indiana
|Saint Mary’s
|Play
|Moneyline
|+125
|-145
|Point Spread
|+2.5 (-110)
|-2.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 127 (-105)
|Under 127 (-115)
Creighton vs San Diego St Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Creighton
|San Diego State
|Play
|Moneyline
|+120
|-140
|Point Spread
|+2.5 (-110)
|-2.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 120.5 (-110)
|Under 120.5 (-110)
Arkansas vs Vermont Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Vermont
|Arkansas
|Play
|Moneyline
|+190
|-220
|Point Spread
|+5.5 (-115)
|-5.5 (-105)
|Total Points
|Over 139 (-115)
|Under 139 (-105)
Murray State vs San Francisco Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|San Francisco
|Murray State
|Play
|Moneyline
|-105
|-115
|Point Spread
|PK (-105)
|PK (-115)
|Total Points
|Over 137 (-105)
|Under 137 (-115)
UCLA vs Akron Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Akron
|UCLA
|Play
|Moneyline
|+825
|-1400
|Point Spread
|+13.5 (-105)
|-13.5 (-115)
|Total Points
|Over 128 (-110)
|Under 128 (-110)
Kansas vs Texas Southern Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Texas Southern
|Kansas
|Play
|Moneyline
|Not Available
|Not Available
|Point Spread
|+21.5 (-110)
|-21.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 144 (-115)
|Under 144 (-105)
Ohio State vs Loyola Chicago Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Loyola Chicago
|Ohio State
|Play
|Moneyline
|-110
|-110
|Point Spread
|PK (-110)
|PK (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 132.5 (-108)
|Under 132.5 (-112)
Auburn vs Jacksonville State Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Jacksonville State
|Auburn
|Play
|Moneyline
|+870
|-1600
|Point Spread
|+15.5 (-110)
|-15.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 138.5 (-115)
|Under 138.5 (-105)
Texas Tech vs Montana State Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Montana State
|Texas Tech
|Play
|Moneyline
|+870
|-1500
|Point Spread
|+15 (-112)
|-15 (+108)
|Total Points
|Over 132.5 (-105)
|Under 132.5 (-115)
Purdue vs Yale Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Yale
|Purdue
|Play
|Moneyline
|+950
|-1800
|Point Spread
|+16 (+100)
|-16 (-120)
|Total Points
|Over 142.5 (-110)
|Under 142.5 (-110)
Villanova vs Delaware Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Delaware
|Villanova
|Play
|Moneyline
|+870
|-1500
|Point Spread
|+15 (-110)
|-15 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 133.5 (-115)
|Under 133.5 (-105)
USC vs Miami Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Miami Florida
|USC
|Play
|Moneyline
|+105
|-125
|Point Spread
|+1.5 (-105)
|-1.5 (-115)
|Total Points
|Over 140 (-110)
|Under 140 (-110)
Texas vs Virginia Tech Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Virginia Tech
|Texas
|Play
|Moneyline
|PK (-113)
|PK (-107)
|Point Spread
|PK (-113)
|PK (-107)
|Total Points
|Over 123.5 (-112)
|Under 123.5 (-108)
Chattanooga vs Illinois Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Chattanooga
|Illinois
|Play
|Moneyline
|+275
|-330
|Point Spread
|+8 (-105)
|-8 (-115)
|Total Points
|Over 136 (-110)
|Under 136 (-110)
Duke vs Cal State Fullerton Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|CS Fullerton
|Duke
|Play
|Moneyline
|+1250
|-3000
|Point Spread
|+18.5 (-105)
|-18.5 (-115)
|Total Points
|Over 145.5 (-110)
|Under 145.5 (-110)
LSU vs Iowa State Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Iowa State
|LSU
|Play
|Moneyline
|+155
|-175
|Point Spread
|+4 (-110)
|-4 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 127.5 (-115)
|Under 127.5 (-105)
Houston vs UAB Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|UAB
|Houston
|Play
|Moneyline
|+305
|-375
|Point Spread
|+8 (-109)
|-8 (-111)
|Total Points
|Over 136 (-110)
|Under 136 (-110)
Michigan State vs Davidson Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Davidson
|Michigan State
|Play
|Moneyline
|-108
|-112
|Point Spread
|+1 (-112)
|-1 (-108)
|Total Points
|Over 140.5 (-110)
|Under 140.5 (-110)
Wisconsin vs Colgate Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Colgate
|Wisconsin
|Play
|Moneyline
|+275
|-330
|Point Spread
|+7.5 (-110)
|-7.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 139 (-105)
|Under 139 (-115)
Seton Hall vs TCU Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|TCU
|Seton Hall
|Play
|Moneyline
|-102
|-118
|Point Spread
|+1 (-115)
|-1 (-105)
|Total Points
|Over 129.5 (-115)
|Under 129.5 (-105)
The Best Ohio March Madness Betting Websites | OH Sportsbooks for the NCAA Basketball Tournament
March Madness 2022 is finally here and college basketball fans in Ohio can dive into all the gambling action around the NCAA tournament. If picking the outright winner isn’t your thing, Ohio sportsbooks offer a number of alternative betting markets for college basketball betting fans both new and old. Bet on the exact margin of victory, or whether or not the final score will land even or odd.
Whatever your bet on the NCAA tournament is, Ohio sports betting sites have you covered. To learn more about betting on the NCAA tournament in Ohio, check out our reviews of the best Ohio sports betting apps available.
1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness
|🏆 Founded
|2004
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#1 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|Free Bets for March Madness in Ohio
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Panama
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
BetOnline is the very best March Madness betting website available to Ohio sports betting fans. Bet on the NCAA tournament this month with BetOnline, as new Ohio customers will receive a special 50% registration bonus of up to $1,000, as well as a free bet on March Madness when placing their first wager from a mobile device.
BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Free Bets expire in 30 days
To cash in on these, and many more college basketball betting offers, click on the link below and register with BetOnline now.
2. XBet — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament
|🏆 Founded
|2013
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#2 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
|✅ Recommended For
|Live NCAA Tournament Betting In Ohio
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
One of the best Ohio online gambling sites, XBet has become known for offering one of the most easy-to-use and user-friendly experience. College basketball fans that are betting on sports in Ohio can bet on March Madness by cashing in on college basketball betting odds, game props, team props, and NCAA Tournament futures bets.. Sign-up with XBet now and receive a 100% sign-up bonus of up to $500, as well as a ten-dollar online casino gaming chip, just for registering.
XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50
- Minimum Deposit of $45
- 7x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Ohio Sports Betting Bonus of $500
- OHOH Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Get in on the action with XBet now by clicking the link below.
3. MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness
|🏆 Founded
|2003
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#3 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|The Best March Madness Odds In Ohio
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
With great college basketball betting odds and Ohio sports betting contests with massive cash prizes, MyBookie is one of the most popular March Madness betting sites in Ohio. MyBookie has become known over the years for offering a ton of great free bets and loyalty rewards for customers for new and old. MyBookie customers in Ohio who sign-up to bet on the NCAA tournament will receive a matched deposit bonus of up to $1,000, as well as access to some of the best free contests available among all of the March Madness betting websites.
MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Ohio Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- OH Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
To get in on the action with MyBookie today, click the link below now.
March Madness Picks | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022
There are numerous March Madness betting trends and systems that one can use to make their wager for the NCAA tournament. One of the best ways to generate profit in the early rounds of betting the NCAA tournament is by wagering on the underdogs in the opening round, and on the favorites in round two. Since 2019, the underdog in round one has cashed at a 61% rate against the spread, while the betting favorite in round two has cashed at a 59% rate against the spread. Combined, a bettor who has used this strategy has cashed at a 60% rate over the last two tournaments and has earned well over double-digit unit profits.
To place your free March Madness bets with BetOnline today, click the link below now.
Read next
How to Gamble on March Madness in CA | California Sports Betting Sites
With Cinderella stories already brewing from the NCAA conference tournaments, some of California’s best college basketball teams will be representing the Golden State this week...