How to Gamble on March Madness in OR | Oregon Sports Betting Sites

The state of Oregon is known for its successful college basketball programs. College basketball fans in Oregon can put their knowledge to use by gambling on the NCAA Tournament. Online sports betting has been legalized since 2019 in the Beaver State. Bettors have quality March Madness betting sites available in Oregon. Continue reading to learn how to gamble on March Madness in Oregon and claim up to $6375 in bonus cash.

The Best Oregon Sports Betting Sites for March Madness in 2022

Bettors in Oregon have several great options when choosing a sportsbook. There are plenty of factors to consider with safety and reliability as the number one priority. Continue reading to learn all about the best March Madness betting sites in Oregon and where to earn bonus cash.

BetOnline – $1000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness XBET – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament. MyBookie – $1000 Sportsbooks Bonus to Bet on March Madness BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

How to Gamble on March Madness in Oregon

Below, we’ll walk new users through how to gamble on March Madness in Oregon and claim free college basketball bets.

Pick a OR betting site from this page Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament Sign up to get your Oregon sports betting bonus for March Madness Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in OR

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Oregon

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga

Gonzaga 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: March 17, 2022

March 17, 2022 🔒 Final Four: April 2, 2022

April 2, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4, 2022

April 4, 2022 📺 TV Channel: TBS, TNT, Tru tv, CBS

TBS, TNT, Tru tv, CBS 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +285 | Arizona +700 | Kentucky +800

How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament

There are always going to be upsets in the NCAA Tournament. Looking for past trends can aid in identifying potential upsets. For a complete breakdown of the March Madness upsets by round since the tournament moved to 64 teams in 1985, scroll down below.

Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round Most March Madness Upsets by Round First Round 6.2 2 10 Second Round 3.7 0 (four times) 8 Sweet 16 1.7 0 (five times) 4 Elite Eight 0.5 0 (10 times) 2 Final Four 0.2 0 (25 times) 2 Total 12.4 4 19

It is not uncommon for lower seeds to have early success in March Madness. This is especially true for number 10 seeds. To learn more about how lower seeds have performed during the first round of March Madness, scroll down below.

NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets Frequency of March Madness Upsets Percentage of March Madness Upsets No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed 57 39.5% No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed 54 37.5% No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed 51 35.4% No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed 31 21.5% No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed 22 15.3% No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed 9 6.3% No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed 1 0.7%

March Madness Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness 2022

Despite opening with the best odds to win March Madness, Gonzaga has been one of the most popular picks to win the NCAA Tournament in 2022. As a result, the Bulldogs have moved from +350 to +285 odds to win March Madness. Meanwhile, Duke has fallen down the board from a +1000 to a +1600 at BetOnline, which offers overtime insurance and money back bracket buster insurance during the NCAA Tournament.

For a complete breakdown of the latest March Madness odds, check out the odds to win the NCAA Tournament for the top 10 teams below.

March Madness Betting Trends

During the NCAA Tournament, certain trends emerge that can help college basketball bettors earn a profit during March Madness. With the first round of March Madness expected to generate plenty of upsets, we’ll break down some of the hottest March Madness betting trends over the last five years.

For a complete breakdown of the best March Madness betting trends, check out the chart below.

Timeframe Bet Winning Percentage Win Loss Push ROI % Since 2021 Under 62.5% 20 12 0 19.38% Since 2021 Underdogs ATS 59.4% 19 13 0 13.41% Since 2019 Underdogs ATS 60.9% 39 25 0 16.39% Since 2019 Under 54.7% 35 28 1 6.02% Since 2018 Underdogs ATS 57.3% 55 40 1 10.47% Since 2018 Underdogs ATS 55.2% 53 42 1 6.49% Since 2017 Underdogs ATS 54.7% 70 56 2 6.02% Since 2016 Underdogs ATS 53.8% 86 72 2 3.91% Since 2016 Over 53.1% 85 74 1 2.09%

March Madness Betting | Odds, Lines, and Point Spread for First Round March Madness 2022

The first round of the NCAA Tournament tips off on Thursday afternoon. All 64 teams will compete on Thursday and Friday in hopes of keeping their seasons alive. For a glimpse of potential first round upsets, we’ll break down the March Madness odds for every game in the first round of the NCAA Tournament below.

All odds are taken from BetOnline, one of the best Oregon sports betting sites for March Madness.

Michigan vs Colorado State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Providence vs South Dakota State Odds Point Spread, and Total

Boise State vs Memphis Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Baylor vs Norfolk State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Tennessee vs Longwood Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Iowa vs Richmond Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Gonzaga vs Georgia St Odds, Point Spread, and Total

North Carolina vs Marquette Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Connecticut vs New Mexico State

Kentucky vs St. Peter’s Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Saint Mary’s vs Indiana Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Creighton vs San Diego St Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Arkansas vs Vermont Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Murray State vs San Francisco Odds, Point Spread, and Total

UCLA vs Akron Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Kansas vs Texas Southern Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Ohio State vs Loyola Chicago Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Auburn vs Jacksonville State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Texas Tech vs Montana State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Purdue vs Yale Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Villanova vs Delaware Odds, Point Spread, and Total

USC vs Miami Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Texas vs Virginia Tech Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Chattanooga vs Illinois Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Duke vs Cal State Fullerton Odds, Point Spread, and Total

LSU vs Iowa State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Houston vs UAB Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Michigan State vs Davidson Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Wisconsin vs Colgate Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Seton Hall vs TCU Odds, Point Spread, and Total

*all March Madness odds as of March 17, 2022

The Best Oregon Madness Betting Websites | OR Sportsbooks for the NCAA Basketball Tournament

A good betting site needs to include several key features including safe banking options, plenty of betting markets, and fast payouts to name a few. Continue reading to learn all you need to know about the best March Madness betting sites in Oregon.

BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Bets for March Madness in Oregon 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

A great site that has built a strong brand in the betting industry, BetOnline is a recommended choice. The welcome bonus is terrific, rewarding new users with a 50% bonus up to $1000 along with two free bets on the NCAA Tournament. This includes player prop bets and live betting markets. Also, users can enter an NCAA Bracket Contest that rewards up to $250,000 in prizes. BetOnline is known for its fast payouts.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

To earn $1000 in bonus cash, select the link below.

Get Free NCAAB Bets in OR at BetOnline

XBet — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NCAA Tournament Betting In Oregon 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Another great name in the online betting world is XBet. The welcome bonus awards new users with a $500 bonus along with a $10 casino chip. XBet is also known for its stellar reload bonuses. The site also has a 10K bracket contest for a low $10 entry fee. Lastly, the site offers a variety of deposit and payout options including crypto.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Oregon Sports Betting Bonus of $500

OR Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To receive $500 in bonus cash, click the link below.

Claim Your XBet Bonus

MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best March Madness Odds In Oregon 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Users can’t go wrong with MyBookie. The welcome bonus matches 100% of first deposits up to $1000. MyBookie also has a MyBracket promo which awards users with Bitcoin and NFT’s. The site is ideal for props thanks to the prop building feature. Users can also benefit from a sports reload bonus and competitive odds.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Oregon Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

OR Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click the link to register and receive up to $1000 in bonus cash.

Join MyBookie Now

March Madness Picks | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022

The Gonzaga Bulldogs lost in the Championship game of the NCAA Tournament last year and are hungry for a title. Gonzaga is ranked #1 in the AP Top 25 and in Ken Pomeroy’s ratings. The team is dominant. They lead all of DI with an average of 121.8 points per 100 possessions and have the experience and talent to win it all. Take Gonzaga to win the NCAA Tournament.

Get Free NCAAB Bets in OR at BetOnline

