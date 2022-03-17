How to Gamble on March Madness in OR | Oregon Sports Betting Sites

The state of Oregon is known for its successful college basketball programs. College basketball fans in Oregon can put their knowledge to use by gambling on the NCAA Tournament. Online sports betting has been legalized since 2019 in the Beaver State. Bettors have quality March Madness betting sites available in Oregon. Continue reading to learn how to gamble on March Madness in Oregon and claim up to $6375 in bonus cash.
The Best Oregon Sports Betting Sites for March Madness in 2022
Bettors in Oregon have several great options when choosing a sportsbook. There are plenty of factors to consider with safety and reliability as the number one priority. Continue reading to learn all about the best March Madness betting sites in Oregon and where to earn bonus cash.
- BetOnline – $1000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness
- XBET – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament.
- MyBookie – $1000 Sportsbooks Bonus to Bet on March Madness
- BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games
- Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament
How to Gamble on March Madness in Oregon
Below, we’ll walk new users through how to gamble on March Madness in Oregon and claim free college basketball bets.
- Pick a OR betting site from this page
- Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament
- Sign up to get your Oregon sports betting bonus for March Madness
- Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in OR
March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Oregon
- 🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022
- ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga
- 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: March 17, 2022
- 🔒 Final Four: April 2, 2022
- 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4, 2022
- 📺 TV Channel: TBS, TNT, Tru tv, CBS
- 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +285 | Arizona +700 | Kentucky +800
How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament
There are always going to be upsets in the NCAA Tournament. Looking for past trends can aid in identifying potential upsets. For a complete breakdown of the March Madness upsets by round since the tournament moved to 64 teams in 1985, scroll down below.
|Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round
|Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round
|Most March Madness Upsets by Round
|First Round
|6.2
|2
|10
|Second Round
|3.7
|0 (four times)
|8
|Sweet 16
|1.7
|0 (five times)
|4
|Elite Eight
|0.5
|0 (10 times)
|2
|Final Four
|0.2
|0 (25 times)
|2
|Total
|12.4
|4
|19
It is not uncommon for lower seeds to have early success in March Madness. This is especially true for number 10 seeds. To learn more about how lower seeds have performed during the first round of March Madness, scroll down below.
|NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets
|Frequency of March Madness Upsets
|Percentage of March Madness Upsets
|No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed
|57
|39.5%
|No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed
|54
|37.5%
|No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed
|51
|35.4%
|No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed
|31
|21.5%
|No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed
|22
|15.3%
|No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed
|9
|6.3%
|No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed
|1
|0.7%
March Madness Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness 2022
Despite opening with the best odds to win March Madness, Gonzaga has been one of the most popular picks to win the NCAA Tournament in 2022. As a result, the Bulldogs have moved from +350 to +285 odds to win March Madness. Meanwhile, Duke has fallen down the board from a +1000 to a +1600 at BetOnline, which offers overtime insurance and money back bracket buster insurance during the NCAA Tournament.
For a complete breakdown of the latest March Madness odds, check out the odds to win the NCAA Tournament for the top 10 teams below.
|NCAA Basketball Teams
|Odds to Win NCAA Tournament
|Play
|Gonzaga
|+285
|Arizona
|+700
|Kentucky
|+800
|Kansas
|+1100
|Auburn
|+1200
|Baylor
|+1400
|Duke
|+1600
|Tennessee
|+1600
|Houston
|+1800
|Texas Tech
|+2000
March Madness Betting Trends
During the NCAA Tournament, certain trends emerge that can help college basketball bettors earn a profit during March Madness. With the first round of March Madness expected to generate plenty of upsets, we’ll break down some of the hottest March Madness betting trends over the last five years.
For a complete breakdown of the best March Madness betting trends, check out the chart below.
|Timeframe
|Bet
|Winning Percentage
|Win
|Loss
|Push
|ROI %
|Since 2021
|Under
|62.5%
|20
|12
|0
|19.38%
|Since 2021
|Underdogs ATS
|59.4%
|19
|13
|0
|13.41%
|Since 2019
|Underdogs ATS
|60.9%
|39
|25
|0
|16.39%
|Since 2019
|Under
|54.7%
|35
|28
|1
|6.02%
|Since 2018
|Underdogs ATS
|57.3%
|55
|40
|1
|10.47%
|Since 2018
|Underdogs ATS
|55.2%
|53
|42
|1
|6.49%
|Since 2017
|Underdogs ATS
|54.7%
|70
|56
|2
|6.02%
|Since 2016
|Underdogs ATS
|53.8%
|86
|72
|2
|3.91%
|Since 2016
|Over
|53.1%
|85
|74
|1
|2.09%
March Madness Betting | Odds, Lines, and Point Spread for First Round March Madness 2022
The first round of the NCAA Tournament tips off on Thursday afternoon. All 64 teams will compete on Thursday and Friday in hopes of keeping their seasons alive. For a glimpse of potential first round upsets, we’ll break down the March Madness odds for every game in the first round of the NCAA Tournament below.
All odds are taken from BetOnline, one of the best Oregon sports betting sites for March Madness.
Michigan vs Colorado State Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Colorado State
|Michigan
|Play
|Moneyline
|-133
|+113
|Point Spread
|-2 (-110)
|+2 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 139 (-110)
|Under 139 (-110)
Providence vs South Dakota State Odds Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|South Dakota St
|Providence
|Play
|Moneyline
|+115
|-135
|Point Spread
|+2.5 (-112)
|-2.5 (-108)
|Total Points
|Over 149.5 (-105)
|Under 149.5 (-115)
Boise State vs Memphis Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Boise St
|Memphis
|Play
|Moneyline
|-149
|+129
|Point Spread
|-2.5 (-115)
|+2.5 (+115)
|Total Points
|Over 133.5 (-110)
|Under 133.5 (-110)
Baylor vs Norfolk State Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Norfolk State
|Baylor
|Play
|Moneyline
|+1800
|-5000
|Point Spread
|+21 (-105)
|-21 (-115)
|Total Points
|Over 138 (-110)
|Under 138 (-110)
Tennessee vs Longwood Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Longwood
|Tennessee
|Play
|Moneyline
|+1150
|-2500
|Point Spread
|+17 (-112)
|-17 (-108)
|Total Points
|Over 132 (-110)
|Under 132 (-110)
Iowa vs Richmond Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Richmond
|Iowa
|Play
|Moneyline
|+470
|-600
|Point Spread
|+10.5 (-110)
|-10.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 150.5 (-110)
|Under 150.5 (-110)
Gonzaga vs Georgia St Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Georgia St
|Gonzaga
|Play
|Moneyline
|+2000
|-8000
|Point Spread
|+23 (-110)
|-23 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 149 (-115)
|Under 149 (-105)
North Carolina vs Marquette Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Marquette
|North Carolina
|Play
|Moneyline
|+150
|-170
|Point Spread
|+4 (-115)
|-4 (-105)
|Total Points
|Over 152.5 (-110)
|Under 152.5 (-110)
Connecticut vs New Mexico State
|Bet
|Home_Team
|Away_Team
|Play
|Moneyline
|+235
|-280
|Point Spread
|+6.5 (-110)
|-6.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 132 (-110)
|Under 132 (-110)
Kentucky vs St. Peter’s Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|St. Peter’s
|Kentucky
|Play
|Moneyline
|+1500
|-4000
|Point Spread
|+17.5 (-105)
|-17.5 (-115)
|Total Points
|Over 132 (-110)
|Under 132 (-110)
Saint Mary’s vs Indiana Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Indiana
|Saint Mary’s
|Play
|Moneyline
|+125
|-145
|Point Spread
|+2.5 (-110)
|-2.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 127 (-105)
|Under 127 (-115)
Creighton vs San Diego St Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Creighton
|San Diego State
|Play
|Moneyline
|+120
|-140
|Point Spread
|+2.5 (-110)
|-2.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 120.5 (-110)
|Under 120.5 (-110)
Arkansas vs Vermont Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Vermont
|Arkansas
|Play
|Moneyline
|+190
|-220
|Point Spread
|+5.5 (-115)
|-5.5 (-105)
|Total Points
|Over 139 (-115)
|Under 139 (-105)
Murray State vs San Francisco Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|San Francisco
|Murray State
|Play
|Moneyline
|-105
|-115
|Point Spread
|PK (-105)
|PK (-115)
|Total Points
|Over 137 (-105)
|Under 137 (-115)
UCLA vs Akron Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Akron
|UCLA
|Play
|Moneyline
|+825
|-1400
|Point Spread
|+13.5 (-105)
|-13.5 (-115)
|Total Points
|Over 128 (-110)
|Under 128 (-110)
Kansas vs Texas Southern Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Texas Southern
|Kansas
|Play
|Moneyline
|Not Available
|Not Available
|Point Spread
|+21.5 (-110)
|-21.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 144 (-115)
|Under 144 (-105)
Ohio State vs Loyola Chicago Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Loyola Chicago
|Ohio State
|Play
|Moneyline
|-110
|-110
|Point Spread
|PK (-110)
|PK (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 132.5 (-108)
|Under 132.5 (-112)
Auburn vs Jacksonville State Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Jacksonville State
|Auburn
|Play
|Moneyline
|+870
|-1600
|Point Spread
|+15.5 (-110)
|-15.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 138.5 (-115)
|Under 138.5 (-105)
Texas Tech vs Montana State Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Montana State
|Texas Tech
|Play
|Moneyline
|+870
|-1500
|Point Spread
|+15 (-112)
|-15 (+108)
|Total Points
|Over 132.5 (-105)
|Under 132.5 (-115)
Purdue vs Yale Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Yale
|Purdue
|Play
|Moneyline
|+950
|-1800
|Point Spread
|+16 (+100)
|-16 (-120)
|Total Points
|Over 142.5 (-110)
|Under 142.5 (-110)
Villanova vs Delaware Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Delaware
|Villanova
|Play
|Moneyline
|+870
|-1500
|Point Spread
|+15 (-110)
|-15 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 133.5 (-115)
|Under 133.5 (-105)
USC vs Miami Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Miami Florida
|USC
|Play
|Moneyline
|+105
|-125
|Point Spread
|+1.5 (-105)
|-1.5 (-115)
|Total Points
|Over 140 (-110)
|Under 140 (-110)
Texas vs Virginia Tech Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Virginia Tech
|Texas
|Play
|Moneyline
|PK (-113)
|PK (-107)
|Point Spread
|PK (-113)
|PK (-107)
|Total Points
|Over 123.5 (-112)
|Under 123.5 (-108)
Chattanooga vs Illinois Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Chattanooga
|Illinois
|Play
|Moneyline
|+275
|-330
|Point Spread
|+8 (-105)
|-8 (-115)
|Total Points
|Over 136 (-110)
|Under 136 (-110)
Duke vs Cal State Fullerton Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|CS Fullerton
|Duke
|Play
|Moneyline
|+1250
|-3000
|Point Spread
|+18.5 (-105)
|-18.5 (-115)
|Total Points
|Over 145.5 (-110)
|Under 145.5 (-110)
LSU vs Iowa State Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Iowa State
|LSU
|Play
|Moneyline
|+155
|-175
|Point Spread
|+4 (-110)
|-4 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 127.5 (-115)
|Under 127.5 (-105)
Houston vs UAB Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|UAB
|Houston
|Play
|Moneyline
|+305
|-375
|Point Spread
|+8 (-109)
|-8 (-111)
|Total Points
|Over 136 (-110)
|Under 136 (-110)
Michigan State vs Davidson Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Davidson
|Michigan State
|Play
|Moneyline
|-108
|-112
|Point Spread
|+1 (-112)
|-1 (-108)
|Total Points
|Over 140.5 (-110)
|Under 140.5 (-110)
Wisconsin vs Colgate Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Colgate
|Wisconsin
|Play
|Moneyline
|+275
|-330
|Point Spread
|+7.5 (-110)
|-7.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 139 (-105)
|Under 139 (-115)
Seton Hall vs TCU Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|TCU
|Seton Hall
|Play
|Moneyline
|-102
|-118
|Point Spread
|+1 (-115)
|-1 (-105)
|Total Points
|Over 129.5 (-115)
|Under 129.5 (-105)
*all March Madness odds as of March 17, 2022
The Best Oregon Madness Betting Websites | OR Sportsbooks for the NCAA Basketball Tournament
A good betting site needs to include several key features including safe banking options, plenty of betting markets, and fast payouts to name a few. Continue reading to learn all you need to know about the best March Madness betting sites in Oregon.
BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness
|🏆 Founded
|2004
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#1 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|Free Bets for March Madness in Oregon
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Panama
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
A great site that has built a strong brand in the betting industry, BetOnline is a recommended choice. The welcome bonus is terrific, rewarding new users with a 50% bonus up to $1000 along with two free bets on the NCAA Tournament. This includes player prop bets and live betting markets. Also, users can enter an NCAA Bracket Contest that rewards up to $250,000 in prizes. BetOnline is known for its fast payouts.
BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Free Bets expire in 30 days
To earn $1000 in bonus cash, select the link below.
XBet — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament
|🏆 Founded
|2013
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#2 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
|✅ Recommended For
|Live NCAA Tournament Betting In Oregon
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
Another great name in the online betting world is XBet. The welcome bonus awards new users with a $500 bonus along with a $10 casino chip. XBet is also known for its stellar reload bonuses. The site also has a 10K bracket contest for a low $10 entry fee. Lastly, the site offers a variety of deposit and payout options including crypto.
XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50
- Minimum Deposit of $45
- 7x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Oregon Sports Betting Bonus of $500
- OR Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
To receive $500 in bonus cash, click the link below.
MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness
|🏆 Founded
|2003
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#3 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|The Best March Madness Odds In Oregon
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
Users can’t go wrong with MyBookie. The welcome bonus matches 100% of first deposits up to $1000. MyBookie also has a MyBracket promo which awards users with Bitcoin and NFT’s. The site is ideal for props thanks to the prop building feature. Users can also benefit from a sports reload bonus and competitive odds.
MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Oregon Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- OR Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Click the link to register and receive up to $1000 in bonus cash.
March Madness Picks | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022
The Gonzaga Bulldogs lost in the Championship game of the NCAA Tournament last year and are hungry for a title. Gonzaga is ranked #1 in the AP Top 25 and in Ken Pomeroy’s ratings. The team is dominant. They lead all of DI with an average of 121.8 points per 100 possessions and have the experience and talent to win it all. Take Gonzaga to win the NCAA Tournament.
