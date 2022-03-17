How to Gamble on March Madness in TX | Texas Sports Betting Sites

Some of the best basketball narratives happen at March Madness. From Cinderella stories to hometown heroes, March Madness is the best time of year to bet on college basketball. Texans that want to do more than just fill out a March Madness Bracket can cash in on the best NCAA Tournament odds and sports betting bonuses at the top offshore sportsbooks. While Texas sports betting is still not legal, the top online sportsbooks are welcoming the Lone Star State with free NCAAB bets and contests for March Madness. In this article, we’ll go over how to gamble on March Madness in Texas and claim up to $6,375 in free bets.
The Best Texas Sports Betting Sites for March Madness in 2022
How to Gamble on March Madness in Texas
- Pick a TX betting site from this page
- Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament
- Sign up to get your Texas sports betting bonus for March Madness
- Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in TX
March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Texas
When is the Final Four?
For more information about the NCAA Tournament including coverage, start date, and more, check out the list below.
- 🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022
- ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga
- 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022
- 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022
- 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4, 2022
- 📺 TV Channel: CBS | TBS | TNT | TruTv
- 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +350 | Kentucky +600 | Arizona +650
How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament
College basketball is an authentic brand of basketball, where continuity and experience matters just as much as having future NBA prospects. This is more evident than ever during March Madness upsets, as mid-major college basketball teams shock the world with bracket-busting wins.
For a complete breakdown of the March Madness upsets by round since the tournament moved to 64 teams in 1985, scroll down below.
|Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round
|Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round
|Most March Madness Upsets by Round
|First Round
|6.2
|2
|10
|Second Round
|3.7
|0 (four times)
|8
|Sweet 16
|1.7
|0 (five times)
|4
|Elite Eight
|0.5
|0 (10 times)
|2
|Final Four
|0.2
|0 (25 times)
|2
|Total
|12.4
|4
|19
While it’s never fun watching your bracket bust, there is a thrill in picking the March Madness upsets correctly.
To learn more about how lower seeds have performed during the first round of March Madness, scroll down below.
|NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets
|Frequency of March Madness Upsets
|Percentage of March Madness Upsets
|No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed
|57
|39.5%
|No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed
|54
|37.5%
|No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed
|51
|35.4%
|No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed
|31
|21.5%
|No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed
|22
|15.3%
|No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed
|9
|6.3%
|No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed
|1
|0.7%
March Madness Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness 2022
Despite opening with the best odds to win March Madness, Gonzaga has been one of the most popular picks to win the NCAA Tournament in 2022. As a result, the Bulldogs have moved from +350 to +285 odds to win March Madness. Meanwhile, Duke has fallen down the board from a +1000 to a +1600 at BetOnline, which offers overtime insurance and money back bracket buster insurance during the NCAA Tournament.
For a complete breakdown of the latest March Madness odds, check out the odds to win the NCAA Tournament for the top 10 teams below.
|NCAA Basketball Teams
|Odds to Win NCAA Tournament
|Play
|Gonzaga
|+285
|Arizona
|+700
|Kentucky
|+800
|Kansas
|+1100
|Auburn
|+1200
|Baylor
|+1400
|Duke
|+1600
|Tennessee
|+1600
|Houston
|+1800
|Texas Tech
|+2000
March Madness Betting Trends
During the NCAA Tournament, certain trends emerge that can help college basketball bettors earn a profit during March Madness. With the first round of March Madness expected to generate plenty of upsets, we’ll break down some of the hottest March Madness betting trends over the last five years.
For a complete breakdown of the best March Madness betting trends, check out the chart below.
|Timeframe
|Bet
|Winning Percentage
|Win
|Loss
|Push
|ROI %
|Since 2021
|Under
|62.5%
|20
|12
|0
|19.38%
|Since 2021
|Underdogs ATS
|59.4%
|19
|13
|0
|13.41%
|Since 2019
|Underdogs ATS
|60.9%
|39
|25
|0
|16.39%
|Since 2019
|Under
|54.7%
|35
|28
|1
|6.02%
|Since 2018
|Underdogs ATS
|57.3%
|55
|40
|1
|10.47%
|Since 2018
|Underdogs ATS
|55.2%
|53
|42
|1
|6.49%
|Since 2017
|Underdogs ATS
|54.7%
|70
|56
|2
|6.02%
|Since 2016
|Underdogs ATS
|53.8%
|86
|72
|2
|3.91%
|Since 2016
|Over
|53.1%
|85
|74
|1
|2.09%
March Madness Betting | Odds, Lines, and Point Spread for First Round March Madness 2022
The first round of the NCAA Tournament tips off on Thursday afternoon. All 64 teams will compete on Thursday and Friday in hopes of keeping their seasons alive. For a glimpse of potential first round upsets, we’ll break down the March Madness odds for every game in the first round of the NCAA Tournament below.
All odds are taken from BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting sites.
Michigan vs Colorado State Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Colorado State
|Michigan
|Play
|Moneyline
|-133
|+113
|Point Spread
|-2 (-110)
|+2 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 139 (-110)
|Under 139 (-110)
Providence vs South Dakota State Odds Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|South Dakota St
|Providence
|Play
|Moneyline
|+115
|-135
|Point Spread
|+2.5 (-112)
|-2.5 (-108)
|Total Points
|Over 149.5 (-105)
|Under 149.5 (-115)
Boise State vs Memphis Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Boise St
|Memphis
|Play
|Moneyline
|-149
|+129
|Point Spread
|-2.5 (-115)
|+2.5 (+115)
|Total Points
|Over 133.5 (-110)
|Under 133.5 (-110)
Baylor vs Norfolk State Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Norfolk State
|Baylor
|Play
|Moneyline
|+1800
|-5000
|Point Spread
|+21 (-105)
|-21 (-115)
|Total Points
|Over 138 (-110)
|Under 138 (-110)
Tennessee vs Longwood Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Longwood
|Tennessee
|Play
|Moneyline
|+1150
|-2500
|Point Spread
|+17 (-112)
|-17 (-108)
|Total Points
|Over 132 (-110)
|Under 132 (-110)
Iowa vs Richmond Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Richmond
|Iowa
|Play
|Moneyline
|+470
|-600
|Point Spread
|+10.5 (-110)
|-10.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 150.5 (-110)
|Under 150.5 (-110)
Gonzaga vs Georgia St Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Georgia St
|Gonzaga
|Play
|Moneyline
|+2000
|-8000
|Point Spread
|+23 (-110)
|-23 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 149 (-115)
|Under 149 (-105)
North Carolina vs Marquette Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Marquette
|North Carolina
|Play
|Moneyline
|+150
|-170
|Point Spread
|+4 (-115)
|-4 (-105)
|Total Points
|Over 152.5 (-110)
|Under 152.5 (-110)
Connecticut vs New Mexico State
|Bet
|Home_Team
|Away_Team
|Play
|Moneyline
|+235
|-280
|Point Spread
|+6.5 (-110)
|-6.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 132 (-110)
|Under 132 (-110)
Kentucky vs St. Peter’s Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|St. Peter’s
|Kentucky
|Play
|Moneyline
|+1500
|-4000
|Point Spread
|+17.5 (-105)
|-17.5 (-115)
|Total Points
|Over 132 (-110)
|Under 132 (-110)
Saint Mary’s vs Indiana Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Indiana
|Saint Mary’s
|Play
|Moneyline
|+125
|-145
|Point Spread
|+2.5 (-110)
|-2.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 127 (-105)
|Under 127 (-115)
Creighton vs San Diego St Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Creighton
|San Diego State
|Play
|Moneyline
|+120
|-140
|Point Spread
|+2.5 (-110)
|-2.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 120.5 (-110)
|Under 120.5 (-110)
Arkansas vs Vermont Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Vermont
|Arkansas
|Play
|Moneyline
|+190
|-220
|Point Spread
|+5.5 (-115)
|-5.5 (-105)
|Total Points
|Over 139 (-115)
|Under 139 (-105)
Murray State vs San Francisco Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|San Francisco
|Murray State
|Play
|Moneyline
|-105
|-115
|Point Spread
|PK (-105)
|PK (-115)
|Total Points
|Over 137 (-105)
|Under 137 (-115)
UCLA vs Akron Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Akron
|UCLA
|Play
|Moneyline
|+825
|-1400
|Point Spread
|+13.5 (-105)
|-13.5 (-115)
|Total Points
|Over 128 (-110)
|Under 128 (-110)
Kansas vs Texas Southern Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Texas Southern
|Kansas
|Play
|Moneyline
|Not Available
|Not Available
|Point Spread
|+21.5 (-110)
|-21.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 144 (-115)
|Under 144 (-105)
Ohio State vs Loyola Chicago Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Loyola Chicago
|Ohio State
|Play
|Moneyline
|-110
|-110
|Point Spread
|PK (-110)
|PK (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 132.5 (-108)
|Under 132.5 (-112)
Auburn vs Jacksonville State Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Jacksonville State
|Auburn
|Play
|Moneyline
|+870
|-1600
|Point Spread
|+15.5 (-110)
|-15.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 138.5 (-115)
|Under 138.5 (-105)
Texas Tech vs Montana State Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Montana State
|Texas Tech
|Play
|Moneyline
|+870
|-1500
|Point Spread
|+15 (-112)
|-15 (+108)
|Total Points
|Over 132.5 (-105)
|Under 132.5 (-115)
Purdue vs Yale Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Yale
|Purdue
|Play
|Moneyline
|+950
|-1800
|Point Spread
|+16 (+100)
|-16 (-120)
|Total Points
|Over 142.5 (-110)
|Under 142.5 (-110)
Villanova vs Delaware Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Delaware
|Villanova
|Play
|Moneyline
|+870
|-1500
|Point Spread
|+15 (-110)
|-15 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 133.5 (-115)
|Under 133.5 (-105)
USC vs Miami Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Miami Florida
|USC
|Play
|Moneyline
|+105
|-125
|Point Spread
|+1.5 (-105)
|-1.5 (-115)
|Total Points
|Over 140 (-110)
|Under 140 (-110)
Texas vs Virginia Tech Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Virginia Tech
|Texas
|Play
|Moneyline
|PK (-113)
|PK (-107)
|Point Spread
|PK (-113)
|PK (-107)
|Total Points
|Over 123.5 (-112)
|Under 123.5 (-108)
Chattanooga vs Illinois Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Chattanooga
|Illinois
|Play
|Moneyline
|+275
|-330
|Point Spread
|+8 (-105)
|-8 (-115)
|Total Points
|Over 136 (-110)
|Under 136 (-110)
Duke vs Cal State Fullerton Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|CS Fullerton
|Duke
|Play
|Moneyline
|+1250
|-3000
|Point Spread
|+18.5 (-105)
|-18.5 (-115)
|Total Points
|Over 145.5 (-110)
|Under 145.5 (-110)
LSU vs Iowa State Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Iowa State
|LSU
|Play
|Moneyline
|+155
|-175
|Point Spread
|+4 (-110)
|-4 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 127.5 (-115)
|Under 127.5 (-105)
Houston vs UAB Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|UAB
|Houston
|Play
|Moneyline
|+305
|-375
|Point Spread
|+8 (-109)
|-8 (-111)
|Total Points
|Over 136 (-110)
|Under 136 (-110)
Michigan State vs Davidson Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Davidson
|Michigan State
|Play
|Moneyline
|-108
|-112
|Point Spread
|+1 (-112)
|-1 (-108)
|Total Points
|Over 140.5 (-110)
|Under 140.5 (-110)
Wisconsin vs Colgate Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|Colgate
|Wisconsin
|Play
|Moneyline
|+275
|-330
|Point Spread
|+7.5 (-110)
|-7.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 139 (-105)
|Under 139 (-115)
Seton Hall vs TCU Odds, Point Spread, and Total
|Bet
|TCU
|Seton Hall
|Play
|Moneyline
|-102
|-118
|Point Spread
|+1 (-115)
|-1 (-105)
|Total Points
|Over 129.5 (-115)
|Under 129.5 (-105)
The Best Texas March Madness Betting Websites | TX Sportsbooks for the NCAA Basketball Tournament
Some of the best Texas sports betting apps are giving away more value than traditional online sportsbooks ahead of March Madness. At offshore sportsbooks, Texas residents have access to better NCAAB betting odds, sports betting bonuses and March Madness contests. College basketball fans also receive better odds for game props, player props and score props.
To learn more about the best Texas sports betting bonuses available during March Madness, scroll down below.
1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness
|🏆 Founded
|2004
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#1 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|Free Bets for March Madness in Texas
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Panama
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
When it comes to free March Madness bets, BetOnline is the best place to start. One of the best Texas sports betting sites, BetOnline is offering free college basketball bets ahead of March Madness. Texas residents can cash in on a free NCAA player’s prop, in-play bet and a free matched mobile bet for March Madness. BetOnline also features one of the best March Madness bracket contests on the Texas sports betting market. With only a $25 entry fee, college basketball fans can fill out their March Madness brackets for $250,000 in cash prizes.
BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Free Bets expire in 30 days
To get your free college basketball bets at BetOnline for March Madness, click on the link below.
2. XBet — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament
|🏆 Founded
|2013
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#2 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
|✅ Recommended For
|Live NCAA Tournament Betting In Texas
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
For college basketball fans that want to capitalize on March Madness upsets during a momentum swing, XBet is the best place to start. XBet offers the best live college betting odds in the Lone Star State. One of the best Texas sportsbooks, XBet is giving away $500 in free March Madness betting bonuses to residents. For March Madness, XBet has the lowest entry cost in the state for March Madness bracket contests. Bettors can buy entries at $10 for a shot at $10,000 during March Madness.
XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50
- Minimum Deposit of $45
- 7x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Texas Sports Betting Bonus of $500
- TX Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Click on the button below to claim your free Texas sports betting bonuses for March Madness at XBet.
3. MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness
|🏆 Founded
|2003
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#3 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|The Best March Madness Odds In Texas
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
MyBookie is making a splash on the Texas sports betting market by offering some of the best live March Madness betting odds. Unlike other Texas sportsbooks, MyBookie offers reduced juice on all NCAAB betting lines. At MyBookie, new users can claim up to a $1,000 March Madness betting bonuses ahead of the first round. MyBookie is also featuring one of the best March Madness bracket contests with cryptocurrency prizes like NFTs and Bitcoin. With some of the most competitive college basketball odds, big sports betting bonuses and exclusive prizes for the March Madness contest, MyBookie is one of the best Texas online gambling sites in the Lone Star State.
MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Texas Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- TX Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
To place your free college basketball sports betting bonuses at MyBookie, click on the button below.
March Madness Picks | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022
With the number one rated defense in the nation, Texas Tech heads into the second half of March as NCAA Tournament contenders. The Red Raiders pulled together a 25-9 record with 12-6 mark in Big-12 play. While Texas Tech lost in the semi-finals of the Big-12 conference tournament, look for the Red Raider to bounce back and cruise through the first weekend. Take Texas Tech to advance to the Sweet 16.
Click on the button below to place your free March Madness bets at BetOnline, one of the best Texas sports betting apps.Read next
