How to Gamble on March Madness in TX | Texas Sports Betting Sites

Some of the best basketball narratives happen at March Madness. From Cinderella stories to hometown heroes, March Madness is the best time of year to bet on college basketball. Texans that want to do more than just fill out a March Madness Bracket can cash in on the best NCAA Tournament odds and sports betting bonuses at the top offshore sportsbooks. While Texas sports betting is still not legal, the top online sportsbooks are welcoming the Lone Star State with free NCAAB bets and contests for March Madness. In this article, we’ll go over how to gamble on March Madness in Texas and claim up to $6,375 in free bets.

The Best Texas Sports Betting Sites for March Madness in 2022

The best online US sports betting sites are boosting bank rolls ahead of March Madness. For college basketball fans in Texas looking to get in on the action, top offshore sportsbooks offer better NCAA Tournament odds, sports betting bonuses and March Madness bracket contests.

Below, we’ll go over some of the best March Madness betting websites and the sports betting bonuses available for the 2022 NCAA Tournament..

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness XBet – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

How to Gamble on March Madness in Texas

While college basketball fans need to wait for the Texas sports betting market to open, residents can still bet on March Madness at the best Texas sportsbooks.

Below, we’ll walk new users through how to gamble on March Madness in Texas and claim free college basketball bets.

Pick a TX betting site from this page Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament Sign up to get your Texas sports betting bonus for March Madness Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in TX

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Texas

When is the Final Four?

For more information about the NCAA Tournament including coverage, start date, and more, check out the list below.

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

NCAA Tournament 2022 ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga

Gonzaga 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022

April 2nd, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4, 2022

April 4, 2022 📺 TV Channel: CBS | TBS | TNT | TruTv

CBS | TBS | TNT | TruTv 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +350 | Kentucky +600 | Arizona +650

How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament

College basketball is an authentic brand of basketball, where continuity and experience matters just as much as having future NBA prospects. This is more evident than ever during March Madness upsets, as mid-major college basketball teams shock the world with bracket-busting wins.

For a complete breakdown of the March Madness upsets by round since the tournament moved to 64 teams in 1985, scroll down below.

Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round Most March Madness Upsets by Round First Round 6.2 2 10 Second Round 3.7 0 (four times) 8 Sweet 16 1.7 0 (five times) 4 Elite Eight 0.5 0 (10 times) 2 Final Four 0.2 0 (25 times) 2 Total 12.4 4 19

While it’s never fun watching your bracket bust, there is a thrill in picking the March Madness upsets correctly.

To learn more about how lower seeds have performed during the first round of March Madness, scroll down below.

NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets Frequency of March Madness Upsets Percentage of March Madness Upsets No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed 57 39.5% No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed 54 37.5% No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed 51 35.4% No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed 31 21.5% No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed 22 15.3% No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed 9 6.3% No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed 1 0.7%

March Madness Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness 2022

Despite opening with the best odds to win March Madness, Gonzaga has been one of the most popular picks to win the NCAA Tournament in 2022. As a result, the Bulldogs have moved from +350 to +285 odds to win March Madness. Meanwhile, Duke has fallen down the board from a +1000 to a +1600 at BetOnline, which offers overtime insurance and money back bracket buster insurance during the NCAA Tournament.

For a complete breakdown of the latest March Madness odds, check out the odds to win the NCAA Tournament for the top 10 teams below.

March Madness Betting Trends

During the NCAA Tournament, certain trends emerge that can help college basketball bettors earn a profit during March Madness. With the first round of March Madness expected to generate plenty of upsets, we’ll break down some of the hottest March Madness betting trends over the last five years.

For a complete breakdown of the best March Madness betting trends, check out the chart below.

Timeframe Bet Winning Percentage Win Loss Push ROI % Since 2021 Under 62.5% 20 12 0 19.38% Since 2021 Underdogs ATS 59.4% 19 13 0 13.41% Since 2019 Underdogs ATS 60.9% 39 25 0 16.39% Since 2019 Under 54.7% 35 28 1 6.02% Since 2018 Underdogs ATS 57.3% 55 40 1 10.47% Since 2018 Underdogs ATS 55.2% 53 42 1 6.49% Since 2017 Underdogs ATS 54.7% 70 56 2 6.02% Since 2016 Underdogs ATS 53.8% 86 72 2 3.91% Since 2016 Over 53.1% 85 74 1 2.09%

March Madness Betting | Odds, Lines, and Point Spread for First Round March Madness 2022

The first round of the NCAA Tournament tips off on Thursday afternoon. All 64 teams will compete on Thursday and Friday in hopes of keeping their seasons alive. For a glimpse of potential first round upsets, we’ll break down the March Madness odds for every game in the first round of the NCAA Tournament below.

All odds are taken from BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting sites.

The Best Texas March Madness Betting Websites | TX Sportsbooks for the NCAA Basketball Tournament

Some of the best Texas sports betting apps are giving away more value than traditional online sportsbooks ahead of March Madness. At offshore sportsbooks, Texas residents have access to better NCAAB betting odds, sports betting bonuses and March Madness contests. College basketball fans also receive better odds for game props, player props and score props.

To learn more about the best Texas sports betting bonuses available during March Madness, scroll down below.

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Bets for March Madness in Texas 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

When it comes to free March Madness bets, BetOnline is the best place to start. One of the best Texas sports betting sites, BetOnline is offering free college basketball bets ahead of March Madness. Texas residents can cash in on a free NCAA player’s prop, in-play bet and a free matched mobile bet for March Madness. BetOnline also features one of the best March Madness bracket contests on the Texas sports betting market. With only a $25 entry fee, college basketball fans can fill out their March Madness brackets for $250,000 in cash prizes.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

To get your free college basketball bets at BetOnline for March Madness, click on the link below.

2. XBet — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NCAA Tournament Betting In Texas 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

For college basketball fans that want to capitalize on March Madness upsets during a momentum swing, XBet is the best place to start. XBet offers the best live college betting odds in the Lone Star State. One of the best Texas sportsbooks, XBet is giving away $500 in free March Madness betting bonuses to residents. For March Madness, XBet has the lowest entry cost in the state for March Madness bracket contests. Bettors can buy entries at $10 for a shot at $10,000 during March Madness.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Texas Sports Betting Bonus of $500

TX Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click on the button below to claim your free Texas sports betting bonuses for March Madness at XBet.

3. MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best March Madness Odds In Texas 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie is making a splash on the Texas sports betting market by offering some of the best live March Madness betting odds. Unlike other Texas sportsbooks, MyBookie offers reduced juice on all NCAAB betting lines. At MyBookie, new users can claim up to a $1,000 March Madness betting bonuses ahead of the first round. MyBookie is also featuring one of the best March Madness bracket contests with cryptocurrency prizes like NFTs and Bitcoin. With some of the most competitive college basketball odds, big sports betting bonuses and exclusive prizes for the March Madness contest, MyBookie is one of the best Texas online gambling sites in the Lone Star State.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Texas Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

TX Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To place your free college basketball sports betting bonuses at MyBookie, click on the button below.

March Madness Picks | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022

With the number one rated defense in the nation, Texas Tech heads into the second half of March as NCAA Tournament contenders. The Red Raiders pulled together a 25-9 record with 12-6 mark in Big-12 play. While Texas Tech lost in the semi-finals of the Big-12 conference tournament, look for the Red Raider to bounce back and cruise through the first weekend. Take Texas Tech to advance to the Sweet 16.

Click on the button below to place your free March Madness bets at BetOnline, one of the best Texas sports betting apps.

