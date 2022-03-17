How to Gamble on March Madness in WI | Wisconsin Sports Betting Sites

March Madness 2022 will mark the first NCAA Tournament since Wisconsin has legalized sports betting. While the Wisconsin sports betting industry has still not officially launched, WI residents can still get in on the March Madness betting action. The NCAA tournament tips off with the play-in-round games with the First Four on Tuesday and Wednesday, while the NCAA Tournament first round officially begins on March 17th. From the First Four until the Final Four, college basketball fans in the state can cash in on exclusive March Madness betting offers at the best Wisconsin sports betting sites. Continue reading to learn more about how to gamble on March Madness in Wisconsin this week and through the entire NCAA Tournament.

The Best Wisconsin Sports Betting Sites for March Madness in 2022

Below, we’ll go over some of the best March Madness betting websites and Wisconsin sports betting bonuses available for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness XBet – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

How to Gamble on March Madness in Wisconsin

The best Wisconsin sportsbooks make it easy for college basketball fans to place their best March Madness bets. New users that sign up and make a qualifying deposit can claim sports betting bonuses for the NCAA Tournament.

Below, we’ll walk new users through how to gamble on March Madness in Wisconsin and claim free college basketball bets.

Pick a WI betting site from this page Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament Sign up to get your Wisconsin sports betting bonus for March Madness Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in WI

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Wisconsin

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

NCAA Tournament 2022 ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga Bulldogs

Gonzaga Bulldogs 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: Round 1, March 17th, 2022

Round 1, March 17th, 2022 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022

April 2nd, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4th, 2022

April 4th, 2022 📺 TV Channel: TruTV, CBS, TNT, and TBS

TruTV, CBS, TNT, and TBS 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +350, Kentucky +600, Arizona +650

March Madness Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness 2022

Despite opening with the best odds to win March Madness, Gonzaga has been one of the most popular picks to win the NCAA Tournament in 2022. As a result, the Bulldogs have moved from +350 to +285 odds to win March Madness. Meanwhile, Duke has fallen down the board from a +1000 to a +1600 at BetOnline, which offers overtime insurance and money back bracket buster insurance during the NCAA Tournament.

For a complete breakdown of the latest March Madness odds, check out the odds to win the NCAA Tournament for the top 10 teams below.

March Madness Betting Trends

During the NCAA Tournament, certain trends emerge that can help college basketball bettors earn a profit during March Madness. With the first round of March Madness expected to generate plenty of upsets, we’ll break down some of the hottest March Madness betting trends over the last five years.

For a complete breakdown of the best March Madness betting trends, check out the chart below.

Timeframe Bet Winning Percentage Win Loss Push ROI % Since 2021 Under 62.5% 20 12 0 19.38% Since 2021 Underdogs ATS 59.4% 19 13 0 13.41% Since 2019 Underdogs ATS 60.9% 39 25 0 16.39% Since 2019 Under 54.7% 35 28 1 6.02% Since 2018 Underdogs ATS 57.3% 55 40 1 10.47% Since 2018 Underdogs ATS 55.2% 53 42 1 6.49% Since 2017 Underdogs ATS 54.7% 70 56 2 6.02% Since 2016 Underdogs ATS 53.8% 86 72 2 3.91% Since 2016 Over 53.1% 85 74 1 2.09%

March Madness Betting | Odds, Lines, and Point Spread for First Round March Madness 2022

The first round of the NCAA Tournament tips off on Thursday afternoon. All 64 teams will compete on Thursday and Friday in hopes of keeping their seasons alive. For a glimpse of potential first round upsets, we’ll break down the March Madness odds for every game in the first round of the NCAA Tournament below.

All odds are taken from BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting sites.

Michigan vs Colorado State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Providence vs South Dakota State Odds Point Spread, and Total

Boise State vs Memphis Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Baylor vs Norfolk State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Tennessee vs Longwood Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Iowa vs Richmond Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Gonzaga vs Georgia St Odds, Point Spread, and Total

North Carolina vs Marquette Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Connecticut vs New Mexico State

Kentucky vs St. Peter’s Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Saint Mary’s vs Indiana Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Creighton vs San Diego St Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Arkansas vs Vermont Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Murray State vs San Francisco Odds, Point Spread, and Total

UCLA vs Akron Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Kansas vs Texas Southern Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Ohio State vs Loyola Chicago Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Auburn vs Jacksonville State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Texas Tech vs Montana State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Purdue vs Yale Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Villanova vs Delaware Odds, Point Spread, and Total

USC vs Miami Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Texas vs Virginia Tech Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Chattanooga vs Illinois Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Duke vs Cal State Fullerton Odds, Point Spread, and Total

LSU vs Iowa State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Houston vs UAB Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Michigan State vs Davidson Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Wisconsin vs Colgate Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Seton Hall vs TCU Odds, Point Spread, and Total

*all March Madness odds as of March 17, 2022

How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament

Over the last two NCAA tournaments, the betting underdog has covered the spread at a 61% rate, going 39-25 ATS since the start of the 2019 NCAA tournament. For a complete breakdown of the March Madness upsets by round since the tournament moved to 64 teams in 1985, scroll down below.

Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round Most March Madness Upsets by Round First Round 6.2 2 10 Second Round 3.7 0 (four times) 8 Sweet 16 1.7 0 (five times) 4 Elite Eight 0.5 0 (10 times) 2 Final Four 0.2 0 (25 times) 2 Total 12.4 4 19

Below, we’ll go over how the frequency of March Madness upsets in the first round since 1985.

NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets Frequency of March Madness Upsets Percentage of March Madness Upsets No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed 57 39.5% No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed 54 37.5% No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed 51 35.4% No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed 31 21.5% No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed 22 15.3% No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed 9 6.3% No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed 1 0.7%

The Best Wisconsin March Madness Betting Websites | WI Sportsbooks for the NCAA Tournament

March Madness betting sites in Wisconsin are currently offering a ton of great promotional offers geared towards Wisconsin sports betting fans. If picking the outright winner isn’t your thing, there are a number of alternative betting markets for college basketball betting in Wisconsin. Bet on March Madness in Wisconsin by predicting the margin of victory, first and second half team totals, or even in-game live betting odds for each and every game throughout March Madness 2022.

To learn more about how to gamble on March Madness while cashing in on Wisconsin sports betting offers, continue reading below.

BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness





🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Bets for March Madness in Wisconsin 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetOnline is one of the top-rated Wisconsin sports betting apps available for bettors who wish to wager on the NCAA tournament using bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies. BetOnline is currently offering Wisconsin residents a special 50% sign-up bonus of up to $1,000 when they sign-up to bet on the NCAA tournament now. Terms and conditions apply, continue reading for more details.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Get started with BetOnline today to bet on college basketball in Wisconsin now.

Get Free NCAAB Bets in WI at BetOnline

XBet — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament





🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NCAA Tournament Betting in Wisconsin 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

XBet makes college basketball betting in Wisconsin as simple and easy as it should be. Get into the action with one of the most user-friendly Wisconsin online gambling sites available for March Madness 2022. WI residents who register with XBet will receive a matched deposit bonus of up to $500, as well as an entry into their special XBracket March Madness contest for a chance to win $10,000. Conditions apply, continue reading more information.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Wisconsin Sports Betting Bonus of $500

WI Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Bet on college basketball in Wisconsin with XBet today by clicking the link below now.

Claim Your XBet Bonus

MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness





🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best March Madness Odds in Wisconsin 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie has become one of the most popular gambling apps after almost twenty years of operation in the Wisconsin sports betting market. Bet on college basketball in Wisconsin with MyBookie this March Madness and take advantage of a number of great betting offers. New MyBookie customers who live in Wisconsin will receive a special 100% sign-up bonus of up to $1,000 when they register to bet on the NCAA tournament.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Wisconsin Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

WI Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

MyBookie is giving customers a chance to turn $10 into 1 BTC by betting on the NCAA tournament in Wisconsin. Get started by clicking the link below now.

Join MyBookie Now

Best March Madness Bets | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022

The first weekend of March Madness is when the most betting action tends to take place. Over the last two NCAA tournaments, the betting underdog has covered the spread in the first round at a 61% rate, while the betting favorite in the second round has covered the spread at a 59% rate. A bettor who has backed all ATS dogs in round one, and all ATS favorites in round two, since 2019, has turned a profit of over 14 units, winning 60% of wagers made. This year, try your luck with this betting strategy. Be sure to always gamble responsibly, and above all else, enjoy watching the games.

To place your free March Madness bets with BetOnline today, click the link below now.

Get Free NCAAB Bets in WI at BetOnline

