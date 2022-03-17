How to Gamble on March Madness with Crypto | Crypto Sports Betting Guide

Some of best crypto sports betting sites in the US have special promotions for March Madness. With cryptocurrencies rising in popularity, crypto sports betting has become more popular and widely used in the US sports betting market. In this article, we will go over how to gamble on March Madness with crypto while taking advantage of some of the best crypto sports betting promotions, including bitcoin bonuses and free crypto betting offers. To learn more about crypto sports betting, continue reading now.

The Best Crypto Betting Sites for March Madness in 2022

While some US sportsbooks have been slow to adopt cryptocurrency as a form of payment, offshore sportsbooks tend to offer a wide variety of crypto sports betting options. Members can transfer Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other altcoins into their sports betting account and start betting on March Madness within minutes.

Below, we’ll go over some of the best Crypto betting sites and crypto betting bonuses available for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

BetOnline – $1,000 Crypto Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness XBet – $500 in Free BTC Bets for the NCAA Tournament MyBookie – $1,000 Crypto Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness BetUS – 200% Crypto Betting Bonus of up to $2,500 for March Madness Games Bovada – $750 BTC Sports Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

How to Gamble on March Madness with Crypto | Crypto Sports Betting Guide

The best March Madness betting sites allow members to deposit more than just Bitcoin into their sports betting account. Most crypto sports betting sites also accept other altcoins as well, including Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, and more.

Below, we’ll walk new users through how to gamble on March Madness with Crypto and claim free college basketball bets.

Pick a US sports betting site from this page Click the button to get your Crypto betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament Sign up and send BTC or ETH from your wallet to your Crypto sports betting account Get your Crypto sportsbook bonus for March Madness Place free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament with Crypto

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

NCAA Tournament 2022 ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga

Gonzaga 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022

April 2nd, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4, 2022

April 4, 2022 📺 TV Channel: CBS | TBS | TNT | TruTv

CBS | TBS | TNT | TruTv 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +350 | Kentucky +600 | Arizona +650

How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament

While there are a ton of upsets that take place in the opening rounds of March Madness, recent history has shown that the biggest upsets tend to take place in the later rounds. Since 2019, the betting underdog has won six of the last twelve match-ups in the fourth round known as the elite eight. Going back even further, in the last seven games of the tournament over the last five tournaments, the underdog has combined for an ATS betting record of 22-12-1, a 63% rate of covering the betting spread in the last seven games of the tournament.

For a complete breakdown of the March Madness upsets by round since the tournament moved to 64 teams in 1985, scroll down below.

Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round Most March Madness Upsets by Round First Round 6.2 2 10 Second Round 3.7 0 (four times) 8 Sweet 16 1.7 0 (five times) 4 Elite Eight 0.5 0 (10 times) 2 Final Four 0.2 0 (25 times) 2 Total 12.4 4 19

The betting favorite has cashed at a 71% rate on the moneyline over the last five tournaments combined. However, the betting underdog has covered the spread at a 61% rate over the last two years, making the plus-money ATS dogs the better side to back when wagering on March Madness with crypto.

To learn more about how lower seeds have performed during the first round of March Madness, scroll down below.

NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets Frequency of March Madness Upsets Percentage of March Madness Upsets No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed 57 39.5% No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed 54 37.5% No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed 51 35.4% No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed 31 21.5% No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed 22 15.3% No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed 9 6.3% No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed 1 0.7%

March Madness Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness 2022

Despite opening with the best odds to win March Madness, Gonzaga has been one of the most popular picks to win the NCAA Tournament in 2022. As a result, the Bulldogs have moved from +350 to +285 odds to win March Madness. Meanwhile, Duke has fallen down the board from a +1000 to a +1600 at BetOnline, which offers overtime insurance and money back bracket buster insurance during the NCAA Tournament.

For a complete breakdown of the latest March Madness odds, check out the odds to win the NCAA Tournament for the top 10 teams below.

March Madness Betting Trends

During the NCAA Tournament, certain trends emerge that can help college basketball bettors earn a profit during March Madness. With the first round of March Madness expected to generate plenty of upsets, we’ll break down some of the hottest March Madness betting trends over the last five years.

For a complete breakdown of the best March Madness betting trends, check out the chart below.

Timeframe Bet Winning Percentage Win Loss Push ROI % Since 2021 Under 62.5% 20 12 0 19.38% Since 2021 Underdogs ATS 59.4% 19 13 0 13.41% Since 2019 Underdogs ATS 60.9% 39 25 0 16.39% Since 2019 Under 54.7% 35 28 1 6.02% Since 2018 Underdogs ATS 57.3% 55 40 1 10.47% Since 2018 Underdogs ATS 55.2% 53 42 1 6.49% Since 2017 Underdogs ATS 54.7% 70 56 2 6.02% Since 2016 Underdogs ATS 53.8% 86 72 2 3.91% Since 2016 Over 53.1% 85 74 1 2.09%

March Madness Betting | Odds, Lines, and Point Spread for First Round March Madness 2022

The first round of the NCAA Tournament tips off on Thursday afternoon. All 64 teams will compete on Thursday and Friday in hopes of keeping their seasons alive. For a glimpse of potential first round upsets, we’ll break down the March Madness odds for every game in the first round of the NCAA Tournament below.

All odds are taken from BetOnline, one of the best crypto betting sites for March Madness.

Michigan vs Colorado State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Michigan comes in as a No. 11 seed. Despite being the lower seed, the Wolverines come in favored over the No. 6-seeded Colorado State Rams. Check out the NCAA Tournament game lines from BetOnline below.

Providence vs South Dakota State Odds Point Spread, and Total

Providence enters March Madness as a No. 4 seed but finds itself only favored by 2.5 points over No. 13-seed South Dakota St. For a complete breakdown of the March Madness odds and lines for this game, check the chart from BetOnline below.

Boise State vs Memphis Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Memphis is coming off of an impressive AAC Tournament win and enters the Big Dance as a No. 8 seed. Meanwhile, the Boise State Broncos come in as a No. 8 seed but finds itself as underdogs in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Baylor vs Norfolk State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Baylor enters the No. 1 seed in the East Region and enters as a heavy favorite in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against No. 16-Norfolk State. Check out the latest March Madness odds from BetOnline, one of the top crypto betting sites.

Tennessee vs Longwood Odds, Point Spread, and Total

The Volunteers will enter March Madness as a No. 3 seed and will be among the heaviest favorites in the first round of March Madness. Tennessee comes in favored by 17 points against No. 14-seed Longwood. For the latest NCAA Tournament lines, check out the March Madness odds from BetOnline below.

Iowa vs Richmond Odds, Point Spread, and Total

After a stunning Big Ten Tournament win, Iowa enters March Madness in a dangerous position and will draw a tough first-round matchup versus Richmond. The Hawkeyes come in as the No. 5 seed in the Midwest Region while the Spiders enter as a No. 12 seed. For the latest NCAA Tournament First Round odds, check out the chart from BetOnline below.

Gonzaga vs Georgia St Odds, Point Spread, and Total

No. 1-overall seed Gonzaga somehow ended up with a tough matchup in the first round against a red-hot Georgia State team. Despite that, the Bulldogs are still favored by 23 points in the opening round against the No. 16-seed Panthers. For the latest March Madness odds, lines, and point spreads, check out the chart from BetOnline, one of the top crypto betting sites for March Madness.

North Carolina vs Marquette Odds, Point Spread, and Total

No. 8-seed North Carolina will try to continue its strong finish to the regular season when it takes on No. 9 Marquette in the first round of March Madness. The Tar Heels come in as slight favorites in the No. 8 vs No. 9 matchup.

Connecticut vs New Mexico State Odds, Points Spread, and Total

Kentucky vs St. Peter’s Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Favored by 17.5-points, No. 2 seed Kentucky comes into the NCAA Tournament First Round as heavy favorites against No. 15-seed Saint Peter’s. For a complete breakdown of the latest March Madness first round odds, check out the table from BetOnline below.

Saint Mary’s vs Indiana Odds, Point Spread, and Total

After winning its First Four matchup, Indiana has a chance to deliver a major No. 5 vs No. 12 upset in the first round against Saint Mary’s. Despite being the higher seed, the Gaels are only slight favorites to advance to the second round. Check out the latest March Madness odds from BetOnline using the chart below.

Creighton vs San Diego St Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Creighton comes in as a No. 9 seed while San Diego St enters as a No. 8 seed in the Midwest Region. For the latest Creighton vs San Diego St odds, check out the chart from BetOnline below.

Arkansas vs Vermont Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Arkansas comes in as a No. 4 seed in the West region but finds itself as just 5.5-point favorites against No. 13 seed Vermont. Check out the latest Arkansas vs Vermont odds by checking out the chart below.

Murray State vs San Francisco Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Murray State comes into March Madness with one of the longest winning streaks in the country. While the Racers enter as the No. 7 seed in the East Region, they will draw a tough first round matchup against No. 10 seed San Francisco

in the opening round. BetOnline has the game set as a pick’em, so college basketball bettors won’t have to worry about covering the spread in this game.

UCLA vs Akron Odds, Point Spread, and Total

After last year’s Final Four run, UCLA will need to escape a tough first round matchup against Akron. The No. 4 Bruins are 13.5-point favorites against No. 13 seed Akron, which cruised to a MAC Conference Tournament win to earn an automatic bid.

Kansas vs Texas Southern Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Kansas was one of the more controversial No. 1 seeds but it was hard to deny the Jayhawks after their impressive Big 12 Tournament win. The No. 1 seeded Jayhawks enter the first round of the NCAA Tournament as 21.5 point favorites against No. 16-seed Texas Southern. For the latest Kansas vs Texas Southern odds and the best March Madness lines, check out the chart from BetOnline below.

Ohio State vs Loyola Chicago Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Ohio State comes into the Big Dance as a No. 7 seed but will have a difficult first round matchup against No. 10 Loyola Chicago. The Ramblers have made deep runs in the NCAA Tournament before and could be another potential underdog that could do some damage in the opening round. For the latest Ohio St vs Loyola Chicago odds, check out the NCAA Tournament lines from BetOnline below.

Auburn vs Jacksonville State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Auburn comes into the opening round of March Madness as the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region. The Tigers are favored by 15.5 points over Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and should be able to cruise to an easy win here. Can Auburn take care of business in the Round of 64 versus Jacksonville St?

Texas Tech vs Montana State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Texas Tech is another team that will be heavily favored to win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Red Raiders enter March Madness as a No. 3 seed in the West Region and will be favored by 15 points against No. 14 seed Montana St. For the latest Texas Tech vs Montana odds, check out the chart from BetOnline below.

Purdue vs Yale Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Purdue suffered a disappointing loss in the Big Ten Tournament but still enters March Madness as the No. 3 seed in the East Regoin. The Boilermakers enter the first round of the NCAA Tournament as 16 point favorites over Yale. For the latest Purdue vs Yale odds, check out the March Madness lines from BetOnline below.

Villanova vs Delaware Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Villanova enters the first round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 2 seed in the South Region and will be heavy favorites over No. 15-seed Delaware. The Wildcats come in as 15-point favorites over the Blue Hens in the first round of March Madness. For the latest NCAA Tournament odds, check out the chart from BetOnline below.

USC vs Miami Odds, Point Spread, and Total

The ACC didn’t get a lot of respect from the Selection Sunday committee. Despite playing well during ACC play, Miami enters the opening round as a No. 10 seed. While Miami is a No. 10 seed, it finds itself as only 1.5-point underdogs against No. 7 seed USC in the first round. For the latest USC vs Miami odds, check out the NCAA Tournament lines from BetOnline below.

Texas vs Virginia Tech Odds, Point Spread, and Total

While Texas was rewarded with a No. 6 seed, the Longhorns drew one of the toughest first round matchup against ACC Tournament Champion Virginia Tech. The Hokies impressed by beating Duke to win the ACC Tournament title and should be able to put up a fight against the Longhorns. The best crypto betting sites seem to think so too, as BetOnline has Virginia Tech vs Texas odds as a pick’em.

Chattanooga vs Illinois Odds, Point Spread, and Total

The Fighting Illini enter as a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Illinois comes into the first round against No. 13 seed Chattanooga as eight-point favorites in the first round of March Madness. For the latest Illinois vs Chattanooga odds, check out the NCAA Tournament lines from BetOnline below.

Duke vs Cal State Fullerton Odds, Point Spread, and Total

The No. 2 seeded Duke Blue Devils come into this matchup as 18.5 point favorites in the first round versus No. 15-seed Cal St Fullerton. Duke’s odds to win March Madness have been slipping since being placed in the same region as No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga. For the latest March Madness odds, check out the chart from BetOnline below.

LSU vs Iowa State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

The Tigers fired head coach Will Wade before the NCAA Tournament but will still try to make a deep March Madness run. LSU enters the Big Dance as a No. 6 seed while Iowa State comes in as a No. 11 seed in the first round. The Cyclones come in as four-point underdogs versus LSU at BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting websites.

Houston vs UAB Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Despite being a No. 5 seed, Houston has been one of the most popular dark horses to win March Madness in 2022. The Cougars come in as eight-point favorites in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against UAB. For the latest Houston vs UAB odds, check out the March Madness lines from BetOnline.

Michigan State vs Davidson Odds, Point Spread, and Total

After a strong finish to the Big Ten season, Michigan State was rewarded with a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Spartans come into the first round as slim one-point favorites against No. 10-seed Davidson. Check out the latest Michigan St vs Davidson odds from BetOnline below.

Wisconsin vs Colgate Odds, Point Spread, and Total

No. 3 seed Wisconsin comes into the opening round as only 7.5-point favorites over Colgate, which enters as a No. 14 seed. If they can advance, the Badgers will play the winner of LSU vs Iowa State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Seton Hall vs TCU Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Seton Hall comes in as the No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Pirates are slim one-point favorites in the first round against No. 9 seed TCU. For the latest Seton Hall vs TCU odds, check out the March Madness lines from BetOnline, one of the top crypto sports betting sites.

*March Madness odds as of March 17, 2022

Crypto Betting on March Madness 2022 | Crypto Sportsbooks for the NCAA Tournament

Crypto sports betting on the NCAA tournament has grown massively in popularity over the last few years, and with just cause. Crypto sports betting makes betting on the biggest sporting events of the year as simple and as easy as ever before. Crypto sportsbooks offer great odds for the entire NCAA tournament, including in-game live odds, and special props such as margin of victory, and even in-game live betting totals. To learn more about how to gamble on March Madness with crypto, continue reading now.

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Crypto Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Crypto Sportsbook Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Bets for March Madness 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetOnline is at the top of its class when it comes to crypto sports betting and betting on the NCAA tournament with cryptocurrency. Crypto sports betting fans who sign-up with BetOnline today will receive a 50% sign-up bonus of up to $1,000, as well as a risk free bet worth up to $50 when placing your first wager from a mobile device. In addition to competitive March Madness odds and crypto betting bonuses, BetOnline is also offering an NCAA Tournament bracket contest with up to $250,000 in cash prizes.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Get in on the action with BetOnline today and bet on March Madness with crypto now.

2. XBet — $500 in Free BTC Bets for the NCAA Tournament

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Crypto Sports Betting Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NCAA Tournament Betting 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

College basketball fans who are new to crypto sports betting should turn to XBet when getting started. XBet is known for being user-friendly and offers an easy-to-use design, which makes it a popular place for crypto betting online. Crypto sports betting enthusiasts that sign-up with XBet now will receive a matched deposit bonus of up to $500, as well as a free 10k bracket contest entry. With excellent March Madness odds and live NCAA Tournament betting, XBet has established itself as one of the best crypto betting sites for March Madness.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Crypto Betting Bonus of $500

Crypto Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Get in on the crypto sports betting action with Xbet today by clicking the link below now.

Claim Your XBet Bonus

3. MyBookie — $1,000 Crypto Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Crypto Betting Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best March Madness Odds 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

For almost twenty years, MyBookie has provided its customers with the most innovative ways to fund their online betting accounts. With the rise in popularity of crypto sports betting, MyBookie stays on-brand by accepting a number of different crypto coins including, Bitcoin and Ethereum. Sign-up with MyBookie today and receive a 100% sign-up bonus worth up to $1,000, as well as a chance to enter their MyBracket NCAA tournament contest. The MyBracket contest gives members a chance to turn $10 into 1 Bitcoin for making the best March Madness bracket.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Crypto Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Bitcoin Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

For a chance to turn $10 into 1 BTC with MyBookie today, click the link below now.

Join MyBookie Now

March Madness Picks | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022

While sticking to the basic ‘dog or pass’ betting strategy for the bulk of the NCAA tournament is likely the best advice to be giving right now, it’s not exactly what crypto sports betting fans want to hear. With that in mind, there’s another more lucrative method to betting on March Madness that some sports betting fans may be interested in following. Over the last two years, the ‘zig zag’ strategy of betting on all underdogs against the spread in the first round, and all favorites against the spread in the second round, has been immensely successful. Since 2019, the underdog in round one has cashed at a 61% rate, while the favorite in round two has covered at a 59% in that same stretch of time. This year, follow the zig-zag pattern in the first two rounds of the tournament and enjoy the games.

Get in on the crypto sports betting action for March Madness with BetOnline now, click the link below to get started.

Get Free NCAAB Bets in Crypto at BetOnline

About Al Odds Al is a Canadian odds writer, researcher, and contributor for TheSportsDaily. Follow on Twitter @CombatOddsHQ View all posts by Al Odds

Read next