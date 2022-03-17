Nevada Sports Betting Offers for First Round March Madness 2022

Bet on college basketball in Nevada this week as March Madness 2022 finally tips off. Get in on the action as the play-in round of the NCAA tournament gets things started on Tuesday, March 15th from the UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio. The Gonzaga Bulldogs are once again the betting favorites to take home the NCAA men’s basketball national championship, after losing to Baylor in the NCAA tournament finals last year. In this article, we will explore the very best Nevada online gambling apps, and how to get the best free bets and Nevada sportsbook offers for March Madness. To learn more about how to bet on the NCAA tournament in Nevada, continue reading.

The Best Nevada Sports Betting Offers for March Madness in 2022

Below, we’ll go over some of the best March Madness betting websites and the sports betting bonuses available for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

How to Claim Nevada Sports Betting Offers for March Madness 2022

Next, we’ll walk new users through how to bet on March Madness in Nevada and claim free college basketball bets.

Pick an NV betting site from this page Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament Sign up to get your Nevada sports betting bonus for March Madness Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in NV

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Nevada

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga Bulldogs

Gonzaga Bulldogs 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: Round 1, March 17th, 2022

Round 1, March 17th, 2022 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022

April 2nd, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4th, 2022

April 4th, 2022 📺 TV Channel: TruTV, CBS, TNT, and TBS

TruTV, CBS, TNT, and TBS 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +285 | Arizona +700 | Kentucky +800

NCAA Tournament Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness

Despite opening with the best odds to win March Madness, Gonzaga has been one of the most popular picks to win the NCAA Tournament in 2022. As a result, the Bulldogs have moved from +350 to +285 odds to win March Madness. Meanwhile, Duke has fallen down the board from a +1000 to a +1600 at BetOnline, which offers overtime insurance and money back bracket buster insurance during the NCAA Tournament.

For a complete breakdown of the latest March Madness odds, check out the odds to win the NCAA Tournament for the top 10 teams below.

March Madness Betting Trends

During the NCAA Tournament, certain trends emerge that can help college basketball bettors earn a profit during March Madness. With the first round of March Madness expected to generate plenty of upsets, we’ll break down some of the hottest March Madness betting trends over the last five years.

For a complete breakdown of the best March Madness betting trends, check out the chart below.

Timeframe Bet Winning Percentage Win Loss Push ROI % Since 2021 Under 62.5% 20 12 0 19.38% Since 2021 Underdogs ATS 59.4% 19 13 0 13.41% Since 2019 Underdogs ATS 60.9% 39 25 0 16.39% Since 2019 Under 54.7% 35 28 1 6.02% Since 2018 Underdogs ATS 57.3% 55 40 1 10.47% Since 2018 Underdogs ATS 55.2% 53 42 1 6.49% Since 2017 Underdogs ATS 54.7% 70 56 2 6.02% Since 2016 Underdogs ATS 53.8% 86 72 2 3.91% Since 2016 Over 53.1% 85 74 1 2.09%

March Madness Betting | Odds, Lines, and Point Spread for First Round March Madness 2022

The first round of the NCAA Tournament tips off on Thursday afternoon. All 64 teams will compete on Thursday and Friday in hopes of keeping their seasons alive. For a glimpse of potential first round upsets, we’ll break down the March Madness odds for every game in the first round of the NCAA Tournament below.

All odds are taken from BetOnline, one of the best Nevada sports betting sites for March Madness.

Michigan vs Colorado State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Providence vs South Dakota State Odds Point Spread, and Total

Boise State vs Memphis Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Baylor vs Norfolk State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Tennessee vs Longwood Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Iowa vs Richmond Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Gonzaga vs Georgia St Odds, Point Spread, and Total

North Carolina vs Marquette Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Connecticut vs New Mexico State

Kentucky vs St. Peter’s Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Saint Mary’s vs Indiana Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Creighton vs San Diego St Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Arkansas vs Vermont Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Murray State vs San Francisco Odds, Point Spread, and Total

UCLA vs Akron Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Kansas vs Texas Southern Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Ohio State vs Loyola Chicago Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Auburn vs Jacksonville State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Texas Tech vs Montana State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Purdue vs Yale Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Villanova vs Delaware Odds, Point Spread, and Total

USC vs Miami Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Texas vs Virginia Tech Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Chattanooga vs Illinois Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Duke vs Cal State Fullerton Odds, Point Spread, and Total

LSU vs Iowa State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Houston vs UAB Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Michigan State vs Davidson Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Wisconsin vs Colgate Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Seton Hall vs TCU Odds, Point Spread, and Total

*all March Madness odds as of March 17, 2022

To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament

The betting underdog in the NCAA tournament has been a thorn in the side of Nevada sportsbooks over the last two years. The plus-money underdog has covered the spread at a 61% rate since the start of the 2019 NCAA touranment, going 39-25 ATS in that stretch. For a complete breakdown of the March Madness upsets by round since the tournament moved to a 64 team former in 1985, check out the table below.

Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round Most March Madness Upsets by Round First Round 6.2 2 10 Second Round 3.7 0 (four times) 8 Sweet 16 1.7 0 (five times) 4 Elite Eight 0.5 0 (10 times) 2 Final Four 0.2 0 (25 times) 2 Total 12.4 4 19

Next, we’ll examine how often each of the top NCAA Tournament seeds has gotten upset in the first round of March Madness.

NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets Frequency of March Madness Upsets Percentage of March Madness Upsets No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed 57 39.5% No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed 54 37.5% No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed 51 35.4% No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed 31 21.5% No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed 22 15.3% No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed 9 6.3% No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed 1 0.7%

The Best Nevada Sports Betting Bonuses for the NCAA Tournament | NV Sportsbooks for March Madness

Nevada sports betting fans who are looking to bet on March Madness 2022 have endless options at their fingertips. If betting on the outright moneyline isn’t your thing, there are many alternative betting markets for college basketball betting fans both new and old. Bet on in-game odds with some of the very best Nevada sportsbooks, or take advantage of some unique live betting props including ‘margin of victory’ odds, and even live in-game team totals. To learn more about how to bet on the NCAA tournament in Nevada while collecting the best NCAA tournament betting offers, continue reading our Nevada sportsbook reviews for more details.

March Madness Picks | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022

The zig-zag theory in post-season basketball betting has always been a great tool to utilize. While we’ve covered how the betting underdog has been a force to be reckoned with in the NCAA tournament, there are still some instances when betting on the favorite against the spread does pay off long term. Over the last two NCAA tournaments, the betting underdog in the first round has covered at a 61% rate, while the betting favorite in the second round has covered at a 59% rate. Overall, a bettor who has bet all ATS dogs in the first round, and all ATS favorites in the second round, since the start of the 2019 tournament, has gone 58-38 ATS overall. While there is a chance that regression rears its head in March Madness 2022, the zig-zag betting system has paid dividends over the last few years and is worth using again this year. Be sure to only bet what you can afford to lose, and please gamble responsibly. To place your free March Madness bets with BetOnline today, click the link below now.

