Rangers, Flames improve their offensive depth with forward acquisitions

The New York Rangers and Calgary Flames made an effort to improve their offensive depth on Wednesday with key acquisitions five days before the 2022 National Hockey League trade deadline. The Rangers acquired left winger Frank Vatrano of East Longmeadow, Massachusetts from the Florida Panthers for a fourth round draft pick in the 2022 National Hockey League Draft. The Flames meanwhile acquired center Calle Jarnkrok of Gavle, Sweden from the Seattle Kraken for a second round draft pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, a third round draft pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, and a seventh round draft pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

Vatrano will be joining his third National Hockey League team following three seasons with the Boston Bruins and five seasons with the Florida Panthers. In 49 games in 2021-22, he had 10 goals and nine assists for 19 points. He was a -2 with 16 penalty minutes, two power-play points, two game-winning goals, 105 shots on goal, nine faceoff wins, 17 blocked shots, 48 hits, 16 takeaways, and 20 giveaways. Vatrano’s game-winning goals came in a 5-2 Panthers win over the Montreal Canadiens on New Year’s Day, and in a 3-2 Panthers win over the San Jose Sharks on March 15. The Rangers meanwhile will be hoping they get the Vatrano who was red hot during a five-game stretch in 2020, when he had five goals and four assists for nine points in five games for the Panthers.

Jarnkrok will also be joining his third NHL team following eight seasons with the Nashville Predators and one season with the Seattle Kraken. In 49 games with the Kraken this season, Jarnkrok had 12 goals and 14 assists for 26 points and was a -15. He had two penalty minutes, five power-play points, one game-winning goal, 82 shots on goal, 129 faceoff wins, 14 blocked shots, 28 hits, 21 takeaways, and 12 giveaways. Jarnkrok’s game-winning goal this season came in a 3-2 Kraken win over the San Jose Sharks on January 20.

