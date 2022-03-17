Top 5 South Dakota Sports Betting Bonuses for March Madness

The best time of the year is finally getting underway as the March Madness Tournament is set to begin on Thursday. South Dakota sports betting is legal, but there aren’t many places that residents can choose from, both in-state and out of state. People in South Dakota that are betting on the NCAA Tournament can find better odds and sports betting offers at the best March Madness betting sites that we will preview below. The sportsbooks that are accessible in South Dakota that we will be previewing, are going to be giving away bonuses, free bets, and many other rewards during March Madness.

Below, we’ll break down the top five South Dakota sports betting offers available for March Madness.

The Top 5 South Dakota Sports Betting Offers for March Madness

With the craziness that ensues during March Madness, this is one of the best times of the year to place wagers on your favorite team. Due to all of the upsets, bettors have a chance of making some big money with insane odds. Unlike most US states, South Dakota citizens are going to be able to wager on March Madness games and root for their favorite teams at the same time. College basketball fans can get free college basketball bets and March Madness betting bonuses at the best sports betting sites in South Dakota.

Below we list the best March Madness betting sites and sports betting offers available in South Dakota for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

BetOnline – $1000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness XBET – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament MyBookie – $1000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games. Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

How to Gamble on March Madness in South Dakota

The best South Dakota sports betting apps make it quick and easy to sign up. Members can get in on the action by following a few simple steps.

Below, we’ll walk new users through how to gamble on March Madness in South Dakota and claim free college basketball bets.

Pick an SD betting site from this page Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament Sign up to get your South Dakota sports betting bonus for March Madness Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in SD

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in South Dakota

Next, we’ll break down the March Madness schedule, how to watch March Madness, and some key NCAA Tournament dates.

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

NCAA Tournament 2022 ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga

Gonzaga 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: March 15th “round of four” and official tournament March 17th

March 15th “round of four” and official tournament March 17th 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022

April 2nd, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4th, 2022

April 4th, 2022 📺 TV Channel: TBS, TNT, Tru TV, CBS

TBS, TNT, Tru TV, CBS 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +285| Arizona +700 | Kentucky +800

NCAA Tournament Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness

Despite opening with the best odds to win March Madness, Gonzaga has been one of the most popular picks to win the NCAA Tournament in 2022. As a result, the Bulldogs have moved from +350 to +285 odds to win March Madness. Meanwhile, Duke has fallen down the board from a +1000 to a +1600 at BetOnline, which offers overtime insurance and money back bracket buster insurance during the NCAA Tournament.

For a complete breakdown of the latest March Madness odds, check out the odds to win the NCAA Tournament for the top 10 teams below.

March Madness Betting Trends

During the NCAA Tournament, certain trends emerge that can help college basketball bettors earn a profit during March Madness. With the first round of March Madness expected to generate plenty of upsets, we’ll break down some of the hottest March Madness betting trends over the last five years.

For a complete breakdown of the best March Madness betting trends, check out the chart below.

Timeframe Bet Winning Percentage Win Loss Push ROI % Since 2021 Under 62.5% 20 12 0 19.38% Since 2021 Underdogs ATS 59.4% 19 13 0 13.41% Since 2019 Underdogs ATS 60.9% 39 25 0 16.39% Since 2019 Under 54.7% 35 28 1 6.02% Since 2018 Underdogs ATS 57.3% 55 40 1 10.47% Since 2018 Underdogs ATS 55.2% 53 42 1 6.49% Since 2017 Underdogs ATS 54.7% 70 56 2 6.02% Since 2016 Underdogs ATS 53.8% 86 72 2 3.91% Since 2016 Over 53.1% 85 74 1 2.09%

March Madness Betting | Odds, Lines, and Point Spread for First Round March Madness 2022

The first round of the NCAA Tournament tips off on Thursday afternoon. All 64 teams will compete on Thursday and Friday in hopes of keeping their seasons alive. For a glimpse of potential first round upsets, we’ll break down the March Madness odds for every game in the first round of the NCAA Tournament below.

All odds are taken from BetOnline, one of the best South Dakota sports betting sites for March Madness.

Michigan vs Colorado State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Providence vs South Dakota State Odds Point Spread, and Total

Boise State vs Memphis Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Baylor vs Norfolk State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Tennessee vs Longwood Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Iowa vs Richmond Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Gonzaga vs Georgia St Odds, Point Spread, and Total

North Carolina vs Marquette Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Connecticut vs New Mexico State

Kentucky vs St. Peter’s Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Saint Mary’s vs Indiana Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Creighton vs San Diego St Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Arkansas vs Vermont Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Murray State vs San Francisco Odds, Point Spread, and Total

UCLA vs Akron Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Kansas vs Texas Southern Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Ohio State vs Loyola Chicago Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Auburn vs Jacksonville State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Texas Tech vs Montana State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Purdue vs Yale Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Villanova vs Delaware Odds, Point Spread, and Total

USC vs Miami Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Texas vs Virginia Tech Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Chattanooga vs Illinois Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Duke vs Cal State Fullerton Odds, Point Spread, and Total

LSU vs Iowa State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Houston vs UAB Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Michigan State vs Davidson Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Wisconsin vs Colgate Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Seton Hall vs TCU Odds, Point Spread, and Total

*all March Madness odds as of March 17, 2022

How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament

Because it is March, bettors can never just go with the favorites to win games. There are going to be crazy upsets in every single round, meaning, don’t just put all your money on the favorites each game.

Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round Most March Madness Upsets by Round First Round 6.2 2 10 Second Round 3.7 0 (four times) 8 Sweet 16 1.7 0 (five times) 4 Elite Eight 0.5 0 (10 times) 2 Final Four 0.2 0 (25 times) 2 Total 12.4 4 19 It is very rare for #1-4 seeds to be eliminated in a first-round upset. However, the potential for upsets increases dramatically for later seeds, especially seeds 5-12. To learn more about how lower seeds have performed during the first round of March Madness, scroll down below. NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets Frequency of March Madness Upsets Percentage of March Madness Upsets No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed 57 39.5% No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed 54 37.5% No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed 51 35.4% No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed 31 21.5% No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed 22 15.3% No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed 9 6.3% No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed 1 0.7% The Best South Dakota March Madness Betting Websites | RI Sportsbooks for the NCAA Tournament All of the top South Dakota sportsbooks are going to have free bets and bonuses, the best odds, and odds boosts. While some sportsbooks offer competitive NCAA Tournament odds, the best South Dakota sports betting sites have exclusive bonuses and promotions for March Madness, including bracket contests with over $250,000 in cash prizes. Continue reading to learn about the best South Dakota sports betting offers to bet on the NCAA Tournament. 1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness 🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Bets for March Madness in SD 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes South Dakota residents can use BetOnline, one of the most reliable sports betting sites available. New customers can get a 50% deposit bonus of up to $1,000 as a welcome incentive. When users sign up, they’ll also get two free NCAA tournament bets, as well as a matched free mobile betting offer worth up to $50 when they bet on their phone or tablet. One of the most popular March Madness betting companies, BetOnline, also has an NCAA bracket challenge with prizes worth up to $250,000 and a top cash award of $75,000. BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days Click the link below to receive up to $1000 in bonus cash for March Madness betting. Get Free NCAAB Bets in South Dakota at BetOnline 2. XBet — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament 🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NCAA Tournament Betting In SD 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes XBet is another excellent March Madness sportsbook, offering new customers a 100% deposit bonus up to $500 plus $10 in casino credit when they make their first deposit. XBet has a great tool that lets users check others’ March Madness predictions, which may assist customers in better understanding what they’re betting on. In addition, XBet users in South Dakota can enter a $10,000 March Madness Bracket Contest and take advantage of exclusive sports betting promotions. XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum South Dakota Sports Betting Bonus of $500

Sports Betting Bonus of $500 South Dakota Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets Select the link below to receive $500 in bonus cash at XBet, one of the best South Dakota sports betting sites. Claim Your XBet Bonus 3. MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness 🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best March Madness Odds In SD 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes MyBookie is offering a 100% deposit match up to $1,000 to new players, comparable to BetOnline’s offer. MyBookie also has player props, which is a nice addition for the NCAA Tournament. You can also compete for a chance to win up to 1 Bitcoin by entering a $10 MyBracket contest. MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum South Dakota Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000 South Dakota Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets Click below to receive $1000 in free bets at MyBookie, one of the top South Dakota online gambling sites Join MyBookie Now Best March Madness Bets | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022 This year, I’m picking the Tennessee Volunteers to win the March Madness Tournament. As the third seed, Tennessee is one of the favorites to win the tournament. They were dominant throughout the season, winning the SEC Championship game by 15 points over Mississippi State. Tennessee had a 26-7 overall record and a 14-4 SEC record at the end of the season. Click the link below to receive $1000 in bonus cash at BetOnline plus free college basketball bets for the NCAA tournament. Get Free NCAAB Bets in South Dakota at BetOnline

