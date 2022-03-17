Top 5 Tennessee Sports Betting Bonuses for March Madness

The most exciting time of the year is finally here, with the March Madness Tournament starting on Thursday. Residents can wager on the NCAA tournament at the best Tennessee sportsbooks because sports betting is legal in the state. The best March Madness betting sites we’ll look at below can assist Tennessee residents to obtain better odds and sports betting bonuses while betting on the NCAA Tournament. Throughout March Madness, the Tennessee sports betting sites we’ll be looking at will be handing away bonuses, free bets, and a number of other rewards.

In the section below, we’ll go over the top five March Madness sports betting offers in Tennessee.

The Top 5 Tennessee Sports Betting Offers for March Madness

March Madness is one of the best times of the year to bet on your favorite team because of the unpredictability that occurs during the tournament. Due to all of the upsets, bettors have an opportunity to win a lot of money with ridiculous odds. Unlike residents of other states in the US, Tennessee residents will be able to wager on March Madness games while still rooting for their favorite teams. Free college basketball bets and March Madness betting incentives are available from the state’s finest sports betting companies for Tennessee college basketball fans.

We’ve produced a list of the best March Madness betting sites and sports betting choices accessible in Tennessee for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

BetOnline – $1000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness XBET – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament MyBookie – $1000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games. Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

How to Gamble on March Madness in Tennessee

Signing up for the best Tennessee sports betting apps is simple and quick. By following a few simple steps, members can join in on the fun.

We’ll show new customers how to wager on March Madness in Tennessee and claim free March Madness bets in the sections below.

Pick a TN betting site from this page Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament Sign up to get your Tennessee sports betting offer for March Madness Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in TN

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Tennessee

The March Madness schedule, how to watch March Madness, and other key NCAA Tournament dates will be covered below.

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

NCAA Tournament 2022 ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga

Gonzaga 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: March 15th “round of four” and official tournament March 17th

March 15th “round of four” and official tournament March 17th 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022

April 2nd, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4th, 2022

April 4th, 2022 📺 TV Channel: TBS, TNT, Tru TV, CBS

TBS, TNT, Tru TV, CBS 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +350 | Kentucky +600 | Arizona +650

March Madness Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness 2022

Despite opening with the best odds to win March Madness, Gonzaga has been one of the most popular picks to win the NCAA Tournament in 2022. As a result, the Bulldogs have moved from +350 to +285 odds to win March Madness. Meanwhile, Duke has fallen down the board from a +1000 to a +1600 at BetOnline, which offers overtime insurance and money back bracket buster insurance during the NCAA Tournament.

For a complete breakdown of the latest March Madness odds, check out the odds to win the NCAA Tournament for the top 10 teams below.

March Madness Betting Trends

During the NCAA Tournament, certain trends emerge that can help college basketball bettors earn a profit during March Madness. With the first round of March Madness expected to generate plenty of upsets, we’ll break down some of the hottest March Madness betting trends over the last five years.

For a complete breakdown of the best March Madness betting trends, check out the chart below.

Timeframe Bet Winning Percentage Win Loss Push ROI % Since 2021 Under 62.5% 20 12 0 19.38% Since 2021 Underdogs ATS 59.4% 19 13 0 13.41% Since 2019 Underdogs ATS 60.9% 39 25 0 16.39% Since 2019 Under 54.7% 35 28 1 6.02% Since 2018 Underdogs ATS 57.3% 55 40 1 10.47% Since 2018 Underdogs ATS 55.2% 53 42 1 6.49% Since 2017 Underdogs ATS 54.7% 70 56 2 6.02% Since 2016 Underdogs ATS 53.8% 86 72 2 3.91% Since 2016 Over 53.1% 85 74 1 2.09%

March Madness Betting | Odds, Lines, and Point Spread for First Round March Madness 2022

The first round of the NCAA Tournament tips off on Thursday afternoon. All 64 teams will compete on Thursday and Friday in hopes of keeping their seasons alive. For a glimpse of potential first round upsets, we’ll break down the March Madness odds for every game in the first round of the NCAA Tournament below.

All odds are taken from BetOnline, one of the best Tennessee sports betting sites for March Madness.

Michigan vs Colorado State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Michigan comes in as a No. 11 seed. Despite being the lower seed, the Wolverines come in favored over the No. 6-seeded Colorado State Rams. Check out the NCAA Tournament game lines from BetOnline below.

Providence vs South Dakota State Odds Point Spread, and Total

Providence enters March Madness as a No. 4 seed but finds itself only favored by 2.5 points over No. 13-seed South Dakota St. For a complete breakdown of the March Madness odds and lines for this game, check the chart from BetOnline below.

Boise State vs Memphis Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Memphis is coming off of an impressive AAC Tournament win and enters the Big Dance as a No. 8 seed. Meanwhile, the Boise State Broncos come in as a No. 8 seed but finds itself as underdogs in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Baylor vs Norfolk State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Baylor enters the No. 1 seed in the East Region and enters as a heavy favorite in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against No. 16-Norfolk State. Check out the latest March Madness odds from BetOnline, one of the top Tennessee sports betting sites.

Tennessee vs Longwood Odds, Point Spread, and Total

The Volunteers will enter March Madness as a No. 3 seed and will be among the heaviest favorites in the first round of March Madness. Tennessee comes in favored by 17 points against No. 14-seed Longwood. For the latest NCAA Tournament lines, check out the March Madness odds from BetOnline below.

Iowa vs Richmond Odds, Point Spread, and Total

After a stunning Big Ten Tournament win, Iowa enters March Madness in a dangerous position and will draw a tough first-round matchup versus Richmond. The Hawkeyes come in as the No. 5 seed in the Midwest Region while the Spiders enter as a No. 12 seed. For the latest NCAA Tournament First Round odds, check out the chart from BetOnline below.

Gonzaga vs Georgia St Odds, Point Spread, and Total

No. 1-overall seed Gonzaga somehow ended up with a tough matchup in the first round against a red-hot Georgia State team. Despite that, the Bulldogs are still favored by 23 points in the opening round against the No. 16-seed Panthers. For the latest March Madness odds, lines, and point spreads, check out the chart from BetOnline, one of the top Tennessee sports betting sites..

North Carolina vs Marquette Odds, Point Spread, and Total

No. 8-seed North Carolina will try to continue its strong finish to the regular season when it takes on No. 9 Marquette in the first round of March Madness. The Tar Heels come in as slight favorites in the No. 8 vs No. 9 matchup.

Connecticut vs New Mexico State Odds, Points Spread, and Total

Kentucky vs St. Peter’s Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Favored by 17.5-points, No. 2 seed Kentucky comes into the NCAA Tournament First Round as heavy favorites against No. 15-seed Saint Peter’s. For a complete breakdown of the latest March Madness first round odds, check out the table from BetOnline below.

Saint Mary’s vs Indiana Odds, Point Spread, and Total

After winning its First Four matchup, Indiana has a chance to deliver a major No. 5 vs No. 12 upset in the first round against Saint Mary’s. Despite being the higher seed, the Gaels are only slight favorites to advance to the second round. Check out the latest March Madness odds from BetOnline using the chart below.

Creighton vs San Diego St Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Creighton comes in as a No. 9 seed while San Diego St enters as a No. 8 seed in the Midwest Region. For the latest Creighton vs San Diego St odds, check out the chart from BetOnline below.

Arkansas vs Vermont Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Arkansas comes in as a No. 4 seed in the West region but finds itself as just 5.5-point favorites against No. 13 seed Vermont. Check out the latest Arkansas vs Vermont odds by checking out the chart below.

Murray State vs San Francisco Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Murray State comes into March Madness with one of the longest winning streaks in the country. While the Racers enter as the No. 7 seed in the East Region, they will draw a tough first round matchup against No. 10 seed San Francisco

in the opening round. BetOnline has the game set as a pick’em, so college basketball bettors won’t have to worry about covering the spread in this game.

UCLA vs Akron Odds, Point Spread, and Total

After last year’s Final Four run, UCLA will need to escape a tough first round matchup against Akron. The No. 4 Bruins are 13.5-point favorites against No. 13 seed Akron, which cruised to a MAC Conference Tournament win to earn an automatic bid.

Kansas vs Texas Southern Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Kansas was one of the more controversial No. 1 seeds but it was hard to deny the Jayhawks after their impressive Big 12 Tournament win. The No. 1 seeded Jayhawks enter the first round of the NCAA Tournament as 21.5 point favorites against No. 16-seed Texas Southern. For the latest Kansas vs Texas Southern odds and the best March Madness lines, check out the chart from BetOnline below.

Ohio State vs Loyola Chicago Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Ohio State comes into the Big Dance as a No. 7 seed but will have a difficult first round matchup against No. 10 Loyola Chicago. The Ramblers have made deep runs in the NCAA Tournament before and could be another potential underdog that could do some damage in the opening round. For the latest Ohio St vs Loyola Chicago odds, check out the NCAA Tournament lines from BetOnline below.

Auburn vs Jacksonville State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Auburn comes into the opening round of March Madness as the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region. The Tigers are favored by 15.5 points over Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and should be able to cruise to an easy win here. Can Auburn take care of business in the Round of 64 versus Jacksonville St?

Texas Tech vs Montana State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Texas Tech is another team that will be heavily favored to win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Red Raiders enter March Madness as a No. 3 seed in the West Region and will be favored by 15 points against No. 14 seed Montana St. For the latest Texas Tech vs Montana odds, check out the chart from BetOnline below.

Purdue vs Yale Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Purdue suffered a disappointing loss in the Big Ten Tournament but still enters March Madness as the No. 3 seed in the East Regoin. The Boilermakers enter the first round of the NCAA Tournament as 16 point favorites over Yale. For the latest Purdue vs Yale odds, check out the March Madness lines from BetOnline below.

Villanova vs Delaware Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Villanova enters the first round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 2 seed in the South Region and will be heavy favorites over No. 15-seed Delaware. The Wildcats come in as 15-point favorites over the Blue Hens in the first round of March Madness. For the latest NCAA Tournament odds, check out the chart from BetOnline below.

USC vs Miami Odds, Point Spread, and Total

The ACC didn’t get a lot of respect from the Selection Sunday committee. Despite playing well during ACC play, Miami enters the opening round as a No. 10 seed. While Miami is a No. 10 seed, it finds itself as only 1.5-point underdogs against No. 7 seed USC in the first round. For the latest USC vs Miami odds, check out the NCAA Tournament lines from BetOnline below.

Texas vs Virginia Tech Odds, Point Spread, and Total

While Texas was rewarded with a No. 6 seed, the Longhorns drew one of the toughest first round matchup against ACC Tournament Champion Virginia Tech. The Hokies impressed by beating Duke to win the ACC Tournament title and should be able to put up a fight against the Longhorns. The best Tennessee sports betting sites seem to think so too, as BetOnline has Virginia Tech vs Texas odds as a pick’em.

Chattanooga vs Illinois Odds, Point Spread, and Total

The Fighting Illini enter as a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Illinois comes into the first round against No. 13 seed Chattanooga as eight-point favorites in the first round of March Madness. For the latest Illinois vs Chattanooga odds, check out the NCAA Tournament lines from BetOnline below.

Duke vs Cal State Fullerton Odds, Point Spread, and Total

The No. 2 seeded Duke Blue Devils come into this matchup as 18.5 point favorites in the first round versus No. 15-seed Cal St Fullerton. Duke’s odds to win March Madness have been slipping since being placed in the same region as No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga. For the latest March Madness odds, check out the chart from BetOnline below.

LSU vs Iowa State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

The Tigers fired head coach Will Wade before the NCAA Tournament but will still try to make a deep March Madness run. LSU enters the Big Dance as a No. 6 seed while Iowa State comes in as a No. 11 seed in the first round. The Cyclones come in as four-point underdogs versus LSU at BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting websites.

Houston vs UAB Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Despite being a No. 5 seed, Houston has been one of the most popular dark horses to win March Madness in 2022. The Cougars come in as eight-point favorites in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against UAB. For the latest Houston vs UAB odds, check out the March Madness lines from BetOnline.

Michigan State vs Davidson Odds, Point Spread, and Total

After a strong finish to the Big Ten season, Michigan State was rewarded with a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Spartans come into the first round as slim one-point favorites against No. 10-seed Davidson. Check out the latest Michigan St vs Davidson odds from BetOnline below.

Wisconsin vs Colgate Odds, Point Spread, and Total

No. 3 seed Wisconsin comes into the opening round as only 7.5-point favorites over Colgate, which enters as a No. 14 seed. If they can advance, the Badgers will play the winner of LSU vs Iowa State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Seton Hall vs TCU Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Seton Hall comes in as the No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Pirates are slim one-point favorites in the first round against No. 9 seed TCU. For the latest Seton Hall vs TCU odds, check out the March Madness lines from BetOnline, one of the top March Madness betting sites.

*March Madness odds from BetOnline

How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament

Historically speaking, the majority of the biggest upsets to occur in the NCAA tournament happen in the opening rounds of March Madness. However, in recent times the most shocking upsets have occurred in the later rounds of the tournament, specifically in the fourth round. Over the last three tournaments, dating back to 2018, the betting underdog has won outright in six of the last twelve match-ups in the round of the elite eight.

For a complete breakdown of the March Madness upsets by round since the tournament moved to 64 teams in 1985, scroll down below.

Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round Most March Madness Upsets by Round First Round 6.2 2 10 Second Round 3.7 0 (four times) 8 Sweet 16 1.7 0 (five times) 4 Elite Eight 0.5 0 (10 times) 2 Final Four 0.2 0 (25 times) 2 Total 12.4 4 19

It is very rare for #1-4 seeds to be eliminated in a first-round upset. However, the potential for upsets increases dramatically for later seeds, especially seeds 5-12.

To learn more about how lower seeds have performed during the first round of March Madness, scroll down below.

NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets Frequency of March Madness Upsets Percentage of March Madness Upsets No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed 57 39.5% No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed 54 37.5% No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed 51 35.4% No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed 31 21.5% No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed 22 15.3% No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed 9 6.3% No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed 1 0.7%

The Best Tennessee March Madness Betting Websites | RI Sportsbooks for the NCAA Tournament

All of Tennessee’s leading sportsbooks offer free bets and incentives, as well as the best odds and odds improvements. While some sportsbooks provide competitive NCAA Tournament odds, the leading Tennessee sports betting sites also offer special March Madness incentives and promotions, such as bracket challenges with cash prizes worth more than $250,000.

Continue reading to find out about the finest Tennessee sports betting offers for NCAA Tournament betting.

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Bets for March Madness in TN 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Residents of Tennessee can visit BetOnline, one of the most trusted Tennessee sports betting sites available. New customers can get a 50% deposit bonus up to $1,000 as a welcome incentive. When users sign up, they’ll also get two free NCAA tournament bets, as well as a matched free mobile betting offer worth up to $50 when betting on their phone or tablet. One of the most well-known March Madness betting sites, BetOnline, also has an NCAA bracket challenge with cash prizes of up to $250,000 and a top prize of $75,000.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the link below to receive up to $1000 in bonus cash for March Madness betting.

Get Free NCAAB Bets in Tennessee at BetOnline

2. XBet — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NCAA Tournament Betting In TN 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes XBet is another excellent March Madness sportsbook, with new customers receiving a 100% deposit bonus up to $500 plus $10 in casino credit upon registration. XBet offers a terrific feature that allows customers to look over March Madness predictions, which might assist them to understand what they’re betting on. In addition, XBet users in Tennessee can enter a $10,000 March Madness Bracket Contest and take advantage of special sports betting bonuses. XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Tennessee Sports Betting Bonus of $500

Sports Betting Bonus of $500 Tennessee Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets Select the link below to receive $500 in bonus cash at XBet, one of the best Tennessee sports betting sites. Claim Your XBet Bonus 3. MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness 🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best March Madness Odds In TN 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes MyBookie offers a 100% deposit match up to $1,000 to new players, which is comparable to BetOnline’s offer. MyBookie also offers player props, which is a great addition for the NCAA Tournament. In addition, you can enter a $10 MyBracket contest for a chance to win up to 1 Bitcoin. MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Tennessee Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000 Tennessee Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets Click below to receive $1000 in free bets at MyBookie, one of the top Tennessee online gambling sites. Join MyBookie Now Best March Madness Bets | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022 This year, I’m picking the Tennessee Volunteers to win the March Madness Tournament. As the third seed, Tennessee is one of the favorites to win the tournament. They were dominant throughout the season, winning the SEC Championship game by 15 points over Mississippi State. Tennessee had a 26-7 overall record and a 14-4 SEC record at the end of the regular season. Click the link below to receive $1000 in bonus cash at BetOnline plus free college basketball bets for the NCAA tournament. Get Free NCAAB Bets in Tennessee at BetOnline

About Jon Conahan View all posts by Jon Conahan

Read next