Top 5 Wyoming Sports Betting Bonuses for March Madness

The best time of the year is finally here as the March Madness Tournament is set to get underway on Thursday. This is going to be one of the best NCAA tournaments that we have seen in quite some time as there is truly no favorite to win this tournament. With March Madness comes plenty of sports betting and Wyoming residents have to be ecstatic to put money on their favorite teams. Wyoming sports betting is legal and there are many places that residents can choose from. People in Wyoming that are betting on the NCAA Tournament can find better odds and sports betting offers at the best March Madness betting sites. Many sportsbooks that are accessible in Wyoming are going to be giving away bonuses, free bets, and many other rewards during March Madness.

Below, we’ll break down the top five Wyoming sports betting offers available for March Madness.

The Top 5 Wyoming Sports Betting Offers for March Madness

Second only to the Super Bowl, March Madness is one of the biggest sports betting events of the year. Unlike most US states, Wyoming offers mobile betting options and access to some of the best sports betting apps. College basketball fans can get free college basketball bets and March Madness betting bonuses at the best Wyoming sports betting sites.

Below we list the best March Madness betting sites and sports betting offers available in Wyoming for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

BetOnline – $1000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness XBET – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament MyBookie – $1000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games. Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

How to Gamble on March Madness in Wyoming

The best Wyoming sports betting apps allow new users to sign up and start betting on March Madness within a few short clicks. Members can get in on the action by following a few simple steps.

Below, we’ll walk new users through how to gamble on March Madness in Wyoming and claim free college basketball bets.

Pick a WY betting site from this page Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament Sign up to get your Wyoming sports betting bonus for March Madness Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in WY

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Wyoming

Next, we’ll break down the March Madness schedule, how to watch March Madness, and some key NCAA Tournament dates.

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

NCAA Tournament 2022 ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga

Gonzaga 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: March 15th “round of four” and official tournament March 17th

March 15th “round of four” and official tournament March 17th 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022

April 2nd, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4th, 2022

April 4th, 2022 📺 TV Channel: TBS, TNT, Tru TV, CBS

TBS, TNT, Tru TV, CBS 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +280 | Arizona +700 | Kentucky +800

March Madness Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness 2022

Despite opening with the best odds to win March Madness, Gonzaga has been one of the most popular picks to win the NCAA Tournament in 2022. As a result, the Bulldogs have moved from +350 to +285 odds to win March Madness. Meanwhile, Duke has fallen down the board from a +1000 to a +1600 at BetOnline, which offers overtime insurance and money back bracket buster insurance during the NCAA Tournament.

For a complete breakdown of the latest March Madness odds, check out the odds to win the NCAA Tournament for the top 10 teams below.

March Madness Betting Trends

During the NCAA Tournament, certain trends emerge that can help college basketball bettors earn a profit during March Madness. With the first round of March Madness expected to generate plenty of upsets, we’ll break down some of the hottest March Madness betting trends over the last five years.

For a complete breakdown of the best March Madness betting trends, check out the chart below.

Timeframe Bet Winning Percentage Win Loss Push ROI % Since 2021 Under 62.5% 20 12 0 19.38% Since 2021 Underdogs ATS 59.4% 19 13 0 13.41% Since 2019 Underdogs ATS 60.9% 39 25 0 16.39% Since 2019 Under 54.7% 35 28 1 6.02% Since 2018 Underdogs ATS 57.3% 55 40 1 10.47% Since 2018 Underdogs ATS 55.2% 53 42 1 6.49% Since 2017 Underdogs ATS 54.7% 70 56 2 6.02% Since 2016 Underdogs ATS 53.8% 86 72 2 3.91% Since 2016 Over 53.1% 85 74 1 2.09%

March Madness Betting | Odds, Lines, and Point Spread for First Round March Madness 2022

The first round of the NCAA Tournament tips off on Thursday afternoon. All 64 teams will compete on Thursday and Friday in hopes of keeping their seasons alive. For a glimpse of potential first round upsets, we’ll break down the March Madness odds for every game in the first round of the NCAA Tournament below.

All odds are taken from BetOnline, one of the best Wyoming sports betting sites for March Madness.

Michigan vs Colorado State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Providence vs South Dakota State Odds Point Spread, and Total

Boise State vs Memphis Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Baylor vs Norfolk State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Tennessee vs Longwood Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Iowa vs Richmond Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Gonzaga vs Georgia St Odds, Point Spread, and Total

North Carolina vs Marquette Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Connecticut vs New Mexico State

Kentucky vs St. Peter’s Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Saint Mary’s vs Indiana Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Creighton vs San Diego St Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Arkansas vs Vermont Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Murray State vs San Francisco Odds, Point Spread, and Total

UCLA vs Akron Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Kansas vs Texas Southern Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Ohio State vs Loyola Chicago Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Auburn vs Jacksonville State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Texas Tech vs Montana State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Purdue vs Yale Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Villanova vs Delaware Odds, Point Spread, and Total

USC vs Miami Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Texas vs Virginia Tech Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Chattanooga vs Illinois Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Duke vs Cal State Fullerton Odds, Point Spread, and Total

LSU vs Iowa State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Houston vs UAB Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Michigan State vs Davidson Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Wisconsin vs Colgate Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Seton Hall vs TCU Odds, Point Spread, and Total

*all March Madness odds as of March 17, 2022

How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament

March Madness upsets are hard to predict. Bettors can use March Madness stats from previous tournaments to help them make their best March Madness bets and fill out their NCAA brackets. There are going to be crazy upsets in every single round, meaning, don’t just put all your money on the favorites each game.

Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round Most March Madness Upsets by Round First Round 6.2 2 10 Second Round 3.7 0 (four times) 8 Sweet 16 1.7 0 (five times) 4 Elite Eight 0.5 0 (10 times) 2 Final Four 0.2 0 (25 times) 2 Total 12.4 4 19

It is very rare for #1-4 seeds to be eliminated in a first-round upset. However, the potential for upsets increases dramatically for later seeds, especially seeds 5-12.

To learn more about how lower seeds have performed during the first round of March Madness, scroll down below.

NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets Frequency of March Madness Upsets Percentage of March Madness Upsets No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed 57 39.5% No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed 54 37.5% No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed 51 35.4% No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed 31 21.5% No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed 22 15.3% No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed 9 6.3% No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed 1 0.7%

The Best Wyoming March Madness Betting Websites | RI Sportsbooks for the NCAA Tournament

All of the top Wyoming sportsbooks are going to have free bets and bonuses, the best odds, and odds boosts. While some sportsbooks offer competitive NCAA Tournament odds, the best Wyoming sports betting sites have exclusive bonuses and promotions for March Madness, including bracket contests with over $250,000 in cash prizes.

Continue reading to learn about the best Wyoming sports betting offers to bet on the NCAA Tournament.

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Bets for March Madness in WY 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetOnline is one of the best March Madness betting sites available in Wyoming. New users can sign up and cash in on a 50% deposit bonus of up to $1,000. Members at BetOnline can also profit from two free bets for March Madness, along with a matched free mobile betting offer worth up to $50 when betting with a smartphone or tablet. BetOnline also features an NCAA bracket contest with up to $250,000 in prizes, plus money back insurance on overtime games and bracket busting upsets, making it one of the best Wyoming sports betting sites for the Big Dance.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the link below to receive up to $1000 in bonus cash for March Madness betting.

2. XBet — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NCAA Tournament Betting In WY 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

One of the best Wyoming online gambling sites, XBet is offering new users a 100% deposit bonus of up to $500, plus $10 in casino credit. XBet allows bettors to research NCAA Tournament stats and predictions for March Madness games, which can help residents in Wyoming place their best March Madness bets. Members at XBet can also take advantage of a free entry into a 10k Bracket Contest for the NCAA Tournament, along with exclusive Wyoming sports betting offers.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Wyoming Sports Betting Bonus of $500

WY Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Select the link below to receive $500 in bonus cash at XBet, one of the best Wyoming sports betting sites.

3. MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best March Madness Odds In WY 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie welcomes new users with a 100% deposit match up to $1,000 in free bets. MyBookie is also one of the few sportsbooks that offers player props for college basketball games, which is awesome addition to have for the NCAA Tournament. The Wyoming sportsbook also has a MyBracket promo offer, which allows bettors to turn $10 into 1 Bitcoin with their March Madness bracket.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Wyoming Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

WY Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click below to receive $1000 in free bets at MyBookie, one of the top Wyoming sportsbooks.

Best March Madness Bets | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022

Because this is one of the more interesting March Madness tournaments that we have ever seen, it is going to be tough to pick a favorite to win this one. No team has truly outplayed anybody else, and that leads me to take the Providence Friars to win the big dance.

Providence was the number one team in the Big East as they finished 25-5 and 14-3 in the conference. They have elite players on both sides of the ball and are going to be a very tough out in the NCAA tournament.

Click the link below to receive $1000 in bonus cash at BetOnline plus free college basketball bets for the NCAA tournament.

