How to Bet on March Madness in AL | Best Alabama Sports Betting Sites

The NCAA Tournament is here and it’s time for bettors to begin reaping the benefits of March Madness. Get ready for upsets, buzzer-beaters, wild comebacks, and more. While the state of Alabama has yet to officially legalize sports betting, users can take advantage of quality offshore March Madness betting websites. The top sportsbooks in Alabama are giving away bonus cash. Continue reading to learn how to bet on March Madness in Alabama and how to claim up to $6,375 in sports betting bonuses.

The Best Alabama Sports Betting Sites for March Madness in 2022

The NCAA Tournament is a wild two weeks and bettors in Alabama have plenty of great choices to wager on the action. College basketball fans can get free college basketball bets and March Madness betting bonuses at the best sports betting sites in Alabama.

Below we list the best March Madness betting websites and discuss the lucrative betting bonuses available for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

BetOnline – $1000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness XBET – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament MyBookie – $1000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games. Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

How to Bet on March Madness in Alabama

The best Alabama sports betting apps make it quick and easy to sign up. Members can get in on the action by following a few simple steps.

Below, we’ll walk new users through how to bet on March Madness in Alabama and claim free college basketball bets.

Pick an AL betting site from this page Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament Sign up to get your Alabama sports betting bonus for March Madness Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in AL

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Alabama

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga

Gonzaga 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: March 17th

March 17th 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022

April 2nd, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4th, 2022

April 4th, 2022 📺 TV Channel: TBS, TNT, Tru TV, CBS

TBS, TNT, Tru TV, CBS 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +350 | Arizona +700 | Kentucky +800

NCAA Tournament Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness 2022

Despite opening with the best odds to win March Madness, Gonzaga has been one of the most popular picks to win the NCAA Tournament in 2022. As a result, the Bulldogs have moved from +350 to +285 odds to win March Madness. Meanwhile, Duke has fallen down the board from a +1000 to a +1600 at BetOnline, which offers overtime insurance and money back bracket buster insurance during the NCAA Tournament.

For a complete breakdown of the latest March Madness odds, check out the odds to win the NCAA Tournament for the top 10 teams below.

March Madness Betting Trends

During the NCAA Tournament, certain trends emerge that can help college basketball bettors earn a profit during March Madness. With the first round of March Madness expected to generate plenty of upsets, we’ll break down some of the hottest March Madness betting trends over the last five years.

For a complete breakdown of the best March Madness betting trends, check out the chart below.

Timeframe Bet Winning Percentage Win Loss Push ROI % Since 2021 Under 62.5% 20 12 0 19.38% Since 2021 Underdogs ATS 59.4% 19 13 0 13.41% Since 2019 Underdogs ATS 60.9% 39 25 0 16.39% Since 2019 Under 54.7% 35 28 1 6.02% Since 2018 Underdogs ATS 57.3% 55 40 1 10.47% Since 2018 Underdogs ATS 55.2% 53 42 1 6.49% Since 2017 Underdogs ATS 54.7% 70 56 2 6.02% Since 2016 Underdogs ATS 53.8% 86 72 2 3.91% Since 2016 Over 53.1% 85 74 1 2.09%

March Madness Betting | Odds, Lines, and Point Spread for First Round March Madness 2022

The first round of the NCAA Tournament tipped off on Thursday afternoon and there were a handful of upsets in the first round. Saint Peter’s (+1500) shocked the college basketball world with an upset over No. 2-ranked Kentucky while Richmond (+400) earned a classic No. 12 vs No. 5 upset with a win over Iowa.

For a glimpse of potential first round upsets, we’ll break down the March Madness odds for every game in the first round of the NCAA Tournament below.

All odds are taken from BetOnline, one of the best Alabama sports betting sites for March Madness.

Ohio State vs Loyola Chicago Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Ohio State comes into the Big Dance as a No. 7 seed but will have a difficult first round matchup against No. 10 Loyola Chicago. The Ramblers have made deep runs in the NCAA Tournament before and could be another potential underdog that could do some damage in the opening round. For the latest Ohio St vs Loyola Chicago odds, check out the NCAA Tournament lines from BetOnline below.

Auburn vs Jacksonville State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Auburn comes into the opening round of March Madness as the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region. The Tigers are favored by 15.5 points over Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and should be able to cruise to an easy win here. Can Auburn take care of business in the Round of 64 versus Jacksonville St?

Texas Tech vs Montana State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Texas Tech is another team that will be heavily favored to win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Red Raiders enter March Madness as a No. 3 seed in the West Region and will be favored by 15 points against No. 14 seed Montana St. For the latest Texas Tech vs Montana odds, check out the chart from BetOnline below.

Purdue vs Yale Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Purdue suffered a disappointing loss in the Big Ten Tournament but still enters March Madness as the No. 3 seed in the East Regoin. The Boilermakers enter the first round of the NCAA Tournament as 16 point favorites over Yale. For the latest Purdue vs Yale odds, check out the March Madness lines from BetOnline, one of the best Alabama sports betting sites.

Villanova vs Delaware Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Villanova enters the first round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 2 seed in the South Region and will be heavy favorites over No. 15-seed Delaware. The Wildcats come in as 15-point favorites over the Blue Hens in the first round of March Madness. For the latest NCAA Tournament odds, check out the chart from BetOnline below.

USC vs Miami Odds, Point Spread, and Total

The ACC didn’t get a lot of respect from the Selection Sunday committee. Despite playing well during ACC play, Miami enters the opening round as a No. 10 seed. While Miami is a No. 10 seed, it finds itself as only 1.5-point underdogs against No. 7 seed USC in the first round. For the latest USC vs Miami odds, check out the NCAA Tournament lines from BetOnline below.

Texas vs Virginia Tech Odds, Point Spread, and Total

While Texas was rewarded with a No. 6 seed, the Longhorns drew one of the toughest first round matchup against ACC Tournament Champion Virginia Tech. The Hokies impressed by beating Duke to win the ACC Tournament title and should be able to put up a fight against the Longhorns. The best March Madness betting sites seem to think so too, as BetOnline has Virginia Tech vs Texas odds as a pick’em.

Chattanooga vs Illinois Odds, Point Spread, and Total

The Fighting Illini enter as a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Illinois comes into the first round against No. 13 seed Chattanooga as eight-point favorites in the first round of March Madness. For the latest Illinois vs Chattanooga odds, check out the NCAA Tournament lines from BetOnline, one of the top Alabama sportsbooks for March Madness betting.

Duke vs Cal State Fullerton Odds, Point Spread, and Total

The No. 2 seeded Duke Blue Devils come into this matchup as 18.5 point favorites in the first round versus No. 15-seed Cal St Fullerton. Duke’s odds to win March Madness have been slipping since being placed in the same region as No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga. For the latest March Madness odds, check out the chart from BetOnline below.

LSU vs Iowa State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

The Tigers fired head coach Will Wade before the NCAA Tournament but will still try to make a deep March Madness run. LSU enters the Big Dance as a No. 6 seed while Iowa State comes in as a No. 11 seed in the first round. The Cyclones come in as four-point underdogs versus LSU at BetOnline, one of the best Alabama sports betting websites.

Houston vs UAB Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Despite being a No. 5 seed, Houston has been one of the most popular dark horses to win March Madness in 2022. The Cougars come in as eight-point favorites in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against UAB. For the latest Houston vs UAB odds, check out the March Madness lines from BetOnline.

Michigan State vs Davidson Odds, Point Spread, and Total

After a strong finish to the Big Ten season, Michigan State was rewarded with a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Spartans come into the first round as slim one-point favorites against No. 10-seed Davidson. Check out the latest Michigan St vs Davidson odds from BetOnline below.

Wisconsin vs Colgate Odds, Point Spread, and Total

No. 3 seed Wisconsin comes into the opening round as only 7.5-point favorites over Colgate, which enters as a No. 14 seed. If they can advance, the Badgers will play the winner of LSU vs Iowa State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Seton Hall vs TCU Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Seton Hall comes in as the No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Pirates are slim one-point favorites in the first round against No. 9 seed TCU. For the latest Seton Hall vs TCU odds, check out the March Madness lines from BetOnline, one of the top Alabama sports betting sites.

*all March Madness odds as of March 18, 2022

How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament

Every year viewers are treated to stunning upsets. It can be difficult to spot an upset but knowing the past can help gain insight. Check out the chart detailing upsets by round since 1985.

Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round Most March Madness Upsets by Round First Round 6.2 2 10 Second Round 3.7 0 (four times) 8 Sweet 16 1.7 0 (five times) 4 Elite Eight 0.5 0 (10 times) 2 Final Four 0.2 0 (25 times) 2 Total 12.4 4 19

It is very rare for #1-4 seeds to be eliminated in a first-round upset. However, the potential for upsets increases dramatically for later seeds, especially seeds 5-12.

To learn more about how lower seeds have performed during the first round of March Madness, scroll down below.

NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets Frequency of March Madness Upsets Percentage of March Madness Upsets No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed 57 39.5% No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed 54 37.5% No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed 51 35.4% No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed 31 21.5% No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed 22 15.3% No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed 9 6.3% No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed 1 0.7%

The Best Alabama March Madness Betting Websites | AL Sportsbooks for the NCAA Tournament

The top March Madness betting websites have welcome bonuses, competitive odds, as well as several promos. While some sportsbooks offer excellent NCAA Tournament odds, the best Alabama sports betting sites have exclusive bonuses and promotions for March Madness, including bracket contests with over $250,000 in cash prizes.

Continue reading to learn about the best Alabama sportsbooks to bet on the NCAA Tournament.

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Bets for March Madness in Alabama 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Bettors can’t go wrong with BetOnline. The welcome bonus rewards new users with a 50% deposit bonus up to $1000. Moreover, users will receive two free bets to be used on the NCAA Tournament. BetOnline has plenty of stellar promos related to March Madness. They offer overtime insurance as well as a neat Bracket Buster insurance feature, If your top 3 seed loses, you will have the bet refunded. One of the best Alabama online gambling sites, BetOnline also features an NCAA bracket contest with up to $250,000 in prizes and a top cash prize of $75,000.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

2. XBet — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NCAA Tournament Betting In Alabama 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

XBet is a terrific March Madness sportsbook that offers new users $500 in bonus cash on first deposits plus a $10 casino chip. XBet also features reload bonuses. Users can find predictions on March Madness games to help make better decisions with the NCAA Tournament picks. The site also has competitive college basketball odds, along with several props betting options for the NCAA Tournament. Members at XBet can also cash in on a 10k Bracket Contest for March Madness.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Alabama Sports Betting Bonus of $500

AL Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

3. MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best March Madness Odds In Alabama 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Another great March Madness sportsbook in Alabama is MyBookie. The welcome bonus is stellar, awarding a 100% deposit bonus up to $1000 to new users. They also have a MyBracket promo which you can enter for only $10 and win up to 1 Bitcoin. The NCAA Tournament is great for props betting, making this site ideal via its prop building feature.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Alabama Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

AL Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

March Madness Picks | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022

There are plenty of elite teams in this year’s NCAA Tournament. The defending champion Baylor Bears are a threat along with Gonzaga and Duke. However, I believe Auburn has what it takes to make a long tournament run. They went on a remarkable 19-game winning streak this season. Opponents are only shooting 38.3% from the field against Auburn this season and defense wins championships. Take Auburn to reach the Elite Eight.

