How to Bet on March Madness in CA | Best California Sports Betting Sites

With Cinderella stories already brewing from the NCAA conference tournaments, some of California’s best college basketball teams will be representing the Golden State this week during March Madness. The best offshore sportsbooks are offering free NCAA Tournament bets, cash prizes, sports betting bonuses to California residents ahead of March Madness. While there is no movement on the California sports betting market, college basketball fans can still bet on their favorite teams ahead of March Madness online. In this article we’ll go over how to bet on March Madness in California and claim up to $6,375 in free college basketball bets.

The Best California Sports Betting Sites for March Madness in 2022

It’s the season of brackets and the best California sportsbooks are giving away big cash prizes, Bitcoin, NFTs, and more. While sports betting is not legal in California, the top offshore sportsbooks are welcoming college basketball fans with bigger sports betting bonuses and free bets ahead of March Madness.

Below, we’ll go over some of the best March Madness betting websites and the sports betting bonuses available for the 2022 NCAA Tournament..

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness XBet – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

How to Bet on March Madness in California

While college basketball fans wait for the legalization of the California sports betting market, residents can still place their March Madness bets at safe and regulated offshore sportsbooks.

Below, we’ll walk new users through how to bet on March Madness in California and claim free college basketball bets.

Pick a CA betting site from this page Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament Sign up to get your California sports betting bonus for March Madness Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in CA

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in California

Most college basketball fans want to know how to stream March Madness and watch the NCAA Tournament on their mobile device. Below, we’ll break down how to watch March Madness from the Round of 64 until the National Championship Game.

Check out the list below for key NCAA Tournament details including TV coverage, March Madness odds, start date, and more.

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

NCAA Tournament 2022 ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga

Gonzaga 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022

April 2nd, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4, 2022

April 4, 2022 📺 TV Channel: CBS | TBS | TNT | Trutv

CBS | TBS | TNT | Trutv 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +350 | Kentucky +600 | Arizona +650

March Madness Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness 2022

Despite opening with the best odds to win March Madness, Gonzaga has been one of the most popular picks to win the NCAA Tournament in 2022. As a result, the Bulldogs have moved from +350 to +285 odds to win March Madness. Meanwhile, Duke has fallen down the board from a +1000 to a +1600 at BetOnline, which offers overtime insurance and money back bracket buster insurance during the NCAA Tournament.

For a complete breakdown of the latest March Madness odds, check out the odds to win the NCAA Tournament for the top 10 teams below.

*NCAA Tournament odds as of March 17, 2022

How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament

Historically speaking, the majority of the biggest upsets to occur in the NCAA tournament happen in the opening rounds of March Madness. However, in recent times the most shocking upsets have occurred in the later rounds of the tournament, specifically in the fourth round. Over the last three tournaments, dating back to 2018, the betting underdog has won outright in six of the last twelve match-ups in the round of the elite eight.

For a complete breakdown of the March Madness upsets by round since the tournament moved to 64 teams in 1985, scroll down below.

Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round Most March Madness Upsets by Round First Round 6.2 2 10 Second Round 3.7 0 (four times) 8 Sweet 16 1.7 0 (five times) 4 Elite Eight 0.5 0 (10 times) 2 Final Four 0.2 0 (25 times) 2 Total 12.4 4 19

March Madness Betting Trends

During the NCAA Tournament, certain trends emerge that can help college basketball bettors earn a profit during March Madness. With the first round of March Madness expected to generate plenty of upsets, we’ll break down some of the hottest March Madness betting trends over the last five years.

For a complete breakdown of the best March Madness betting trends, check out the chart below.

Timeframe Bet Winning Percentage Win Loss Push ROI % Since 2021 Under 62.5% 20 12 0 19.38% Since 2021 Underdogs ATS 59.4% 19 13 0 13.41% Since 2019 Underdogs ATS 60.9% 39 25 0 16.39% Since 2019 Under 54.7% 35 28 1 6.02% Since 2018 Underdogs ATS 57.3% 55 40 1 10.47% Since 2018 Underdogs ATS 55.2% 53 42 1 6.49% Since 2017 Underdogs ATS 54.7% 70 56 2 6.02% Since 2016 Underdogs ATS 53.8% 86 72 2 3.91% Since 2016 Over 53.1% 85 74 1 2.09%

March Madness Betting | Odds, Lines, and Point Spread for First Round March Madness 2022

The first round of the NCAA Tournament tipped off on Thursday afternoon and there were a handful of upsets in the first round. Saint Peter’s (+1500) shocked the college basketball world with an upset over No. 2-ranked Kentucky while Richmond (+400) earned a classic No. 12 vs No. 5 upset with a win over Iowa.

For a glimpse of potential first round upsets, we’ll break down the March Madness odds for every game in the first round of the NCAA Tournament below.

All odds are taken from BetOnline, one of the best California sports betting sites for March Madness.

Ohio State vs Loyola Chicago Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Ohio State comes into the Big Dance as a No. 7 seed but will have a difficult first round matchup against No. 10 Loyola Chicago. The Ramblers have made deep runs in the NCAA Tournament before and could be another potential underdog that could do some damage in the opening round. For the latest Ohio St vs Loyola Chicago odds, check out the NCAA Tournament lines from BetOnline below.

Auburn vs Jacksonville State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Auburn comes into the opening round of March Madness as the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region. The Tigers are favored by 15.5 points over Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and should be able to cruise to an easy win here. Can Auburn take care of business in the Round of 64 versus Jacksonville St?

Texas Tech vs Montana State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Texas Tech is another team that will be heavily favored to win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Red Raiders enter March Madness as a No. 3 seed in the West Region and will be favored by 15 points against No. 14 seed Montana St. For the latest Texas Tech vs Montana odds, check out the chart from BetOnline, one of the best California sports betting apps.

Purdue vs Yale Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Purdue suffered a disappointing loss in the Big Ten Tournament but still enters March Madness as the No. 3 seed in the East Regoin. The Boilermakers enter the first round of the NCAA Tournament as 16 point favorites over Yale. For the latest Purdue vs Yale odds, check out the March Madness lines from BetOnline below.

Villanova vs Delaware Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Villanova enters the first round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 2 seed in the South Region and will be heavy favorites over No. 15-seed Delaware. The Wildcats come in as 15-point favorites over the Blue Hens in the first round of March Madness. For the latest NCAA Tournament odds, check out the chart from BetOnline, which has some of the best California sports betting offers for March Madness.

USC vs Miami Odds, Point Spread, and Total

The ACC didn’t get a lot of respect from the Selection Sunday committee. Despite playing well during ACC play, Miami enters the opening round as a No. 10 seed. While Miami is a No. 10 seed, it finds itself as only 1.5-point underdogs against No. 7 seed USC in the first round. For the latest USC vs Miami odds, check out the NCAA Tournament lines from BetOnline below.

Texas vs Virginia Tech Odds, Point Spread, and Total

While Texas was rewarded with a No. 6 seed, the Longhorns drew one of the toughest first round matchup against ACC Tournament Champion Virginia Tech. The Hokies impressed by beating Duke to win the ACC Tournament title and should be able to put up a fight against the Longhorns. The best California sports betting sites seem to think so too, as BetOnline has Virginia Tech vs Texas odds as a pick’em.

Chattanooga vs Illinois Odds, Point Spread, and Total

The Fighting Illini enter as a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Illinois comes into the first round against No. 13 seed Chattanooga as eight-point favorites in the first round of March Madness. For the latest Illinois vs Chattanooga odds, check out the NCAA Tournament lines from BetOnline below.

Duke vs Cal State Fullerton Odds, Point Spread, and Total

The No. 2 seeded Duke Blue Devils come into this matchup as 18.5 point favorites in the first round versus No. 15-seed Cal St Fullerton. Duke’s odds to win March Madness have been slipping since being placed in the same region as No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga. For the latest March Madness odds, check out the chart from BetOnline below.

LSU vs Iowa State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

The Tigers fired head coach Will Wade before the NCAA Tournament but will still try to make a deep March Madness run. LSU enters the Big Dance as a No. 6 seed while Iowa State comes in as a No. 11 seed in the first round. The Cyclones come in as four-point underdogs versus LSU at BetOnline, one of the best California sports betting sites for March Madness.

Houston vs UAB Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Despite being a No. 5 seed, Houston has been one of the most popular dark horses to win March Madness in 2022. The Cougars come in as eight-point favorites in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against UAB. For the latest Houston vs UAB odds, check out the March Madness lines from BetOnline.

Michigan State vs Davidson Odds, Point Spread, and Total

After a strong finish to the Big Ten season, Michigan State was rewarded with a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Spartans come into the first round as slim one-point favorites against No. 10-seed Davidson. Check out the latest Michigan St vs Davidson odds from BetOnline below.

Wisconsin vs Colgate Odds, Point Spread, and Total

No. 3 seed Wisconsin comes into the opening round as only 7.5-point favorites over Colgate, which enters as a No. 14 seed. If they can advance, the Badgers will play the winner of LSU vs Iowa State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Seton Hall vs TCU Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Seton Hall comes in as the No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Pirates are slim one-point favorites in the first round against No. 9 seed TCU. For the latest Seton Hall vs TCU odds, check out the March Madness lines from BetOnline, one of the top California sports betting sites for March Madness.

*March Madness odds as of March 18, 2022

The Best California March Madness Betting Sites | CA Sportsbooks for the NCAA Basketball Tournament

The best offshore sports betting are offering the most competitive March Madness betting odds in the Golden State. For schools that are highly favored during the first round of March Madness, California bettors can find more value on NCAAB props at top offshore sports betting sites. For March Madness, offshore sportsbooks are giving away some of the best NCAA Tournament betting bonuses and free March Madness bets on the California sports betting market.

To learn more about the best California sports betting bonuses available for March Madness, scroll down below.

March Madness Picks | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022

UCLA is picking up where they left off last season putting together a 25-6 record with a 15-5 mark in PAC-12 play. The Bruins ended their season with a three game win streak and should be forced to reckon with in the NCAA Tournament this year. UCLA leads the PAC-12 with the number one ranked defense and offensive turnover percentage. The Bruins take care of the ball on offense and also force turnovers on the defensive end, which will make them tough to beat. Take UCLA to make the Final Four once again.

Click on the button below to place your free March Madness bets at BetOnline.

