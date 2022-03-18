How to Bet on March Madness in KS | Best Kansas Sports Betting Sites

After a disappointing 2nd round exit in the Round of 32, Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks are hoping for a deeper March Madness run in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. The No. 1-seeded Jayhawks have one of the easiest roads to the Sweet 16 and appear to be poised to make the Elite Eight. While Kansas sports betting is not legal, college basketball fans can still bet on Kansas to win the NCAA Tournament. The best March Madness betting sites are giving away more value than other Kansas sportsbooks. In this article we’ll go over how to bet on March Madness in Kansas and claim up to $6,375 in free NCAA Tournament bets.

The Best Kansas Sports Betting Sites for March Madness in 2022

The best Kansas sportsbooks are giving away free-to-enter contests, free NCAAB bets and sports betting bonuses to college basketball fans in the Sunflower State.

Below, we’ll go over some of the best March Madness betting websites and the sports betting bonuses available for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness XBet – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

How to Bet on March Madness in Kansas

While college basketball fans wait for further movement on the Kansas sports betting market, regulated offshore sportsbooks are giving more value during March Madness.

Jayhawks fans can double their first deposit at the top sports betting sites in Kansas and fill out their March Madness bracket for a chance at up to $250,000 in cash prizes.

Below, we’ll walk new users through how to bet on March Madness in Kansas and claim free college basketball bets.

Pick a KS betting site from this page Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament Sign up to get your Kansas sports betting offers for March Madness Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in KS

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Kansas

Want to watch the NCAA Tournament in Kansas? Jayhawks fans can stream March Madness games from their mobile device or watch the NCAA Tournament action on live TV with coverage from CBS, TNT, TBS, and TruTV.

Check out the list below for key NCAA Tournament dates, March Madness betting odds, and more.

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

NCAA Tournament 2022 ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga

Gonzaga 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022

April 2nd, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4, 2022

April 4, 2022 📺 TV Channel: CBS | TBS | TNT | TruTv

CBS | TBS | TNT | TruTv 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +315 | Arizona +625 | Kentucky +700

March Madness Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness 2022

Despite opening with the best odds to win March Madness, Gonzaga has been one of the most popular picks to win the NCAA Tournament in 2022. As a result, the Bulldogs have moved from +350 to +285 odds to win March Madness. Meanwhile, Duke has fallen down the board from a +1000 to a +1600 at BetOnline, which offers overtime insurance and money back bracket buster insurance during the NCAA Tournament.

For a complete breakdown of the latest March Madness odds, check out the odds to win the NCAA Tournament for the top 10 teams below.

March Madness Betting Trends

During the NCAA Tournament, certain trends emerge that can help college basketball bettors earn a profit during March Madness. With the first round of March Madness expected to generate plenty of upsets, we’ll break down some of the hottest March Madness betting trends over the last five years.

For a complete breakdown of the best March Madness betting trends, check out the chart below.

Timeframe Bet Winning Percentage Win Loss Push ROI % Since 2021 Under 62.5% 20 12 0 19.38% Since 2021 Underdogs ATS 59.4% 19 13 0 13.41% Since 2019 Underdogs ATS 60.9% 39 25 0 16.39% Since 2019 Under 54.7% 35 28 1 6.02% Since 2018 Underdogs ATS 57.3% 55 40 1 10.47% Since 2018 Underdogs ATS 55.2% 53 42 1 6.49% Since 2017 Underdogs ATS 54.7% 70 56 2 6.02% Since 2016 Underdogs ATS 53.8% 86 72 2 3.91% Since 2016 Over 53.1% 85 74 1 2.09%

March Madness Betting | Odds, Lines, and Point Spread for First Round March Madness 2022

The first round of the NCAA Tournament tipped off on Thursday afternoon and there were a handful of upsets in the first round. Saint Peter’s (+1500) shocked the college basketball world with an upset over No. 2-ranked Kentucky while Richmond (+400) earned a classic No. 12 vs No. 5 upset with a win over Iowa.

For a glimpse of potential first round upsets, we’ll break down the March Madness odds for every game in the first round of the NCAA Tournament below.

Ohio State vs Loyola Chicago Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Ohio State comes into the Big Dance as a No. 7 seed but will have a difficult first round matchup against No. 10 Loyola Chicago. The Ramblers have made deep runs in the NCAA Tournament before and could be another potential underdog that could do some damage in the opening round. For the latest Ohio St vs Loyola Chicago odds, check out the NCAA Tournament lines from BetOnline below.

Auburn vs Jacksonville State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Auburn comes into the opening round of March Madness as the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region. The Tigers are favored by 15.5 points over Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and should be able to cruise to an easy win here. Can Auburn take care of business in the Round of 64 versus Jacksonville St? For the latest Auburn vs Jacksonville St odds, check out the March Madness lines from BetOnline below.

Texas Tech vs Montana State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Texas Tech is another team that will be heavily favored to win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Red Raiders enter March Madness as a No. 3 seed in the West Region and will be favored by 15 points against No. 14 seed Montana St. For the latest Texas Tech vs Montana odds, check out the chart from BetOnline below.

Purdue vs Yale Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Purdue suffered a disappointing loss in the Big Ten Tournament but still enters March Madness as the No. 3 seed in the East Regoin. The Boilermakers enter the first round of the NCAA Tournament as 16 point favorites over Yale. For the latest Purdue vs Yale odds, check out the March Madness lines from BetOnline, one of the best Kansas sports betting sites.

Villanova vs Delaware Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Villanova enters the first round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 2 seed in the South Region and will be heavy favorites over No. 15-seed Delaware. The Wildcats come in as 15-point favorites over the Blue Hens in the first round of March Madness. For the latest NCAA Tournament odds, check out the chart from BetOnline below.

USC vs Miami Odds, Point Spread, and Total

The ACC didn’t get a lot of respect from the Selection Sunday committee. Despite playing well during ACC play, Miami enters the opening round as a No. 10 seed. While Miami is a No. 10 seed, it finds itself as only 1.5-point underdogs against No. 7 seed USC in the first round. For the latest USC vs Miami odds, check out the NCAA Tournament lines from BetOnline below.

Texas vs Virginia Tech Odds, Point Spread, and Total

While Texas was rewarded with a No. 6 seed, the Longhorns drew one of the toughest first round matchup against ACC Tournament Champion Virginia Tech. The Hokies impressed by beating Duke to win the ACC Tournament title and should be able to put up a fight against the Longhorns. The best March Madness betting sites seem to think so too, as BetOnline has Virginia Tech vs Texas odds as a pick’em.

Chattanooga vs Illinois Odds, Point Spread, and Total

The Fighting Illini enter as a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Illinois comes into the first round against No. 13 seed Chattanooga as eight-point favorites in the first round of March Madness. For the latest Illinois vs Chattanooga odds, check out the NCAA Tournament lines from BetOnline, one of the top Kansas sports betting apps.

Duke vs Cal State Fullerton Odds, Point Spread, and Total

The No. 2 seeded Duke Blue Devils come into this matchup as 18.5 point favorites in the first round versus No. 15-seed Cal St Fullerton. Duke’s odds to win March Madness have been slipping since being placed in the same region as No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga. For the latest March Madness odds, check out the chart from BetOnline below.

LSU vs Iowa State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

The Tigers fired head coach Will Wade before the NCAA Tournament but will still try to make a deep March Madness run. LSU enters the Big Dance as a No. 6 seed while Iowa State comes in as a No. 11 seed in the first round. The Cyclones come in as four-point underdogs versus LSU at BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting sites in Kansas.

Houston vs UAB Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Despite being a No. 5 seed, Houston has been one of the most popular dark horses to win March Madness in 2022. The Cougars come in as eight-point favorites in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against UAB. For the latest Houston vs UAB odds, check out the March Madness lines from BetOnline.

Michigan State vs Davidson Odds, Point Spread, and Total

After a strong finish to the Big Ten season, Michigan State was rewarded with a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Spartans come into the first round as slim one-point favorites against No. 10-seed Davidson. Check out the latest Michigan St vs Davidson odds from BetOnline, one of the best Kansas sportsbooks for March Madness betting.

Wisconsin vs Colgate Odds, Point Spread, and Total

No. 3 seed Wisconsin comes into the opening round as only 7.5-point favorites over Colgate, which enters as a No. 14 seed. If they can advance, the Badgers will play the winner of LSU vs Iowa State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Seton Hall vs TCU Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Seton Hall comes in as the No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Pirates are slim one-point favorites in the first round against No. 9 seed TCU. For the latest Seton Hall vs TCU odds, check out the March Madness lines from BetOnline, one of the top Kansas sports betting sites for March Madness.

How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament

After the bracket released on Selection Sunday, college basketball fans have a better look into some of the upsets heading into March Madness. On average there are about 6.2 bracket busting upsets in the first round.

For a complete breakdown of the March Madness upsets by round since the tournament moved to 64 teams in 1985, scroll down below.

Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round Most March Madness Upsets by Round First Round 6.2 2 10 Second Round 3.7 0 (four times) 8 Sweet 16 1.7 0 (five times) 4 Elite Eight 0.5 0 (10 times) 2 Final Four 0.2 0 (25 times) 2 Total 12.4 4 19

When filling out your bracket, college basketball fans should place close attention to the No. 10, 11 and 12-seeded teams. The lower-seeded teams have a higher chance of March Madness upsets.

To learn more about how lower seeds have performed during the first round of March Madness, scroll down below.

NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets Frequency of March Madness Upsets Percentage of March Madness Upsets No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed 57 39.5% No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed 54 37.5% No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed 51 35.4% No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed 31 21.5% No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed 22 15.3% No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed 9 6.3% No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed 1 0.7%

The Best Kansas March Madness Betting Websites | KS Sportsbooks for the NCAA Basketball Tournament

With Kansas holding the No. 1 seed, the top offshore sportsbooks are handing out big sports betting bonuses to college basketball fans.

To learn more about the best Kansas sports betting offers available for the NCAA Tournament, scroll down below.

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Bets for March Madness in Kansas 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetOnline offers a wide variety of free March Madness bets to college basketball fans in Kansas. At BetOnline, new users can take advantage of two free NCAAB bets including a player’s prop and in-play bet ahead of Tuesday’s tipoff. For March Madness, BetOnline is giving away $1,000 in NCAAB betting bonuses to new members in Kansas. The online sportsbook also features one of the biggest March Madness contests with $250,000 in cash prizes. Kansas residents can buy entries for a shot at $75,000.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click on the button below to enter your March Madness bracket at BetOnline, one of the best Kansas sports betting apps.

2. XBet — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NCAA Tournament Betting In Kansas 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

With one of the lowest rollover requirements on the Kansas sports betting market, XBet helps bettors win big online. For the 2022 NCAA Tournament, XBet is giving away one free bracket entry to their March Madness contest with cash prizes of $10,000. At XBet, new members can receive up to $500 in free March Madness free bets ahead of Tuesday’s tipoff. In addition, XBet features the best live NCAA Tournament odds Kansas. With the competitive March Madness odds, free NCAAB bets and contests, XBet is one of the best Kansas online gambling sites.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Kansas Sports Betting Bonus of $500

KS Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim your free March Madness bracket entry at XBet, click on the button below.

3. MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best March Madness Odds In North Carolina 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

For college basketball fans trying to get the most out of their March Madness betting experience, MyBookie is the best place to start. MyBookie is one of the top sportsbooks on the Kansas sports betting market offering $1,000 in free March Madness bets to college basketball fans. MyBookie also features one of the best March Madness contests with cryptocurrency prizes including Bitcoin and NFTs. Kansas bettors can receive one free entry when they buy two bracket buy-ins. With some of the best March Madness betting bonuses, contests and competitive NCAAB odds, MyBookie helps college basketball fans in the Kansas sports betting market make a splash with their March Madness picks.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Kansas Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

KS Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click on the button below to claim your free Kansas sports betting offers for March Madness at MyBookie.

March Madness Picks | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022

Now that the March Madness bracket has been released after Selection Sunday. Kansas sits in a very good spot with one of the easiest paths to the Final Four. In the Midwest, they won’t be challenged until a potential Elite Eight matchup against Auburn. While this may not be Bill Self’s best team but they come in hot and should continue their streak to the Final Four.

Click on the button below to place your free NCAA Tournament bets at BetOnline, one of the best Kansas sports betting apps.

