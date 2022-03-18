How to Bet on March Madness in MA | Massachusetts Sports Betting Sites

The NCAA Tournament has arrived and sports fans in Massachusetts are gearing up for a wild ride. It’s time for thrilling buzzer-beaters, upsets, and Cinderella stories. Fans can enjoy the experience with the best March Madness betting sites in the Bay State. Legislation has yet to officially be approved for sports betting in Massachusetts however, fans can use reliable offshore betting sites. Continue reading to learn how to bet on March Madness in Massachusetts and how to claim $6,375 in bonus cash.

The Best Massachusetts Sports Betting Sites for March Madness in 2022

The online betting industry continues to grow and there is plenty of competition as a result. Users have a ton of choices and it can be challenging to find the best sites. Rest assured, we take an in-depth look at the best March Madness sportsbooks in Massachusetts.

Below, we’ll go over some of the best March Madness betting websites and the sports betting bonuses available for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

BetOnline – $1000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness XBet – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament MyBookie – $1000 Sportsbooks Bonus to Bet on March Madness BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the NCAA Tournament

How to Bet on March Madness in Massachusetts

Below, we’ll walk new users through how to bet on March Madness in Massachusetts and claim free college basketball bets.

Pick a MA betting site from this page Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament Sign up to get your Massachusetts sports betting offers for March Madness Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in MA

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Massachusetts

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022 ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: March 17, 2022 🔒 Final Four: April 2, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4, 2022 📺 TV Channel: TBS, TNT, Tru Tv, CBS 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +350 | Kentucky + 600



How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament

The beauty of March Madness is the stunning upsets we see every year. There are always going to be a few top seeds losing in the opening weekend. For a complete breakdown of the March Madness upsets by round since the tournament moved to 64 teams in 1985, scroll down below.

Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round Most March Madness Upsets by Round First Round 6.2 2 10 Second Round 3.7 0 (four times) 8 Sweet 16 1.7 0 (five times) 4 Elite Eight 0.5 0 (10 times) 2 Final Four 0.2 0 (25 times) 2 Total 12.4 4 19

It is rare to see #1-3 seeds lose in the first round. Most of the upsets occur with the #10 seeds. To learn more about how lower seeds have performed during the first round of March Madness, scroll down below.

NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets Frequency of March Madness Upsets Percentage of March Madness Upsets No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed 57 39.5% No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed 54 37.5% No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed 51 35.4% No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed 31 21.5% No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed 22 15.3% No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed 9 6.3% No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed 1 0.7%

March Madness Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness 2022

Whether you’re a longtime bettor or just learning how to bet on March Madness in Massachusetts, getting the best NCAA Tournament odds can help you turn a profit on the road to the Final Four.

Despite opening with the best odds to win March Madness, Gonzaga has been one of the most popular picks to win the NCAA Tournament in 2022. As a result, the Bulldogs have moved from +350 to +285 odds to win March Madness. Meanwhile, Duke has fallen down the board from a +1000 to a +1600 at BetOnline, which offers overtime insurance and money back bracket buster insurance during the NCAA Tournament.

For a complete breakdown of the latest March Madness odds, check out the odds to win the NCAA Tournament for the top 10 teams below.

March Madness Betting Trends

During the NCAA Tournament, certain trends emerge that can help college basketball bettors earn a profit during March Madness. With the first round of March Madness expected to generate plenty of upsets, we’ll break down some of the hottest March Madness betting trends over the last five years.

For a complete breakdown of the best March Madness betting trends, check out the chart below.

Timeframe Bet Winning Percentage Win Loss Push ROI % Since 2021 Under 62.5% 20 12 0 19.38% Since 2021 Underdogs ATS 59.4% 19 13 0 13.41% Since 2019 Underdogs ATS 60.9% 39 25 0 16.39% Since 2019 Under 54.7% 35 28 1 6.02% Since 2018 Underdogs ATS 57.3% 55 40 1 10.47% Since 2018 Underdogs ATS 55.2% 53 42 1 6.49% Since 2017 Underdogs ATS 54.7% 70 56 2 6.02% Since 2016 Underdogs ATS 53.8% 86 72 2 3.91% Since 2016 Over 53.1% 85 74 1 2.09%

March Madness Betting | Odds, Lines, and Point Spread for First Round March Madness 2022

If you’re just learning how to bet on March Madness in Massachusetts, it’s important to know where to find the best NCAA Tournament odds for each game.

The first round of the NCAA Tournament tipped off on Thursday afternoon and there were a handful of upsets in the first round. Saint Peter’s (+1500) shocked the college basketball world with an upset over No. 2-ranked Kentucky while Richmond (+400) earned a classic No. 12 vs No. 5 upset with a win over Iowa.

For a glimpse of potential first round upsets, we’ll break down the March Madness odds for every game in the first round of the NCAA Tournament below.

All odds are taken from BetOnline, one of the best Massachusetts sports betting sites for March Madness.

Ohio State vs Loyola Chicago Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Ohio State comes into the Big Dance as a No. 7 seed but will have a difficult first round matchup against No. 10 Loyola Chicago. The Ramblers have made deep runs in the NCAA Tournament before and could be another potential underdog that could do some damage in the opening round. For the latest Ohio St vs Loyola Chicago odds, check out the NCAA Tournament lines from BetOnline below.

Auburn vs Jacksonville State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Auburn comes into the opening round of March Madness as the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region. The Tigers are favored by 15.5 points over Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and should be able to cruise to an easy win here. Can Auburn take care of business in the Round of 64 versus Jacksonville St?

Texas Tech vs Montana State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Texas Tech is another team that will be heavily favored to win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Red Raiders enter March Madness as a No. 3 seed in the West Region and will be favored by 15 points against No. 14 seed Montana St. For the latest Texas Tech vs Montana odds, check out the chart from BetOnline, one of the best Massachusetts sports betting sites.

Purdue vs Yale Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Purdue suffered a disappointing loss in the Big Ten Tournament but still enters March Madness as the No. 3 seed in the East Regoin. The Boilermakers enter the first round of the NCAA Tournament as 16 point favorites over Yale. For the latest Purdue vs Yale odds, check out the March Madness lines from BetOnline below.

Villanova vs Delaware Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Villanova enters the first round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 2 seed in the South Region and will be heavy favorites over No. 15-seed Delaware. The Wildcats come in as 15-point favorites over the Blue Hens in the first round of March Madness. For the latest NCAA Tournament odds, check out the chart from BetOnline, which has some of the best Massachusetts sports betting offers for March Madness.

USC vs Miami Odds, Point Spread, and Total

The ACC didn’t get a lot of respect from the Selection Sunday committee. Despite playing well during ACC play, Miami enters the opening round as a No. 10 seed. While Miami is a No. 10 seed, it finds itself as only 1.5-point underdogs against No. 7 seed USC in the first round. For the latest USC vs Miami odds, check out the NCAA Tournament lines from BetOnline below.

Texas vs Virginia Tech Odds, Point Spread, and Total

While Texas was rewarded with a No. 6 seed, the Longhorns drew one of the toughest first round matchup against ACC Tournament Champion Virginia Tech. The Hokies impressed by beating Duke to win the ACC Tournament title and should be able to put up a fight against the Longhorns. The best March Madness betting sites seem to think so too, as BetOnline has Virginia Tech vs Texas odds as a pick’em.

Chattanooga vs Illinois Odds, Point Spread, and Total

The Fighting Illini enter as a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Illinois comes into the first round against No. 13 seed Chattanooga as eight-point favorites in the first round of March Madness. For the latest Illinois vs Chattanooga odds, check out the NCAA Tournament lines from BetOnline below.

Duke vs Cal State Fullerton Odds, Point Spread, and Total

The No. 2 seeded Duke Blue Devils come into this matchup as 18.5 point favorites in the first round versus No. 15-seed Cal St Fullerton. Duke’s odds to win March Madness have been slipping since being placed in the same region as No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga. For the latest March Madness odds, check out the chart from BetOnline, one of the best Massachusetts sports betting apps.

LSU vs Iowa State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

The Tigers fired head coach Will Wade before the NCAA Tournament but will still try to make a deep March Madness run. LSU enters the Big Dance as a No. 6 seed while Iowa State comes in as a No. 11 seed in the first round. The Cyclones come in as four-point underdogs versus LSU at BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting websites.

Houston vs UAB Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Despite being a No. 5 seed, Houston has been one of the most popular dark horses to win March Madness in 2022. The Cougars come in as eight-point favorites in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against UAB. For the latest Houston vs UAB odds, check out the March Madness lines from BetOnline.

Michigan State vs Davidson Odds, Point Spread, and Total

After a strong finish to the Big Ten season, Michigan State was rewarded with a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Spartans come into the first round as slim one-point favorites against No. 10-seed Davidson. Check out the latest Michigan St vs Davidson odds from BetOnline below.

Wisconsin vs Colgate Odds, Point Spread, and Total

No. 3 seed Wisconsin comes into the opening round as only 7.5-point favorites over Colgate, which enters as a No. 14 seed. If they can advance, the Badgers will play the winner of LSU vs Iowa State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Seton Hall vs TCU Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Seton Hall comes in as the No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Pirates are slim one-point favorites in the first round against No. 9 seed TCU. For the latest Seton Hall vs TCU odds, check out the March Madness lines from BetOnline, which has some of the best Massachusetts sports betting offers.

*March Madness odds as of Mar. 17, 2022

The Best Massachusetts March Madness Betting Websites | MA Sportsbooks for the NCAA Tournament

When choosing a March Madness betting site, there are several factors to consider from deposit options to payouts, we have researched the best online sportsbooks in Massachusetts. Continue reading to learn more about the best sportsbooks in Massachusetts and what they have to offer for the NCAA Tournament.

BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Bets for March Madness in Massachusetts 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Users will enjoy the best of the betting world with BetOnline. The welcome bonus is remarkable, awarding a 50% welcome bonus up to $1000 along with two free bets via player props and live betting. Bettors can find an NCAA March Madness bracket with $250,000 prizes. BetOnline excels with the best odds in the industry. Users can browse several betting markets including props. Users can fund accounts via crypto, which makes BetOnline a popular choice for crypto betting.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

To receive your $1000 in bonus cash from BetOnline, select the link below.

Get Free NCAAB Bets in MA at BetOnline

XBet — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NCAA Tournament Betting In Massachusetts 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Another great March Madness betting site is XBET. The welcome bonus is worthwhile, rewarding new users with a welcome bonus up to $500 and a $10 casino chip. The site has plenty of NCAA Tournament promos including a stellar 10K bracket contest and a Survivor battle. XBET also features reload bonuses and excels in live betting, making it one of the best Massachusetts sports betting apps.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Massachusetts Sports Betting Bonus of $500

MA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To receive your $1000 in bonus cash click the link below.

Claim Your XBet Bonus

MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best March Madness Odds In Massachusetts 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Finally, we have MyBookie. This site offers everything a better needs to succeed when betting on March Madness. The welcome bonus is among the best in the industry, crediting new users with a 100% deposit bonus of up to $1000. They feature a march Madness Bitcoin Bracket. Bettors have several NCAA Tournament betting markets available including props. One of the best Massachusetts online gambling sites for crypto betting, MyBookie also accepts several cryptocurrency assets.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Massachusetts Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

MA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To receive $1000 in bonus cash now, click the link below.

Join MyBookie Now

March Madness Picks | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022

The Kentucky Wildcats were dominant most of the season. The squad is one of the best defensive teams in DI. They rank 4th in DI in adjusted defensive efficiency according to Ken Pomeroy’s ratings and are well coached by John Calipari. The Wildcats are also one of the top rebounding teams and have the ability to win the rebounding battle against any opponent. Select the Kentucky Wildcats to qualify for the Sweet 16.

Get Free NCAAB Bets in MA at BetOnline

About Adam Adam has a diploma in marketing and finance. He has a passion for the investing and sports betting industries.

