Nebraska sports betting is expected to become legal for in-person betting some time in 2022. While the state has yet to accept its first wager, college basketball fans don’t have to miss out on March Madness betting. With the first round tipping off on Thursday, the best March Madness betting sites are welcoming Nebraska residents with better NCAA Tournament odds and bigger sports betting bonuses. In this article, we’ll go over how to bet on March Madness in Nebraska and claim up to $6,375 in free NCAAB bets.

The Best Nebraska Sports Betting Sites for March Madness in 2022

With the first round tipping off on Thursday, the top March Madness betting sites are handing out big Nebraska sports betting bonuses to college basketball fans.

Below, we’ll go over some of the best March Madness betting websites and the sports betting bonuses available for the 2022 NCAA Tournament..

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness XBet – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

How to Bet on March Madness in Nebraska

College basketball fans just have to wait a little long for the Nebraska sports betting laws to open up. In the meantime, Nebraska residents are offered better sports betting bonuses and free NCAAB bets for March Madness at regulated offshore sportsbooks.

Below, we’ll walk new users through how to bet on March Madness in Nebraska and claim free college basketball bets.

Pick a NE betting site from this page Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament Sign up to get your Nebraska sports betting bonus for March Madness Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in NE

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Nebraska

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

NCAA Tournament 2022 ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga

Gonzaga 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022

April 2nd, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4, 2022

April 4, 2022 📺 TV Channel: CBS | TBS | TNT | TruTv

CBS | TBS | TNT | TruTv 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +285 | Arizona +700 | Kentucky +800

March Madness Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness 2022

Despite opening with the best odds to win March Madness, Gonzaga has been one of the most popular picks to win the NCAA Tournament in 2022. As a result, the Bulldogs have moved from +350 to +285 odds to win March Madness. Meanwhile, Duke has fallen down the board from a +1000 to a +1600 at BetOnline, which offers overtime insurance and money back bracket buster insurance during the NCAA Tournament.

For a complete breakdown of the latest March Madness odds, check out the odds to win the NCAA Tournament for the top 10 teams below.

*March Madness odds as of Mar. 17, 2022

March Madness Betting Trends

During the NCAA Tournament, certain trends emerge that can help college basketball bettors earn a profit during March Madness. With the first round of March Madness expected to generate plenty of upsets, we’ll break down some of the hottest March Madness betting trends over the last five years.

For a complete breakdown of the best March Madness betting trends, check out the chart below.

Timeframe Bet Winning Percentage Win Loss Push ROI % Since 2021 Under 62.5% 20 12 0 19.38% Since 2021 Underdogs ATS 59.4% 19 13 0 13.41% Since 2019 Underdogs ATS 60.9% 39 25 0 16.39% Since 2019 Under 54.7% 35 28 1 6.02% Since 2018 Underdogs ATS 57.3% 55 40 1 10.47% Since 2018 Underdogs ATS 55.2% 53 42 1 6.49% Since 2017 Underdogs ATS 54.7% 70 56 2 6.02% Since 2016 Underdogs ATS 53.8% 86 72 2 3.91% Since 2016 Over 53.1% 85 74 1 2.09%

March Madness Betting | Odds, Lines, and Point Spread for First Round March Madness 2022

The first round of the NCAA Tournament tipped off on Thursday afternoon and there were a handful of upsets in the first round. Saint Peter’s (+1500) shocked the college basketball world with an upset over No. 2-ranked Kentucky while Richmond (+400) earned a classic No. 12 vs No. 5 upset with a win over Iowa.

For a glimpse of potential first round upsets, we’ll break down the March Madness odds for every game in the first round of the NCAA Tournament below.

All odds are taken from BetOnline, one of the best Nebraska sports betting sites for March Madness,

Ohio State vs Loyola Chicago Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Ohio State comes into the Big Dance as a No. 7 seed but will have a difficult first round matchup against No. 10 Loyola Chicago. The Ramblers have made deep runs in the NCAA Tournament before and could be another potential underdog that could do some damage in the opening round. For the latest Ohio St vs Loyola Chicago odds, check out the NCAA Tournament lines from BetOnline below.

Auburn vs Jacksonville State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Auburn comes into the opening round of March Madness as the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region. The Tigers are favored by 15.5 points over Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and should be able to cruise to an easy win here. Can Auburn take care of business in the Round of 64 versus Jacksonville St?

Texas Tech vs Montana State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Texas Tech is another team that will be heavily favored to win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Red Raiders enter March Madness as a No. 3 seed in the West Region and will be favored by 15 points against No. 14 seed Montana St. For the latest Texas Tech vs Montana odds, check out the chart from BetOnline, one of the best Nebraska sports betting sites.

Purdue vs Yale Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Purdue suffered a disappointing loss in the Big Ten Tournament but still enters March Madness as the No. 3 seed in the East Regoin. The Boilermakers enter the first round of the NCAA Tournament as 16 point favorites over Yale. For the latest Purdue vs Yale odds, check out the March Madness lines from BetOnline below.

Villanova vs Delaware Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Villanova enters the first round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 2 seed in the South Region and will be heavy favorites over No. 15-seed Delaware. The Wildcats come in as 15-point favorites over the Blue Hens in the first round of March Madness. For the latest NCAA Tournament odds, check out the chart from BetOnline, which has some of the best Nebraska sports betting offers for March Madness.

USC vs Miami Odds, Point Spread, and Total

The ACC didn’t get a lot of respect from the Selection Sunday committee. Despite playing well during ACC play, Miami enters the opening round as a No. 10 seed. While Miami is a No. 10 seed, it finds itself as only 1.5-point underdogs against No. 7 seed USC in the first round. For the latest USC vs Miami odds, check out the NCAA Tournament lines from BetOnline below.

Texas vs Virginia Tech Odds, Point Spread, and Total

While Texas was rewarded with a No. 6 seed, the Longhorns drew one of the toughest first round matchup against ACC Tournament Champion Virginia Tech. The Hokies impressed by beating Duke to win the ACC Tournament title and should be able to put up a fight against the Longhorns. The best March Madness betting sites seem to think so too, as BetOnline has Virginia Tech vs Texas odds as a pick’em.

Chattanooga vs Illinois Odds, Point Spread, and Total

The Fighting Illini enter as a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Illinois comes into the first round against No. 13 seed Chattanooga as eight-point favorites in the first round of March Madness. For the latest Illinois vs Chattanooga odds, check out the NCAA Tournament lines from BetOnline, one of the top Nebraska sports betting apps.

Duke vs Cal State Fullerton Odds, Point Spread, and Total

The No. 2 seeded Duke Blue Devils come into this matchup as 18.5 point favorites in the first round versus No. 15-seed Cal St Fullerton. Duke’s odds to win March Madness have been slipping since being placed in the same region as No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga. For the latest March Madness odds, check out the chart from BetOnline below.

LSU vs Iowa State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

The Tigers fired head coach Will Wade before the NCAA Tournament but will still try to make a deep March Madness run. LSU enters the Big Dance as a No. 6 seed while Iowa State comes in as a No. 11 seed in the first round. The Cyclones come in as four-point underdogs versus LSU at BetOnline, one of the best Nebraska sportsbooks for March Madness betting.

Houston vs UAB Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Despite being a No. 5 seed, Houston has been one of the most popular dark horses to win March Madness in 2022. The Cougars come in as eight-point favorites in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against UAB. For the latest Houston vs UAB odds, check out the March Madness lines from BetOnline.

Michigan State vs Davidson Odds, Point Spread, and Total

After a strong finish to the Big Ten season, Michigan State was rewarded with a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Spartans come into the first round as slim one-point favorites against No. 10-seed Davidson. Check out the latest Michigan St vs Davidson odds from BetOnline below.

Wisconsin vs Colgate Odds, Point Spread, and Total

No. 3 seed Wisconsin comes into the opening round as only 7.5-point favorites over Colgate, which enters as a No. 14 seed. If they can advance, the Badgers will play the winner of LSU vs Iowa State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Seton Hall vs TCU Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Seton Hall comes in as the No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Pirates are slim one-point favorites in the first round against No. 9 seed TCU. For the latest Seton Hall vs TCU odds, check out the March Madness lines from BetOnline, one of the top Nebraska sports betting sites.

*March Madness odds as of Mar. 18, 2022

How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament

Cinderella stories begin with upsets in the first round. Unsurprisingly, more upsets happen in the first round of March Madness than any other other round. On average, there are 19 upsets in the Big Dance every year, including more than six upsets in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

For a complete breakdown of the March Madness upsets by round since the tournament moved to 64 teams in 1985, scroll down below.

Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round Most March Madness Upsets by Round First Round 6.2 2 10 Second Round 3.7 0 (four times) 8 Sweet 16 1.7 0 (five times) 4 Elite Eight 0.5 0 (10 times) 2 Final Four 0.2 0 (25 times) 2 Total 12.4 4 19

The No. 12 vs No. 5 seed matchup has traditionally been a favorite for bettors that want to pick bracket-busting March Madness upsets. Since 1985, the winning percentage drops off considerably for No. 12 and No. 13 seeds.

To learn more about how lower seeds have performed during the first round of March Madness, scroll down below.

NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets Frequency of March Madness Upsets Percentage of March Madness Upsets No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed 57 39.5% No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed 54 37.5% No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed 51 35.4% No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed 31 21.5% No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed 22 15.3% No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed 9 6.3% No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed 1 0.7%

The Best Nebraska March Madness Betting Websites | NE Sportsbooks for the NCAA Tournament

While a regulatory bill was signed into law in November, the bill doesn’t allow college basketball fans to bet on Nebraska college teams that play in the state. Residents can still bet on in-state teams and cash in on the best March Madness odds by signing up to the best Nebraska sportsbooks.

Below, we’ll break down the best March Madness betting sites in Nebraska and the sports betting offers available for the NCAA Tournament.

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Bets for March Madness in Nebraska 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

With some of the best March Madness bonuses available on the Nebraska sports betting market, BetOnline is helping college basketball fans win cash online all month long. New members can receive $1,000 in free March Madness betting bonuses on their first deposit. BetOnline is offering three free NCAAB bets including a players prop, in-play bet, and a free matched mobile bet. Nebraska residents can also enter their bracket in a March Madness contest at BetOnline. With $250,000 in cash prizes, it’s one of the biggest March Madness bracket contests on the US sports betting market. College basketball fans can buy entries for $25 for a shot at a $75,000 grand prize.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

To claim your free NCAAB bets for March Madness at BetOnline, click on the button below.

2. XBet — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NCAA Tournament Betting In Nebraska 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

One of the best Nebraska online gambling sites, XBet offers the most competitive live NCAA Tournament odds in the Cornhusker State. Not only does XBet offer excellent odds, the online sportsbook has some of the best Nebraska sports betting bonuses. New users receive up to $500 in free March Madness bets on their first qualifying deposit. XBet also features a March Madness bracket contest with $10,000 in cash prizes. Nebraska residents can get one free entry when they sign up to XBet ahead of Thursday’s tipoff.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Nebraska Sports Betting Bonus of $500

NE Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click on the button below to get your free March Madness bets at XBet, one of the best Nebraska sports betting sites.

3. MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best March Madness Odds In Nebraska 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Nebraska bettors trying to get the best March Madness betting odds should start by signing up to MyBookie. One of the best Nebraska sports betting apps, MyBookie offers reduced juice on all NCAA Tournament odds. At MyBookie, Nebraska college basketball fans can claim a $1,000 in March Madness betting bonuses on their first deposit. MyBookie also features one of the most exciting March Madness bracket contests. With crypto prizes like Bitcoin and NFTs, college basketball fans can enter their bracket for $10. For Nebraska residents, MyBookie is giving away one free entry on every two bracket entry buy-ins.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Nebraska Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

NE Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To get in on the best March Madness betting contests on the Nebraska sports betting market at MyBookie, click on the button below.

March Madness Picks | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022

After winning the ACC Tournament and receiving an automatic bid to March Madness, Virginia Tech is on fire heading into the first round. With a convincing win over Duke, Virginia Tech is a Cinderella story in the making. The Hokies secured the No. 11 seed and have a first round matchup against No. 6 Texas. Look for Virginia Tech to upset Texas in the first round, take the Hokies on the moneyline.

Click on the button below to place your free NCAA Tournament bets at BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting sites.

