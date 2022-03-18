How to Bet on March Madness in NY | New York Sports Betting Sites

Some of the best March Madness betting websites are offering free college basketball bets and NCAA Tournament bracket betting contests for the Big Dance. This year, March Madness 2022 will mark the first NCAA tournament to take place in the state since New York sports betting has become legal and regulated. As a result, college basketball fans can cash in on free bets and bonus cash for signing up to some of the top New York sports betting sites. Continue reading to find out how to bet on the NCAA tournament in New York while cashing in on free bets from March Madness betting promos and bonuses.

The Best New York Sports Betting Sites for March Madness in 2022

The NCAA Tournament first round will tipoff on Friday but there’s still plenty of time for college basketball fans to get in on the action. New York sports betting sites have offers for both new and existing customers, including free bracket contest entries, bonus cash, and more.

Below, we’ll break down some of the best New York sports betting sites for March Madness and what they have to offer for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness XBet – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

How to Bet on March Madness in New York

The best New York sports betting sites make it easy to sign up and claim betting offers for March Madness. In just a few minutes, new users can sign up to an online sportsbook and claim some of the best New York sports betting offers for the Big Dance.

Next, we’ll walk new users through how to bet on March Madness in New York and claim free college basketball bets for the NCAA Tournament.

Pick a NY betting site from this page Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament Sign up to get your New York sports betting offers for March Madness Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in NY

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in New York

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga Bulldogs

Gonzaga Bulldogs 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: First Four begins March 15

First Four begins March 15 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022

April 2nd, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4th, 2022

April 4th, 2022 📺 TV Channel: CBS | TBS | TNT | Tru TV

TBS | TNT | Tru TV 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +285 | Arizona +700 | Kentucky +800

How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament

The majority of the major upsets that occur in the NCAA tournament often occur in the later rounds. Dating back to 2018, the betting underdog has won six of the last twelve match-ups in the fourth round of the NCAA tournament, commonly known as the elite eight. This has historically been true dating back even further than 2018, as the betting underdog from the elite eight on has covered at a 63% rate since 2016, going 22-12-1 ATS in each of the final seven games of the NCAA tournament, over the last five tournaments combined.

For a complete breakdown of the March Madness upsets by round since the tournament moved to 64 teams in 1985, scroll down below.

Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round Most March Madness Upsets by Round First Round 6.2 2 10 Second Round 3.7 0 (four times) 8 Sweet 16 1.7 0 (five times) 4 Elite Eight 0.5 0 (10 times) 2 Final Four 0.2 0 (25 times) 2 Total 12.4 4 19



The March Madness betting favorite has cashed at a 71% rate on the moneyline over the last five tournaments dating back to 2016. However, the most lucrative way to bet on the first round of the NCAA tournament as of late has been by betting on the underdog to cover the spread. Since 2019, the betting underdog has cashed at a 61% rate against the spread, going 39-25 ATS over the last two tournaments combined.

To learn more about how lower seeds have performed during the first round of March Madness, scroll down below.

NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets Frequency of March Madness Upsets Percentage of March Madness Upsets No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed 57 39.5% No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed 54 37.5% No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed 51 35.4% No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed 31 21.5% No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed 22 15.3% No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed 9 6.3% No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed 1 0.7%

March Madness Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness 2022

Despite opening with the best odds to win March Madness, Gonzaga has been one of the most popular picks to win the NCAA Tournament in 2022. As a result, the Bulldogs have moved from +350 to +285 odds to win March Madness. Meanwhile, Duke has fallen down the board from a +1000 to a +1600 at BetOnline, which offers overtime insurance and money back bracket buster insurance during the NCAA Tournament.

For a complete breakdown of the latest March Madness odds, check out the odds to win the NCAA Tournament for the top 10 teams from BetOnline, one of the top New York sports betting sites.

*all March Madness odds as of March 17,2022

March Madness Betting Trends

During the NCAA Tournament, certain trends emerge that can help college basketball bettors earn a profit during March Madness. With the first round of March Madness expected to generate plenty of upsets, we’ll break down some of the hottest March Madness betting trends over the last five years.

For a complete breakdown of the best March Madness betting trends, check out the chart below.

Timeframe Bet Winning Percentage Win Loss Push ROI % Since 2021 Under 62.5% 20 12 0 19.38% Since 2021 Underdogs ATS 59.4% 19 13 0 13.41% Since 2019 Underdogs ATS 60.9% 39 25 0 16.39% Since 2019 Under 54.7% 35 28 1 6.02% Since 2018 Underdogs ATS 57.3% 55 40 1 10.47% Since 2018 Underdogs ATS 55.2% 53 42 1 6.49% Since 2017 Underdogs ATS 54.7% 70 56 2 6.02% Since 2016 Underdogs ATS 53.8% 86 72 2 3.91% Since 2016 Over 53.1% 85 74 1 2.09%

March Madness Betting | Odds, Lines, and Point Spread for First Round March Madness 2022

The first round of the NCAA Tournament tipped off on Thursday afternoon and there were a handful of upsets in the first round. Saint Peter’s (+1500) shocked the college basketball world with an upset over No. 2-ranked Kentucky while Richmond (+400) earned a classic No. 12 vs No. 5 upset with a win over Iowa.

For a glimpse of potential first round upsets, we’ll break down the March Madness odds for every game in the first round of the NCAA Tournament below.

All odds are taken from BetOnline, one of the best New York sports betting sites for March Madness.

Ohio State vs Loyola Chicago Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Ohio State comes into the Big Dance as a No. 7 seed but will have a difficult first round matchup against No. 10 Loyola Chicago. The Ramblers have made deep runs in the NCAA Tournament before and could be another potential underdog that could do some damage in the opening round. For the latest Ohio St vs Loyola Chicago odds, check out the NCAA Tournament lines from BetOnline below.

Auburn vs Jacksonville State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Auburn comes into the opening round of March Madness as the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region. The Tigers are favored by 15.5 points over Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and should be able to cruise to an easy win here. Can Auburn take care of business in the Round of 64 versus Jacksonville St?

Texas Tech vs Montana State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Texas Tech is another team that will be heavily favored to win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Red Raiders enter March Madness as a No. 3 seed in the West Region and will be favored by 15 points against No. 14 seed Montana St. For the latest Texas Tech vs Montana odds, check out the chart from BetOnline below.

Purdue vs Yale Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Purdue suffered a disappointing loss in the Big Ten Tournament but still enters March Madness as the No. 3 seed in the East Regoin. The Boilermakers enter the first round of the NCAA Tournament as 16 point favorites over Yale. For the latest Purdue vs Yale odds, check out the March Madness lines from BetOnline, one of the best New York sports betting sites.

Villanova vs Delaware Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Villanova enters the first round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 2 seed in the South Region and will be heavy favorites over No. 15-seed Delaware. The Wildcats come in as 15-point favorites over the Blue Hens in the first round of March Madness. For the latest NCAA Tournament odds, check out the chart from BetOnline below.

USC vs Miami Odds, Point Spread, and Total

The ACC didn’t get a lot of respect from the Selection Sunday committee. Despite playing well during ACC play, Miami enters the opening round as a No. 10 seed. While Miami is a No. 10 seed, it finds itself as only 1.5-point underdogs against No. 7 seed USC in the first round. For the latest USC vs Miami odds, check out the NCAA Tournament lines from BetOnline below.

Texas vs Virginia Tech Odds, Point Spread, and Total

While Texas was rewarded with a No. 6 seed, the Longhorns drew one of the toughest first round matchup against ACC Tournament Champion Virginia Tech. The Hokies impressed by beating Duke to win the ACC Tournament title and should be able to put up a fight against the Longhorns. The best March Madness betting sites seem to think so too, as BetOnline has Virginia Tech vs Texas odds as a pick’em.

Chattanooga vs Illinois Odds, Point Spread, and Total

The Fighting Illini enter as a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Illinois comes into the first round against No. 13 seed Chattanooga as eight-point favorites in the first round of March Madness. For the latest Illinois vs Chattanooga odds, check out the NCAA Tournament lines from BetOnline, one of the top New York sports betting apps.

Duke vs Cal State Fullerton Odds, Point Spread, and Total

The No. 2 seeded Duke Blue Devils come into this matchup as 18.5 point favorites in the first round versus No. 15-seed Cal St Fullerton. Duke’s odds to win March Madness have been slipping since being placed in the same region as No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga. For the latest March Madness odds, check out the chart from BetOnline below.

LSU vs Iowa State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

The Tigers fired head coach Will Wade before the NCAA Tournament but will still try to make a deep March Madness run. LSU enters the Big Dance as a No. 6 seed while Iowa State comes in as a No. 11 seed in the first round. The Cyclones come in as four-point underdogs versus LSU at BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting websites.

Houston vs UAB Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Despite being a No. 5 seed, Houston has been one of the most popular dark horses to win March Madness in 2022. The Cougars come in as eight-point favorites in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against UAB. For the latest Houston vs UAB odds, check out the March Madness lines from BetOnline, which has some of the best New York sports betting offers for the NCAA Tournament.

Michigan State vs Davidson Odds, Point Spread, and Total

After a strong finish to the Big Ten season, Michigan State was rewarded with a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Spartans come into the first round as slim one-point favorites against No. 10-seed Davidson. Check out the latest Michigan St vs Davidson odds from BetOnline below.

Wisconsin vs Colgate Odds, Point Spread, and Total

No. 3 seed Wisconsin comes into the opening round as only 7.5-point favorites over Colgate, which enters as a No. 14 seed. If they can advance, the Badgers will play the winner of LSU vs Iowa State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Seton Hall vs TCU Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Seton Hall comes in as the No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Pirates are slim one-point favorites in the first round against No. 9 seed TCU. For the latest Seton Hall vs TCU odds, check out the March Madness lines from BetOnline, one of the top New York sports betting sites.

*all March Madness odds as of March 17, 2022

The Best New York March Madness Betting Websites | NY Sportsbooks for the NCAA Basketball Tournament

The best New York sports betting sites for March Madness are offering a ton of alternative betting markets for college basketball betting fans that want to bet on the NCAA tournament. New York mobile sports betting apps offer live odds on all the March Madness games, as well as in-game props such as margin of victory props, or even whether or not the final score will land odd or even total.

Whether you’re new to New York sports betting, or consider yourself a seasoned expert, there are a number of New York sports betting apps that will be suited to exactly what you’re looking for. To learn more about how to bet on March Madness in New York while collecting some of the very best New York sportsbook offers for March Madness, scroll down below.

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Bets for March Madness in New York 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Bet on the NCAA tournament in New York this year with BetOnline, and receive a special 50% sign-up bonus for New York residents of up to $1,000, along with a risk free bet for March Madness of up to $50, when placing your first wager with your mobile device. BetOnline offers New York sports betting fans a ton of NCAA tournament futures odds where you can wager on your team to advance to the Final Four.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Step into the action with BetOnline today by clicking the link below now.

Get Free NCAAB Bets in NY at BetOnline

2. XBet — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NCAA Tournament Betting In New York 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

If March Madness 2022 is your first year betting on the NCAA tournament then XBet is the place to start your New York sports betting journey. XBet is one of the most user-friendly and easy-to-use sports betting apps in New York, and this year they are making betting on the NCAA tournament in New York easier than ever before.

New XBet customers who live in New York that register now will receive a special matched deposit bonus of up to $500, as well a complimentary online casino gaming chip worth ten dollars, just for signing up.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum New York Sports Betting Bonus of $500

NY Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click the link to sign up for XBet, one of the top sites for sports betting in New York.

Claim Your XBet Bonus

3. MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best March Madness Odds In New York 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

If you’re on the hunt for some of the best New York sports betting offers, MyBookie is a great place to start. MyBookie has established itself as one of the best New York online gambling sites due to their willingness to offer both new and existing customers great giveaways and loyalty rewards.

College basketball fans that sign up with MyBookie in New York will receive a 100% sports betting bonus of up to $1,000. If you decide to bet on March Madness in New York with MyBookie, be sure to join one of their many MyBracket contests where they are giving customers a chance to turn $10 into 1 Bitcoin.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum New York Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

NY Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To get in on the March Madness action with MyBookie, sign-up now.

Join MyBookie Now

March Madness Picks | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022

Based on recent historical data, one of the more lucrative ways to bet on the NCAA tournament in the opening rounds is by betting on the underdogs in round one, and the favorites in round two. Since 2019, the round one underdog has cashed at a 61% rate against the spread in the last two NCAA tournaments combined, while the betting favorite has cashed at a 59% in the following round over the last two NCAA tournaments combined. A $100 bettor who has implemented this betting strategy over the last two tournaments has gone 58-38, for a profit of +$1478 along the way. Be sure to use this strategy when betting on the NCAA tournament in New York this March Madness 2022.

Bet on March Madness in New York with BetOnline and get free NCAA Tournament bets by clicking the link below.

Get Free March Madness Bets in NY at BetOnline

