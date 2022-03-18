How to Bet on March Madness in OH | Ohio Sports Betting Sites

March Madness is tipping off with the First Four on Tuesday and will continue on to the Final Four and the NCAA National Championship Game. With Ohio sports betting expected to launch soon, fans can get in on all of the college basketball action with some of the very best Ohio sportsbooks available. To learn more about how to bet on the NCAA tournament in Ohio while collecting free bets for college basketball and Ohio sportsbook bonuses, read on below.

The Best Ohio Sports Betting Sites for March Madness in 2022

Next, we’ll explore the best Ohio sports betting sites for March Madness.

Below, you’ll find some of the best March Madness betting websites and sports betting bonuses available in Ohio for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness XBet – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

How to Bet on March Madness in Ohio

The best Ohio sports betting sites make it quick and easy to sign up and start betting on March Madness games.

Below, we’ll walk new users through how to bet on March Madness in Ohio and claim free college basketball bets for the Big Dance.

Pick an OH betting site from this page Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament Sign up to get your Ohio sports betting offers for March Madness Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in OH

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Ohio

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga Bulldogs

Gonzaga Bulldogs 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: First Four begins March 15

First Four begins March 15 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022

April 2nd, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4th, 2022

April 4th, 2022 📺 TV Channel: CBS | TBS | TNT | Tru TV

TBS | TNT | Tru TV 🎲 March Madness Odds: Check back after Selection Sunday

How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament

While the opening rounds of the NCAA tournament tend to bring a number of surprising upsets, the biggest upsets of the tournament as of late have come in the later rounds. Since 2016, the betting underdog has covered the spread at a 63% rate in games played from the elite eight on.

For a complete breakdown of the March Madness upsets by round since the tournament moved to 64 teams in 1985, scroll down below.

Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round Most March Madness Upsets by Round First Round 6.2 2 10 Second Round 3.7 0 (four times) 8 Sweet 16 1.7 0 (five times) 4 Elite Eight 0.5 0 (10 times) 2 Final Four 0.2 0 (25 times) 2 Total 12.4 4 19

The betting favorite has won outright at a 71% rate over the last five tournaments dating back to 2016. However, the betting underdog has covered the spread at a far better rate than the favorite over the last few years. Since the 2019 NCAA tournament, the betting underdog has covered the spread at a 61% rate, going 39-25 ATS in that stretch.

To learn more about how lower seeds have performed during the first round of March Madness, scroll down below.

NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets Frequency of March Madness Upsets Percentage of March Madness Upsets No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed 57 39.5% No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed 54 37.5% No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed 51 35.4% No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed 31 21.5% No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed 22 15.3% No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed 9 6.3% No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed 1 0.7%

March Madness Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness 2022

Despite opening with the best odds to win March Madness, Gonzaga has been one of the most popular picks to win the NCAA Tournament in 2022. As a result, the Bulldogs have moved from +350 to +285 odds to win March Madness. Meanwhile, Duke has fallen down the board from a +1000 to a +1600 at BetOnline, which offers overtime insurance and money back bracket buster insurance during the NCAA Tournament.

For a complete breakdown of the latest March Madness odds, check out the odds to win the NCAA Tournament for the top 10 teams below.

March Madness Betting Trends

During the NCAA Tournament, certain trends emerge that can help college basketball bettors earn a profit during March Madness. With the first round of March Madness expected to generate plenty of upsets, we’ll break down some of the hottest March Madness betting trends over the last five years.

For a complete breakdown of the best March Madness betting trends, check out the chart below.

Timeframe Bet Winning Percentage Win Loss Push ROI % Since 2021 Under 62.5% 20 12 0 19.38% Since 2021 Underdogs ATS 59.4% 19 13 0 13.41% Since 2019 Underdogs ATS 60.9% 39 25 0 16.39% Since 2019 Under 54.7% 35 28 1 6.02% Since 2018 Underdogs ATS 57.3% 55 40 1 10.47% Since 2018 Underdogs ATS 55.2% 53 42 1 6.49% Since 2017 Underdogs ATS 54.7% 70 56 2 6.02% Since 2016 Underdogs ATS 53.8% 86 72 2 3.91% Since 2016 Over 53.1% 85 74 1 2.09%

March Madness Betting | Odds, Lines, and Point Spread for First Round March Madness 2022

All 64 teams will compete on Thursday and Friday in hopes of keeping their seasons alive. The first round of the NCAA Tournament tipped off on Thursday afternoon and there were a handful of upsets in the first round. Saint Peter’s (+1500) shocked the college basketball world with an upset over No. 2-ranked Kentucky while Richmond (+400) earned a classic No. 12 vs No. 5 upset with a win over Iowa.

For a glimpse of potential first round upsets, we’ll break down the March Madness odds for every game in the first round of the NCAA Tournament below.

All odds are taken from BetOnline, one of the best Ohio sports betting sites for March Madness.

Ohio State vs Loyola Chicago Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Ohio State comes into the Big Dance as a No. 7 seed but will have a difficult first round matchup against No. 10 Loyola Chicago. The Ramblers have made deep runs in the NCAA Tournament before and could be another potential underdog that could do some damage in the opening round. For the latest Ohio St vs Loyola Chicago odds, check out the NCAA Tournament lines from BetOnline below.

Auburn vs Jacksonville State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Auburn comes into the opening round of March Madness as the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region. The Tigers are favored by 15.5 points over Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and should be able to cruise to an easy win here. Can Auburn take care of business in the Round of 64 versus Jacksonville St?

Texas Tech vs Montana State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Texas Tech is another team that will be heavily favored to win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Red Raiders enter March Madness as a No. 3 seed in the West Region and will be favored by 15 points against No. 14 seed Montana St. For the latest Texas Tech vs Montana odds, check out the chart from BetOnline, one of the best Ohio sports betting apps for March Madness betting.

Purdue vs Yale Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Purdue suffered a disappointing loss in the Big Ten Tournament but still enters March Madness as the No. 3 seed in the East Regoin. The Boilermakers enter the first round of the NCAA Tournament as 16 point favorites over Yale. For the latest Purdue vs Yale odds, check out the March Madness lines from BetOnline below.

Villanova vs Delaware Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Villanova enters the first round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 2 seed in the South Region and will be heavy favorites over No. 15-seed Delaware. The Wildcats come in as 15-point favorites over the Blue Hens in the first round of March Madness. For the latest NCAA Tournament odds, check out the chart from BetOnline, one of the best Ohio sports betting sites.

USC vs Miami Odds, Point Spread, and Total

The ACC didn’t get a lot of respect from the Selection Sunday committee. Despite playing well during ACC play, Miami enters the opening round as a No. 10 seed. While Miami is a No. 10 seed, it finds itself as only 1.5-point underdogs against No. 7 seed USC in the first round. For the latest USC vs Miami odds, check out the NCAA Tournament lines from BetOnline below.

Texas vs Virginia Tech Odds, Point Spread, and Total

While Texas was rewarded with a No. 6 seed, the Longhorns drew one of the toughest first round matchup against ACC Tournament Champion Virginia Tech. The Hokies impressed by beating Duke to win the ACC Tournament title and should be able to put up a fight against the Longhorns. The best Ohio sports betting sites seem to think so too, as BetOnline has Virginia Tech vs Texas odds as a pick’em.

Chattanooga vs Illinois Odds, Point Spread, and Total

The Fighting Illini enter as a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Illinois comes into the first round against No. 13 seed Chattanooga as eight-point favorites in the first round of March Madness. For the latest Illinois vs Chattanooga odds, check out the NCAA Tournament lines from BetOnline below.

Duke vs Cal State Fullerton Odds, Point Spread, and Total

The best Ohio sports betting sites have the No. 2 seeded Duke Blue Devils as 18.5 point favorites in the first round versus No. 15-seed Cal St Fullerton. Duke’s odds to win March Madness have been slipping since being placed in the same region as No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga. For the latest March Madness odds, check out the chart from BetOnline below.

LSU vs Iowa State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

The Tigers fired head coach Will Wade before the NCAA Tournament but will still try to make a deep March Madness run. LSU enters the Big Dance as a No. 6 seed while Iowa State comes in as a No. 11 seed in the first round. The Cyclones come in as four-point underdogs versus LSU at BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting sites.

Houston vs UAB Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Despite being a No. 5 seed, Houston has been one of the most popular dark horses to win March Madness in 2022. The Cougars come in as eight-point favorites in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against UAB. For the latest Houston vs UAB odds, check out the March Madness lines from BetOnline.

Michigan State vs Davidson Odds, Point Spread, and Total

After a strong finish to the Big Ten season, Michigan State was rewarded with a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Spartans come into the first round as slim one-point favorites against No. 10-seed Davidson. Check out the latest Michigan St vs Davidson odds from BetOnline below.

Wisconsin vs Colgate Odds, Point Spread, and Total

No. 3 seed Wisconsin comes into the opening round as only 7.5-point favorites over Colgate, which enters as a No. 14 seed. If they can advance, the Badgers will play the winner of LSU vs Iowa State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Seton Hall vs TCU Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Seton Hall comes in as the No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Pirates are slim one-point favorites in the first round against No. 9 seed TCU. For the latest Seton Hall vs TCU odds, check out the March Madness lines from BetOnline, one of the top Ohio sports betting sites.

The Best Ohio March Madness Betting Sites | OH Sportsbooks for the NCAA Basketball Tournament

March Madness 2022 is finally here and college basketball fans in Ohio can dive into all the betting action around the NCAA tournament. If picking the outright winner isn’t your thing, Ohio sportsbooks offer a number of alternative betting markets for college basketball betting fans both new and old. Bet on the exact margin of victory, or whether or not the final score will land even or odd.

Whatever your bet on the NCAA tournament is, Ohio sports betting sites have you covered. To learn more about betting on the NCAA tournament in Ohio, check out our reviews of the best Ohio sports betting apps available.

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Bets for March Madness in Ohio 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetOnline is the very best March Madness betting website available to Ohio sports betting fans. Bet on the NCAA tournament this month with BetOnline, as new Ohio customers will receive a special 50% registration bonus of up to $1,000, as well as a free bet on March Madness when placing their first wager from a mobile device.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

To cash in on these, and many more college basketball betting offers, click on the link below and register with BetOnline now.

Get Free NCAAB Bets in OH at BetOnline

2. XBet — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NCAA Tournament Betting In Ohio 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

One of the best Ohio online gambling sites, XBet has become known for offering one of the most easy-to-use and user-friendly experience. College basketball fans that are betting on sports in Ohio can bet on March Madness by cashing in on college basketball betting odds, game props, team props, and NCAA Tournament futures bets.. Sign-up with XBet now and receive a 100% sign-up bonus of up to $500, as well as a ten-dollar online casino gaming chip, just for registering.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Ohio Sports Betting Bonus of $500

OHOH Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Get in on the action with XBet now by clicking the link below.

Claim Your XBet Bonus

3. MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best March Madness Odds In Ohio 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

With great college basketball betting odds and Ohio sports betting contests with massive cash prizes, MyBookie is one of the most popular March Madness betting sites in Ohio. MyBookie has become known over the years for offering a ton of great free bets and loyalty rewards for customers for new and old. MyBookie customers in Ohio who sign-up to bet on the NCAA tournament will receive a matched deposit bonus of up to $1,000, as well as access to some of the best free contests available among all of the March Madness betting websites.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Ohio Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

OH Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To get in on the action with MyBookie today, click the link below now.

Join MyBookie Now

March Madness Picks | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022

There are numerous March Madness betting trends and systems that one can use to make their wager for the NCAA tournament. One of the best ways to generate profit in the early rounds of betting the NCAA tournament is by wagering on the underdogs in the opening round, and on the favorites in round two. Since 2019, the underdog in round one has cashed at a 61% rate against the spread, while the betting favorite in round two has cashed at a 59% rate against the spread. Combined, a bettor who has used this strategy has cashed at a 60% rate over the last two tournaments and has earned well over double-digit unit profits.

To place your free March Madness bets with BetOnline today, click the link below now.

Get Free NCAAB Bets in OH at BetOnline

