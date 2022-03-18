How to Bet on March Madness in SC | South Carolina Sports Betting Sites

Residents in South Carolina can boost their bankroll and bet on March Madness all month long with some of the top sports betting sites. The First Four tips off in Dayton Ohio on Tuesday, March 15th. Meanwhile, the first round of the NCAA tournament officially gets started on Thursday, March 17th with all 64 teams getting in on the action between Thursday and Friday. South Carolina sports betting is still not state-authorized, despite multiple attempts to pass it as state law. Despite this, there are still numerous ways to bet on the NCAA tournament in South Carolina, which we will explore in this article. To learn more about how to bet on the NCAA tournament in South Carolina, while collecting some of the best sportsbook bonuses and free bets for March Madness 2022, continue reading now.

The Best South Carolina Sports Betting Sites for March Madness in 2022

Below, we’ll go over some of the best March Madness betting websites and the sports betting bonuses available for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness XBet – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

How to Bet on March Madness in South Carolina

Below, we’ll walk new users through how to bet on March Madness in South Carolina and claim free college basketball bets.

Pick an SC betting site from this page Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament Sign up to get your South Carolina sports betting bonus for March Madness Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in SC

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in South Carolina

In South Carolina, residents can watch March Madness and stream NCAA Tournament games with TruTV, CBS, TNT, and TBS.

Below, we’ll break down the March Madness schedule, NCAA Tournament odds, and some key March Madness dates.

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

NCAA Tournament 2022 ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga Bulldogs

Gonzaga Bulldogs 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: Round 1, March 17th, 2022

Round 1, March 17th, 2022 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022

April 2nd, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4th, 2022

April 4th, 2022 📺 TV Channel: TruTV, CBS, TNT, and TBS

TruTV, CBS, TNT, and TBS 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +285 | Arizona +700

March Madness Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness 2022

Despite opening with the best odds to win March Madness, Gonzaga has been one of the most popular picks to win the NCAA Tournament in 2022. As a result, the Bulldogs have moved from +350 to +285 odds to win March Madness. Meanwhile, Duke has fallen down the board from a +1000 to a +1600 at BetOnline, which offers overtime insurance and money back bracket buster insurance during the NCAA Tournament.

For a complete breakdown of the latest March Madness odds, check out the odds to win the NCAA Tournament for the top 10 teams below.

March Madness Betting Trends

During the NCAA Tournament, certain trends emerge that can help college basketball bettors earn a profit during March Madness. With the first round of March Madness expected to generate plenty of upsets, we’ll break down some of the hottest March Madness betting trends over the last five years.

For a complete breakdown of the best March Madness betting trends, check out the chart below.

Timeframe Bet Winning Percentage Win Loss Push ROI % Since 2021 Under 62.5% 20 12 0 19.38% Since 2021 Underdogs ATS 59.4% 19 13 0 13.41% Since 2019 Underdogs ATS 60.9% 39 25 0 16.39% Since 2019 Under 54.7% 35 28 1 6.02% Since 2018 Underdogs ATS 57.3% 55 40 1 10.47% Since 2018 Underdogs ATS 55.2% 53 42 1 6.49% Since 2017 Underdogs ATS 54.7% 70 56 2 6.02% Since 2016 Underdogs ATS 53.8% 86 72 2 3.91% Since 2016 Over 53.1% 85 74 1 2.09%

March Madness Betting | Odds, Lines, and Point Spread for First Round March Madness 2022

The first round of the NCAA Tournament tipped off on Thursday afternoon and there were a handful of upsets in the first round. Saint Peter’s (+1500) shocked the college basketball world with an upset over No. 2-ranked Kentucky while Richmond (+400) earned a classic No. 12 vs No. 5 upset with a win over Iowa.

For a glimpse of potential first round upsets, we’ll break down the March Madness odds for every game in the first round of the NCAA Tournament below.

All odds are taken from BetOnline, one of the best South Carolina sports betting sites for March Madness.

Ohio State vs Loyola Chicago Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Ohio State comes into the Big Dance as a No. 7 seed but will have a difficult first round matchup against No. 10 Loyola Chicago. The Ramblers have made deep runs in the NCAA Tournament before and could be another potential underdog that could do some damage in the opening round. For the latest Ohio St vs Loyola Chicago odds, check out the NCAA Tournament lines from BetOnline below.

Auburn vs Jacksonville State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Auburn comes into the opening round of March Madness as the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region. The Tigers are favored by 15.5 points over Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and should be able to cruise to an easy win here. Can Auburn take care of business in the Round of 64 versus Jacksonville St?

Texas Tech vs Montana State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Texas Tech is another team that will be heavily favored to win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Red Raiders enter March Madness as a No. 3 seed in the West Region and will be favored by 15 points against No. 14 seed Montana St. For the latest Texas Tech vs Montana odds, check out the chart from BetOnline, one of the best South Carolina sports betting sites.

Purdue vs Yale Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Purdue suffered a disappointing loss in the Big Ten Tournament but still enters March Madness as the No. 3 seed in the East Regoin. The Boilermakers enter the first round of the NCAA Tournament as 16 point favorites over Yale. For the latest Purdue vs Yale odds, check out the March Madness lines from BetOnline below.

Villanova vs Delaware Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Villanova enters the first round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 2 seed in the South Region and will be heavy favorites over No. 15-seed Delaware. The Wildcats come in as 15-point favorites over the Blue Hens in the first round of March Madness. For the latest NCAA Tournament odds, check out the chart from BetOnline below.

USC vs Miami Odds, Point Spread, and Total

The ACC didn’t get a lot of respect from the Selection Sunday committee. Despite playing well during ACC play, Miami enters the opening round as a No. 10 seed. While Miami is a No. 10 seed, it finds itself as only 1.5-point underdogs against No. 7 seed USC in the first round. For the latest USC vs Miami odds, check out the NCAA Tournament lines from BetOnline, one of the best South Carolina sports betting apps.

Texas vs Virginia Tech Odds, Point Spread, and Total

While Texas was rewarded with a No. 6 seed, the Longhorns drew one of the toughest first round matchup against ACC Tournament Champion Virginia Tech. The Hokies impressed by beating Duke to win the ACC Tournament title and should be able to put up a fight against the Longhorns. The best March Madness betting sites seem to think so too, as BetOnline has Virginia Tech vs Texas odds as a pick’em.

Chattanooga vs Illinois Odds, Point Spread, and Total

The Fighting Illini enter as a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Illinois comes into the first round against No. 13 seed Chattanooga as eight-point favorites in the first round of March Madness. For the latest Illinois vs Chattanooga odds, check out the NCAA Tournament lines from BetOnline below.

Duke vs Cal State Fullerton Odds, Point Spread, and Total

The No. 2 seeded Duke Blue Devils come into this matchup as 18.5 point favorites in the first round versus No. 15-seed Cal St Fullerton. Duke’s odds to win March Madness have been slipping since being placed in the same region as No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga. For the latest March Madness odds, check out the chart from BetOnline below.

LSU vs Iowa State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

The Tigers fired head coach Will Wade before the NCAA Tournament but will still try to make a deep March Madness run. LSU enters the Big Dance as a No. 6 seed while Iowa State comes in as a No. 11 seed in the first round. The Cyclones come in as four-point underdogs versus LSU at BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting websites.

Houston vs UAB Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Despite being a No. 5 seed, Houston has been one of the most popular dark horses to win March Madness in 2022. The Cougars come in as eight-point favorites in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against UAB. For the latest Houston vs UAB odds, check out the March Madness lines from BetOnline, one of the best South Carolina sports betting sites for the NCAA Tournament.

Michigan State vs Davidson Odds, Point Spread, and Total

After a strong finish to the Big Ten season, Michigan State was rewarded with a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Spartans come into the first round as slim one-point favorites against No. 10-seed Davidson. Check out the latest Michigan St vs Davidson odds from BetOnline below.

Wisconsin vs Colgate Odds, Point Spread, and Total

No. 3 seed Wisconsin comes into the opening round as only 7.5-point favorites over Colgate, which enters as a No. 14 seed. If they can advance, the Badgers will play the winner of LSU vs Iowa State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Seton Hall vs TCU Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Seton Hall comes in as the No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Pirates are slim one-point favorites in the first round against No. 9 seed TCU. For the latest Seton Hall vs TCU odds, check out the March Madness lines from BetOnline, one of the top South Carolina sports betting sites.

*March Madness odds as of Mar. 18, 2022

How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament

The betting underdog has historically pulled off the biggest upsets in the opening rounds of the tournament, but there is recent data that shows the more shocking upsets tend to be occuring in the later rounds. Over the last five tournament events combined, the underdog has cashed at a 63% rate across the final seven games of the competition, going 22-12-1 ATS in that stretch. Further, since 2018, the betting underdog has won outright in six of the last twelve match-ups in the round of the elite eight.

For a complete breakdown of the March Madness upsets by round since the tournament moved to 64 teams in 1985, scroll down below.

Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round Most March Madness Upsets by Round First Round 6.2 2 10 Second Round 3.7 0 (four times) 8 Sweet 16 1.7 0 (five times) 4 Elite Eight 0.5 0 (10 times) 2 Final Four 0.2 0 (25 times) 2 Total 12.4 4 19

Since 2019, the underdog has cashed at a 60.9% rate against the spread in the first round of the NCAA tournament, going 39-25 ATS in that stretch.

To find out more about how underdogs have faired historically in the opening round of the NCAA tournament, check out the table below.

NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets Frequency of March Madness Upsets Percentage of March Madness Upsets No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed 57 39.5% No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed 54 37.5% No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed 51 35.4% No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed 31 21.5% No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed 22 15.3% No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed 9 6.3% No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed 1 0.7%

The Best South Carolina March Madness Betting Websites | SC Sportsbooks for the NCAA Tournament

South Carolina sports betting fans looking to bet on March Madness 2022 can do so with some of the very best South Carolina sportsbooks offers at their disposal. If you’re not into picking the outright winner. South Carolina sports betting sites offer a number of alternative college basketball betting markets for March Madness 2022. Bet on the margin of victory, in-game team totals, or even live betting odds on each and every game in the NCAA post-season.

To learn more about how to bet on the NCAA Tournament in South Carolina, continue reading as we explore the very best South Carolina sportsbook offers for March Madness 2022.

BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness





🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Bets for March Madness in South Carolina 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

College basketball fans can bet on March Madness in South Carolina with BetOnline and cash in on some of the best offers available for the NCAA Tournament. BetOnline is the first sportsbook to check out when searching for South Carolina sports betting apps that take wagers in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. For March Madness 2022, South Carolina residents who register with BetOnline now will receive a 50% sign-up bonus of up to $1,000, as well as a free March Madness bet when placing their first wager from a mobile device. BetOnline also offers exclusive March Madness betting bonuses, including overtime insurance and bracket buster insurance for the Big Dance. Terms and conditions apply, read below for more details.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Cash in on great offers for betting on college basketball in South Carolina with BetOnline today by clicking the link below now.

Get Free NCAAB Bets in SC at BetOnline

XBet — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament





🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NCAA Tournament Betting in South Carolina 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

XBet brings betting on college basketball in South Carolina back to the days of simplicity. After almost ten years in the South Carolina sports betting industry, XBet has been known for offering customers a simple and easy-to-use betting interface, which makes it perfect for residents that are betting online for the first time. Customers that get started with XBet can enjoy one of the most user-friendly South Carolina online gambling sites available for March Madness 2022. New XBet customers in South Carolina who register to bet on the NCAA tournament will receive a 100% sign-up bonus of up to $500, as well as a free entry into their $10,000 XBracket contest.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum South Carolina Sports Betting Bonus of $500

IN Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Get into the action with XBet today by clicking the link below now.

Claim Your XBet Bonus

MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness





🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best March Madness Odds in South Carolina 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie is easily the most accommodating and generous South Carolina sports betting platform when it comes to offering its customers great promotions and betting offers on the NCAA tournament. SC residents who sign-up with MyBookie now will receive a special matched deposit bonus of up to $1,000, as well as a chance to turn $10 into 1 BTC with their annual MyBracket contest. MyBookie also offers South Carolina sports betting fans a number of great loyalty rewards and free betting offers on March Madness 2022, and all year long. With some of the best March Madness odds and more college basketball prop bets than most top sportsbooks, MyBookie has established itself as of the top March Madness betting sites.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum South Carolina Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

IN Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Bet on College Baksetball in South Carolina with MyBookie today by clicking the link below.

Join MyBookie Now

March Madness Picks | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022

Since the start of the 2019 NCAA tournament, a bettor who has backed all ATS underdogs in the first round of March Madness, followed by all ATS favorites in the second round, has cashed at a 60.4% rate in that stretch, turning a profit of just over 14 units along the way. This year, try betting the zig-zag pattern across the opening rounds of March Madness 2022. Be sure to bet responsibly, and above all else, enjoy the games.

To place your free March Madness bets with BetOnline today, click the link below now.

Get Free NCAAB Bets in SC at BetOnline

