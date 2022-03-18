Lakers vs Raptors Prediction, Free NBA Picks, Preview and Odds

For Friday night’s cross-conference rematch, the Los Angeles Lakers are preparing to upset the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena; free NBA picks are viewable here. Los Angeles is averaging 110.86 points per game and shooting 34.74% from 3-point range. Continue scrolling for Lakers vs Raptors preview content.

Will Pascal Siakim and the Raptors obtain their sixth straight win? Siakim is averaging 22 points and 8.4 rebounds per game this season. Toronto has covered the spread in five of its past six games. In addition to the injury report, prediction and odds, free NBA picks are featured below.

Lakers vs Raptors — Game Information

🏀 Teams: Los Angeles Lakers | Toronto Raptors

Los Angeles Lakers 📊 Record: Lakers (29-40, 28-41 ATS) | Raptors (39-30, 39-29-1 ATS)

Lakers (29-40, 28-41 ATS) | Raptors (39-30, 39-29-1 ATS) 📅 Date: Friday, March 18, 2022

Friday, March 18, 2022 🕛 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass & Spectrum SportsNet

NBA League Pass & Spectrum SportsNet 🏟 Venue: Scotiabank Arena; Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena; Toronto, Ontario 🎲 NBA Odds: Lakers +9 (-113) | Raptors -9 (-107)

Lakers vs Raptors Odds | NBA Picks

Heading into tonight’s non-conference contest, the Lakers are nine-point underdogs on the road. Los Angeles is 22-17 as a favorite, 7-23 as an underdog and 13-19 ATS away. Also, the Lakers’ over/under record on the road is 18-14. They 2-9 ATS in their last 11 games played.

Meanwhile, Toronto is 25-12 as a favorite, 14-18 as an underdog and 16-16 ATS at home. Besides the records listed above, the Raptors’ over/under record at home is 18-14. The team is 6-1 in its previous seven matchups versus Pacific Division opponents. BetOnline odds are posted below.

All Lakers vs Raptors betting odds were retrieved from BetOnline.

Lakers vs Raptors Injuries | Free NBA Picks

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

SF LeBron James (questionable) | C Anthony Davis (out indefinitely) | PG Kendrick Nunn (out indefinitely) | SF Talen Horton-Tucker (questionable)

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

SF OG Anunoby (out indefinitely) | PG Malachi Flynn (out indefinitely)

Lakers vs Raptors Preview

Right now, the Lakers rank ninth in the Western Conference. Their conference record is 16-27. They trail the Clippers by 5.5 games for the eighth spot. As for the Raptors, they rank seventh overall in the Eastern Conference. Toronto has the same record as Cleveland. The Raptors’ conference record is 23-19.

After studying other head-to-head meetings, in the last three matchups, the Raptors are 2-1 against the Lakers. On Monday, Toronto defeated them 114-103 at Staples Center. This will be the second time these teams have played one another during this regular season.

Full Sweep in LA LA Land. Last nights views below ⬇️⬇️ Game Highlights | @TangerineHoops Watch: https://t.co/KhTabGU8M2 pic.twitter.com/f8RzAFV8e3 — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) March 17, 2022

Lakers need Anthony Davis to return as soon as possible

The Lakers are 2-8 in their past 10 games played. While a few bettors were expecting the team to regress this season, most NBA analysts and fans were not anticipating a below-.500 season. When the Lakers traded for Russell Westbrook, oddsmakers drastically increased the team’s chances of winning the conference. Now, folks are backing off.

With Anthony Davis, Los Angeles played like an average team earlier in the season. Without him, the Lakers are not a playoff contender. They are on a three-game skid; the Lakers’ only two wins over their last 10 contests were against the Wizards and Warriors. How did this team beat Golden State in overtime? LeBron James cannot score over 50 points in every game, especially not at his age.

Raptors are playing fantastic against Western Conference opponents

Furthermore, the Raptors are 7-3 in their previous 10 contests; they are on a five-game win streak. For those victories, the team defeated the Spurs, Suns, Nuggets, Lakers and Clippers. So, what’s the bad news? Toronto has not played well versus bottom-tier, Eastern Conference teams. During this stretch, the Raptors lost to the Pistons and Magic in back-to-back games.

At least now they are playing the same team they just beat on Monday. In their 114-103 road win over the Lakers, guard Gary Trent Jr. scored a team-high 28 points in 36 minutes of action. Forward Pascal Siakim closed out his performance with a double-double. He amassed 27 points, 11 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 34 minutes played. Toronto outrebounded Los Angeles 64-43 in this contest.

NBA Betting Trends – Lakers vs Raptors | NBA Picks

Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles is 1-5 ATS in its last six contests.

The Lakers are 1-5 SU in their past six games played.

Not to mention, the Lakers are 1-10 ATS in their previous 11 matchups versus the Raptors.

Toronto Raptors

Toronto is 5-0 ATS in the team’s past five games.

The Raptors are 5-0 SU in their last five contests.

Also, the total has gone under in seven of the Raptors’ previous nine games played.

Free NBA Picks — Los Angeles Lakers vs Toronto Raptors Picks & Prediction

Upon further review of the point spread consensus, 67% of bettors are hoping the Raptors will cover the spread at Scotiabank Arena. Referring to the point total consensus, 64% of gamblers figure the total will go under 225. For a reminder, the Raptors are 9-1 versus the Lakers in the last 10 meetings.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Raptors have a 77.6% probability of winning.

Equally important, the Lakers are 1-6 in their past seven road matchups against the Raptors. In conclusion, contemplate picking the Raptors to win, the Lakers will cover the spread and the total will go over 225. More NBA picks are on the main page.

Place Your Free Bets at BetOnline

BetOnline is one of the best sportsbooks for the state of California.

About James Foglio View all posts by James Foglio

Read next