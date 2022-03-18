Mavericks vs 76ers Preview, Free NBA Picks, Prediction and Odds

In tonight’s non-conference battle, the Dallas Mavericks are aiming to upset the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center; free NBA picks are available here. Philadelphia is averaging 108.66 points and 42.26 rebounds per game during this regular season. Keep scrolling for Mavericks vs 76ers preview content.

Can Luka Doncic and the Mavericks upset the 76ers to earn their sixth straight road win? Doncic is averaging 28.2 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game. Joel Embiid’s status on the injury report is day-to-day. Including the injury report, prediction and odds, free NBA picks are posted below.

Mavericks vs 76ers — Game Information

🏀 Teams: Dallas Mavericks | Philadelphia 76ers

Dallas Mavericks 📊 Record: Mavericks (43-26, 39-29-1 ATS) | 76ers (42-26, 33-34-1 ATS)

Mavericks (43-26, 39-29-1 ATS) | 76ers (42-26, 33-34-1 ATS) 📅 Date: Friday, March 18, 2022

Friday, March 18, 2022 🕛 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports Southwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia & NBA League Pass

Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports Southwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia & NBA League Pass 🏟 Venue: Wells Fargo Center; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 🎲 NBA Odds: Mavericks +2.5 (-113) | 76ers -2.5 (-107)

Mavericks vs 76ers Odds | NBA Picks

Leading into Friday night’s interconference rematch, the Mavericks are 2.5-point underdogs on the road. Dallas is 31-9 as a favorite, 12-16 as an underdog and 21-13 ATS on the road. To add to that, the Mavs’ over/under record on the road is 15-18-1. The total has gone under in six of Dallas’ past seven matchups versus Eastern Conference opponents.

On the other side, Philadelphia is 31-14 as a favorite, 11-12 as an underdog and 13-21 ATS at home. In addition to the aforementioned statistics, the Sixers’ over/under record at home is 13-20-1. They are 6-1 in their last seven meetings against Southwest Division teams. BetOnline odds are viewable below.

Mavericks vs 76ers Injuries | Free NBA Picks

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

SF Reggie Bullock (out) | SG Tim Hardaway Jr. (out indefinitely) | PF Marquese (questionable) | SF Theo Pinson (out indefinitely)

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

C Joel Embiid (questionable)

Mavericks vs 76ers Preview

At this juncture of the 2021-22 NBA regular season, the Mavericks rank fifth overall in the Western Conference. They trail the Jazz, Warriors, Grizzlies and Suns. While earning the top spot is unlikely, the Mavs are currently tied with the Jazz for the fourth-best record. Dallas’ conference record is 30-15. As for the 76ers, they are in third place of the Eastern Conference. The team is behind the Bucks and Heat.

Philadelphia’s conference record is 26-16. Regarding other head-to-head matchups, in the past three meetings, the Sixers are 2-1 versus the Mavericks. On Feb. 4, Dallas defeated them 107-98 at American Airlines Center. Tonight’s game will be the second time these teams have faced off this regular season.

Mavericks are looking for a fourth consecutive win

The Mavericks are 8-2 in their previous 10 contests, and they are on a three-game winning streak. Their only two losses during this stretch were against the Knicks and Jazz. Not to mention, in the Mavs’ 113-111 road win over the Nets on Wednesday, guard Luka Doncic scored a team-high 37 points in 39 minutes played.

Plus, forward Spencer Dinwiddie contributed 22 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 33 minutes spent on the court. Despite the Nets outrebounding them 45-37, the Mavs sank more threes and were perfect at the free throw line, shooting 19-for-19 (100%). Dallas is now 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games played in March.

76ers need to establish consistency with a healthy roster

Additionally, although the 76ers 7-3 in their past 10 games played, they are 3-3 in their last six contests. The Nuggets, Nets and Heat defeated them in those losses. On Wednesday, the Sixers bounced back from their 114-110 loss to the Nuggets by besting the Cavaliers 118-114 away. In this matchup, Cleveland outscored Philadelphia 31-13 in the third quarter.

However, Joel Embiid’s double-double carried them to victory. He accumulated 35 points, 17 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 35 minutes on the court. Speaking of Embiid, the center is listed as questionable for tonight’s game. Guard Tyrese Maxey also generated 25 points in 38 minutes played. Philadelphia shot 41-for-79 (51.9%) from the field as well. With a complete, healthy roster, the 76ers need to develop a rhythm to beat the teams they should.

NBA Betting Trends – Mavericks vs 76ers | NBA Picks

Dallas Mavericks

Dallas is 13-4 ATS in the team’s past 17 games played.

The Mavericks are 8-1 SU in their previous nine contests.

Also, the total has gone under in four of the Mavericks’ last five games.

Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia is 1-5-1 ATS in its previous seven contests.

And, the 76ers are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games played.

Next, the total has gone under in four of the Sixers’ past five matchups versus the Mavs.

Free NBA Picks — Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers Picks & Prediction

Concerning the point spread consensus, 58% of gamblers are putting their faith in the 76ers to cover the spread at Wells Fargo Center. Referencing the point total consensus, 59% of bettors are counting on the total going 217.5. Though, the total has gone under in five of the Mavs’ last six road matchups versus the 76ers. Dallas is also on a five-game road winning streak.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the 76ers have a 59.3% chance of winning.

And the Sixers are 1-4 ATS in their past five meetings against Western Conference opponents. If Embiid sits out, only then would the Mavs have a better chance of winning. Taking everything into account, pick the 76ers to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 217.5. Other NBA picks are on the main page.

