Pennsylvania Sports Betting Offers for First Round March Madness 2022

With the First Four tipping off on Tuesday, March Madness is officially underway. All 64 teams will take the court in the first round on Thursday and Friday, which gives college basketball fans a chance to get in on the March Madness betting action. Pennsylvania sports betting has been legal since 2018 and it launched mobile betting a year later, making it one of the most mature online gambling markets in the country. Below, we’ll break down the top Pennsylvania sports betting offers for the first round of March Madness, along with how to get free bets and bracket contest entries for the NCAA Tournament.

The Best Pennsylvania Sports Betting Offers for March Madness in 2022

The best Pennsylvania sports betting sites are handing out free NCAAB bets, big sports betting bonuses and free entries to the best March Madness contests on the US sports betting market. College basketball fans that want to turn their sports knowledge into hard cold cash, signing up to the best March Madness betting sites is their best bet.

Below, we’ll go over some of the best March Madness betting websites and the sports betting bonuses available for the 2022 NCAA Tournament..

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness XBet – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

How to Claim Pennsylvania Sports Betting Offers for March Madness 2022

Now that the Pennsylvania sports betting market is open, college basketball fans have access to better NCAA Tournament odds and bigger sports betting bonuses at regulated offshore sportsbooks.

Below, we’ll walk new users through how to bet on March Madness in Pennsylvania and claim free college basketball bets.

Pick a PA betting site from this page Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament Sign up to get your Pennsylvania sports betting offers for March Madness Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in PA

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Pennsylvania

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

NCAA Tournament 2022 ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga

Gonzaga 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022

April 2nd, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4, 2022

April 4, 2022 📺 TV Channel: CBS | TBS | TNT | TruTv

CBS | TBS | TNT | TruTv 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +315 | Arizona +625 | Kentucky +700

NCAA Tournament Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness

Villanova enters the NCAA Tournament as the No. 2 seed in the South. They are priced very attractively at +2200 odds for being top contenders for the title. With a pretty easy road to the Sweet 16, look for the Wildcats to have a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

Despite opening with the best odds to win March Madness, Gonzaga has been one of the most popular picks to win the NCAA Tournament in 2022. As a result, the Bulldogs have moved from +350 to +285 odds to win March Madness. Meanwhile, Duke has fallen down the board from a +1000 to a +1600 at BetOnline, which offers overtime insurance and money back bracket buster insurance during the NCAA Tournament.

For a complete breakdown of the latest March Madness odds, check out the odds to win the NCAA Tournament for the top 10 teams below.

*March Madness odds as of Mar. 17, 2022

March Madness Betting Trends

During the NCAA Tournament, certain trends emerge that can help college basketball bettors earn a profit during March Madness. With the first round of March Madness expected to generate plenty of upsets, we’ll break down some of the hottest March Madness betting trends over the last five years.

For a complete breakdown of the best March Madness betting trends, check out the chart below.

Timeframe Bet Winning Percentage Win Loss Push ROI % Since 2021 Under 62.5% 20 12 0 19.38% Since 2021 Underdogs ATS 59.4% 19 13 0 13.41% Since 2019 Underdogs ATS 60.9% 39 25 0 16.39% Since 2019 Under 54.7% 35 28 1 6.02% Since 2018 Underdogs ATS 57.3% 55 40 1 10.47% Since 2018 Underdogs ATS 55.2% 53 42 1 6.49% Since 2017 Underdogs ATS 54.7% 70 56 2 6.02% Since 2016 Underdogs ATS 53.8% 86 72 2 3.91% Since 2016 Over 53.1% 85 74 1 2.09%

March Madness Betting | Odds, Lines, and Point Spread for First Round March Madness 2022

The first round of the NCAA Tournament tipped off on Thursday afternoon and there were a handful of upsets in the first round. Saint Peter’s (+1500) shocked the college basketball world with an upset over No. 2-ranked Kentucky while Richmond (+400) earned a classic No. 12 vs No. 5 upset with a win over Iowa.

For a glimpse of potential first round upsets, we’ll break down the March Madness odds for every game in the first round of the NCAA Tournament below.

All odds are taken from BetOnline, one of the best Pennsylvania sports betting sites for March Madness.

Ohio State vs Loyola Chicago Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Ohio State comes into the Big Dance as a No. 7 seed but will have a difficult first round matchup against No. 10 Loyola Chicago. The Ramblers have made deep runs in the NCAA Tournament before and could be another potential underdog that could do some damage in the opening round. For the latest Ohio St vs Loyola Chicago odds, check out the NCAA Tournament lines from BetOnline below.

Auburn vs Jacksonville State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Auburn comes into the opening round of March Madness as the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region. The Tigers are favored by 15.5 points over Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and should be able to cruise to an easy win here. Can Auburn take care of business in the Round of 64 versus Jacksonville St?

Texas Tech vs Montana State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Texas Tech is another team that will be heavily favored to win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Red Raiders enter March Madness as a No. 3 seed in the West Region and will be favored by 15 points against No. 14 seed Montana St. For the latest Texas Tech vs Montana odds, check out the chart from BetOnline, one of the best Pennsylvania sports betting sites.

Purdue vs Yale Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Purdue suffered a disappointing loss in the Big Ten Tournament but still enters March Madness as the No. 3 seed in the East Regoin. The Boilermakers enter the first round of the NCAA Tournament as 16 point favorites over Yale. For the latest Purdue vs Yale odds, check out the March Madness lines from BetOnline below.

Villanova vs Delaware Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Villanova enters the first round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 2 seed in the South Region and will be heavy favorites over No. 15-seed Delaware. The Wildcats come in as 15-point favorites over the Blue Hens in the first round of March Madness. For the latest NCAA Tournament odds, check out the chart from BetOnline below.

USC vs Miami Odds, Point Spread, and Total

The ACC didn’t get a lot of respect from the Selection Sunday committee. Despite playing well during ACC play, Miami enters the opening round as a No. 10 seed. While Miami is a No. 10 seed, it finds itself as only 1.5-point underdogs against No. 7 seed USC in the first round. For the latest USC vs Miami odds, check out the NCAA Tournament lines from BetOnline, which has some of the best Pennsylvania sports betting offers for March Madness.

Texas vs Virginia Tech Odds, Point Spread, and Total

While Texas was rewarded with a No. 6 seed, the Longhorns drew one of the toughest first round matchup against ACC Tournament Champion Virginia Tech. The Hokies impressed by beating Duke to win the ACC Tournament title and should be able to put up a fight against the Longhorns. The best March Madness betting sites seem to think so too, as BetOnline has Virginia Tech vs Texas odds as a pick’em.

Chattanooga vs Illinois Odds, Point Spread, and Total

The Fighting Illini enter as a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Illinois comes into the first round against No. 13 seed Chattanooga as eight-point favorites in the first round of March Madness. For the latest Illinois vs Chattanooga odds, check out the NCAA Tournament lines from BetOnline below.

Duke vs Cal State Fullerton Odds, Point Spread, and Total

The No. 2 seeded Duke Blue Devils come into this matchup as 18.5 point favorites in the first round versus No. 15-seed Cal St Fullerton. Duke’s odds to win March Madness have been slipping since being placed in the same region as No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga. For the latest March Madness odds, check out the chart from BetOnline, which has some of the best Pennsylvania sports betting offers for March Madness.

LSU vs Iowa State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

The Tigers fired head coach Will Wade before the NCAA Tournament but will still try to make a deep March Madness run. LSU enters the Big Dance as a No. 6 seed while Iowa State comes in as a No. 11 seed in the first round. The Cyclones come in as four-point underdogs versus LSU at BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting websites.

Houston vs UAB Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Despite being a No. 5 seed, Houston has been one of the most popular dark horses to win March Madness in 2022. The Cougars come in as eight-point favorites in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against UAB. For the latest Houston vs UAB odds, check out the March Madness lines from BetOnline.

Michigan State vs Davidson Odds, Point Spread, and Total

After a strong finish to the Big Ten season, Michigan State was rewarded with a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Spartans come into the first round as slim one-point favorites against No. 10-seed Davidson. Check out the latest Michigan St vs Davidson odds from BetOnline below.

Wisconsin vs Colgate Odds, Point Spread, and Total

No. 3 seed Wisconsin comes into the opening round as only 7.5-point favorites over Colgate, which enters as a No. 14 seed. If they can advance, the Badgers will play the winner of LSU vs Iowa State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Seton Hall vs TCU Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Seton Hall comes in as the No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Pirates are slim one-point favorites in the first round against No. 9 seed TCU. For the latest Seton Hall vs TCU odds, check out the March Madness lines from BetOnline, one best sites for Pennsylvania sports betting offers.

*March Madness odds as of Mar. 18, 2022

How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament

There is no magic formula for picking March Madness upsets. However, college basketball fans can use information from past NCAA Tournaments to get a glimpse of how often upsets occur in every round. While the first round of March Madness generates the most upsets, the Round of 32 and Sweet 16 have also featured some Cinderella stories in recent seasons.

For a complete breakdown of the March Madness upsets by round since the tournament moved to 64 teams in 1985, scroll down below.

Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round Most March Madness Upsets by Round First Round 6.2 2 10 Second Round 3.7 0 (four times) 8 Sweet 16 1.7 0 (five times) 4 Elite Eight 0.5 0 (10 times) 2 Final Four 0.2 0 (25 times) 2 Total 12.4 4 19

When looking to add a few upset picks to your NCAA bracket, it might be wise to target seeds 10 through 12, which seem to have a much higher winning percentage in the first round.

To learn more about how lower seeds have performed during the first round of March Madness, scroll down below.

NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets Frequency of March Madness Upsets Percentage of March Madness Upsets No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed 57 39.5% No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed 54 37.5% No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed 51 35.4% No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed 31 21.5% No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed 22 15.3% No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed 9 6.3% No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed 1 0.7%

The Best Pennsylvania Sports Betting Bonuses for the NCAA Tournament | PA March Madness Betting Websites

For college basketball fans looking to capitalize on the 2022 NCAA Tournament, the best Pennsylvania sportsbooks are offering a wide variety of March Madness props including which seeds to advance the furthest, regional winners, number of buzzer beaters in the first round, and more. College basketball fans can also boost their bankroll with the best Pennsylvania sports betting offers at the best March Madness betting sites.

For more information on the best Pennsylvania sports betting offers available at top March Madness betting sites, scroll down below.

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Bets for March Madness in Pennsylvania 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

College basketball fans can slam dunk their way to the best Pennsylvania sports betting offers at BetOnline. New customers can receive $1,000 in free March Madness betting bonuses on their first deposit. BetOnline is also giving away three free NCAAB bets including a players prop, in-play and free matched mobile bet. Like the top March Madness betting sites, BetOnline is featuring one of the best March Madness contests with $250,000 in cash prizes. Pennsylvania residents can enter their bracket for a chance at $75,000.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

To claim your free March Madness bets at BetOnline, click on the button below.

2. XBet — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NCAA Tournament Betting In Pennsylvania 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

One of the best March Madness betting sites on the Pennsylvania sports betting market, XBet offers competitive live NCAA Tournament odds and great March Madness betting bonuses. Unlike other top Pennsylvania online gambling sites, XBet offers reduced juice on the college basketball betting odds, allowing bettors to win more money during March Madness. XBet is also featuring a March Madness bracket contest with $10,000 in cash prizes. Pennsylvania bettors can claim one free bracket entry when they sign up to XBet before Thursday’s tip off.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Pennsylvania Sports Betting Bonus of $500

PA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click on the button below to claim your free college basketball betting bonuses at XBet, one of the best March Madness betting sites.

3. MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best College Basketball Odds In Pennsylvania 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

One of the best March Madness betting sites on the Pennsylvania sports betting market, MyBookie offers competitive NCAA Tournament odds, free college basketball bets and a great March Madness bracket contest. For first-time customers, MyBookie will add $1,000 in Pennsylvania sports betting bonuses to their bankroll ahead of March Madness. MyBookie is also offering one of the best March Madness contests with Bitcoin and NFT top prizes. College basketball fans can buy bracket entries at $10 for a shot at cryptocurrency prizes. MyBookie is also giving out one free bracket entry for every two entries bought at their March Madness bracket contest in Pennsylvania.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Pennsylvania Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

PA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bet

Click on the button below to sign to claim your free March Madness bets at MyBookie, one of the best Pennsylvania sports betting apps.

March Madness Picks | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022

After winning the Big East Conference Tournament, Villinova enters the NCAA Tournament as the No. 2 seed in the South. With the No. 1 ranked offense and No. 2 ranked defense in Big East play, the Wildcats are on pace for a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. Take Villanova to make it to the Sweet 16.

Click on the button below to place your free NCAAB bets on the first round at BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting sites.

